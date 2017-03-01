Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Stephanie Otobo Is A Serial Blackmailer– DELSU Alumnus Ready To Testify In Court (5739 Views)

Stephanie Otobo Is A Serial Blackmailer– DELSU Alumnus Ready To Testify In Court

As the fire of the viral sex scandal allegations of Miss Stephanie Otobo against radical preacher Apostle Johnson Suleman rages on, Legend Vibes investigations in its quest to unravel the truth behind the case discovered a twist which could put the whole case to bed. A Facebook user, names withheld for now, who happens to have attended Delta State University while Stephanie was a student there has in a reaction to a post on her revelations about the clergyman made bold to say he is willing to be docked any time to testify that he knows her as a blackmailer.



In his words, the DELSU alumnus said:

“My encounter with Steph was an attempt to blackmail my person then…in 2006. Call me anytime in court, I will testify “. According to him, Stephanie who was a model instructor and part of the organisers of the Miss DELSU Beauty Pageant back then always had her scheme for getting to the top.

The post elicited confirmatory response from more DELSU alumni who had different things to say about their knowledge of Miss Otobo.

As it stands, this might be the only big contradiction to the Stephanie’s case against the acclaimed clergyman who is accusing Festus Keyamo of orchestrating a media trial to tarnish his image just as Stephanie continues to give out press interviews and revealing damning details of their purported relationship in a matter which is already before the courts.

Stay with us. The truth will come out in this one. Legend Vibes on duty.



Checkout the Screenshot below;



Keep on arguing about this Steph and Sulaiman issue.

Meanwhile, the real issues affecting us individually as a nation have been abandoned. By the time all the allegations have been exhausted, people will be eating grass.

Fyi, the prices of foodstuffs are still going up. Meanwhile, fuel dealers have on their own increased pump prices of petrol selling around 150 naira per litre. Not even DPR is asking questions. Electricity supply is almost non-existent anywhere in the country. And in the midst of these, the acting president who actually acted well as a president has once again handed over power to ailing old president who has spent more time travelling around the world searching for quality hospitals.



Lets forget these issues. Lets keep discussing Sulaiman and Otobo Staph.



Only d dumbest people on earth believe dat stupid story of sex scandal. And they will soon trooping here soon 7 Likes 1 Share

But Sulaiman has been fvcking her.



Exchanging nude pictures with her and Paying her money for her attention. 4 Likes 2 Shares

What exactly is Suleiman's crime? I don't get it

But Sulaiman has been fvcking her.



Exchanging nude pictures with her and Paying her money for her attention. legend of the seeker....where you there wen the fuckery was goin on?? did you see the pictures?? shey na you go pay the money for her Account nii?? na so una go dey talk nonsense wey una no even knw legend of the seeker....where you there wen the fuckery was goin on?? did you see the pictures??shey na you go pay the money for her Account nii??na so una go dey talk nonsense wey una no even knw 21 Likes 1 Share

legend of the seeker....where you there wen the fuckery was goin on?? did you see the pictures?? shey na you go pay the money for her Account nii?? na so una go dey talk nonsense wey una no even knw

If Suleiman says his private snapchat photos are photoshopped let him provide the originals.



The man is a sexual deviant and pervert.



Let him rain his curse let's see if God would even budge. If Suleiman says his private snapchat photos are photoshopped let him provide the originals.The man is a sexual deviant and pervert.Let him rain his curse let's see if God would even budge. 4 Likes 1 Share

YES! What if she is a blackmailer? She has been arrested for blackmailing him. She blackmailed him using the truth. She is trying to make him own up to the fact that he had a long sexual history with her and that he has also had 'dealings' with other female Nollywood acts. ""He should say the truth and let the devil be ashamed"" (according how Christians put it) 10 Likes

But Sulaiman has been fvcking her.



Exchanging nude pictures with her and Paying her money for her attention. Since you witnessed the whole event, can you help us with some pictures. Thanks Since you witnessed the whole event, can you help us with some pictures. Thanks 8 Likes

Since you witnessed the whole event, can you help us with some picture. Thanks

How many photographs of your conception do you have?



Does that mean it never took place?



No reasonable court would expect videos of their dalliance but all other evidence showing communication, affection and transaction would produce overwhelming evidence. How many photographs of your conception do you have?Does that mean it never took place?No reasonable court would expect videos of their dalliance but all other evidence showing communication, affection and transaction would produce overwhelming evidence. 4 Likes 1 Share

Paid money into her account, travelled to Italy, Napoli and one other country together vis a vis Video chatted. Daniella Okeke's allegation is even worse in terms of overwhelming evidences. The ownership of her car showed Apostle Sulaiman before his name was removed. Daniella Okeke has neither refuted nor accepted such a huge allegation, she could have sued Otobo for defamation of character atleast.The truth is Apostle Sulaiman is a philanthropist but that does make him infallible, 8 Likes

Blackmail or no blackmail, The REAL question is, did Suleimon or did Suleimon not have an adulterous sexual relations with Otobo? 9 Likes

Damage Limitation/control techniques at work. Of course she is blackmailing, but does she have a case? Thats the million dollar question.



Stephanie has given specific claims which are easy to confirm or deny:



- show the passport let's compare the dates and places;

- Show the financial records of the church showing how much was sent to her and for which purpose;

- Compare the Bank statement of the Lady with that of the Church or the cleric;

- Show the original photos from which the alleged "photoshoped" snapchats were made. If they photoshoped the snapchats pictures, the originals must be somewhere to photoshop from.



All this is very simple, it would not take more than 30 minutes to verify. I volunteer to benevolently do this verification.



I hope say, religious people have now realized that their tithes and seeds and offerings are not sent to the angels in heaven, but shared among oloshos and runs girls at local and international level. 5 Likes





I think say Daniella ti take over? Who still remembers little Miss Whistle blower? Ovoko.I think say Daniella ti take over? Who still remembers little Miss Whistle blower?

Who doesn't know she is in for something mischievous ....God purnish that devil

now, watch how islamist will bounce on dis man. 1 Like

i believe she is. bt something def went down btw dem 5 Likes 1 Share

By the logic of these people, offences commited against blackmailers should be ignored right? If you rape a blackmailer or Theif you should go scot free, rob a Thief and go scot free. Mumu people. 3 Likes

Because she blackmailed you then doesn't shed any light on this matter. Oga park well for inside gutter. Nonsense 6 Likes 3 Shares

I don't need any justification to affirm my stance.

Suleiman is forever innocent. 1 Like

Nobody said that the girl is an angel



The issues @ stake is the apostle denying the affair.



Wetin join apostle with these types of girls?



Na Cucumber tinz.. 4 Likes



Paid money into her account, travelled to Italy, Napoli and one other country together vis a vis Video chatted. Daniella Okeke's allegation is even worse in terms of overwhelming evidences. The ownership of her car showed Apostle Sulaiman before his name was removed. Daniella Okeke has neither refuted nor accepted such a huge allegation, she could have sued Otobo for defamation of character atleast.The truth is Apostle Sulaiman is a philanthropist but that does make him infallible,

She has only dropped made-up stories so far without any hard evidence to back them up. Why are people lazy thinkers? She has only dropped made-up stories so far without any hard evidence to back them up. Why are people lazy thinkers? 2 Likes



Did you fvck or not

Not all this crazy defense. She's a terrorist like for real ? Oga oh, simple question !!Did you fvck or notNot all this crazy defense. She's a terroristlike for real ? 3 Likes 2 Shares

See as she dress sef...by their fruits you shall know them...