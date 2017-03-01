₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Geoffrey Onyeama Hold Talks With Zuma Over Xenophobic Attacks
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and his Ministry of Interior counterpart, Abdulrahaman Dambazzau, are presently in South Africa to hold talks with the South African president, Jacob Zuma, following the recent xenophobic attacks that led to the loss of some businesses owned by Nigerians in South Africa.
According to a statement released today by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the talks with Jacob Zuma and the South African Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maite Nkoana Mashabane, will center on the xenophobic attacks and how possible solutions can be proferred to address the situation.
The Ministers will also meet with the Nigerian community in South Africa.
okay
okay
The title should have been hopeless impotent ministers of foreign affairs hold talks with senseless inconsiderate president!
The title should have been hopeless impotent ministers of foreign affairs hold talks with senseless inconsiderate president!
|Re: Geoffrey Onyeama Hold Talks With Zuma Over Xenophobic Attacks by Raphael81(m): 6:36am
Nigeria is a weak country that doesn't value the lives of her citizens, this country needs spiritual and physical cleansing... In saner countries the primary aim of Government is the provision of welfare and protecting the lives of her citizens, but in Nigeria the primary aim of government is very vague because even now, the government has not and will not react in equal propensity to the south African aggression, we play politics with everything in this country. Hopefully someday God will give us reasonable leaders. Ameen
Booked
Booked
Nigeria is a weak state

The likes of lie Muhammed caused this
Nigeria is a weak state
The likes of lie Muhammed caused this
|Re: Geoffrey Onyeama Hold Talks With Zuma Over Xenophobic Attacks by Ayodejioak(m): 8:06am
|Re: Geoffrey Onyeama Hold Talks With Zuma Over Xenophobic Attacks by Alleviating: 8:06am
|Re: Geoffrey Onyeama Hold Talks With Zuma Over Xenophobic Attacks by freeborn76(m): 8:06am
This is mature diplomacy displayed by Onyeama and his team, not the hyperactive glory seeking reactions of Abike Dabiri. We should learn to follow constituted authority in this country.
Ok
Ok
|Re: Geoffrey Onyeama Hold Talks With Zuma Over Xenophobic Attacks by Amarabae(f): 8:10am
If Tribalism will allow us to develop Nigeria, what will a Nigerian be doing in South Africa.
Tribalism is our No.1 Problem in this country.
Good development.
Good development.
|Re: Geoffrey Onyeama Hold Talks With Zuma Over Xenophobic Attacks by unclezuma: 8:14am
|Re: Geoffrey Onyeama Hold Talks With Zuma Over Xenophobic Attacks by OrjiObinna1(m): 8:18am
Hater spotted.... .
freeborn76:Hater spotted.... .
