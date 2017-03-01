Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Geoffrey Onyeama Hold Talks With Zuma Over Xenophobic Attacks (883 Views)

According to a statement released today by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the talks with Jacob Zuma and the South African Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maite Nkoana Mashabane, will center on the xenophobic attacks and how possible solutions can be proferred to address the situation.



The Ministers will also meet with the Nigerian community in South Africa.





okay

The title should have been hopeless impotent ministers of foreign affairs hold talks with senseless inconsiderate president!

Nigeria is a weak country that doesn't value the lives of her citizens, this country needs spiritual and physical cleansing... In saner countries the primary aim of Government is the provision of welfare and protecting the lives of her citizens, but in Nigeria the primary aim of government is very vague because even now, the government has not and will not react in equal propensity to the south African aggression, we play politics with everything in this country. Hopefully someday God will give us reasonable leaders. Ameen 1 Like 2 Shares

Booked

Nigeria is a weak state



The likes of lie Muhammed caused this

This is mature diplomacy displayed by Onyeama and his team, not the hyperactive glory seeking reactions of Abike Dabiri. We should learn to follow constituted authority in this country.

Ok

If Tribalism will allow us to develop Nigeria, what will a Nigerian be doing in South Africa.

Tribalism is our No.1 Problem in this country.

Good development.



