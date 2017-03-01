₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,763,007 members, 3,416,953 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 March 2017 at 08:21 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fake Lawyer Bursts Into Tears After Being Caught In Kano (Photo) (2467 Views)
Ada Ugo-Ngadi Jailed For 10 Years For Fuel Subsidy Fraud, Burst Into Tears / I Made N6million As A Fake Lawyer – Suspect / Fake Lawyer Arrested In Court In Lagos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fake Lawyer Bursts Into Tears After Being Caught In Kano (Photo) by harbdulrasaq88(m): 6:21am
Fake Lawyer bursts into tear after being apprehended in Kurna Shari'a Court, Kano State.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/03/photo-fake-lawyer-bursts-into-tears.html
1 Like
|Re: Fake Lawyer Bursts Into Tears After Being Caught In Kano (Photo) by Cutehector(m): 6:22am
1 Like
|Re: Fake Lawyer Bursts Into Tears After Being Caught In Kano (Photo) by yusufibrahim(m): 6:26am
Before unko wetin him wan do again than to burst cry..maybe him no make enough money to get himself a real lawyer
2 Likes
|Re: Fake Lawyer Bursts Into Tears After Being Caught In Kano (Photo) by joe4real12: 6:36am
He can still defend guys wey dey prison naa
Hustle continues!
2 Likes
|Re: Fake Lawyer Bursts Into Tears After Being Caught In Kano (Photo) by Etzakoos(m): 6:40am
That What We Call "criminal Cry"
|Re: Fake Lawyer Bursts Into Tears After Being Caught In Kano (Photo) by Omagago(m): 6:49am
Kano man I need his name please.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fake Lawyer Bursts Into Tears After Being Caught In Kano (Photo) by madridguy(m): 6:55am
Cry me river, funny man. You mean you don't know the gravity of impersonation before you embark on the journey.
|Re: Fake Lawyer Bursts Into Tears After Being Caught In Kano (Photo) by DrDeji20: 6:58am
game over for him naaa. there are other fake lawyers out there still in the game.
1 Like
|Re: Fake Lawyer Bursts Into Tears After Being Caught In Kano (Photo) by DeBlessedOne(m): 7:05am
Otue otue!!
|Re: Fake Lawyer Bursts Into Tears After Being Caught In Kano (Photo) by Alleviating: 8:08am
|Re: Fake Lawyer Bursts Into Tears After Being Caught In Kano (Photo) by toyinjimoh(m): 8:08am
fake lawyer indeed
1 Like
|Re: Fake Lawyer Bursts Into Tears After Being Caught In Kano (Photo) by Sebastine1994: 8:08am
I wanted to hijack the whole front page today. But I changed my mind. This nigga was just hustling but he took it too far. Why should he go as far as representing someone in court. How much was the motivating factor
jamb caused this. If they had only given him the admission. He burst into tears because he remembered the warning he got
|Re: Fake Lawyer Bursts Into Tears After Being Caught In Kano (Photo) by nicerod(m): 8:08am
Name checkers over to u
|Re: Fake Lawyer Bursts Into Tears After Being Caught In Kano (Photo) by fuckerstard: 8:08am
Hahah LOL
Fake Policemen
Fake Soldier
Fake Lawyer
Fake Men
Fake Women
Fake Love
Fake Phone
Fake Rice
Fake Boobs
Fake ASS
Fake Everything
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fake Lawyer Bursts Into Tears After Being Caught In Kano (Photo) by viexcey(f): 8:09am
Ehya for him
see how e dey cry like pikin mama no give biscuit... Lol. Sorry, you hear?
|Re: Fake Lawyer Bursts Into Tears After Being Caught In Kano (Photo) by Mayydayy(m): 8:09am
He is like.oh my God. Why did buhari even come back.what kind of badluck is this?.
2 Likes
|Re: Fake Lawyer Bursts Into Tears After Being Caught In Kano (Photo) by Sebastine1994: 8:09am
Book
|Re: Fake Lawyer Bursts Into Tears After Being Caught In Kano (Photo) by obajoey(m): 8:10am
it is very very well.
|Re: Fake Lawyer Bursts Into Tears After Being Caught In Kano (Photo) by Wasky101: 8:10am
You nor gree go school, u wan come turn Charge and bail abi. Wait for me
|Re: Fake Lawyer Bursts Into Tears After Being Caught In Kano (Photo) by Sebastine1994: 8:10am
Hijacking front page
|Re: Fake Lawyer Bursts Into Tears After Being Caught In Kano (Photo) by LordIsaac(m): 8:10am
Someone should please help the young man with admission and sponsor him to law school....he has passion for the job apparently
1 Like
|Re: Fake Lawyer Bursts Into Tears After Being Caught In Kano (Photo) by Sebastine1994: 8:11am
OK
|Re: Fake Lawyer Bursts Into Tears After Being Caught In Kano (Photo) by pweshboi(m): 8:11am
Lol, Chai and the judges no know say him no dey called to bar since? Chai naija which way. Lawyer..... Only u know how many people you don't send go jail indirectly oo
|Re: Fake Lawyer Bursts Into Tears After Being Caught In Kano (Photo) by Sebastine1994: 8:11am
Hijacking
|Re: Fake Lawyer Bursts Into Tears After Being Caught In Kano (Photo) by Negotiate: 8:12am
Lol
|Re: Fake Lawyer Bursts Into Tears After Being Caught In Kano (Photo) by SeniorZato(m): 8:12am
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahhahahah
|Re: Fake Lawyer Bursts Into Tears After Being Caught In Kano (Photo) by Sebastine1994: 8:12am
Kidnaped
|Re: Fake Lawyer Bursts Into Tears After Being Caught In Kano (Photo) by bigiyaro(m): 8:12am
fake as how? what about the mechanical engineer and the road side mechanic? or the pharmacist and the guys operating a small village chemist? Abeg make dem free d guy joor
|Re: Fake Lawyer Bursts Into Tears After Being Caught In Kano (Photo) by izzou(m): 8:12am
|Re: Fake Lawyer Bursts Into Tears After Being Caught In Kano (Photo) by ilokas(m): 8:12am
YOu hav been jailling ppl, today you will be jail
|Re: Fake Lawyer Bursts Into Tears After Being Caught In Kano (Photo) by Lanceslot(m): 8:13am
Lol
Dead End For Armed Robbers / Murder Of Banker Wife: Hubby For Psychiatric Test –police / Nigerian Couple Convicted In The UK For Fraudulent Benefit Claims
Viewing this topic: ziego(m), gulfer, Obeseke, objobj, egbabiekperemo1, kaybams1(m), babyface224(f), teepain, xoxo001(m), Tobium1(m), fidorocks(m), egbuwe, sammyhands, flyca, otaelo, mjabdulk, AdonaiRoofing(m), Kaellivi(m), tonypeaches, dcamodels, tobiy3k, yomsad(m), adedemmy, Manuche(m), funkei, sirmondex, Haywhey, amiablesystems, cozy7(m), danthamccoy(m), surrogatesng, Slurity(m), NubianX, AbiolaFawole(m), LEMVEG, yomibabe(f), dejisky(m), ahkenaten(m), Siggysangel, Marydiamond, ednut1(m), modextus(m), engrdosmen01(m), walosky, fatdon2(m), onwubuyaj, alphajerus(m), Din4eva, lebete3000, clefstone(m), kashala90(m), MDJ03, emy77, camaraderi(m), miraclea, Avatar(m), yns4real, Davephilips, itcolony, Sebastine1994, MrHyde, Charliiee(m), MrHenshaw, edo3(m), zynellsmum(f), ziggy3579, mikmabray, julyb(m), paultm(m), Oriflame1(f) and 127 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6