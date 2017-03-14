Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / How Engine Failure, Human Error Caused Nigeria Jet Disaster - AIB (2924 Views)

According to the AIB report, mechanical failure and pilot error caused the 2012 air crash in Nigeria that killed 159 people.



The report further reveals that two engines on the doomed Dana Air flight from the capital, Abuja, failed mid-air before it crashed on approach to Lagos airport.





Investigators said “lack of situation awareness, inappropriate decision-making and poor airmanship” were also to blame for the crash on June 3, 2012.



The Dana Air crash was one of the worst accidents in Nigerian aviation history.



The Boeing MD-83 aircraft was carrying 153 passengers and crew when it crashed into a densely-populated area in the north of Lagos and burst into flames.





Six people were killed on the ground. The long-running investigation involved officials from the airline, engine manufacturers Pratt & Whitney and international aviation experts.



Nigerian aviation authorities suspended Dana’s operating licence on June 5, 2012, two days after the crash. But it was briefly allowed to resume operation in January 2013 after meeting some safety standards but did not start full operations until the following January.



Dana Air was among the most popular carriers in Nigeria before the accident, with heavy traffic on its Abuja-Lagos route.



AIB commissioner Akin Olateru told reporters the agency, which released a preliminary report on the crash in September 2012, spent so long on the investigation because of cash shortages.





He said the agency needed more funding, as the 16 million naira ($50,000, 47,000 euros) allocated in 2017 was not enough.



Nigeria’s worst air accident was in 1973, when 176 people died in a crash involving a Nigeria Airways Boeing 707 flying from Jeddah to Kano.



http://kenvibes.com/2017/03/14/engine-failure-human-error-caused-nigeria-jet-disaster-aib/



