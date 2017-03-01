₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,763,007 members, 3,416,955 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 March 2017 at 08:21 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Kemen At Korede Bello's Album Launch Party, Spotted With Fans (1486 Views)
BBNaija: Kemen Meets Other Evicted Housemates (Photos) / #BBNaija: Kemen Apologizes To Tboss And All Women / BBNaija: Kemen Touches Tboss While She Slept (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kemen At Korede Bello's Album Launch Party, Spotted With Fans by AdoraAmadi: 6:38am
Ekemini Ekerette AKA Kemen, who was disqualified from the Big brother Naija house was spotted with some fans at Korede Bello's album launch party on Saturday.
He has since apologized to Tboss and Nigerians.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/bbnaija-kemen-spotted-with-some-fans-at.html
1 Like
|Re: Kemen At Korede Bello's Album Launch Party, Spotted With Fans by soberdrunk(m): 6:39am
Anytime i see this guy i dey vex! With all him six pack and chest, nah just 'tapping of current' he use end hin career, person way be say chics for dey line up for hin gate.......
2 Likes
|Re: Kemen At Korede Bello's Album Launch Party, Spotted With Fans by Omagago(m): 6:40am
Kementibossa
|Re: Kemen At Korede Bello's Album Launch Party, Spotted With Fans by pyyxxaro: 6:45am
The Verb KEMEM means to stylishly rub or smooch someone without the person noticing
Make those ladies careful with that guy for there oh
This one when i nor see e hand for the first pic
I hp say e never put hand for inside their ukwu
This guy lip go good to do better Kpormo sauce oh
1 Like
|Re: Kemen At Korede Bello's Album Launch Party, Spotted With Fans by LAFO(f): 7:07am
He don turn celeb be that.
|Re: Kemen At Korede Bello's Album Launch Party, Spotted With Fans by Ayodejioak(m): 8:14am
|Re: Kemen At Korede Bello's Album Launch Party, Spotted With Fans by SweetBoyFriend(m): 8:15am
Who is this upcoming idiot ??
It's like his brain is paining him
Looking like a baby goat
|Re: Kemen At Korede Bello's Album Launch Party, Spotted With Fans by agarawu23(m): 8:15am
Life goes on
|Re: Kemen At Korede Bello's Album Launch Party, Spotted With Fans by OrjiObinna1(m): 8:15am
Wrongest timing to have sex in Naija very funny comedy lolzzzz must watch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnYVDO135E8
|Re: Kemen At Korede Bello's Album Launch Party, Spotted With Fans by Xkriz: 8:15am
Celeb
|Re: Kemen At Korede Bello's Album Launch Party, Spotted With Fans by Alleviating: 8:15am
|Re: Kemen At Korede Bello's Album Launch Party, Spotted With Fans by harry2sexy(m): 8:16am
Semen d bad guy. Please join ushering department and put ur fingers to good use
|Re: Kemen At Korede Bello's Album Launch Party, Spotted With Fans by Tazdroid(m): 8:16am
The "touching saga" has shot Kemen to limelight, he can now grace special occasions gallantly
|Re: Kemen At Korede Bello's Album Launch Party, Spotted With Fans by ednoville(m): 8:16am
|Re: Kemen At Korede Bello's Album Launch Party, Spotted With Fans by fuckerstard: 8:17am
Guy you no try at all, why must you cuddle tboss sef.
No be money you go find dia?
|Re: Kemen At Korede Bello's Album Launch Party, Spotted With Fans by jayriginal: 8:17am
Kemen. Good to see you're moving on.
|Re: Kemen At Korede Bello's Album Launch Party, Spotted With Fans by matadonis(m): 8:19am
Na so d guy destiny just dey....
Village ppl don press him mumu button small
|Re: Kemen At Korede Bello's Album Launch Party, Spotted With Fans by Bukayot(m): 8:20am
kemen enjoy yourself if big brother didn't promote you
|Re: Kemen At Korede Bello's Album Launch Party, Spotted With Fans by emoch(m): 8:20am
Residual income is passive income that comes in every month whether you show up or not. It’s when you no longer get paid on your personal efforts alone, but you get paid on the efforts of hundreds or even thousands of others and on the efforts of your money! It’s one of the keys to financial freedom and time freedom.”
― Steve Fisher, Residual Millionaire
Join us on the 6th of May 2017 for a live Fiverr seminar. Come and learn how to make residual income in dollars, working from home. For more information, see thread: http://www.nairaland.com/3680341/join-us-live-seminar-working
|Re: Kemen At Korede Bello's Album Launch Party, Spotted With Fans by allytinted: 8:21am
I am finally SINGLE again and I'm so not happy..... I Thank God i have my dear friends that will help me during this recovery. This RELATIONSHIP lasted quite longer than I thought it would. Never thought this day would come, I am so stressed. If you only knew what I have been going through you'd understand better, but I never really put my personal business out for public. All the pain, heartbreaks, sleepless nights, arguments, fights, headaches, chills, sicknesses, breakdowns, blames, assumptions, selflessness, downfalls, bitterness, tears, carelessness, pride, lies, lies, lies I've had to endure ...I was so tired, tired of sharing, tired of caring, tired of suffering, tired of pain, tired of praying, tired of blaming, tired of everything, and most definitely TIRED OF THE PERSON that's reading this post only because it's DRAMA that excites you and now you're mad because this post is NOT true and you just wasted 1 minute of your life reading 146 words that a lot of you wish were real, u love people's businesses?! ridiculous... U no my house come and beat me... Lol
No drama here Copy and Paste to make your enemy mad and disappointed .. lol comment if u got caught....
(0) (Reply)
Favourite Film Of All Time / Weight Loss: Achieve It With These Tips / (movie)sherikoko And School Boy Friend 1
Viewing this topic: akinleye12345(m), canah01(m), yemmybx(m), SolutionsGuy, djlawex02(m), horciglowri(f), JuicyStar, honortee, gare(f), MENTORCH(m), Bbnnaji(f), Saintsquare(m), trailblazer007, Samo1122(m), Chuchunana, Vhicthorade(m), duni04(m), NickD(m), Eberex(m), mkpuruma, kenp20(m), Yinkyyinkie, Ativ, vickoozy(m), wollyj1, taiwoti(m), Babawo50(m), davidtbom, esbjaygmailco(m), czarr(m), dpo1st, directorsolomon(m), drberry(m), Dare14, feido, Henrychris(m), sagbar(m), Uprighthit1, Nma27(f), web4allnaija, musa7m(m), bayonekind(m), Prechy08(m), ratio4real(m), Emmatimi, mayree2t9(f), Henry240, Zlatimi, Princekejino(m), Ulu45, Agwoden(m), TRADELYN, greenhulk, oruma19, fataiiyo(m), HIRAETH(f), Bukayot(m), shexybaby1(f), panpan(m), kevoh(m), Lexyteejay, CuteCeo, Dirkcoyt, IamAirforce1, AfonjaGuy, Sbrainy(m), bharyhour15, jay99(m), Socialproject, Confuciusng(m), guardian09(m), wasiuom, timota(m), timmycris(m), petsey, ametumzy(f), ucsparks, edetcnn(m), alphamodel1(m), stockbear, kessyR2B(m), Enangson, blackaxe78, obitee69(m), RickyRoSss, manucho, tholarrr, mayordy(m), matadonis(m), Anaximander(f), brainbox1000(m), femiranking28(m), JUBILEE2000, hemmy1843, EmmahO(m), donfemo(m), xoxo001(m), ModupeOla11(f), richidinho(m), Bibby25(m), vic224real, allytinted, atoleybaba(m), kayusre, Halopy, phoexix(m), adex79(m), aztvseries, atobz(m), Preshivano01(m), boix(m), lebete3000, Obaofnaija(m), borntoexcel2000(m), ndidibabe(f), hottadiva(f), rollydex, tkpoint2(m), ayogozie(m), lukman22, progress69, freeborn76(m), Micuilles, uwakwekamubu(m), dgbaba, ZarZar(f), tumababa(m), funken and 206 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12