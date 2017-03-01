₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Dana Air To Review Aib's Full Reports On Ill-fated Crash by eyesoflagostv: 6:46am
DANA AIR TO REVIEW AIB’S FULL REPORTS ON ILL-FATED CRASH
source: http://www.eyesoflagos.com/2017/03/dana-air-to-review-aibs-full-reports-on.html
Dana Air has disclosed that the airline would review all the safety recommendations prescribed in the full report of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) that was made public on Monday.
Mr Kingsley Ezenwa, the airline’s Communications Manager, stated this in a statement issued to newsmen in Lagos on Monday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the AIB Commissioner, Mr Akin Olateru, on Monday presented the final reports on the Dana crash and three other serious incidents.
NAN reports that the Boeing MD-83 aircraft with registration number 5N-RAM which was going to Lagos from Abuja crashed in the densely-populated Iju-Ishaga area of Lagos State.
The plane crashed into a two-storey building at Iju-Ishaga, killing all 153 passengers on board, including six crew. There were also six confirmed ground fatalities.
Ezenwa confirmed in the statement that the airline had acknowledged the full report of the bureau.
“The airline will continue to review the safety recommendations contained in the previous interim and this final reports that have been made public by the Accident Investigation Bureau.
“We are glad that the report confirmed that the aircraft was airworthy at the time of departure, flight crew were certified and that we have cleared all defects during their last check,” he said.
Ezenwa noted that the airline had swung into action immediately the Interim Safety Recommendations of the airline’s ill-fated crash were released in 2013.
“We wish to also state that Dana Air swung into action immediately the Interim Safety Recommendations were released in 2013.
“And as an airline which is strictly committed to the safety and comfort of its passengers, we have implemented all the recommendations same year, as released by AIB.
“We did not stop at just implementing the recommendations; we also successfully passed an operational audit conducted by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)’s Flight Safety Group and its foreign partners.
“In 2016, after another rigorous operational audit, Dana Air was admitted into the IOSA register to underscore its strict adherence to global management and safety standards and procedures required of global carriers.
“Also went further to win two awards from two reputable organisations for the redefining role it played in the aviation industry same year,” he said.
Ezenwa explained that the airline had maintain a rich spare parts store to date, adding that it had doubled its maintenance and safety efforts with constant training and retraining of our crew and ground staff.
“This has led to our continuous provision of reliable air transport operation and a record 4.5 million passengers flown in the last eight years of our operation.
Ezenwa said the airline reassured passengers of its total commitment to their safety and comfort onboard flights.
“The safety and comfort of our guests remains a top priority to us and may the beautiful souls of the crew and guests we lost in the unfortunate accident continue to rest in peace- Amen.
“They remain forever in our hearts and our prayers and thoughts will continue to be with their friends and loved ones,” he added.
|Re: Dana Air To Review Aib’s Full Reports On Ill-fated Crash by HottestFire: 7:31am
This is rubbish. Destinies of people were wasted on that ill fated crash and you are talking of airworthiness??
|Re: Dana Air To Review Aib’s Full Reports On Ill-fated Crash by Ayodejioak(m): 7:38am
|Re: Dana Air To Review Aib’s Full Reports On Ill-fated Crash by Alleviating: 7:38am
Nonsensical nonsense
|Re: Dana Air To Review Aib’s Full Reports On Ill-fated Crash by ademusiwa2r: 7:39am
.
|Re: Dana Air To Review Aib’s Full Reports On Ill-fated Crash by unclezuma: 7:39am
|Re: Dana Air To Review Aib’s Full Reports On Ill-fated Crash by Alleviating: 7:39am
Ayodejioak:
You're just competing since morning
|Re: Dana Air To Review Aib’s Full Reports On Ill-fated Crash by SuperBlack: 7:39am
3 Likes
|Re: Dana Air To Review Aib’s Full Reports On Ill-fated Crash by TeGaTeGa1(m): 7:40am
Alright
|Re: Dana Air To Review Aib’s Full Reports On Ill-fated Crash by Flexherbal(m): 7:41am
Let us see what you will come up with.
|Re: Dana Air To Review Aib’s Full Reports On Ill-fated Crash by Ayodejioak(m): 7:41am
Alleviating:
How u take know... welcome to the thrills
2 Likes
|Re: Dana Air To Review Aib’s Full Reports On Ill-fated Crash by omoharry(f): 7:42am
killer Airline..i avoid it like the plague..not only because of the crash but the way the victims were treated
|Re: Dana Air To Review Aib’s Full Reports On Ill-fated Crash by Billw(m): 7:42am
|Re: Dana Air To Review Aib’s Full Reports On Ill-fated Crash by Alleviating: 7:43am
Ayodejioak:
Hustle yi sha ni koko
|Re: Dana Air To Review Aib’s Full Reports On Ill-fated Crash by OrjiObinna1(m): 7:44am
|Re: Dana Air To Review Aib’s Full Reports On Ill-fated Crash by unclezuma: 7:45am
This Airline should be scrapped.
|Re: Dana Air To Review Aib’s Full Reports On Ill-fated Crash by Alexander001(m): 7:47am
Air Edo still the safest.
|Re: Dana Air To Review Aib’s Full Reports On Ill-fated Crash by Bills2307(m): 7:48am
SuperBlack:look at d topic na. Wetin concern pogba and airline
|Re: Dana Air To Review Aib’s Full Reports On Ill-fated Crash by DollarAngel(m): 7:48am
HottestFire:
Toyota, Honda and other car brands causes the death of people too daily should cars be scrapped, they where just been unlucky
|Re: Dana Air To Review Aib’s Full Reports On Ill-fated Crash by sakalisis(m): 7:48am
|Re: Dana Air To Review Aib’s Full Reports On Ill-fated Crash by ginajet(f): 7:49am
|Re: Dana Air To Review Aib’s Full Reports On Ill-fated Crash by tollytexy(m): 7:50am
I'd rather treck than flying via Dana
|Re: Dana Air To Review Aib’s Full Reports On Ill-fated Crash by ginajet(f): 7:50am
Bills2307:lmao
|Re: Dana Air To Review Aib’s Full Reports On Ill-fated Crash by OrjiObinna1(m): 7:51am
|Re: Dana Air To Review Aib’s Full Reports On Ill-fated Crash by Seun4FastLoans(f): 7:52am
Okay
|Re: Dana Air To Review Aib’s Full Reports On Ill-fated Crash by bedspread: 7:52am
MTCHEWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW
|Re: Dana Air To Review Aib’s Full Reports On Ill-fated Crash by SuperBlack: 8:02am
Bills2307:So you woke up this morning and i look to you like the guy that snatched away your girlfriend from you abi? Na slap d hungry you.
|Re: Dana Air To Review Aib’s Full Reports On Ill-fated Crash by Ayodejioak(m): 8:04am
Alleviating:
I prefer to call it "work". This is what happens when u have to watch servers remotely download. It's 3 am here
1 Like
|Re: Dana Air To Review Aib’s Full Reports On Ill-fated Crash by Bills2307(m): 8:06am
SuperBlack:
