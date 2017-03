Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ayiri Emami Welcomes Atiku Abubakar As He Arrives Warri In A Private Jet. PICS (15450 Views)

Source; Former vice president and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress APC Atiku Abubakar arrived Delta state this morning for a visit to Warri kingdom. The ex-VP was warmly welcomed by business mogul Ayiri Emami, Hon Godwin Abigor and others at the airport...Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/ayiri-emami-welcomes-atiku-abubakar-as.html

we are watching

scheming ahead of 2019

This Ayiri of a guy is very smart.. He knows how to mingle with top guns





Goodluck & Atiku Ticket Loading 2019..Time for we yorubas correct our dullard mistake

WhiteSoup:

Goodluck & Atiku Ticket Loading 2019..



If wishes were horses, beggars would ride.



If wishes were horses, beggars would ride.

DropShot:



If wishes were horses, biggers would ride.





What is this one saying

helinues:

When money comes, power comes. No money, no power. Both goes pari-passu.

WhiteSoup:

Goodluck & Atiku Ticket Loading 2019..



So you mean Goodluck will defect to APC

nerodenero:

When money comes, power comes. No money, no power. Both goes pari-passu.

Agreed but not applicable to everybody.. It comes with common sense

Arch1:

So you mean Goodluck will defect to APC

No.



No.
I mean APC will defect to PDP

WhiteSoup:





No.



Which of the PDP. Ali Modu Sheriff's PDP, the real one or Ahmed Makarfi's PDP, the fake one?

If Nigerians want to reduce corruption, all these old polithiefcians should not smell Aso-rock. We should begin to look in the direction of people without without corrupt cases. It's a no-no for Athiefku. 3 Likes

WhiteSoup:





What is this one saying



He is saying you are making no sense? Maybe after you have breakfast things would change!

K... Ayiri blackdiamond, street governor

im there

KVNG CHASE FACEBOOK PAGE

Money speaking

ATIKU SHOULD GO AND REST

Ayiri; APC version of Tompolo. The cycle continues. 2 Likes

roguesssssssssss

Only heaven knows what work exactly this Ayiri does. Only heaven knows.

Vanity upon vanity

Ok make I pack here

Celebrated Criminal!







Can't imagine Atiku descending so low to go meet with a criminal.







All for 2019!





And he has failed on arrival!

momentarylapse:







He is saying you are making no sense? Maybe after you have breakfast things would change!

Smoked fish, Green Pepper and Soaked Garri for Breakfast

This ayiri guy is pulling big stunt