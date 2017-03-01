₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo by Newshelm: 9:51am
The Nigeria Police Force has reportedly arrested journalist and social critic, Kemi Olunloyo in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.
Olunloyo, who made her arrest public via her Twitter account said she had been taken to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
“#BREAKING 7.56am #Ibadan. The NPF just stormed my house arresting me taking me to CID for questioning. They say its NOT a criminal matter,” she wrote.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRnADkthvT5/?hl=en
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/03/police-arrest-kemi-olunloyo.html
|Re: Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo by WhiteSoup: 9:55am
Nigeria Police under this APC government is a disgrace to the Nigeria Police Force and the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
By 2019 we the Yorubas will collect our mistake.
Atiku & Ibori 2019!
22 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo by wolfofallstreet(m): 10:00am
FP things
|Re: Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo by auntysimbiat(f): 10:12am
hmmmm.... if police no arrest you , na me dem go arrest ?? TROUBLEMAKER
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo by SweetBoyFriend(m): 10:41am
Wow
Thank God
God bless the Nigerian police
After keeping her in jail for 9 moths without food, they should take her to a mental hospital
It's long overdue
From saying that Obasanjo killed her brother in front of their gate to saying that Olamide did money rituals to saying that she once had a party with Fela Kuti and Obama, does he sound like she's mentally stable ??
Next person would be Daddy Freeze, that one na kolomental too
51 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo by Sanchez01: 10:41am
Overdue!
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo by talk2archy: 10:41am
Is not a criminal matter but what? from what you vomitted from your mouth please lets get it straight.
|Re: Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo by veekid(m): 10:41am
Loose mouth
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo by DICKtator: 10:41am
|Re: Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo by TINALETC3(f): 10:41am
|Re: Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo by soberdrunk(m): 10:41am
Aunty Kemi can handle herself, aunty Kemi way get Obama and Canadian prime minister numbers 4 phone......
2 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo by DCMIX(m): 10:41am
See her fake smile like monkey wey dey blush...
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo by GreenMavro: 10:41am
|Re: Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo by michael142(m): 10:42am
Gbege oh them done arrest terry g mama
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo by emmanuel596(m): 10:42am
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo by finalboss(m): 10:42am
.
|Re: Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo by Wealthyone: 10:42am
This woman can do anything for attention. Na she sef "Break the so-called New".
|Re: Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo by Tazdroid(m): 10:42am
Hmmm, look at her face
She resemble the matron of Eku Ijoko Maternity & Midwifery Clinic
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo by nurez305(m): 10:42am
"They say it's NOT a criminal matter"
I suspected this woman
|Re: Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo by REIIGN(m): 10:42am
Good!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo by DONSMITH123(m): 10:42am
Aunty Kemi, you see your life?
I saw it coming...................
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo by BestHyper(m): 10:43am
Gbese
|Re: Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo by LordCenturion(m): 10:43am
WhiteSoup:
If Atiku become president, I will denounce my citizenship and tear my passport..
This country has no future, so there is people on this earth who want Atiku of all people to become a president?. What Atiku have to offer again?,how much u sold ur future for him for u to post this nonsense...
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo by dexterinc2003: 10:43am
WhiteSoup:
i hope you realise that all Nigerians know the tribe that support corruption and cant pronounce the 'R' word. For example, Dilector instead of Director, Collect instead of Correct. Dont be a hypocrite, be proud of your ancestry.
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo by Donald7610: 10:43am
Onpe
There is a time to be quiet and a time to talk
|Re: Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo by opalu: 10:43am
Ok
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo by Lincoln275(m): 10:43am
yeah! lobatan
|Re: Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo by Ebuka478(m): 10:43am
good one... It's been a long time coming
|Re: Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo by michael142(m): 10:43am
WhiteSoup:
Ha, Ibori? Atiku too?
3 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo by Oyind18: 10:43am
They should lock you up for a while. You too like wahala
|Re: Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo by NkayTiana(f): 10:43am
Cut up with her
