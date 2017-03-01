Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo (15597 Views)

Olunloyo, who made her arrest public via her Twitter account said she had been taken to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).







“#BREAKING 7.56am #Ibadan. The NPF just stormed my house arresting me taking me to CID for questioning. They say its NOT a criminal matter,” she wrote.



https://www.instagram.com/p/BRnADkthvT5/?hl=en



Nigeria Police under this APC government is a disgrace to the Nigeria Police Force and the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



By 2019 we the Yorubas will collect our mistake.



Atiku & Ibori 2019! 22 Likes 8 Shares

FP things

hmmmm.... if police no arrest you , na me dem go arrest ?? TROUBLEMAKER 10 Likes 1 Share



Wow



Thank God



God bless the Nigerian police



After keeping her in jail for 9 moths without food, they should take her to a mental hospital



It's long overdue



From saying that Obasanjo killed her brother in front of their gate to saying that Olamide did money rituals to saying that she once had a party with Fela Kuti and Obama, does he sound like she's mentally stable ??



Next person would be Daddy Freeze, that one na kolomental too 51 Likes 2 Shares

Overdue! 9 Likes 1 Share

Is not a criminal matter but what? from what you vomitted from your mouth please lets get it straight.

Loose mouth 2 Likes 1 Share

Aunty Kemi can handle herself, aunty Kemi way get Obama and Canadian prime minister numbers 4 phone...... 2 Likes

See her fake smile like monkey wey dey blush... 1 Like

Gbege oh them done arrest terry g mama 1 Like

1 Like

.

This woman can do anything for attention. Na she sef "Break the so-called New".

Hmmm, look at her face





She resemble the matron of Eku Ijoko Maternity & Midwifery Clinic 16 Likes 1 Share

"They say it's NOT a criminal matter"





I suspected this woman

Good! 1 Like 1 Share

Aunty Kemi, you see your life?



I saw it coming................... 19 Likes 1 Share

Gbese

WhiteSoup:

If Atiku become president, I will denounce my citizenship and tear my passport..





This country has no future, so there is people on this earth who want Atiku of all people to become a president?. What Atiku have to offer again?,how much u sold ur future for him for u to post this nonsense... If Atiku become president, I will denounce my citizenship and tear my passport..This country has no future, so there is people on this earth who want Atiku of all people to become a president?. What Atiku have to offer again?,how much u sold ur future for him for u to post this nonsense... 28 Likes 2 Shares

i hope you realise that all Nigerians know the tribe that support corruption and cant pronounce the 'R' word. For example, Dilector instead of Director, Collect instead of Correct. Dont be a hypocrite, be proud of your ancestry. i hope you realise that all Nigerians know the tribe that support corruption and cant pronounce the 'R' word. For example, Dilector instead of Director, Collect instead of Correct. Dont be a hypocrite, be proud of your ancestry. 24 Likes 2 Shares

Onpe



There is a time to be quiet and a time to talk

Ok 1 Like

yeah! lobatan

good one... It's been a long time coming good one... It's been a long time coming

Ha, Ibori? Atiku too? Ha, Ibori? Atiku too? 3 Likes

They should lock you up for a while. You too like wahala