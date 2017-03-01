₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Apostle Suleman Arrives Washington D.C In Style Amid Sex Scandal. Photos/video by dainformant(m): 11:09am
Founder of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle John Suleman appears to be unfazed despite the sex scandal which has been trailing him for weeks now. The pastor arrived Washington D.C in style for 'Help From Above' conference which is billed to start today...
Apostle Suleman who looked dapper was filmed on arrival at the airport before entering his convoy to his destination.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/apostle-suleman-arrives-washington-dc.html
Watch Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJWMwj2HU7Y
|Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives Washington D.C In Style Amid Sex Scandal. Photos/video by dainformant(m): 11:10am
|Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives Washington D.C In Style Amid Sex Scandal. Photos/video by sarrki(m): 11:10am
He's a scammer
|Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives Washington D.C In Style Amid Sex Scandal. Photos/video by kvngjesse(m): 11:13am
Mr sule sule
|Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives Washington D.C In Style Amid Sex Scandal. Photos/video by kvngjesse(m): 11:15am
I heard the oracle has landed
|Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives Washington D.C In Style Amid Sex Scandal. Photos/video by okosodo: 11:30am
E be like say this tin dey pain seun and sarrki as d man no wan die
|Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives Washington D.C In Style Amid Sex Scandal. Photos/video by madridguy(m): 11:32am
Ok
|Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives Washington D.C In Style Amid Sex Scandal. Photos/video by CastedDude: 11:32am
welcome
|Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives Washington D.C In Style Amid Sex Scandal. Photos/video by Smallville10(m): 11:33am
This man is busy enjoying the life GOD has given him while some senseless dweebs are busy fabricating false accusation.
Does dis man look bothered to u? Apostle God is with thee
|Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives Washington D.C In Style Amid Sex Scandal. Photos/video by Smallville10(m): 11:36am
sarrki:sharap dere ma fren... This is not a thread for N-O-N-E-N-T-I-T-I-S like u
|Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives Washington D.C In Style Amid Sex Scandal. Photos/video by Firstcitizen: 11:37am
Watch how the sheeple flood this thread to heap praises on a fellow man rather than God. Thank God Jesus did not come in our time. Dem for no let am climb that donkey when Roman golden chariots dey.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives Washington D.C In Style Amid Sex Scandal. Photos/video by emmykk(m): 11:44am
g
|Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives Washington D.C In Style Amid Sex Scandal. Photos/video by emeka2847: 11:44am
[size=18pt]Apostle SuleWOMANIZER[/size]
|Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives Washington D.C In Style Amid Sex Scandal. Photos/video by Epraize(m): 11:44am
sarrki:You need deliverance
|Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives Washington D.C In Style Amid Sex Scandal. Photos/video by themonk: 11:44am
|Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives Washington D.C In Style Amid Sex Scandal. Photos/video by FunkyMetahuman: 11:44am
Apostle licky licky
See his bald head like otobo's pussy.
I need some pointers on how to lick pussy from him
|Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives Washington D.C In Style Amid Sex Scandal. Photos/video by haske7(f): 11:44am
sarrki:did he scam you? Iranu
|Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives Washington D.C In Style Amid Sex Scandal. Photos/video by chimah3(m): 11:44am
BABA FOR THE GIRLS!!!!!!
|Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives Washington D.C In Style Amid Sex Scandal. Photos/video by hucienda: 11:44am
Bi like na dis man dey reign.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives Washington D.C In Style Amid Sex Scandal. Photos/video by Tazdroid(m): 11:44am
Dear Apostle, wehcome back, we reserved some spots on the usual first class Front Page for you.
Enjoy your flight
|Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives Washington D.C In Style Amid Sex Scandal. Photos/video by tyson99(m): 11:45am
The crusade money is still going to be given to another HOE!
|Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives Washington D.C In Style Amid Sex Scandal. Photos/video by Dhaffs(m): 11:45am
Daz ma niqqah
|Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives Washington D.C In Style Amid Sex Scandal. Photos/video by dammytosh: 11:45am
That antiwailer is something else. He said Alfa Sule.
I laughed i almost passed out.
The dude is on point though
|Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives Washington D.C In Style Amid Sex Scandal. Photos/video by SlimBrawnie(f): 11:45am
gf
|Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives Washington D.C In Style Amid Sex Scandal. Photos/video by owobokiri(m): 11:45am
Very soon, the lady by the left will be bribed by the Daurra mafia to start yapping bla bla bla bla all over the place..
|Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives Washington D.C In Style Amid Sex Scandal. Photos/video by otijah2: 11:45am
Ok
|Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives Washington D.C In Style Amid Sex Scandal. Photos/video by Sibe007(m): 11:45am
Watching...
|Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives Washington D.C In Style Amid Sex Scandal. Photos/video by iamsamadeyinka(m): 11:46am
He scammed you or your family?
Or what do you have that God has not blessed him with X20 of it?
sarrki:
|Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives Washington D.C In Style Amid Sex Scandal. Photos/video by Ra88: 11:46am
NICE
|Re: Apostle Suleman Arrives Washington D.C In Style Amid Sex Scandal. Photos/video by midehi2(f): 11:46am
keep it up pastor
