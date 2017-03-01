Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Suleman Arrives Washington D.C In Style Amid Sex Scandal. Photos/video (456 Views)

Aisha Buhari Arrives Washington DC / President Buhari Arrives Washington DC (photos) / Pres. Barack Obama Welcomes Pres. Buhari As He Arrives Washington D.C (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Apostle Suleman who looked dapper was filmed on arrival at the airport before entering his convoy to his destination.



Source;



Watch Video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJWMwj2HU7Y Founder of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle John Suleman appears to be unfazed despite the sex scandal which has been trailing him for weeks now. The pastor arrived Washington D.C in style for 'Help From Above' conference which is billed to start today...Apostle Suleman who looked dapper was filmed on arrival at the airport before entering his convoy to his destination.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/apostle-suleman-arrives-washington-dc.html Watch Video

He's a scammer 1 Like

Mr sule sule

I heard the oracle has landed

E be like say this tin dey pain seun and sarrki as d man no wan die

Ok

welcome

This man is busy enjoying the life GOD has given him while some senseless dweebs are busy fabricating false accusation.



Does dis man look bothered to u? Apostle God is with thee 2 Likes

sarrki:

He's a scammer sharap dere ma fren... This is not a thread for N-O-N-E-N-T-I-T-I-S like u sharap dere ma fren... This is not a thread for N-O-N-E-N-T-I-T-I-S like u

Watch how the sheeple flood this thread to heap praises on a fellow man rather than God. Thank God Jesus did not come in our time. Dem for no let am climb that donkey when Roman golden chariots dey.

g

[size=18pt] Apostle SuleWOMANIZER [/size]

sarrki:

He's a scammer You need deliverance You need deliverance





See his bald head like otobo's pussy.



I need some pointers on how to lick pussy from him Apostle licky lickySee his bald head like otobo's pussy.I need some pointers on how to lick pussy from him

sarrki:

He's a scammer did he scam you ? Iranu did he scam you? Iranu

BABA FOR THE GIRLS!!!!!!

Bi like na dis man dey reign.

Dear Apostle, wehcome back, we reserved some spots on the usual first class Front Page for you.





Enjoy your flight

The crusade money is still going to be given to another HOE!

Daz ma niqqah

That antiwailer is something else. He said Alfa Sule.





I laughed i almost passed out.



The dude is on point though

gf

Very soon, the lady by the left will be bribed by the Daurra mafia to start yapping bla bla bla bla all over the place..

Ok

Watching...



Or what do you have that God has not blessed him with X20 of it?

sarrki:

He's a scammer He scammed you or your family?Or what do you have that God has not blessed him with X20 of it?

NICE