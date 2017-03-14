Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria – We attract talented individuals. Not only can they give you the benefit of their experience, they also reveal a closer, more personal look at the wide range of global opportunities we offer. At the core of the Group’s people strategy is our focus on employee engagement. Engagement is a key driver of productivity and performance, which creates the foundation of our performance culture.



We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:



1: Manager, Client Experience





How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online



https://cgportal.global.standardchartered.com/psc/hrms/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM.HRS_APP_SCHJOB.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST&JobOpeningId=545096&HRS_SOURCE_ID=3345&HRS_SUBSOURCE_ID=1372&HRS_SUBSOURCE_DESC=0&



2: Chief Risk Officer, Head Operational Risk



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online



https://cgportal.global.standardchartered.com/psc/hrms/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM.HRS_APP_SCHJOB.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST&JobOpeningId=544786&HRS_SOURCE_ID=3345&HRS_SUBSOURCE_ID=1372&HRS_SUBSOURCE_DESC=0&



3: Associate Manager, Governance & Control



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online



https://cgportal.global.standardchartered.com/psc/hrms/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM.HRS_APP_SCHJOB.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST&JobOpeningId=545203&HRS_SOURCE_ID=3345&HRS_SUBSOURCE_ID=1372&HRS_SUBSOURCE_DESC=0&



4: Third Party Risk Manager



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online



https://cgportal.global.standardchartered.com/psc/hrms/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM.HRS_APP_SCHJOB.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST&JobOpeningId=540612&HRS_SOURCE_ID=3345&HRS_SUBSOURCE_ID=1372&HRS_SUBSOURCE_DESC=0



5: Head, Digital Platforms, West Africa



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online



https://cgportal.global.standardchartered.com/psc/hrms/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM.HRS_APP_SCHJOB.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST&JobOpeningId=540333&HRS_SOURCE_ID=3345&HRS_SUBSOURCE_ID=1372&HRS_SUBSOURCE_DESC=0&



6: Trade Service Manager – Risk and Regulatory Reporting



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online



https://cgportal.global.standardchartered.com/psc/hrms/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM.HRS_APP_SCHJOB.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST&JobOpeningId=544887&HRS_SOURCE_ID=3345&HRS_SUBSOURCE_ID=1372&HRS_SUBSOURCE_DESC=0&



7: Senior Manager FCC, Trade



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online



https://cgportal.global.standardchartered.com/psc/hrms/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM.HRS_APP_SCHJOB.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST&JobOpeningId=545603&HRS_SOURCE_ID=3345&HRS_SUBSOURCE_ID=1372&HRS_SUBSOURCE_DESC=0&



8: Bills Processing Officer



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online



https://cgportal.global.standardchartered.com/psc/hrms/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM.HRS_APP_SCHJOB.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST&JobOpeningId=545414&HRS_SOURCE_ID=3345&HRS_SUBSOURCE_ID=1372&HRS_SUBSOURCE_DESC=0&





9: Trade Service Manager – Gtee, OAF and BFC



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online



https://cgportal.global.standardchartered.com/psc/hrms/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM.HRS_APP_SCHJOB.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST&JobOpeningId=544886&HRS_SOURCE_ID=3345&HRS_SUBSOURCE_ID=1372&HRS_SUBSOURCE_DESC=0&







Application Closing Date



Not Specified.

Source: Source: http://careerhob.com/standard-chartered-bank-march-2017-vacancies-9-positions/