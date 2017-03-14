₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|ICPC Recovers 165 Rounds Of Ammunition, Dangerous Weapons From Sanusi’s House by poindexter229(m): 11:52am
The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission has confiscated about 220 flats, located in 20 estates, allegedly belonging to one Sanusi Mohammed, a former aide to ex-Governor Isa Yuguda of Bauchi State.
Also, 165 rounds of ammunition, a pump action rifle and other weapons were found in some of Mohammed’s properties located at GRA, Bauchi State.
The ICPC made the discovery following a tip-off by a whistle-blower, Punch quoted a source as saying.
According to the source, “About 10 days ago, we received a tip-off from a whistle-blower about the lifestyle of one Sanusi Mohammed, a former aide to former Bauchi Governor, Isa Yuguda.
“We traced 220 flats in 20 estates to him. The houses range from two-bedroom to three-bedroom flats.
“Inside some of the properties, we discovered four sophisticated guns with 165 rounds of ammunition, five exotic cars and 15 new air conditioners.
“We believe the air conditioners were donated to the Bauchi State Government by China.
“We also recovered some cash as well as 25 designer watches and 20 bales of brocade.”
It was learnt that Mohammed was arrested by the ICPC and quizzed but was later released on administrative bail.
Spokesperson for the ICPC, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, when contacted said she could not speak on the matter.
She said, “According to the ICPC Act, we are not allowed to divulge details of investigation. I cannot deny or confirm any story. In any case, anyone who is under investigation is presumed innocent until proved otherwise.”
Just few days ago, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) also sealed a multi-million naira mansion belonging to Yugusa at Sir Kashim Ibrahim Street, GRA, Bauchi.
https://lifeconcerns.wordpress.com/2017/03/14/icpc-recovers-165-rounds-of-ammunition-dangerous-weapons-from-sanusis-house/
1 Like
|Re: ICPC Recovers 165 Rounds Of Ammunition, Dangerous Weapons From Sanusi’s House by Chimaritoponcho: 11:53am
i talk am say dis man dey sponsor boko haram
3 Likes
|Re: ICPC Recovers 165 Rounds Of Ammunition, Dangerous Weapons From Sanusi’s House by superson001(m): 12:00pm
I wish there can be a law to KILL anyone that steals Govt funds
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ICPC Recovers 165 Rounds Of Ammunition, Dangerous Weapons From Sanusi’s House by saintkash(m): 12:38pm
Chimaritoponcho:
Which man
|Re: ICPC Recovers 165 Rounds Of Ammunition, Dangerous Weapons From Sanusi’s House by omowolewa: 12:42pm
He fell flat for the topic title
saintkash:
|Re: ICPC Recovers 165 Rounds Of Ammunition, Dangerous Weapons From Sanusi’s House by alizma: 12:57pm
220 flats traced to one person in this recession. Buhari thank God you are back.
10 Likes
|Re: ICPC Recovers 165 Rounds Of Ammunition, Dangerous Weapons From Sanusi’s House by Keneking: 1:18pm
Jonathan's governors sef
4 Likes
|Re: ICPC Recovers 165 Rounds Of Ammunition, Dangerous Weapons From Sanusi’s House by momentarylapse: 1:25pm
alizma:
He can as well say that the flats were gifts from julius berger and unwell wishers....the guns were gifts from fleeing or retiring boko haram commanders, grateful herdsmen, olopas or grateful soldiers, the watches were gifts from Rolex, the cars were gifts from Benz, bmw and lexus and the cash were gifts from the banks! Simple!
9 Likes
|Re: ICPC Recovers 165 Rounds Of Ammunition, Dangerous Weapons From Sanusi’s House by Eazybay(m): 1:49pm
When DSS begins to recover cash and ICPC recovers weapons. Then u have sensationalism at its apex!!
1 Like
|Re: ICPC Recovers 165 Rounds Of Ammunition, Dangerous Weapons From Sanusi’s House by Angelb4: 2:02pm
Make somebody just mention PDP for 2019. I swear I go fight am. Those guys should just change name.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ICPC Recovers 165 Rounds Of Ammunition, Dangerous Weapons From Sanusi’s House by yourexcellency: 2:02pm
sure it belongs to Yuguda.hiding it in the aide's house
|Re: ICPC Recovers 165 Rounds Of Ammunition, Dangerous Weapons From Sanusi’s House by DCMIX(m): 2:03pm
Take him to court Strait. He must join Mr Nnamdi Kanu in his paradise.
4 Likes
|Re: ICPC Recovers 165 Rounds Of Ammunition, Dangerous Weapons From Sanusi’s House by Alleviating: 2:03pm
|Re: ICPC Recovers 165 Rounds Of Ammunition, Dangerous Weapons From Sanusi’s House by ProsAutos: 2:03pm
ICPC is active lately. Jealous of EFCC?
3 Likes
|Re: ICPC Recovers 165 Rounds Of Ammunition, Dangerous Weapons From Sanusi’s House by chimah3(m): 2:04pm
NA WAR
|Re: ICPC Recovers 165 Rounds Of Ammunition, Dangerous Weapons From Sanusi’s House by ephen19(m): 2:04pm
Haha...na real jealous of EFCC
|Re: ICPC Recovers 165 Rounds Of Ammunition, Dangerous Weapons From Sanusi’s House by EWAagoyin(m): 2:04pm
220 flats.. wow d man is mad... the governor he is aiding is mad.... the builders of those flats are mad...occupants of the flats are mad.. infact everyone involved are all mad
1 Like
|Re: ICPC Recovers 165 Rounds Of Ammunition, Dangerous Weapons From Sanusi’s House by emeijeh(m): 2:04pm
Please always read before commenting.. . Seun or lala won't credit your bank account for being FTC
Chimaritoponcho:
|Re: ICPC Recovers 165 Rounds Of Ammunition, Dangerous Weapons From Sanusi’s House by jegz25(m): 2:05pm
if na ipob dem go say na witch hunt... leave our broda alone
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ICPC Recovers 165 Rounds Of Ammunition, Dangerous Weapons From Sanusi’s House by tuoyoojo(m): 2:05pm
if a "mere aide" can have this much what would d governor have
the level of greed among these people have assumed pathological dimensions
its like this whistle blower business dey pay o
just see as that referee I mean whistle blower don hammer
2 Likes
|Re: ICPC Recovers 165 Rounds Of Ammunition, Dangerous Weapons From Sanusi’s House by emmanuel596(m): 2:06pm
|Re: ICPC Recovers 165 Rounds Of Ammunition, Dangerous Weapons From Sanusi’s House by Moreoffaith(m): 2:07pm
Chaiii.
|Re: ICPC Recovers 165 Rounds Of Ammunition, Dangerous Weapons From Sanusi’s House by madridguy(m): 2:08pm
Funny you
momentarylapse:
1 Like
|Re: ICPC Recovers 165 Rounds Of Ammunition, Dangerous Weapons From Sanusi’s House by Dongreat(m): 2:08pm
Corrupt officials should have their balls dipped in honey and stake to an ant farm. These corrupt guys are so heartless that they acquire wealth at the expense of the dying population without utilizing the loots. We will be going in circles until death is proscribed for corrupt politicians, citizens, imams, pastors and animals.
1 Like
|Re: ICPC Recovers 165 Rounds Of Ammunition, Dangerous Weapons From Sanusi’s House by Larryfest(m): 2:08pm
superson001:But there isn't just media law and after that nothing happens or worst you see the accused contesting for political office and youths cheering them the more and you begin to wonder when it will okay for this country..
|Re: ICPC Recovers 165 Rounds Of Ammunition, Dangerous Weapons From Sanusi’s House by amiibaby(f): 2:08pm
Okay
|Re: ICPC Recovers 165 Rounds Of Ammunition, Dangerous Weapons From Sanusi’s House by jamex93(m): 2:09pm
see him nose like abgbalumo
|Re: ICPC Recovers 165 Rounds Of Ammunition, Dangerous Weapons From Sanusi’s House by genearts(m): 2:10pm
So ICPC can work too....
This CHANGE
1 Like
|Re: ICPC Recovers 165 Rounds Of Ammunition, Dangerous Weapons From Sanusi’s House by unclezuma: 2:10pm
|Re: ICPC Recovers 165 Rounds Of Ammunition, Dangerous Weapons From Sanusi’s House by OkoYiboz: 2:12pm
Eazybay:
What of the houses? You didn't see that?
Even a private citizen has the power to arrest criminals when caught in a criminal act. You should get better education and stop disgracing yourself.
|Re: ICPC Recovers 165 Rounds Of Ammunition, Dangerous Weapons From Sanusi’s House by helinues: 2:12pm
vanity upon vanity..
Shameless people
1 Like
