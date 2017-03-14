Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / ICPC Recovers 165 Rounds Of Ammunition, Dangerous Weapons From Sanusi’s House (6280 Views)

Also, 165 rounds of ammunition, a pump action rifle and other weapons were found in some of Mohammed’s properties located at GRA, Bauchi State.



The ICPC made the discovery following a tip-off by a whistle-blower, Punch quoted a source as saying.



According to the source, “About 10 days ago, we received a tip-off from a whistle-blower about the lifestyle of one Sanusi Mohammed, a former aide to former Bauchi Governor, Isa Yuguda.



“We traced 220 flats in 20 estates to him. The houses range from two-bedroom to three-bedroom flats.



“Inside some of the properties, we discovered four sophisticated guns with 165 rounds of ammunition, five exotic cars and 15 new air conditioners.



“We believe the air conditioners were donated to the Bauchi State Government by China.



“We also recovered some cash as well as 25 designer watches and 20 bales of brocade.”



It was learnt that Mohammed was arrested by the ICPC and quizzed but was later released on administrative bail.



Spokesperson for the ICPC, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, when contacted said she could not speak on the matter.



She said, “According to the ICPC Act, we are not allowed to divulge details of investigation. I cannot deny or confirm any story. In any case, anyone who is under investigation is presumed innocent until proved otherwise.”



Just few days ago, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) also sealed a multi-million naira mansion belonging to Yugusa ‎at Sir Kashim Ibrahim Street, GRA, Bauchi.



i talk am say dis man dey sponsor boko haram 3 Likes

I wish there can be a law to KILL anyone that steals Govt funds 10 Likes 1 Share

Chimaritoponcho:

i talk am say dis man dey sponsor boko haram

Which man Which man

He fell flat for the topic title saintkash:





Which man He fell flat for the topic title

220 flats traced to one person in this recession. Buhari thank God you are back. 10 Likes

Jonathan's governors sef 4 Likes

alizma:

220 flats traced to one person in this recession.

Buhari thank God you are back.



He can as well say that the flats were gifts from julius berger and unwell wishers....the guns were gifts from fleeing or retiring boko haram commanders, grateful herdsmen, olopas or grateful soldiers, the watches were gifts from Rolex, the cars were gifts from Benz, bmw and lexus and the cash were gifts from the banks! Simple! He can as well say that the flats were gifts from julius berger and unwell wishers....the guns were gifts from fleeing or retiring boko haram commanders, grateful herdsmen, olopas or grateful soldiers, the watches were gifts from Rolex, the cars were gifts from Benz, bmw and lexus and the cash were gifts from the banks! Simple! 9 Likes

When DSS begins to recover cash and ICPC recovers weapons. Then u have sensationalism at its apex!! 1 Like

Make somebody just mention PDP for 2019. I swear I go fight am. Those guys should just change name. 8 Likes 1 Share

sure it belongs to Yuguda.hiding it in the aide's house

Take him to court Strait. He must join Mr Nnamdi Kanu in his paradise. 4 Likes

ICPC is active lately. Jealous of EFCC? 3 Likes

Haha...na real jealous of EFCC

220 flats.. wow d man is mad... the governor he is aiding is mad.... the builders of those flats are mad...occupants of the flats are mad.. infact everyone involved are all mad 1 Like

Please always read before commenting.. . Seun or lala won't credit your bank account for being FTC

Chimaritoponcho:

i talk am say dis man dey sponsor boko haram

if na ipob dem go say na witch hunt... leave our broda alone 3 Likes 1 Share

if a "mere aide" can have this much what would d governor have



the level of greed among these people have assumed pathological dimensions



its like this whistle blower business dey pay o



just see as that referee I mean whistle blower don hammer 2 Likes

momentarylapse:







He can as well say that the flats were gifts from julius berger and unwell wishers....the guns were gifts from fleeing or retiring boko haram commanders, grateful herdsmen, olopas or grateful soldiers, the watches were gifts from Rolex, the cars were gifts from Benz, bmw and lexus and the cash were gifts from the banks! Simple! Funny you 1 Like

Corrupt officials should have their balls dipped in honey and stake to an ant farm. These corrupt guys are so heartless that they acquire wealth at the expense of the dying population without utilizing the loots. We will be going in circles until death is proscribed for corrupt politicians, citizens, imams, pastors and animals. 1 Like

superson001:

I wish there can be a law to KILL anyone that steals Govt funds But there isn't just media law and after that nothing happens or worst you see the accused contesting for political office and youths cheering them the more and you begin to wonder when it will okay for this country.. But there isn't just media law and after that nothing happens or worst you see the accused contesting for political office and youths cheering them the more and you begin to wonder when it will okay for this country..

So ICPC can work too....



This CHANGE 1 Like

Eazybay:

When DSS begins to recover cash and ICPC recovers weapons. Then u have sensationalism at its apex!!

What of the houses? You didn't see that?



Even a private citizen has the power to arrest criminals when caught in a criminal act. You should get better education and stop disgracing yourself. What of the houses? You didn't see that?Even a private citizen has the power to arrest criminals when caught in a criminal act. You should get better education and stop disgracing yourself.