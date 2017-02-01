₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
President Buhari Meets With Saraki And Dogara in Aso Rock by Cambells: 12:30pm
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday had a closed door meeting with the senate President, Bukola Saraki and the speaker of the house of representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara.
The president's meeting with Saraki and Dogara started around 12 noon, according to reports.
This is president Buhari's first meeting with the lawmakers since he returned from London.
The meeting is currently in progress at the president's office..
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Saraki And Dogara in Aso Rock by Temptee101(m): 12:34pm
Always meeting behind closed doors for their selfish interests. Vultures!
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Saraki And Dogara in Aso Rock by BreezyCB(m): 12:35pm
Eno consiqn me
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Saraki And Dogara in Aso Rock by ITbomb(m): 12:57pm
Agenda
I am about to go on another missionary journey, abeg make una no impeach me o.
Two oil blocs for you two
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Saraki And Dogara in Aso Rock by corperscorner: 12:57pm
Someone is writing their will behind closed doors
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Saraki And Dogara in Aso Rock by chiedu7: 12:57pm
E be like say dem dey plot commot Osibanjo
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Saraki And Dogara in Aso Rock by DaMotivator(m): 12:58pm
dis is old pix nah
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Saraki And Dogara in Aso Rock by caxfar: 12:58pm
ITbomb:always
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Saraki And Dogara in Aso Rock by Ra88: 12:58pm
They are only going to discuss how they will share our money. NOTHING else matters to them.
You'll see them smiling all the time, why will a group of people who put millions of people in difficult situations be smiling?
They are happy that people are suffering because of their stupid decisions. Baskardsss.
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Saraki And Dogara in Aso Rock by yourexcellency: 12:58pm
Begging them to forgive Customs Boss abi Baba wan resign?
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Saraki And Dogara in Aso Rock by Philpham: 12:58pm
This Bihari has started again with his cabal meetings that is destroying Nigeria. Who discharged him from hospital sef. He should be flogged seriously.
Confused human being. Aboki kobo kobo.
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Saraki And Dogara in Aso Rock by penukz2015: 12:59pm
Evil men
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Saraki And Dogara in Aso Rock by ufuosman(m): 1:00pm
Are they discussing which way forward or how to sale the country?
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Saraki And Dogara in Aso Rock by jerrybakermillz(m): 1:00pm
K...you guys are not the owners of this country
Una go die b4 carring out una evil plans
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Saraki And Dogara in Aso Rock by ISDKING: 1:00pm
They have nothing tangible to offer despite closing the door.Only God can save this country.
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Saraki And Dogara in Aso Rock by emmanuel596(m): 1:01pm
He wants to warn them and urge them to make magun efcc chairman and he wants to also tell them to allow the costom boss to behave just as he wants
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Saraki And Dogara in Aso Rock by aspabay(m): 1:01pm
Temptee101:OKay dem suppose meet inside your bedroom abi? or for national stadium.
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Saraki And Dogara in Aso Rock by weedtheweeds: 1:01pm
Buhari, when will you meet to discourse the children sold into marriages?
When will you ever meet to speak against the injustice and sale of child brides?
Buhari, our constitution condemns the rape and abuse of our kids. Why do government officials, activists, and feminists turn blind when things like these happen?
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Saraki And Dogara in Aso Rock by Donald7610: 1:01pm
Fake Government continue to increasing charges against Saraki till he 2019
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Saraki And Dogara in Aso Rock by jtedy: 1:02pm
Na D Same Canoe De Paddle Them
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Saraki And Dogara in Aso Rock by smithsydny(m): 1:02pm
Nah there way
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Saraki And Dogara in Aso Rock by RealLordZeus(m): 1:02pm
weedtheweeds:
ISDKING:See them, space bookers association but wetin me self wan write
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Saraki And Dogara in Aso Rock by sammyj: 1:02pm
ok
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Saraki And Dogara in Aso Rock by SNIPER123: 1:04pm
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Saraki And Dogara in Aso Rock by Firefire(m): 1:04pm
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Saraki And Dogara in Aso Rock by Donald7610: 1:05pm
RealLordZeus:you nko?
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Saraki And Dogara in Aso Rock by benuejosh(m): 1:05pm
he's back with close doors meeting again. meanwhile i hope this closed door meeting will bring an end to fulanis killing my Benue people.
and when is this 2face? he won't come out now and protest about the killing of benue people by the fulani herdsmen. His kinsmen are been killed on a daily basis.
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Saraki And Dogara in Aso Rock by burkingx(f): 1:05pm
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Saraki And Dogara in Aso Rock by Itzwinnie: 1:06pm
X
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Saraki And Dogara in Aso Rock by fizzy94(m): 1:06pm
Temptee101:Sorry you hear.
The next meeting will be held in ur compound okay?
