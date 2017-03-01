₦airaland Forum

Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by Amoyinoluwa24: 1:54pm
President Muhammadu Buhari, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara in a meeting at the presidential villa today

http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/president-buhari-meets-with-saraki.html

Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by BreezyCB(m): 2:00pm
See grin
Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by Amoyinoluwa24: 2:02pm
Lalasticlala
Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by Enangson: 2:04pm
Na this kind closed door meeting dey make dollar rise.

3 Likes

Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by Keneking: 2:04pm
I see the map of Nigeria smiling on the trio behind the scene angry angry angry
Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by Alleviating: 2:05pm
cool
Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by AngelicBeing: 2:07pm
Keneking:
I see the map of Nigeria smiling on the trio behind the scene angry angry angry
+ the money the 3 of them have stolen , looted, gotten illegally since they came to power is enough to take care of millions of hungry citizens on the street, useless government feeding fat while the masses are suffering sad

1 Like

Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by Amoyinoluwa24: 2:11pm
Watch Video of Saraki, Dogara and Abba Kyari discussing after meeting with the President


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEK--RuDMBE
Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by ISDKING: 2:13pm
Majority of Nigerians can't remember the last time they smiled like this due to pains these men inflicted on them.
Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by amiibaby(f): 2:44pm
What for
Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by DCMIX(m): 2:44pm
T
Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by burkingx(f): 2:44pm

Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by jumiasc(m): 2:45pm
God bless the president!

Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by Alleviating: 2:45pm
shocked shocked
Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by DONSMITH123(m): 2:45pm
lipsrsealed
Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by SuperBlack: 2:46pm
.
Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by wellmax(m): 2:46pm
God Bless Nigeria
Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by TenPassfour(m): 2:46pm
let them pass d budget shikena
God bless NIGERIA MY COUNTRY
Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by teebaxy(m): 2:46pm
so Osinbanjo is shot out side nao.....our amiable professor has been relegated .
Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by ajibsca: 2:47pm
Who smile help?
Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by YaksonFCA(m): 2:47pm
What is my business with that?

