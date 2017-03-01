₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by Amoyinoluwa24: 1:54pm
President Muhammadu Buhari, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara in a meeting at the presidential villa today
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/president-buhari-meets-with-saraki.html
|Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by BreezyCB(m): 2:00pm
|Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by Amoyinoluwa24: 2:02pm
|Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by Enangson: 2:04pm
Na this kind closed door meeting dey make dollar rise.
|Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by Keneking: 2:04pm
I see the map of Nigeria smiling on the trio behind the scene
|Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by Alleviating: 2:05pm
|Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by AngelicBeing: 2:07pm
Keneking:+ the money the 3 of them have stolen , looted, gotten illegally since they came to power is enough to take care of millions of hungry citizens on the street, useless government feeding fat while the masses are suffering
|Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by Amoyinoluwa24: 2:11pm
Watch Video of Saraki, Dogara and Abba Kyari discussing after meeting with the President
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEK--RuDMBE
|Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by ISDKING: 2:13pm
Majority of Nigerians can't remember the last time they smiled like this due to pains these men inflicted on them.
|Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by amiibaby(f): 2:44pm
|Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by DCMIX(m): 2:44pm
|Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by burkingx(f): 2:44pm
|Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by jumiasc(m): 2:45pm
God bless the president!
|Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by Alleviating: 2:45pm
|Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by DONSMITH123(m): 2:45pm
|Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by SuperBlack: 2:46pm
|Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by wellmax(m): 2:46pm
God Bless Nigeria
|Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by TenPassfour(m): 2:46pm
let them pass d budget shikena
God bless NIGERIA MY COUNTRY
|Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by teebaxy(m): 2:46pm
so Osinbanjo is shot out side nao.....our amiable professor has been relegated .
|Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by ajibsca: 2:47pm
Who smile help?
|Re: Photo Of Buhari, Saraki And Dogara Smiling During their meeting In Aso Rock by YaksonFCA(m): 2:47pm
What is my business with that?
