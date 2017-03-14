₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|DNA Test For Igbos: Rival Jewish Outreach Groups Feud Over by Masterclass32: 2:19pm
A program to test the Igbo of Nigeria for genetic links to Jews has heightened tensions between international groups representing mainstream Jews and Messianic Jews.
www.forward.com/news/364890/rival-outreach-groups-feud-over-dna-test-for-lost-tribe-of-jews/
|Re: DNA Test For Igbos: Rival Jewish Outreach Groups Feud Over by InvestinOwerri(m): 2:25pm
Igbos are Jews & Jews Are Igbos Period! Lalasticala come and see how Isrealis are fighting to identify with Igbos. Envy go kill some people today.
|Re: DNA Test For Igbos: Rival Jewish Outreach Groups Feud Over by sweery(f): 2:29pm
Biko it's enough wahala being Nigerian
Then African
Then Black
Now Jewish?mbanu!
|Re: DNA Test For Igbos: Rival Jewish Outreach Groups Feud Over by Alleviating: 2:33pm
Jewish koh...Philipine ni
|Re: DNA Test For Igbos: Rival Jewish Outreach Groups Feud Over by DropShot: 2:36pm
Igbos are Jews!
|Re: DNA Test For Igbos: Rival Jewish Outreach Groups Feud Over by GavelSlam: 2:42pm
Is it Jewish Igbo or Igboish Jews?
|Re: DNA Test For Igbos: Rival Jewish Outreach Groups Feud Over by ican2020: 2:49pm
Whichever, I wish then well
|Re: DNA Test For Igbos: Rival Jewish Outreach Groups Feud Over by ZombieTERROR: 2:55pm
DropShot:
They have come to open teeth
Are they Muslims ?
They don't know
Are they Christians?
They don't know
Are they traditionalists?
No idea
The Hausas are busy positioning emirs in their land while they are wallowing in confusion
|Re: DNA Test For Igbos: Rival Jewish Outreach Groups Feud Over by InyinyaAgbaOku(m): 2:57pm
Far be it from me to be a Jew or Hebrew.
Proudly Igbo
|Re: DNA Test For Igbos: Rival Jewish Outreach Groups Feud Over by InyinyaAgbaOku(m): 2:58pm
Most igbos don't believe this Jew stuff. The few that does are just too vocal.
No real evidence, just conjectures
|Re: DNA Test For Igbos: Rival Jewish Outreach Groups Feud Over by NASTYNASOSO: 3:06pm
HMMMM
THE MESSAGE IS CLEAR, NDIGBO SHOULD DENOUNCE CHRISTIANITY AND JESUS FOR REAL TALKS TO HOLD WATER
NOW MOW MANY IGBOS ARE WILLING TO TAKE THIS OFFER REMAINS UNCLEAR
|Re: DNA Test For Igbos: Rival Jewish Outreach Groups Feud Over by ISDKING: 3:10pm
God bless igbos
|Re: DNA Test For Igbos: Rival Jewish Outreach Groups Feud Over by prince9851(m): 3:13pm
InyinyaAgbaOku:plz go to Aguleri
|Re: DNA Test For Igbos: Rival Jewish Outreach Groups Feud Over by Omambala99: 3:33pm
In AGULERI, they have the house of OBU GAD TEMPLE which has survive thousands of years, which Eri himself built in remembrance of his father GAD son of Jacob. At OBU GAD you will see the onyx stone bearing the name of GAD written in acient hebrew. Rememeber onyx stone was given to isreal in the bible by moses, in Exedos 46.
At the OBU GAD temple, floor you will see a hebrew written in crowries, rememeber even soon pages of bible was written in cowries before in was translated.
At confluence of Eze and Omambala river you will see twelve onyx stones in the mouth of river, this represent twelve tribe of isreal.
Eri grave is still marked in AGULERI till date.
Visit AGULERI and see things for yourselves.
|Re: DNA Test For Igbos: Rival Jewish Outreach Groups Feud Over by InyinyaAgbaOku(m): 3:43pm
prince9851:
Aguleri where deluded igbos put up structures to simulate Hebrew connection.
Clowns.
They even changed a pure igbo town name Obuga to ObuGad.
SMH. All put up. Our ancestors didn't do that
|Re: DNA Test For Igbos: Rival Jewish Outreach Groups Feud Over by DocHMD: 3:50pm
InvestinOwerri:
I never even knew it was the Isrealis who were funding the DNA tests. The way Igbo-haters painted it, you'll think it's the Igbos who are funding the DNA and forcing the toga on themselves.
I actually believe, the Jews are Igbo who left Africa, not the other way round. I might be wrong though.
|Re: DNA Test For Igbos: Rival Jewish Outreach Groups Feud Over by DocHMD: 3:58pm
InyinyaAgbaOku:
I actually read a pdf journal of molecular science sometime that Igbo and Jewish share some sprinklets of DNA on the Y chromosome. I downloaded and saved that document on laptop in 2012. I later got robbed of that Laptop at gunpoint.
I've tried very hard with all the key words to dig it up again on the internet to avail. I still very depressed losing that very vital information along with my Laptop.
|Re: DNA Test For Igbos: Rival Jewish Outreach Groups Feud Over by prince9851(m): 3:59pm
InyinyaAgbaOku:u are such a foolish goat
Structures that have been there fore thousands of years
U think somebody just woke up one day and felt like putting up those structures just to "simulate Hebrew connection"??
What did they stand to gain by doing that plz?..does being Jewish cone with any special powers?
U think u are so smart and u know pass everybody
Go and sit with ur elders that grew up there let them tell u something
Ewu
|Re: DNA Test For Igbos: Rival Jewish Outreach Groups Feud Over by Amarabae(f): 4:01pm
What you know now as IGBOS is the coming together of two people. 1st is the aboriginals called ADAMAs who were bantus and migrated into Nigeria where they settled at Okigwe/Uturu axis, the second people are the ERI Migration from Israel, they fled during the islamic conquest of North Africa/Middle East, Israel tribes were scattered, Lemba people of Ethiopia have the israeli link.
Eri migration into West of Alkebula(now Africa) had them settled at North of Igboland via Omambala River.
The coming together, intermarriage, intertrading, Socialisation etc btw Eri and Adama gave rise to early Igbo settlements.
I will open a thread on this with history resources.
|Re: DNA Test For Igbos: Rival Jewish Outreach Groups Feud Over by Adiola(f): 4:02pm
GOD BLESS MY MOTHER'S PEOPLE .IGBO ZURU UWA ONU
|Re: DNA Test For Igbos: Rival Jewish Outreach Groups Feud Over by DocHMD: 4:04pm
White Jews fighting over 'Igbos'. This could be a tragedy to some people. Hmmm!
|Re: DNA Test For Igbos: Rival Jewish Outreach Groups Feud Over by InyinyaAgbaOku(m): 4:05pm
prince9851:
ObuGad? An igbo word can't end in a consonant.
It's continuous search to provide an igbo Jew link that made clowns ascribe things in their environment to Hebrew.
They even say igbo is from eebo or heebo. Which of our ancestors said that? none!
None of my elders or igbo elders talk rubbish.
We are igbos and nothing else.
igbo history and culture are far older than that of Hebrew.
|Re: DNA Test For Igbos: Rival Jewish Outreach Groups Feud Over by oyinkinola: 4:16pm
....can igbo abandoned christianity for jew status?
no condition is permanent in life!
the maginalisation of Igbo in Nigeria will be minimize than that of Israel!
|Re: DNA Test For Igbos: Rival Jewish Outreach Groups Feud Over by TimeManager(m): 4:21pm
"They try to convince some of these communities to unwittingly call themselves Jewish while at the same time believe in the Christian faith " Freund is on his own quest to bring "lost tribe"
Case closed!!!!!
Kiss the truth!
|Re: DNA Test For Igbos: Rival Jewish Outreach Groups Feud Over by jakandeola(m): 4:23pm
we all knw were dey came frm all frm a baby factry
|Re: DNA Test For Igbos: Rival Jewish Outreach Groups Feud Over by jakandeola(m): 4:24pm
Amarabae:aba factry
|Re: DNA Test For Igbos: Rival Jewish Outreach Groups Feud Over by Amarabae(f): 4:28pm
jakandeola:Buhari has banned importation of brain so that people like you can afford a locally made one.
|Re: DNA Test For Igbos: Rival Jewish Outreach Groups Feud Over by Jabioro: 4:31pm
Rebranded tribe looking for her root, Gad tribe.. have nothing to do with flatinno connection.
|Re: DNA Test For Igbos: Rival Jewish Outreach Groups Feud Over by DocHMD: 4:32pm
Jabioro:
The thing pepper you gan.
|Re: DNA Test For Igbos: Rival Jewish Outreach Groups Feud Over by AlPeter: 4:53pm
Omambala99:which Gad? which Eri? Hope you know That Eri lived more tdan 8000 years ago! Hope you know he'd have been dead when Israel left Egypt? Hope you know Eri didn't see Moses? Hope you know if Ibo people were cattle rearerz it would be more plausible? There are many holes in your claim remember Israel keep their genealogy.
|Re: DNA Test For Igbos: Rival Jewish Outreach Groups Feud Over by AlPeter: 4:55pm
Amarabae:which Eri? Hope you know That Eri lived
more than 8000 years ago
