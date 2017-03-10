₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by OfficialNNB: 3:09pm
A bold prostitute in the Democratic Republic of Congo has found an unconventional way to protect herself from sexually transmitted disease. She uses plastic nylon as contraceptive.
The hooker who gave her name as Daniella Kasekwa from Goma, eastern Congo said she makes 40,000 francs a day from the business.
Kasekwa said she doesn’t use condom for sex and goes for nylon because she believes it protects her more from STDs and doesn’t disappoint. She added that she’s very afraid to contract the deadly HIV/AIDS virus.
Watch the full interview below..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7fu_80gw6E8&feature=youtu.be
|Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by EWAagoyin(m): 3:10pm
hahahaahahahaha things dey happen sha
|Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by mazizitonene(m): 3:10pm
|Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by Michellla(f): 3:12pm
nylon protects her more from hiv?
|Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by REIIGN(m): 3:12pm
LOL
|Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by Kenshinmunac: 3:14pm
It will never be well with the spirit that pushed me to open this thread.
|Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by malware: 3:17pm
Hmm
|Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by klassykute(m): 3:18pm
jesu?
|Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by tosyne2much(m): 3:19pm
Na ladies go plenty for this thread pass.. They will be viewing in stealth mode observing every comment
|Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by CaroLyner(f): 3:21pm
What will we not see
|Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by kimbra(f): 3:21pm
REIIGN:I believe it's a joke.
How are you?.
|Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by Dannidom(m): 3:27pm
malware:But try and edit your post
|Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by REIIGN(m): 3:28pm
kimbra:
With all that successive thrusting? Latex is bound to tear talkmore of polythene. Its a big joke!
I'm tight
Sup witchu?
|Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by malware: 3:31pm
Dannidom:
Don't mind nairaland, they deliberately changed some words I put there and I don't know why. I wrote Platheds and they changed it to Igbos. That was how they changed another word I wrote on another thread, Dollardinhor to President Buhari. This is wrong and autocratic.
|Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by jauntty: 3:34pm
I really pity her. Her greatest fear is HIV and yet she is unknowingly putting herself at risk while having the wrong belief that she is protecting herself.
I hope she finds a better business to do.
By the way, I still wonder why men patronize Sex workers.
I can't imagine myself "Eating from the same cookie pot" with thousands of other men.
|Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by kimbra(f): 3:34pm
REIIGN:Cds could be a luxury in her country, perhaps.
I am perfectly alright.
|Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by Dannidom(m): 3:36pm
malware:Alright! Sorryehear?
|Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by jakandeola(m): 3:39pm
ugly beast I cant sex dis thing
|Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by REIIGN(m): 3:40pm
kimbra:
Lol, I don't think so. I think it gives her a more pleasurable feeling. You know how hot polythene gets, if you know worrai mean
|Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by dollyjoy(f): 3:41pm
But condom isn't expensive
|Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by kimbra(f): 3:42pm
REIIGN:You have a point.
|Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by Keneking: 3:54pm
Alu Alu
|Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by Larryfest(m): 4:24pm
She is very afraid to contact aids yet she doesn't want to quit prostitution? Na sorry go be her middle name eventually.
|Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by uncleabbey(m): 4:26pm
Oya awon ebora mulatto. Bi o ri condom, Ma lo nylon.. #chinkoekun #shoroniyen
|Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by Cutehector(m): 4:50pm
Plenty of them are in Nairaland
|Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by sebe97: 4:55pm
jesus dem don come
|Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by Moreoffaith(m): 4:55pm
I WAS SHOCKED WHEN I SAW THE VIDEO ONLINE...
|Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by TINALETC3(f): 4:55pm
Dis one 2 is a prostitute , some guys cn chop sheet mehn ,
|Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by ozayn: 4:55pm
ok
|Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by zarakiboy: 4:56pm
Michellla:chai
|Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by ogregs: 4:56pm
sad... apostle must hear this
|Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by Chidex2442(m): 4:56pm
See improvising
