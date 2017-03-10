Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) (9348 Views)

The hooker who gave her name as Daniella Kasekwa from Goma, eastern Congo said she makes 40,000 francs a day from the business.



Kasekwa said she doesn’t use condom for sex and goes for nylon because she believes it protects her more from STDs and doesn’t disappoint. She added that she’s very afraid to contract the deadly HIV/AIDS virus.





Watch the full interview below..





hahahaahahahaha things dey happen sha 13 Likes 1 Share

nylon protects her more from hiv? 3 Likes

It will never be well with the spirit that pushed me to open this thread. 24 Likes 1 Share

Na ladies go plenty for this thread pass.. They will be viewing in stealth mode observing every comment 4 Likes

LOL I believe it's a joke.



How are you?. I believe it's a joke.How are you?.

NYLON FA? IS BEING A Igbo SYNONYMOUS TO BLOCKHEAD NE? CONGO Igbo NAWA But try and edit your post But try and edit your post

I believe it's a joke.



How are you?.

With all that successive thrusting? Latex is bound to tear talkmore of polythene. Its a big joke!





I'm tight



Sup witchu? With all that successive thrusting? Latex is bound to tear talkmore of polythene. Its a big joke!I'm tightSup witchu?

Your village people right now



Don't mind nairaland, they deliberately changed some words I put there and I don't know why. I wrote Platheds and they changed it to Igbos. That was how they changed another word I wrote on another thread, Dollardinhor to President Buhari. This is wrong and autocratic. Don't mind nairaland, they deliberately changed some words I put there and I don't know why. I wrote Platheds and they changed it to Igbos. That was how they changed another word I wrote on another thread, Dollardinhor to President Buhari. This is wrong and autocratic. 1 Like

I really pity her. Her greatest fear is HIV and yet she is unknowingly putting herself at risk while having the wrong belief that she is protecting herself.



I hope she finds a better business to do.



By the way, I still wonder why men patronize Sex workers.



I can't imagine myself "Eating from the same cookie pot" with thousands of other men. 1 Like

With all that successive thrusting? Latex is bound to tear talkmore of polythene. Its a big joke!





I'm tight



Sup witchu? Cds could be a luxury in her country, perhaps.



I am perfectly alright. Cds could be a luxury in her country, perhaps.I am perfectly alright.

Don't mind nairaland, they deliberately changed some words I put there and I don't know why. I wrote Platheds and they changed it to Igbos. That was how they changed another word I wrote on another thread, Dollardinhor to President Buhari. This is wrong and autocratic. Alright! Sorryehear? Alright! Sorryehear?

Cds could be a luxury in her country, perhaps.



I am perfectly alright.

Lol, I don't think so. I think it gives her a more pleasurable feeling. You know how hot polythene gets, if you know worrai mean Lol, I don't think so. I think it gives her a more pleasurable feeling. You know how hot polythene gets, if you know worrai mean

But condom isn't expensive

REIIGN:





Lol, I don't think so. I think it gives her a more pleasurable feeling. You know how hot polythene gets, if you know worrai mean You have a point. You have a point. 1 Like 1 Share

? Na sorry go be her middle name eventually. She is very afraid to contact aids yet she doesn't want to quit prostitution? Na sorry go be her middle name eventually.

Oya awon ebora mulatto. Bi o ri condom, Ma lo nylon.. #chinkoekun #shoroniyen

I WAS SHOCKED WHEN I SAW THE VIDEO ONLINE...

, some guys cn chop sheet mehn , Dis one 2 is a prostitute, some guys cn chop sheet mehn 1 Like

nylon protects her more from hiv? chai chai

sad... apostle must hear this