Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by OfficialNNB: 3:09pm
A bold prostitute in the Democratic Republic of Congo has found an unconventional way to protect herself from sexually transmitted disease. She uses plastic nylon as contraceptive.

The hooker who gave her name as Daniella Kasekwa from Goma, eastern Congo said she makes 40,000 francs a day from the business.

Kasekwa said she doesn’t use condom for sex and goes for nylon because she believes it protects her more from STDs and doesn’t disappoint. She added that she’s very afraid to contract the deadly HIV/AIDS virus.


Watch the full interview below..


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7fu_80gw6E8&feature=youtu.be

Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by EWAagoyin(m): 3:10pm
hahahaahahahaha things dey happen sha

Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by mazizitonene(m): 3:10pm
Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by Michellla(f): 3:12pm
nylon protects her more from hiv? gringrin

Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by REIIGN(m): 3:12pm
LOL

Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by Kenshinmunac: 3:14pm
It will never be well with the spirit that pushed me to open this thread. undecided

Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by malware: 3:17pm
Hmm

Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by klassykute(m): 3:18pm
jesu?
Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by tosyne2much(m): 3:19pm
Na ladies go plenty for this thread pass.. They will be viewing in stealth mode observing every comment cheesy

Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by CaroLyner(f): 3:21pm
What will we not see grin
Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by kimbra(f): 3:21pm
REIIGN:
LOL
I believe it's a joke. grin

How are you?.
Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by Dannidom(m): 3:27pm
malware:
NYLON FA? IS BEING A Igbo SYNONYMOUS TO BLOCKHEAD NE? CONGO Igbo NAWA
But try and edit your post
Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by REIIGN(m): 3:28pm
kimbra:
I believe it's a joke. grin

How are you?.

With all that successive thrusting? Latex is bound to tear talkmore of polythene. Its a big joke!


I'm tight cool

Sup witchu?
Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by malware: 3:31pm
Dannidom:
Your village people right now


Don't mind nairaland, they deliberately changed some words I put there and I don't know why. I wrote Platheds and they changed it to Igbos. That was how they changed another word I wrote on another thread, Dollardinhor to President Buhari. This is wrong and autocratic.

Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by jauntty: 3:34pm
I really pity her. Her greatest fear is HIV and yet she is unknowingly putting herself at risk while having the wrong belief that she is protecting herself.

I hope she finds a better business to do.

By the way, I still wonder why men patronize Sex workers.

I can't imagine myself "Eating from the same cookie pot" with thousands of other men.

Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by kimbra(f): 3:34pm
REIIGN:


With all that successive thrusting? Latex is bound to tear talkmore of polythene. Its a big joke!


I'm tight cool

Sup witchu?
Cds could be a luxury in her country, perhaps. grin

I am perfectly alright.
Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by Dannidom(m): 3:36pm
malware:


Don't mind nairaland, they deliberately changed some words I put there and I don't know why. I wrote Platheds and they changed it to Igbos. That was how they changed another word I wrote on another thread, Dollardinhor to President Buhari. This is wrong and autocratic.
Alright! Sorryehear?
Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by jakandeola(m): 3:39pm
ugly beast I cant sex dis thing
Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by REIIGN(m): 3:40pm
kimbra:
Cds could be a luxury in her country, perhaps. grin

I am perfectly alright.

Lol, I don't think so. I think it gives her a more pleasurable feeling. You know how hot polythene gets, if you know worrai mean wink wink
Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by dollyjoy(f): 3:41pm
But condom isn't expensive undecided
Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by kimbra(f): 3:42pm
REIIGN:


Lol, I don't think so. I think it gives her a more pleasurable feeling. You know how hot polythene gets, if you know worrai mean wink wink
You have a point.

Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by Keneking: 3:54pm
Alu Alu undecided undecided
Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by Larryfest(m): 4:24pm
She is very afraid to contact aids yet she doesn't want to quit prostitution? Na sorry go be her middle name eventually.
Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by uncleabbey(m): 4:26pm
Oya awon ebora mulatto. Bi o ri condom, Ma lo nylon.. #chinkoekun #shoroniyen
Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by Cutehector(m): 4:50pm
Plenty of them are in Nairaland grin
Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by sebe97: 4:55pm
jesus dem don come
Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by Moreoffaith(m): 4:55pm
I WAS SHOCKED WHEN I SAW THE VIDEO ONLINE...
Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by TINALETC3(f): 4:55pm
Dis one 2 is a prostitute , some guys cn chop sheet mehn angry,

Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by ozayn: 4:55pm
ok
Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by zarakiboy: 4:56pm
Michellla:
nylon protects her more from hiv? gringrin
chai
Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by ogregs: 4:56pm
sad... apostle must hear this
Re: Prostitute In Congo Uses Nylon As Condom For Protection Against HIV/AIDS (Video) by Chidex2442(m): 4:56pm
See improvising

