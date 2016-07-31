Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) (18703 Views)

After denying countlessly to the media that she was married, even after photos from her wedding was released by a family member, former Big Brother Naija 2017 housemate, Gifty Powers has revealed the truth. 'I was once married,' she claims. Speaking to HipTV, the actress said:



"The marriage you see was kind of real. Yes, I was once married and it's a dark part of my life that I don't want to ever go back. My advice to every young girl out there is that before you go into marriage, you have to be physically, mentally, emotionally and physiologically matured. Because I was naive."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FWT1nOR0zlo



See her wedding pictures here, See her wedding pictures here, http://www.nairaland.com/3655372/wedding-pictures-gifty-bbnaija-released which she denied here http://www.nairaland.com/3643795/gifty-said-she-not-married and here http://www.nairaland.com/3656312/gifty-bbnaija-reacts-wedding-photos#54151225 1 Like

After denying countlessly to the media that she was once married, even after photos from her wedding was released by a family member, former Big Brother Naija 2017 housemate



Is she well at all?





see eye like witch TALENTED liar 49 Likes 1 Share

So she wants to pull a Tonto on us. Gifty, swerve. 53 Likes 2 Shares

This is rather pathetic 17 Likes

Women 29 Likes 2 Shares

"Yes, I was once married and it's a dark part of my life that I don't want to ever go back." - PR strategy

But the damage has been done already...to her friendship, lovers and aspiring crush

I am sure she was thinking of winning the N25mil as a way of discovering her talent outside wedlock being single.

Who knows - she could have been a potential winner if she had participated as a married lady

These things has a way of working



- Jonathan's government sef She must come clean at some point - remaining TBoss"Yes, I was once married and it's a dark part of my life that I don't want to ever go back." - PR strategyBut the damage has been done already...to her friendship, lovers and aspiring crushI am sure she was thinking of winning the N25mil as a way of discovering her talent outside wedlock being single.Who knows - she could have been a potential winner if she had participated as a married ladyThese things has a way of working- Jonathan's government sef 7 Likes

SORRY you are still naive and fake 21 Likes 1 Share

Tiwa,see the nonsense wey you start ? 23 Likes 2 Shares

This girl is such a worthless b!tch and a shameless bloody liar!



I pity any company that gives her an endorsement deal. She's so full of sh!t. 8 Likes

mtscheww you cheated girl dazzal. 26 Likes 1 Share

See face like i was naive,when you were in the house you didn't mention any word like NAIVE o......









Iffa slap you You want to cry now like Tiwa and Co abicontinue...See face like i was naive,when you were in the house you didn't mention any word like NAIVE o......Iffa slap you 27 Likes

LIE Mohammed has a rival!! 7 Likes

I only noticed her eyebrows 4 Likes

Lol this Gifty sha, I wonder why they feel need to lie so much about little and verifiable things