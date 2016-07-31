₦airaland Forum

Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by Ne0w1zarD: 3:36pm
After denying countlessly to the media that she was married, even after photos from her wedding was released by a family member, former Big Brother Naija 2017 housemate, Gifty Powers has revealed the truth. 'I was once married,' she claims. Speaking to HipTV, the actress said:

"The marriage you see was kind of real. Yes, I was once married and it's a dark part of my life that I don't want to ever go back. My advice to every young girl out there is that before you go into marriage, you have to be physically, mentally, emotionally and physiologically matured. Because I was naive."
Watch the video below...


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FWT1nOR0zlo

http://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/03/i-was-once-married-and-its-dark-part-of.html



See her wedding pictures here, http://www.nairaland.com/3655372/wedding-pictures-gifty-bbnaija-released which she denied here http://www.nairaland.com/3643795/gifty-said-she-not-married and here http://www.nairaland.com/3656312/gifty-bbnaija-reacts-wedding-photos#54151225

1 Like

Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by Alleviating: 3:44pm
Is she well at all? undecided undecided


19 Likes

Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by ikp120(m): 3:47pm
Na wa o. cry cry cry
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by Xbursta(m): 3:48pm
see eye like witch TALENTED liar

49 Likes 1 Share

Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by Akshow: 3:54pm
So she wants to pull a Tonto on us. Gifty, swerve.

53 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by brunofarad(m): 3:54pm
This is rather pathetic

17 Likes

Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by nairalandfreak: 3:54pm
Chai. . Wasteful egg and sperm

3 Likes

Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by TINALETC3(f): 3:54pm
Women shocked

29 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by Cope1(m): 3:55pm
K
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by Dhaffs(m): 3:55pm
Yeye qirl grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by smartkester: 3:55pm
Eyah i cun dey pity the girl sef

3 Likes

Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by veekid(m): 3:55pm
Oniro jatijati, yoh see your life now? Fake assholê

1 Like

Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by Keneking: 3:55pm
She must come clean at some point - remaining TBoss shocked shocked
"Yes, I was once married and it's a dark part of my life that I don't want to ever go back." - PR strategy
But the damage has been done already...to her friendship, lovers and aspiring crush sad
I am sure she was thinking of winning the N25mil as a way of discovering her talent outside wedlock being single.
Who knows - she could have been a potential winner if she had participated as a married lady undecided
These things has a way of working

- Jonathan's government sef angry angry angry

7 Likes

Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by Lucy001(f): 3:55pm
giftest girl....

1 Like

Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by fufuNegusi(m): 3:55pm
SORRY you are still naive and fake

21 Likes 1 Share

Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by snezBaba: 3:55pm
Tiwa,see the nonsense wey you start ? angry

23 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by rockcitie: 3:55pm
This girl is such a worthless b!tch and a shameless bloody liar!

I pity any company that gives her an endorsement deal. She's so full of sh!t.

8 Likes

Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by sweery(f): 3:55pm
Same old excuse
Emotionally physically mentally mature
mtscheww you cheated girl dazzal.

26 Likes 1 Share

Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by Samirana360(m): 3:55pm
x olosho

1 Like

Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by Buharimustgo: 3:55pm
The women are always claiming the victim, I an yet to see and listen to the men

1 Like

Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by noetic5: 3:55pm
ohhh
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by itiswellandwell: 3:55pm
Hmmmm
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by promisechild(m): 3:55pm
Eyaa
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by Divay22(f): 3:56pm
You want to cry now like Tiwa and Co abi grin grin grin continue...
See face like i was naive,when you were in the house you didn't mention any word like NAIVE o......




Iffa slap you angry

27 Likes

Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by ezera(m): 3:56pm
LIE Mohammed has a rival!!

7 Likes

Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by peemyke(f): 3:56pm
I only noticed her eyebrows

4 Likes

Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by asuaiclive(m): 3:56pm
useless fellow
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by okooloyun1(m): 3:56pm
Na she sabi...
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by sanpipita(m): 3:56pm
Lol this Gifty sha, I wonder why they feel need to lie so much about little and verifiable things
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by seunny4lif(m): 3:56pm
Ok next pls

2 Likes

