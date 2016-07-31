₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by Ne0w1zarD: 3:36pm
After denying countlessly to the media that she was married, even after photos from her wedding was released by a family member, former Big Brother Naija 2017 housemate, Gifty Powers has revealed the truth. 'I was once married,' she claims. Speaking to HipTV, the actress said:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FWT1nOR0zlo
http://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/03/i-was-once-married-and-its-dark-part-of.html
See her wedding pictures here, http://www.nairaland.com/3655372/wedding-pictures-gifty-bbnaija-released which she denied here http://www.nairaland.com/3643795/gifty-said-she-not-married and here http://www.nairaland.com/3656312/gifty-bbnaija-reacts-wedding-photos#54151225
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by Alleviating:
After denying countlessly to the media that she was once married, even after photos from her wedding was released by a family member, former Big Brother Naija 2017 housemate
Is she well at all?
MEANWHILE...
WATCH COSSY ORJIAKOR GOES N$DE IN VIDEO >> http://www.uk-mmm.tk/p/cossy-orjiakor-goes-nude-dancing-as-she.html
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by ikp120(m):
Na wa o.
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by Xbursta(m):
see eye like witch TALENTED liar
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by Akshow:
So she wants to pull a Tonto on us. Gifty, swerve.
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by brunofarad(m):
This is rather pathetic
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by nairalandfreak:
Chai. . Wasteful egg and sperm
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by TINALETC3(f):
Women
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by Cope1(m):
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by Dhaffs(m):
Yeye qirl
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by smartkester:
Eyah i cun dey pity the girl sef
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by veekid(m):
Oniro jatijati, yoh see your life now? Fake assholê
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by Keneking:
She must come clean at some point - remaining TBoss
"Yes, I was once married and it's a dark part of my life that I don't want to ever go back." - PR strategy
But the damage has been done already...to her friendship, lovers and aspiring crush
I am sure she was thinking of winning the N25mil as a way of discovering her talent outside wedlock being single.
Who knows - she could have been a potential winner if she had participated as a married lady
These things has a way of working
- Jonathan's government sef
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by Lucy001(f):
giftest girl....
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by fufuNegusi(m):
SORRY you are still naive and fake
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by snezBaba:
Tiwa,see the nonsense wey you start ?
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by rockcitie:
This girl is such a worthless b!tch and a shameless bloody liar!
I pity any company that gives her an endorsement deal. She's so full of sh!t.
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by sweery(f):
Same old excuse
Emotionally physically mentally mature
mtscheww you cheated girl dazzal.
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by Samirana360(m):
x olosho
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by Buharimustgo:
The women are always claiming the victim, I an yet to see and listen to the men
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by noetic5:
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by itiswellandwell:
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by promisechild(m):
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by Divay22(f):
You want to cry now like Tiwa and Co abi continue...
See face like i was naive,when you were in the house you didn't mention any word like NAIVE o......
Iffa slap you
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by ezera(m):
LIE Mohammed has a rival!!
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by peemyke(f):
I only noticed her eyebrows
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by asuaiclive(m):
useless fellow
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by okooloyun1(m):
Na she sabi...
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by sanpipita(m):
Lol this Gifty sha, I wonder why they feel need to lie so much about little and verifiable things
Re: Gifty Reveals She Was Once Married As She Cries In An Interview (video) by seunny4lif(m):
Ok next pls
