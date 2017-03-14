Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria (17156 Views)

#SWSalary is currently trending on twitter



@APCNigeria



The current status of workers salaries in South West#SWSalary is currently trending on twitter

OYO - On Your Own 15 Likes 1 Share

Lalasticlala, where are those people crucifying Aregbesola? He seems better performing than his critics say. 19 Likes 3 Shares

wellmax:

Lalasticlala, where are people crucifying Aregbesola. He seems better performing than his critics say. You mean the Genetically modified Flat.heads

Kiss the truth! You mean the Genetically modified Flat.headsKiss the truth! 27 Likes 2 Shares

Ondo and oyo self!! ! Mimiko no try @ all. 1 Like 1 Share

Just look at how Ondo is topping debtors list

Shioor!!



MEANWHILE

These are people with families, mouths to feed. Nigerian politicians (and their followers e.g. BMC) have to be the most evil ever. Na waThese are people with families, mouths to feed. Nigerian politicians (and their followers e.g. BMC) have to be the most evil ever. 8 Likes

Ajimobi; useless Mofo



Constituted authority himself 8 Likes 1 Share

The Ponmo cutting guyman must be on the list. 6 Likes

I no understand

Fayose is all mouth and nothing Fayose is all mouth and nothing 8 Likes

....and you believed this?

I used to despise aregbe it appears he's vindicated. Despite the recession baba hafusa cleared almost his entire debts. I wonder what this guy would have accomplished if not for the downturn. 8 Likes 1 Share

Why is Ogun monthly salary is much more than that of Lagos? Chai... Ghost mode 7 Likes 1 Share

wetin Oyo state and ondo state governors dey do 2 Likes

u mean with all the media hype aregbe still get sense pass fayose.... na wa 6 Likes 1 Share

Am not sure of this figures....... How can APC say Osun is owing 1 month salary arrears...... This is another Lia....... 11 Likes 2 Shares

meanwhile 6 Likes

even if hell is not real as allege by atheism, because of these mass murderer Call politician, Lake of fire will be ignite 1 Like

veekid:

Ajimobi; useless Mofo



Constituted authority himself APC handle dey shade APC governors APC handle dey shade APC governors

yet the politicians keep on embezzling money

Imagine being owed for 7 months

Only God knows how they've been surviving

This country is not worth working for ni





Just see how that useless man Ajimobi is competing seriously to outshine Ondo. Oniranu oshi





YonkijiSappo:

Ondo settled. When? The way you guys lie here sha. Akeredolu only paid for February, there's still a backlog of 7 months! How are the mighty fallenJust see how that useless man Ajimobi is competing seriously to outshine Ondo. Oniranu oshiWhen? The way you guys lie here sha. Akeredolu only paid for February, there's still a backlog of 7 months! 4 Likes

Ondo settled.