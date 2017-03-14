₦airaland Forum

Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by wellmax(m): 3:49pm
The current status of workers salaries in South West
#SWSalary is currently trending on twitter

@APCNigeria

Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by Keneking: 3:49pm
OYO - On Your Own

Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by wellmax(m): 3:49pm
Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by wellmax(m): 3:54pm
Lalasticlala, where are those people crucifying Aregbesola? He seems better performing than his critics say.

Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by TimeManager(m): 4:01pm
wellmax:
Lalasticlala, where are people crucifying Aregbesola. He seems better performing than his critics say.
You mean the Genetically modified Flat.heads
Kiss the truth!

Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by Ahmed0336(m): 4:06pm
Ondo and oyo self!! ! Mimiko no try @ all. angry

Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by Alleviating: 4:16pm
Just look at how Ondo is topping debtors list undecided
Shioor!!

MEANWHILE
Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by ephi123(f): 4:17pm
Na wa cry These are people with families, mouths to feed. Nigerian politicians (and their followers e.g. BMC) have to be the most evil ever.

Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by unclezuma: 4:17pm
Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by veekid(m): 4:17pm
Ajimobi; useless Mofo

Constituted authority himself

Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by madridguy(m): 4:17pm
The Ponmo cutting guyman must be on the list.

Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by softmind24: 4:17pm
Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by SeniorZato(m): 4:17pm
I no understand
Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by ozayn: 4:18pm
grin Fayose is all mouth and nothing

Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by thunder74(m): 4:19pm
....and you believed this?
Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by bsonenterprise: 4:19pm
I used to despise aregbe it appears he's vindicated. Despite the recession baba hafusa cleared almost his entire debts. I wonder what this guy would have accomplished if not for the downturn.

Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by princetom1(m): 4:19pm
Why is Ogun monthly salary is much more than that of Lagos? Chai... Ghost mode

Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by LoveJesus87(m): 4:19pm
Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by ogregs: 4:19pm
wetin Oyo state and ondo state governors dey do

2 Likes

Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by EWAagoyin(m): 4:19pm
u mean with all the media hype aregbe still get sense pass fayose.... na wa

Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by OJOAYODEJI(m): 4:19pm
Am not sure of this figures....... How can APC say Osun is owing 1 month salary arrears...... This is another Lia.......

Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by SexyNairalander: 4:19pm
meanwhile

Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by BIDOO(m): 4:20pm
even if hell is not real as allege by atheism, because of these mass murderer Call politician, Lake of fire will be ignite

Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by sebe97: 4:20pm
veekid:
Ajimobi; useless Mofo

Constituted authority himself
APC handle dey shade APC governors grin grin
Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by EmmanuelCena(m): 4:20pm
yet the politicians keep on embezzling money
Imagine being owed for 7 months
Only God knows how they've been surviving
Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by drsugar: 4:20pm
Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by purplekayc(m): 4:21pm
This country is not worth working for ni
Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by stinggy(m): 4:21pm
How are the mighty fallen cry cry cry

Just see how that useless man Ajimobi is competing seriously to outshine Ondo. Oniranu oshi angry


YonkijiSappo:
Ondo settled.
When? The way you guys lie here sha. Akeredolu only paid for February, there's still a backlog of 7 months!

Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by YonkijiSappo: 4:21pm
Ondo settled.
Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by bettercreature(m): 4:21pm
bsonenterprise:
I used to despise aregbe it appears he's vindicated. Despite the recession baba hafusa cleared almost his entire debts. I wonder what this guy would have accomplished if not for the downturn.
His only problem is his refusal to pay salaries apart from that, he is seriously trying
Osogbo entrance now look more beautiful than any south west state
Osun people loves him and Apc will win the state again
Only the political powerhouse in ile-ife are feeding people with lies

