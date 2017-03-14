₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by wellmax(m): 3:49pm
The current status of workers salaries in South West
#SWSalary is currently trending on twitter
|Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by Keneking: 3:49pm
OYO - On Your Own
|Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by wellmax(m): 3:49pm
more
|Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by wellmax(m): 3:54pm
Lalasticlala, where are those people crucifying Aregbesola? He seems better performing than his critics say.
|Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by TimeManager(m): 4:01pm
wellmax:You mean the Genetically modified Flat.heads
Kiss the truth!
|Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by Ahmed0336(m): 4:06pm
Ondo and oyo self!! ! Mimiko no try @ all.
|Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by Alleviating: 4:16pm
Just look at how Ondo is topping debtors list
Shioor!!
MEANWHILE
|Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by ephi123(f): 4:17pm
Na wa These are people with families, mouths to feed. Nigerian politicians (and their followers e.g. BMC) have to be the most evil ever.
|Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by unclezuma: 4:17pm
|Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by veekid(m): 4:17pm
Ajimobi; useless Mofo
Constituted authority himself
|Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by madridguy(m): 4:17pm
The Ponmo cutting guyman must be on the list.
|Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by softmind24: 4:17pm
|Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by SeniorZato(m): 4:17pm
I no understand
|Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by ozayn: 4:18pm
Fayose is all mouth and nothing
|Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by thunder74(m): 4:19pm
....and you believed this?
|Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by bsonenterprise: 4:19pm
I used to despise aregbe it appears he's vindicated. Despite the recession baba hafusa cleared almost his entire debts. I wonder what this guy would have accomplished if not for the downturn.
|Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by princetom1(m): 4:19pm
Why is Ogun monthly salary is much more than that of Lagos? Chai... Ghost mode
|Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by LoveJesus87(m): 4:19pm
|Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by ogregs: 4:19pm
wetin Oyo state and ondo state governors dey do
|Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by EWAagoyin(m): 4:19pm
u mean with all the media hype aregbe still get sense pass fayose.... na wa
|Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by OJOAYODEJI(m): 4:19pm
Am not sure of this figures....... How can APC say Osun is owing 1 month salary arrears...... This is another Lia.......
|Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by SexyNairalander: 4:19pm
meanwhile
|Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by BIDOO(m): 4:20pm
even if hell is not real as allege by atheism, because of these mass murderer Call politician, Lake of fire will be ignite
|Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by sebe97: 4:20pm
veekid:APC handle dey shade APC governors
|Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by EmmanuelCena(m): 4:20pm
yet the politicians keep on embezzling money
Imagine being owed for 7 months
Only God knows how they've been surviving
|Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by drsugar: 4:20pm
|Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by purplekayc(m): 4:21pm
This country is not worth working for ni
|Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by stinggy(m): 4:21pm
How are the mighty fallen
Just see how that useless man Ajimobi is competing seriously to outshine Ondo. Oniranu oshi
YonkijiSappo:When? The way you guys lie here sha. Akeredolu only paid for February, there's still a backlog of 7 months!
|Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by YonkijiSappo: 4:21pm
Ondo settled.
|Re: Current Status Of Workers Salaries In South West Nigeria by bettercreature(m): 4:21pm
bsonenterprise:His only problem is his refusal to pay salaries apart from that, he is seriously trying
Osogbo entrance now look more beautiful than any south west state
Osun people loves him and Apc will win the state again
Only the political powerhouse in ile-ife are feeding people with lies
