₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,763,383 members, 3,418,102 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 March 2017 at 05:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Illegal Abortion: Stephanie Otobo Petitions Against Apostle Johnson Suleman (4349 Views)
False Evidence Against Apostle Johnson Suleman REVEALED. / Stephanie Otobo Finally Confesses To Lying Against Apostle Johnson Suleman / "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Illegal Abortion: Stephanie Otobo Petitions Against Apostle Johnson Suleman by temitofa(m): 4:32pm
The ever-unending marriage scandal between Apostle Johnson Suleman and the alleged lover, Stephanie Otobo has enter another level.
Stephanie has written petition against Apostle Suleman based on the alleged pregnancy she had for him to the Nigerian Police.
Read the letter below:
“Miss. Stephanie Otobo,
Lekki, Lagos.
Monday, March 13, 2017
The Commissioner of Police,
The Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja, Lagos State.
Dear Sir,
PETITION AGAINST APOSTLE JOHNSON SULEMAN FOR ILLEGAL PROCUREMENT OF ABORTION, THREAT TO LIFE AND ATTEMPTED MURDER.
Sir, my name is Miss Stephanie Otobo, and I wish to bring a formal complaint to you against one Apostle Johnson Suleman as follows:
That sometime in June 2015, Apostle Suleman Johnson and I started an amorous relationship in far away Canada. The relationship was nurtured by Apostle Suleman who inundated me with cash gifts and pleasure trips all over Europe.
In particular, I was invited by Apostle Suleman to join him for his crusade that was held in 2015 at Napoli, Italy, the full expenses for the trip was paid for by the gentleman. While in Napoli, Apostle Suleman would preach and do “miracle” in the day time and take the much needed rest in my bosom at night.
Napoli was our love nest for three (3) good days and after the crusade Apostle Suleman left Napoli and I also returned to Canada.
Shortly after the Napoli experience, I discovered that I was pregnant for Apostle Suleman. I called my lover to inform him of the pregnancy but Apostle Suleman was not particularly excited about the news rather he requested that I should come to Nigeria.
Based on Apostle Suleman’s instruction I left Canada for Nigeria to meet Apostle Suleman. It is important to note that despite the amorous relationship, I saw Apostle Suleman like a father figure who takes care of me and to whom I was extremely obedient to.
I arrived Nigeria on the 25th of August, 2015 and clandestine arrangement was made for the two (2) of us to meet and consequently, I met Apostle Suleman at Definite Destiny Hotel, beside Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos State. It was at the hotel that I was given a concoction to drink by Apostle Suleman who told me that the concoction was for my spiritual fortification. But in less than ten (10) minutes after drinking the concoction, I started vomiting blood and passing out blood. Apostle Suleman then gave me pills to stop the blood though the blood did not stop immediately but the pain subsided and the pregnancy was gone.
I was devastated by the development and Apostle Suleman gave me cash gifts in three (3) different currencies, to wit; Euro, Dollars and Naira to console and compensate me for the loss of the pregnancy. I could not come to terms with the facts that the man that claimed to love me and promised to marry me, could procure abortion for me without my consent which could have lead to my death.
Unfortunately Apostle Suleman did not stop at procuring abortion for me without my consent but also in a desperate bid to keep the amorous relationship between him and I a secret not known to his teeming followers, Apostle Suleman invented various devices to bully and threaten my life.
It is against this backdrop that I urge you to use your good offices to call for a thorough and dispassionate investigation into the above allegations. I plead with you, in the course of your investigation, to confirm the exchange of all our text messages from the networks, forensic analysis of all the nude pictures we both sent to ourselves (and whether they are, indeed, photo-shopped or authentic), our international passports to confirm the dates and times of our travels, investigation concerning the hotels we slept together both in and out of Nigeria and bank accounts to confirms the transfers of funds.
Thank you.
Yours faithfully,
MISS. STEPHANIE OTOBO”
http://www.tellforceblog.com/2017/03/alleged-illegal-abortion-stephanie.html
1 Like
|Re: Illegal Abortion: Stephanie Otobo Petitions Against Apostle Johnson Suleman by INTROVERT(f): 4:33pm
|Re: Illegal Abortion: Stephanie Otobo Petitions Against Apostle Johnson Suleman by WenysAD(f): 4:37pm
[quote author=temitofa post=54585104]The *ever-unending* marriage scandal between Apostle Johnson Suleman and the alleged lover, Stephanie Otobo has enter another level.
Ever-unending indeed
2 Likes
|Re: Illegal Abortion: Stephanie Otobo Petitions Against Apostle Johnson Suleman by Ralphlauren(m): 4:41pm
Someone should tag lalasticlala. Front page please.
1 Like
|Re: Illegal Abortion: Stephanie Otobo Petitions Against Apostle Johnson Suleman by Ralphlauren(m): 4:44pm
The fake pastor on Saturday gave one of his usual fake prophesies that"within 24 hours" something will happen to his accuser.
On Sunday, he stood at the "altar" in his church and LIED to his church members that Stephanie had confessed inside the church that all she said about him were fabricated and untrue. He then referred to his fake prophesy on Saturday claiming his prophesy has come to pass.
These two clips are on YouTube.
HOWEVER THERE IS NO CLIP WHATSOEVER ON THE FAKE CONFESSION FROM STEPHANIE AND STEPHANIE IS STICKING TO HER STORY 100%
Apostle suleman is a LIAR and a FRAUD.
HOW CAN A SO CALLED MAN OF GOD TELL SUCH BRAZEN LIES TO HIS "CHURCH MEMBERS" IN THE HOUSE OF THE GOD HE CLAIMS HE WORSHIPS.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Illegal Abortion: Stephanie Otobo Petitions Against Apostle Johnson Suleman by Buharimustgo: 4:57pm
From failed marriage promise to threat to life over abortion, Otobi you are a disgrace to your sponsors,your illiteracy didn't allow u to take and understand your script properly, imagine the level of your inconsistencies,
16 Likes
|Re: Illegal Abortion: Stephanie Otobo Petitions Against Apostle Johnson Suleman by marshalcarter: 5:04pm
dis gal is very confused nii oo
6 Likes
|Re: Illegal Abortion: Stephanie Otobo Petitions Against Apostle Johnson Suleman by kenonze(f): 5:16pm
I won't in anyway abuse this girl. There are many Sulemen in our society as well as many Stephanie Otobos.
Suleman should have settled this out of court... Proceed to a Rev Father and confess his sins.
With that, the angels in heaven will rejoice and his souls shall be safe from eternal destruction.
3 Likes
|Re: Illegal Abortion: Stephanie Otobo Petitions Against Apostle Johnson Suleman by Lemigo(m): 5:16pm
|Re: Illegal Abortion: Stephanie Otobo Petitions Against Apostle Johnson Suleman by Singapore1(m): 5:16pm
To be sincere there is no way to prove he abort it for her..
Except our "man of God" confess
3 Likes
|Re: Illegal Abortion: Stephanie Otobo Petitions Against Apostle Johnson Suleman by dahmie2013: 5:17pm
Dis babe's got no chill pill @ all.
1 Like
|Re: Illegal Abortion: Stephanie Otobo Petitions Against Apostle Johnson Suleman by morereb10: 5:17pm
Oooh she never tie
Marine spirit
1 Like
|Re: Illegal Abortion: Stephanie Otobo Petitions Against Apostle Johnson Suleman by Splashme: 5:17pm
She is a fooolish girl
|Re: Illegal Abortion: Stephanie Otobo Petitions Against Apostle Johnson Suleman by soberdrunk(m): 5:17pm
Dj!!!! Please hit me with 'track 12" 'lollipop' by Lil Wayne......
|Re: Illegal Abortion: Stephanie Otobo Petitions Against Apostle Johnson Suleman by sprado(m): 5:17pm
abeg make we rest jor.......no one gives a damn ***k anymore......there are better things to do....perfect your cooking skills
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.glaanceafrique.nigeriancuisines
|Re: Illegal Abortion: Stephanie Otobo Petitions Against Apostle Johnson Suleman by CeeJay9ja(m): 5:18pm
Smh..
Suleiman Bleep up to even get something to do with this ugly lady.
1 Like
|Re: Illegal Abortion: Stephanie Otobo Petitions Against Apostle Johnson Suleman by DONSMITH123(m): 5:18pm
still gat nothing to say yet...............
|Re: Illegal Abortion: Stephanie Otobo Petitions Against Apostle Johnson Suleman by freshness2020(m): 5:18pm
Keep running your mouth.
The day of reckoning is coming on you.
|Re: Illegal Abortion: Stephanie Otobo Petitions Against Apostle Johnson Suleman by Alleviating: 5:18pm
|Re: Illegal Abortion: Stephanie Otobo Petitions Against Apostle Johnson Suleman by Moneytize: 5:19pm
I fear anything Otobo
|Re: Illegal Abortion: Stephanie Otobo Petitions Against Apostle Johnson Suleman by emzreus(m): 5:19pm
Honestly speaking after hearing both sides of the story from both Stephanie Orono and Apostle Suleiman I strongly believe that the apostle is indeed guilty. The only mask making this case to linger on is his perceived status as a man of God. As an utterly religious country as Nigeria is this goes a long way. I remember viewing a thread on how Daniella Okekes ride was traced to the apostle and all of a sudden evidence was removed. Why? If the apostle is to indeed prove his innocence it will be very easy to be honest. He should provide his passport in order to cross check it with Stephanie Otobo's. As well their account statements should be verified and cross examined to indeed prove his innocence. Simple.The apostle should act fast otherwise further questions will be asked.
|Re: Illegal Abortion: Stephanie Otobo Petitions Against Apostle Johnson Suleman by DLondonboiy: 5:19pm
Could this girl be saying the truth?
This matter pass me oo
|Re: Illegal Abortion: Stephanie Otobo Petitions Against Apostle Johnson Suleman by santicruz: 5:20pm
This lady is a liar, may God have mercy on her poor soul
1 Like
|Re: Illegal Abortion: Stephanie Otobo Petitions Against Apostle Johnson Suleman by goldenceo1(m): 5:20pm
.
|Re: Illegal Abortion: Stephanie Otobo Petitions Against Apostle Johnson Suleman by omofunaab(m): 5:20pm
Okay
|Re: Illegal Abortion: Stephanie Otobo Petitions Against Apostle Johnson Suleman by Epraize(m): 5:20pm
Ralphlauren:That is why you are living a miserable life.
5 Likes
|Re: Illegal Abortion: Stephanie Otobo Petitions Against Apostle Johnson Suleman by ephen19(m): 5:20pm
This is serious
|Re: Illegal Abortion: Stephanie Otobo Petitions Against Apostle Johnson Suleman by JustinSlayer69: 5:20pm
This is Apostle's response.....
|Re: Illegal Abortion: Stephanie Otobo Petitions Against Apostle Johnson Suleman by tmamuda(m): 5:20pm
Imagine this made front page.
Nairaland, hmmmmmmmm
|Re: Illegal Abortion: Stephanie Otobo Petitions Against Apostle Johnson Suleman by Benekruku(m): 5:21pm
Suleman has been nailed!
This lady got evidences. The police just need to do the job!
|Re: Illegal Abortion: Stephanie Otobo Petitions Against Apostle Johnson Suleman by Ngokafor: 5:21pm
...I laughooo!!..see allegations from this street urchin called Stephanie without a single evidence....'he did this,he did that''..Where is the evidence to proove he forced you to abort a pregnancy after 'poisoning you??
.....Anyway i expect your sponsors to make tons of money for Seun by their useless analysis on this thread..nonsense.
|Re: Illegal Abortion: Stephanie Otobo Petitions Against Apostle Johnson Suleman by okochaik: 5:21pm
Only someone that has a brain similar to zombies will believe this +titute story.
1 Like 1 Share
Strange: Woman Gives Birth To Pony! / Illuminati World Of Riches!join Us Today And Be Rich/call_08147531582 / We Need Your Suggestions Here
Viewing this topic: senebo(m), gentlesoul196, Samfitz, entitylakamua, felixomor, bigybanty10(m), Enangson, ultimate2017, Slim101(m), richdaddy75, Dynast(m), dabraska, diportivo, boojo01, sabi99(m), collinsVP, kbbanj10, Stanog55(m), Slimb001, maamisco(f), gentl01, yns4real, goldenceo1(m), godimento, 5p1naz(m), tjfasasi(m), Jackeeh(m), Bowwow11(m), stlarry001(m), unto(m), mikeweezy(m), attacker321, teflondoncuzo(m), egbabiekperemo1, jonathan111, 1009ja, Macwrites, andriy65(m), drslem, cosmatika(m), kolladey(m), wessey(m), okochaik, adelie(m), sanky346, Bobbysmicky, Anuoluwapo23(f), fascowilly(m), codemarshal08(m), kinzodigital, Kingsteve(m), sammysammy111, chiforall, adem30, DERAKEL, Eke40seven(m), ednut1(m), jibikunle, jeeqaa7(m), Varys, Believe7, BrutalJab, Innnfo, Anonymous11, Nasiruddeen(m), sheddo619(m), timijoseph01(m), TheLawTheLegal, domack99(m), Edgarated(m), Ersan, Day11(m), estrong, AlphaMaximus(m), forex24(m), MrEgghead(m), holborno(m), OBALINE, Wilit, Eldeedon(m), kzero, elvis92c(m), kennoshaa, Avatar(m), Akinaukwa, Austinoiz(m), oluphilip2008(f), sugarboyita, richymillzz, ayanfemotun, esakorede, Babalegba(m), KingAfo(m), sprado(m), emamos, chino4(m), maduako, johnnn20, eezeribe(m), kaywhynoni, PinaColada, kendupully, dman4mdmoon(m), greggng, tmgold007(f), agabaI23(m), Muh(m), successinlife, coolluk(m), Abdulgafar86(m), dujika(f), highscript(m), kachijack(m), ideology(m), Terror666, Ngokafor, jimb(m), PureDamsel(f), opara28(m), supaclean, wildchild1, sehnoritasuzan(f), collins333, AnuforoIK, Mryoung(m), JMG1, ventilation, stephenqueen, MrKappa(m), Fogman(m), despi64(m), nsgee14(m), legalking, amadgreat, tboneybone(m), Ijahkk(m), Timbercrush, Isantimkiet, victorazy(m), STJAM(m), highrise07(m), skullzflex(m), sirp2007, djWALE(m), mancol(m), chinyeren(f), headTO, kadafs, kateskitty(f), waxdebo(m), SoftP, blitzer(m), DLuciano, ruudboie(m), tosyno9, Dauraking, SisiNini(f), wellmax(m), Amhappy(f), Rudolfchris(m), modupe2, Balet, AODT(m), brightisodje, diamondbody(m), ojimbo(m), Pillyportions(f), victord1st, 1stallon(m), Segedinho, Chamladas, ojkalito(m), afraidofCHANGE, eanestca(m), chibzu, obamartins(m), kogiguy(m), gbosunz(m), Autoexpress, EFGH, coolstud, Openreach, ubmech, Kennyblues(m), izuchukwulaw, Seth89(m), heybeemoney(m), Pakonte(m), Apostlevincent(m), mosbiod(m), pafra(m), anonymoux, ugwuishi(m), irepnaija4eva(m), pinkhill(f), dayooye(m), LifeIsGuhd(f), EroticAngelina(f), Plaintainboy, Splashme, lopjohnny(m), DWJOBScom(m), lalasticlala(m), jbnm, anytexy, AustineE1, egopersonified(f), salmonkay, Oloro29, ephen19(m), AuroraB(f), ahamonyeka(m), mcino, JESUSMYLOVE(m), jamislaw(m), samistry(m), sinorte, dyydxx, robonski15(m), KenJak(m), holuwaahseun(m), otemdomino, NCP, femi4(m), slenderdude, urgeeonline(m), emzreus(m), nerodenero, QingQamal, NL1960, itsMrIke(m), Dubby6(m), Onabanj(m), migeoart(f), yemmit90, PROSE5, adegoody(m), Neatboy(m), mamadsquare, Factfinder1(f), myluck, kenonze(f), Lexzycane(m), Neimar, Morikaih, PqsMike, omafelprop, Benekruku(m), lonelydude, Junior66(m), kindim(m), Farm1, mickeyrova(m), bjbukzy(m), oweman, AngelicBeing, Nigayoyo and 428 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17