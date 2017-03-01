₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|N49m Intercepted By EFCC At Kaduna Airport (Photos) by zoba88: 4:59pm
Operatives of EFCC today March 14,2017 intercepted N49m at Kaduna Airport.
More details later
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/efcc-intercept-n49m-at-kaduna.html?m=1
|Re: N49m Intercepted By EFCC At Kaduna Airport (Photos) by zoba88: 4:59pm
|Re: N49m Intercepted By EFCC At Kaduna Airport (Photos) by malware: 5:00pm
so what was the owner thinking when he took the money to the airport? That he would be allowed to pass easily or what? Or was he expecting fanfare as he arrives at the airport? some people sha
|Re: N49m Intercepted By EFCC At Kaduna Airport (Photos) by Keneking: 5:01pm
But where is lalasticala sef
Amazing interception
|Re: N49m Intercepted By EFCC At Kaduna Airport (Photos) by victord1st: 5:01pm
This is serious
|Re: N49m Intercepted By EFCC At Kaduna Airport (Photos) by hushshinani(m): 5:01pm
ogbeni!!!!
dont even know what to type...
i pray i have mine someday tho!!!
|Re: N49m Intercepted By EFCC At Kaduna Airport (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 5:02pm
Imagine!
Ànd it has NSPMC label on it
Officer! Arrest dem all!
|Re: N49m Intercepted By EFCC At Kaduna Airport (Photos) by bakila: 5:02pm
|Re: N49m Intercepted By EFCC At Kaduna Airport (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 5:03pm
Fresh money
Who blew the whistle on this one?
|Re: N49m Intercepted By EFCC At Kaduna Airport (Photos) by malware: 5:04pm
|Re: N49m Intercepted By EFCC At Kaduna Airport (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 5:06pm
|Re: N49m Intercepted By EFCC At Kaduna Airport (Photos) by SexyNairalander: 5:07pm
|Re: N49m Intercepted By EFCC At Kaduna Airport (Photos) by ISDKING: 5:08pm
If the money is legit, he would have used financial institution.
|Re: N49m Intercepted By EFCC At Kaduna Airport (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 5:13pm
CHEI
|Re: N49m Intercepted By EFCC At Kaduna Airport (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 5:13pm
Strange ..but I am sure the owner has a pretty Good reason for this dumb move
|Re: N49m Intercepted By EFCC At Kaduna Airport (Photos) by madridguy(m): 5:15pm
Bad market for the mint naira seller.
|Re: N49m Intercepted By EFCC At Kaduna Airport (Photos) by thinkdip(m): 5:21pm
Corrupt Government
|Re: N49m Intercepted By EFCC At Kaduna Airport (Photos) by noetic5: 5:34pm
omoh
|Re: N49m Intercepted By EFCC At Kaduna Airport (Photos) by DEXTROVERT: 5:40pm
seems
lots
of
money
are
littering
kaduna
i
need
to
go
and
find
one
before
Efcc
|Re: N49m Intercepted By EFCC At Kaduna Airport (Photos) by okonja(m): 5:42pm
Smuggling things
|Re: N49m Intercepted By EFCC At Kaduna Airport (Photos) by LaEvilIMiss(f): 5:47pm
This Stash of CASH is going back to its owner EFCC cannot do jack.. Nigerian Security Minting & Printing Plc? who born dem to intercept am..
|Re: N49m Intercepted By EFCC At Kaduna Airport (Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:49pm
Hmmmmm....Lord have Mercy, see money.
Someone's salary for 35yrs.
There's God o.
But why not in #1000 denominations?
Wont be as large as this.
|Re: N49m Intercepted By EFCC At Kaduna Airport (Photos) by Zoharariel(m): 5:50pm
The irunmoles tell me the money is 50Million. The EFCC officials must have stolen 1Million & declared 49Million.
|Re: N49m Intercepted By EFCC At Kaduna Airport (Photos) by olarwhumy6(f): 5:52pm
Na wa oooo
