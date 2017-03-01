₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,763,475 members, 3,418,331 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 March 2017 at 07:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / This Sexy Nigerian Female Firefighter Has Something For You Guys (13405 Views)
She Is End Time, See What This sexy Lady Wore To A Party (18+ photos) / Meet The Beautiful & Sexy Nigerian Girl, Setting Instagram On Fire (photos) / Who Can Give The Best Caption For This Sexy Picture? (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|This Sexy Nigerian Female Firefighter Has Something For You Guys by jesusson22: 5:27pm
The Benue State-born firefighter, who goes by the Instagram name Dooshima has advised Nigerian motorists to always give way to fire trucks because it could be their house on fire.
Read below:
"Next time you see our fire truck and don't pull over... just remember it could be your house or your loved one's house that's on fire. Always respect the fire siren Would you want me to rescue or practice our (CPR) skills on you?"
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/this-sexy-nigerian-female-firefighter.html?m=1
8 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: This Sexy Nigerian Female Firefighter Has Something For You Guys by jesusson22: 5:28pm
1 Like
|Re: This Sexy Nigerian Female Firefighter Has Something For You Guys by REIIGN(m): 5:29pm
There is indeed a God somewhere
52 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: This Sexy Nigerian Female Firefighter Has Something For You Guys by Jacksparr0w127: 5:32pm
Wow wow wow
That's all I can say
2 Likes
|Re: This Sexy Nigerian Female Firefighter Has Something For You Guys by gamaliel121(m): 5:41pm
The bittch looks good....nice one
7 Likes
|Re: This Sexy Nigerian Female Firefighter Has Something For You Guys by Alondrah: 5:43pm
gamaliel121:Only an uncivil being will call a woman that. Never be a lower animal
75 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: This Sexy Nigerian Female Firefighter Has Something For You Guys by youngberry001(m): 6:07pm
Jacksparr0w127:u be ambulance
All bcoz of hips chaii!!
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Sexy Nigerian Female Firefighter Has Something For You Guys by Jacksparr0w127: 6:08pm
youngberry001:you have no clue
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Sexy Nigerian Female Firefighter Has Something For You Guys by Christardor: 6:19pm
This girl body is on fire sef. First quench yourself before talking of a burning house.
4 Likes
|Re: This Sexy Nigerian Female Firefighter Has Something For You Guys by squarelead(m): 6:54pm
She is pretty...
4 Likes
|Re: This Sexy Nigerian Female Firefighter Has Something For You Guys by missbronze(f): 6:57pm
She is hot
1 Like
|Re: This Sexy Nigerian Female Firefighter Has Something For You Guys by PapiNigga: 7:02pm
I fit burn my house just because of you baby... Lol
24 Likes
|Re: This Sexy Nigerian Female Firefighter Has Something For You Guys by hernandson(m): 7:03pm
Jacksparr0w127:bros are you an ambulance? why the wow wow wow
1 Like
|Re: This Sexy Nigerian Female Firefighter Has Something For You Guys by soberdrunk(m): 7:05pm
How can you fight fire with fire?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Sexy Nigerian Female Firefighter Has Something For You Guys by hernandson(m): 7:06pm
girls is not until you do olosho that you would be a slayer, mehn me set won marry force woman ooo...I yaff change my mind sha........buy am still still not believing this woman is a Nigerian though.....naija police women and forces I see on the road with pot belly and stuffs though
1 Like
|Re: This Sexy Nigerian Female Firefighter Has Something For You Guys by Dhaffs(m): 7:06pm
Hahahahahahahahahahaha
|Re: This Sexy Nigerian Female Firefighter Has Something For You Guys by nextstep(m): 7:06pm
Would you want me to rescue or practice our (CPR) skills on you?"
Is that a question or a suggestion?
But seriously, please remember that she is a well-trained professional that can save your life.
2 Likes
|Re: This Sexy Nigerian Female Firefighter Has Something For You Guys by segsxpendable(m): 7:06pm
babe la hot
|Re: This Sexy Nigerian Female Firefighter Has Something For You Guys by mfujah(m): 7:06pm
I swallow spit
|Re: This Sexy Nigerian Female Firefighter Has Something For You Guys by Drazeen(m): 7:06pm
|Re: This Sexy Nigerian Female Firefighter Has Something For You Guys by efilefun(m): 7:06pm
Chaiii
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: This Sexy Nigerian Female Firefighter Has Something For You Guys by yourexcellency: 7:07pm
She no try
2 Likes
|Re: This Sexy Nigerian Female Firefighter Has Something For You Guys by OkoYiboz: 7:07pm
Story for the gods, booty for the Ogas.
3 Likes
|Re: This Sexy Nigerian Female Firefighter Has Something For You Guys by Divay22(f): 7:07pm
[img][/img]o lord
|Re: This Sexy Nigerian Female Firefighter Has Something For You Guys by shortgun(m): 7:07pm
She's so ugly nonsense
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: This Sexy Nigerian Female Firefighter Has Something For You Guys by nothingmega122(m): 7:07pm
I want to cum someone help me
|Re: This Sexy Nigerian Female Firefighter Has Something For You Guys by Jacksparr0w127: 7:08pm
hernandson:
1 Like
|Re: This Sexy Nigerian Female Firefighter Has Something For You Guys by lifestyle1(m): 7:08pm
1 Like
|Re: This Sexy Nigerian Female Firefighter Has Something For You Guys by MReloaded: 7:08pm
Oloshos everywher. Na humans u wan take practice
|Re: This Sexy Nigerian Female Firefighter Has Something For You Guys by imoowo(m): 7:08pm
I hope u don't have soldier boyfriend
1 Like
|Re: This Sexy Nigerian Female Firefighter Has Something For You Guys by midehi2(f): 7:08pm
Jacksparr0w127:ambulance
1 Like
Men Do U Love It When Ur Partner Wear Ur Clothes? / Why Do You Suddenly Become More Attractive When You're In A Great Relationship? / What Does It Mean To Be Being Responsible?
Viewing this topic: martins946, Boydehot, ericok(m), NastyBitches(m), UncleSnr(m), jojo1415, pepemendy(m), adewumi91(m), Tamaris1, obagangan, OfficialNNB, Kingmanny88(m), TAHHIWOH, buyaka(m), kerrie518, GogetterMD(m), Nerddict(m), Kestrel2top(m), Kanoute(m), jakesbaba, KennyLenz(m), Alphadoor, chiefengr, slan87(m), JKisOK(m), mareema(f), kingpinmodalas, nimaat, Freelancer007(m), jonsnow92(m), sylviaeo(f), Agbaletu, Charmish(f), Kexcellency, Maj196(m), Trust2001(m), chrispapi11(m), pxjosh(m), Demponji, Balloo22(m), chrixdamusik(m), whiteagbada(m), JayXclusive03, blogbaby(f), Orikibaby, muchyblink(m), wissenschaften(m), Jerryembassy, wura2020, agboty(m), Aphrygian, vuc1(m), mantlestone, keemsleek(m), Ttrrffyyghuuh, kYjelly2, kingdompropty, Cornerstone2020, femmy2010(m), OLASUNKONMI(m), mualima, YUSUPH1986(m), freemile2ru, baby124, Wallade(m), alexdidi(m), Idrismusty97(m), froshroy(m), himkers2, grrrhh(m), Racing(m), ENOCH123, Otuoke, H2Ossss(m), Uthman51(m), stephenqueen, Adesina12, emmanuelewumi, nastydamus(m), Josegun(m), Benite, stopit, sshola, Fizz29(m), columbus007(m), Dboy55, upchair(m), ayoku777(m), skuribeebo, EzekielBams(m), jpworld(m), emeejinsm, israelmao(m), Ezionye(f), dveteran, EmperorShizzy, gbmclub(m), danduj(m), dapaiks, waspy12, Jpreyz(m), Emycord, laryom1, Omohfrosh26(m), twinsluv, Aloss, down4bj, ambassadorgozie(m), lefulefu(m), Okuda(m), teepain, honour7, 4dor, Daniello25, Melahou(m), ZlatanUnited(m), heywhy50, hardbody, Siggysangel, scarpa, MMMscam, comradespade(m), skillatch(m), Dentux(m), nonjebose(m), umuokezie(m), olagunjumariah, sirbrw(m), joelliving, realGURU(f), Samfitz, Cayroy4u, ucsparks, biafrakwenu(m), Babs24, orjikuramo(m), mims20(f), edubs, showlight101(m), ogologoamu, loyallove(m), lucas12, vislabraye(m), LordTrezy, TeejayMaya(m), 2undeee(m), PACHRIS(m) and 155 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28