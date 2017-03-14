



We just received the sad news of the kidnap of Mrs Bee Okiti Aghogh with the Facebook name "Oghogho Barbara Abieyowa'

She was picked up at her residence located at New Ogorode Road by Apostolic Faith Church at about 8:40 Pm

The kidnappers who came in their own car were heavily armed with guns, as soon as the grabbed her they zoomed off to an unknown destination, as at the time of filing this report the kidnappers are yet to establish contact with the family.

It is on record that Sapele has experienced a high level of successful abduction of late

We calling on the kidnappers not the police, army or navy now, because these three bodies are almost sterile in the present day Sapele

Please Kidnappers we beg una with God that lady na Widow with 3 matured children when carry powerful expenses for head, she nor be government official, she nor be politician, she nor be Ghana Burger , she nor be ritualist, she nor be rich woman

Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/03/14/armed-men-kidnap-widow-with-3-matured-children-in-sapele-delta-state/