₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,763,475 members, 3,418,331 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 March 2017 at 07:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Armed Men In Sapele Kidnap Widow With 3 Children (Photos) (264 Views)
Armed Men Storm Owerri High Court, Rescue Notorious Criminal 'vampire', 48 Other / Margaret Emefiele Kidnapped. CBN Governor's Wife Abducted By Armed Men / Boy Fights Over His Grilfriend In Sapele, Loses His Arm (Graphic Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Armed Men In Sapele Kidnap Widow With 3 Children (Photos) by tyokunbo(m): 6:17pm
Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/03/14/armed-men-kidnap-widow-with-3-matured-children-in-sapele-delta-state/
As shared by a Facebook user, Olofofo,
We just received the sad news of the kidnap of Mrs Bee Okiti Aghogh with the Facebook name "Oghogho Barbara Abieyowa'
.
She was picked up at her residence located at New Ogorode Road by Apostolic Faith Church at about 8:40 Pm
.
The kidnappers who came in their own car were heavily armed with guns, as soon as the grabbed her they zoomed off to an unknown destination, as at the time of filing this report the kidnappers are yet to establish contact with the family.
.
It is on record that Sapele has experienced a high level of successful abduction of late
.
We calling on the kidnappers not the police, army or navy now, because these three bodies are almost sterile in the present day Sapele
.
Please Kidnappers we beg una with God that lady na Widow with 3 matured children when carry powerful expenses for head, she nor be government official, she nor be politician, she nor be Ghana Burger , she nor be ritualist, she nor be rich woman
.
I beg una in the name of Jesu Christ of Nazareth loose her and let her go in Jesus name.
|Re: Armed Men In Sapele Kidnap Widow With 3 Children (Photos) by coolesmile: 6:19pm
Please Kidnappers we beg una with God that lady na Widow with 3 matured children when carry powerful expenses for head, she nor be government official, she nor be politician, she nor be Ghana Burger , she nor be ritualist, she nor be rich woman
.
I beg una in the name of Jesu Christ of Nazareth loose her and let her go in Jesus name.
3 Likes
|Re: Armed Men In Sapele Kidnap Widow With 3 Children (Photos) by Newsreporta: 6:20pm
|Re: Armed Men In Sapele Kidnap Widow With 3 Children (Photos) by greatnaija01: 7:02pm
BY THE GRACE OF GOD, THEY WILL BE RELEASED THIS MONTH
evil can never win
|Re: Armed Men In Sapele Kidnap Widow With 3 Children (Photos) by Udehpaschal1(m): 7:07pm
Eyaah
|Re: Armed Men In Sapele Kidnap Widow With 3 Children (Photos) by dessz(m): 7:57pm
r
|Re: Armed Men In Sapele Kidnap Widow With 3 Children (Photos) by joelliving: 7:57pm
All is well o
|Re: Armed Men In Sapele Kidnap Widow With 3 Children (Photos) by DirewolfofStark(m): 7:57pm
I HOPE ONE DAY THERE WILL BE A DEATH PENALTY FOR KIDNAPPING IN ALL STATES.
|Re: Armed Men In Sapele Kidnap Widow With 3 Children (Photos) by slawomir: 7:57pm
ok
|Re: Armed Men In Sapele Kidnap Widow With 3 Children (Photos) by hotspice29(m): 7:58pm
Nawa o...the hustle is real. Kaaaai.
|Re: Armed Men In Sapele Kidnap Widow With 3 Children (Photos) by selfmadeboss: 7:58pm
is she a politician wife?
if yes , kindnap and let him pay but dont harm her.
but if she is not, release her with immediate effect.
|Re: Armed Men In Sapele Kidnap Widow With 3 Children (Photos) by ngmgeek(m): 7:58pm
That's sad.
(0) (Reply)
Kids Working At Construction Site Owned By Church In Port Harcourt? / See Photo Of The Husband Of Nanny Who Kidnapped Orekoya Boys / 14-yr-old Boy Kills 3 Year Old Brother With Dad’s Gun While ‘acting’ Movie
Viewing this topic: swissobed, holyeye1989(m), Joshchi(m), eme1n(m), tmoney4real1979(m), olascojojo, unyime404, jegs100, rasco2000me, Dottore, tslicky(m), kennyone, figgy, daniella04, Standardcosting(f), Alao046(m), Kennyortega(f), Khalifa44, Neyo1006, SalamRushdie, DirewolfofStark(m), adeyinkapiggs, dbaeous, alextywo(m), slawomir, frankolala, bomasek(m), kema01(m), presskid, hotspice29(m), mymadam, damilotun, lampidoo, cashreport, herdekunley9ja, maticanto(m), zipamowei(m), mailalaba, Keneth1(m), Velounie(f), amdoyin82(m), Facbookcas, lakeside50(m), Akalia(m), diqq(m), Timelezz, XaintJoel20(m), carboblanko(m), miredia(m), UEDIBO, kITATITA, omoplaycool(m), idibuzo(m), iblog, dessz(m), Adaowerri111, obiemurphy(m), stark(m), berrystunn(m), Theyveedo(m), Mathias2015, Apina(m), Emma4Jesu(m), Benekruku(m), Adewabdul, ngmgeek(m), ozuone(m), henryanna36 and 166 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12