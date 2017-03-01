₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,763,547 members, 3,418,532 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 March 2017 at 10:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Ayade's Wife, Linda Drives Him To Construction Site. Photos (22384 Views)
Linda Ayade Drives Her Husband In A Convertible In Calabar .PICS / Julius Berger To Return To Construction Sites / Photo:mrs Osinbajo’s Drives Her Husband. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Governor Ayade's Wife, Linda Drives Him To Construction Site. Photos by CastedDude: 6:50pm
First Lady of Cross River state, Lynda Ayade played the dotting partner as she drove her husband in a Hilux van to Ayade industrial and Rice city at the Goodluck Jonathan Bypass in Calabar, the state capital. She even waited for her husband in the van till the governor finished his interaction with the contractors at the site.
The governor disclosed that the next phase, which is the actual construction will commence immediately. The governor said this, among other projects currently ongoing across the state will form part of his second anniversary package on May 29.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/first-lady-of-cross-river-state-drives.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Ayade's Wife, Linda Drives Him To Construction Site. Photos by CastedDude: 6:51pm
1 Share
|Re: Governor Ayade's Wife, Linda Drives Him To Construction Site. Photos by Buharimustgo: 6:56pm
Nice one
|Re: Governor Ayade's Wife, Linda Drives Him To Construction Site. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 6:59pm
she try
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Ayade's Wife, Linda Drives Him To Construction Site. Photos by decatalyst(m): 7:07pm
The woman does not want to be put at the background, she prolly stole attention by doing this.
Mama peace comes to mind
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Ayade's Wife, Linda Drives Him To Construction Site. Photos by yarimo(m): 7:10pm
She's just copying AISHA BUHARI
|Re: Governor Ayade's Wife, Linda Drives Him To Construction Site. Photos by tobtap: 7:55pm
...not bad
|Re: Governor Ayade's Wife, Linda Drives Him To Construction Site. Photos by Godprotectigbos(f): 8:32pm
so
|Re: Governor Ayade's Wife, Linda Drives Him To Construction Site. Photos by Naughtytboy: 8:32pm
Student Wey no use google do assignment that one na student?
11 Likes
|Re: Governor Ayade's Wife, Linda Drives Him To Construction Site. Photos by oganass(m): 8:32pm
so?
1 Like
|Re: Governor Ayade's Wife, Linda Drives Him To Construction Site. Photos by etenyong(m): 8:32pm
They are partner in governance. Its good to work as a team. May God grant them d needed vision, direction, knowldege and power to bring more developments to the State.
|Re: Governor Ayade's Wife, Linda Drives Him To Construction Site. Photos by ngmgeek(m): 8:32pm
And many people starved to death in IDP camps today. Share that horrifying news with us instead of advertising opulence
|Re: Governor Ayade's Wife, Linda Drives Him To Construction Site. Photos by Alleviating: 8:33pm
Now, tell me. How is this one now new?
What's the news there?
Do yuu have sense at all?
1 Like
|Re: Governor Ayade's Wife, Linda Drives Him To Construction Site. Photos by AngelicBeing: 8:33pm
These politicians are very terrible, instead of the governor to wear his thinking cap, get to work, look for ways to ameliorate the sufferings, hunger, poverty and insecurity in his domain, he is busy showing the wife driving him, tomorrow another governor will show his wife wearing bra and panties, eating fufu and afang, what kind of useless politicians we have in Nigeria, na wao
5 Likes
|Re: Governor Ayade's Wife, Linda Drives Him To Construction Site. Photos by Jodforex(m): 8:33pm
|Re: Governor Ayade's Wife, Linda Drives Him To Construction Site. Photos by Amathylee(m): 8:34pm
yarimo:when has aisha buhari driven bubu a drive before ehn....except 4rm d other room to sitting room #chikena
5 Likes
|Re: Governor Ayade's Wife, Linda Drives Him To Construction Site. Photos by biggy26: 8:34pm
What a man can do....
|Re: Governor Ayade's Wife, Linda Drives Him To Construction Site. Photos by NaijaElba: 8:34pm
Please old is this Governor? he seems to be the youngest...
|Re: Governor Ayade's Wife, Linda Drives Him To Construction Site. Photos by psalmistkakah(m): 8:35pm
SO WETIN
|Re: Governor Ayade's Wife, Linda Drives Him To Construction Site. Photos by emiliy223(m): 8:35pm
.
|Re: Governor Ayade's Wife, Linda Drives Him To Construction Site. Photos by holamiday(m): 8:35pm
They should sha be careful. Murtala Mohammed things.
|Re: Governor Ayade's Wife, Linda Drives Him To Construction Site. Photos by hardbody: 8:36pm
I need proof that the car was not always stationery throughout the time of those pics being taken.
|Re: Governor Ayade's Wife, Linda Drives Him To Construction Site. Photos by dayleke(m): 8:37pm
Se na the girlfriend you want make e drive am ni?
|Re: Governor Ayade's Wife, Linda Drives Him To Construction Site. Photos by figure007: 8:38pm
What's special in it .... You people self as if Na today women dey drive ... Alot of women do go drop their husband in office and leave with the car... Nothing special fa
|Re: Governor Ayade's Wife, Linda Drives Him To Construction Site. Photos by agarawu23(m): 8:39pm
How is this news ?
Mtcheew
|Re: Governor Ayade's Wife, Linda Drives Him To Construction Site. Photos by Laple0541(m): 8:41pm
So this na news abi? she for drive am go heaven now, mtcheeeeeew.
|Re: Governor Ayade's Wife, Linda Drives Him To Construction Site. Photos by Enemyofpeace: 8:42pm
Na mukina2 for drive am before? No be the two of dem the chop the loot? Mtcheeew
|Re: Governor Ayade's Wife, Linda Drives Him To Construction Site. Photos by ajalaolanr(m): 8:45pm
CastedDude:
Entertain the masses, they become blind then you can loot them silly....ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?
|Re: Governor Ayade's Wife, Linda Drives Him To Construction Site. Photos by joeteck: 8:48pm
ok
Akpabio Owns $45Million "Private" Jet - SaharaReporters / Appeal Court: Faulty Card Reader Can’t Invalidate An Election / Mimiko, Ladoja, Obi To Defect To PDP
Viewing this topic: Fisayo1212, Hormoniyi(m), Justice629(m), poksmahn(m), Andyempowered(m), Godian45(m), Dukejaja, Ideyontop, ejorgeneral, Bentanko, peemyke(f), Princekejino(m), gbosaa(m), EmmanuelGee, gudofuck231, arinzeejikonye(m), prudentEmma(m), sirlop(m), redvektor(m), NobleRomm(m), 9jageekz(m), Goahead(m), Marcus01, John902(m), seguntijan(m), Pozzy(m), miki1(m), onilanre(m), BNM1, santuse, charlesyemmode(m), Yhemzie(m), Okolly, otunbamyk(m), round1, ATM5050, Pvictor10(m), lanre377, dahmie2013, jejematic(m), Chyko4spe(m), softheart4love(m) and 126 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6