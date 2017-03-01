Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Hausa Man Contests For Councillor In Ebonyi Under PDP (Photos) (23394 Views)

Source: According to Chukwu Ebuka who shared the story,a Hausa man named Alhaji Salisu Mohammed is contesting for a ward council in Abakaliki.Check out the reactions belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/photos-of-hausa-man-contesting-for-ward.html?m=1

How is this one news. Is he the father or son of APC?

ipob youth come and see this 13 Likes

Blood sucking demons 1 Like 1 Share

The guy get mind sha. Such impunity, such guts, such confidence. Respect Alhaji Salisu. 14 Likes









Is PDP the Islamic party they were trying to warn us of? PDP for that matter.Is PDP the Islamic party they were trying to warn us of? 13 Likes

....Hausa/Fulani have taken over Biafra meanwhile they are over here hating on Yorubas who don't give a toss about them.... Where are the iPod miscreants....Hausa/Fulani have taken over Biafra meanwhile they are over here hating on Yorubas who don't give a toss about them.... 88 Likes 5 Shares

On the real though.



If Igbos can have seats in Lagos anyone with a sizeable constituency should be qualified. 153 Likes 6 Shares

I dont understand the comments tho.



If we truly believe in one Nigeria this ain't bad. 69 Likes 2 Shares

If he has the support of the pple why not? 38 Likes 3 Shares

I thank God for this news.

If an ibo man can contest and win a seat in lag. I don't see anything wrong in an hausa man doing the same in ibo land.



Ibos should just accept this is one nigeria and calm down already. I thank God for this news.If an ibo man can contest and win a seat in lag. I don't see anything wrong in an hausa man doing the same in ibo land.Ibos should just accept this is one nigeria and calm down already. 131 Likes 8 Shares

Back in 2004 there are igbo and a yoruba man elected as councilors in sahara area sokoto south local govt, this isn't new to us here, buh to brothers down south this is... 48 Likes 1 Share

You and who believes in one Nigeria . You and who believes in one Nigeria 21 Likes 4 Shares

Ranka dede Alhaji Salisu. 7 Likes 1 Share

What made him do this?

Igbos and Yorubas become councillors and contest for even higher than this in Kaduna I don't know the issue here o 37 Likes 1 Share

See them shouting abomination



But the same people will cry blue murder if other people reject them in other regions.



Very intolerant buncha flat heads. Lagos house of assembly has igbo law maker, but that one is not an abomination, it is one nigeria



Hateful lots.

They now wonder why people hate them. 116 Likes 14 Shares

Stop that nonsense. The man has every right to contest for any position if he is qualified.



Others like him should be encouraged to come out and vie for any position. I will vote for hm if I thought he was better than other candidates. Stop that nonsense. The man has every right to contest for any position if he is qualified.Others like him should be encouraged to come out and vie for any position. I will vote for hm if I thought he was better than other candidates. 30 Likes 2 Shares

I know current Hausa councillors in lagos in areas such as Idi-Araba, Agege, Mushin. 12 Likes 1 Share

We need to be educated beyond school.

He is within his rights to contest. Anyone against it is just ignorant and hypocritical because I'm sure if it was the other way around, we'll be claiming it's ambition and bravery. 39 Likes 2 Shares

I support this Afonja contribution. Those phools on Facebook should be ashamed of themselves. Btw it is Igbo and not ibo.



If you can't spell it right, at least use the word 'flat ino'. We won't crucify you. I support this Afonja contribution. Those phools on Facebook should be ashamed of themselves. Btw it is Igbo and not ibo.If you can't spell it right, at least use the word 'flat ino'. We won't crucify you. 19 Likes 2 Shares

Look at the way those flat headed beafraud reaction.....Now I remember that is only their female that goes to school the boys are always in the shop or traveling to develop other people's state. 12 Likes

I thought it is "one Nigeria" nau.





He shouldn't be denied his right! Some Igbo's will vote for him if he has clear-cut agenda 5 Likes

He is free to contest, as long as he is a law abiding and tax paying resident of the state.



We in the south east don't discriminate like our brothers from ........ 4 Likes

How many times has he failed in his state before this brave act?

Why do people love to twist story for mischievous aim..

No one is against him contesting, he is the sole PDP flag bearer for the councillorship election and He is likely to win.

Ebonyi people are very accomodative people.

The first Mayor of Enugu was a Fulani Man for 8yrz.

stop this noisemaking. How many times have you heard about Igbos killing visitors in Igboland? NONE.

We are a Beautiful People with a great value at hospitality. 34 Likes 4 Shares

This is future tense....Not possible in that three local government state: Afikpo, Abakiliki and others

Rubbish don't even think of it...this is how Christian allow thing to happen then small small yeye aboki go dey claim land owner.



If na lie ask the plateaus....



Ask those in mile 12....



Ask those in Enugu....



Ask those in Venue.. .



So let the Eboyi ppu...

This1 no b oil wELL ooo