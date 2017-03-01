₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hausa Man Contests For Councillor In Ebonyi Under PDP (Photos) by henryanna36: 7:42pm
According to Chukwu Ebuka who shared the story,a Hausa man named Alhaji Salisu Mohammed is contesting for a ward council in Abakaliki.
Check out the reactions below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/photos-of-hausa-man-contesting-for-ward.html?m=1
|Re: Hausa Man Contests For Councillor In Ebonyi Under PDP (Photos) by Aonkuuse: 7:47pm
How is this one news. Is he the father or son of APC?
|Re: Hausa Man Contests For Councillor In Ebonyi Under PDP (Photos) by silvastone: 7:47pm
ipob youth come and see this
13 Likes
|Re: Hausa Man Contests For Councillor In Ebonyi Under PDP (Photos) by thinkdip(m): 7:48pm
Blood sucking demons
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Hausa Man Contests For Councillor In Ebonyi Under PDP (Photos) by KevMitnick: 7:49pm
The guy get mind sha. Such impunity, such guts, such confidence. Respect Alhaji Salisu.
14 Likes
|Re: Hausa Man Contests For Councillor In Ebonyi Under PDP (Photos) by GavelSlam: 7:50pm
PDP for that matter.
Is PDP the Islamic party they were trying to warn us of?
13 Likes
|Re: Hausa Man Contests For Councillor In Ebonyi Under PDP (Photos) by coolitempa(f): 7:50pm
Where are the iPod miscreants....Hausa/Fulani have taken over Biafra meanwhile they are over here hating on Yorubas who don't give a toss about them....
88 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Hausa Man Contests For Councillor In Ebonyi Under PDP (Photos) by GavelSlam: 7:52pm
On the real though.
If Igbos can have seats in Lagos anyone with a sizeable constituency should be qualified.
153 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Hausa Man Contests For Councillor In Ebonyi Under PDP (Photos) by sweery(f): 7:53pm
I dont understand the comments tho.
If we truly believe in one Nigeria this ain't bad.
69 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Hausa Man Contests For Councillor In Ebonyi Under PDP (Photos) by Maduawuchukwu: 7:56pm
If he has the support of the pple why not?
38 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Hausa Man Contests For Councillor In Ebonyi Under PDP (Photos) by totit: 7:57pm
GavelSlam:
I thank God for this news.
If an ibo man can contest and win a seat in lag. I don't see anything wrong in an hausa man doing the same in ibo land.
Ibos should just accept this is one nigeria and calm down already.
131 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Hausa Man Contests For Councillor In Ebonyi Under PDP (Photos) by iambijo(m): 7:57pm
Back in 2004 there are igbo and a yoruba man elected as councilors in sahara area sokoto south local govt, this isn't new to us here, buh to brothers down south this is...
48 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hausa Man Contests For Councillor In Ebonyi Under PDP (Photos) by Ohammadike: 7:59pm
sweery:
You and who believes in one Nigeria .
21 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Hausa Man Contests For Councillor In Ebonyi Under PDP (Photos) by GavelSlam: 8:00pm
Ranka dede Alhaji Salisu.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hausa Man Contests For Councillor In Ebonyi Under PDP (Photos) by ToriBlue(f): 8:01pm
What made him do this?
|Re: Hausa Man Contests For Councillor In Ebonyi Under PDP (Photos) by sweery(f): 8:02pm
Ohammadike:lol
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hausa Man Contests For Councillor In Ebonyi Under PDP (Photos) by tomaudu(m): 8:05pm
Igbos and Yorubas become councillors and contest for even higher than this in Kaduna I don't know the issue here o
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hausa Man Contests For Councillor In Ebonyi Under PDP (Photos) by FunkyMetahuman: 8:06pm
See them shouting abomination
But the same people will cry blue murder if other people reject them in other regions.
Very intolerant buncha flat heads. Lagos house of assembly has igbo law maker, but that one is not an abomination, it is one nigeria
Hateful lots.
They now wonder why people hate them.
116 Likes 14 Shares
|Re: Hausa Man Contests For Councillor In Ebonyi Under PDP (Photos) by gbosaa(m): 8:06pm
GavelSlam:
Stop that nonsense. The man has every right to contest for any position if he is qualified.
Others like him should be encouraged to come out and vie for any position. I will vote for hm if I thought he was better than other candidates.
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Hausa Man Contests For Councillor In Ebonyi Under PDP (Photos) by DocHMD: 8:07pm
I know current Hausa councillors in lagos in areas such as Idi-Araba, Agege, Mushin.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hausa Man Contests For Councillor In Ebonyi Under PDP (Photos) by jumobi1(m): 8:08pm
We need to be educated beyond school.
He is within his rights to contest. Anyone against it is just ignorant and hypocritical because I'm sure if it was the other way around, we'll be claiming it's ambition and bravery.
39 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Hausa Man Contests For Councillor In Ebonyi Under PDP (Photos) by gbosaa(m): 8:11pm
totit:
I support this Afonja contribution. Those phools on Facebook should be ashamed of themselves. Btw it is Igbo and not ibo.
If you can't spell it right, at least use the word 'flat ino'. We won't crucify you.
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Hausa Man Contests For Councillor In Ebonyi Under PDP (Photos) by jamislaw(m): 8:20pm
Look at the way those flat headed beafraud reaction.....Now I remember that is only their female that goes to school the boys are always in the shop or traveling to develop other people's state.
12 Likes
|Re: Hausa Man Contests For Councillor In Ebonyi Under PDP (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 8:20pm
I thought it is "one Nigeria" nau.
He shouldn't be denied his right! Some Igbo's will vote for him if he has clear-cut agenda
5 Likes
|Re: Hausa Man Contests For Councillor In Ebonyi Under PDP (Photos) by Alexkene(m): 8:20pm
He is free to contest, as long as he is a law abiding and tax paying resident of the state.
We in the south east don't discriminate like our brothers from ........
4 Likes
|Re: Hausa Man Contests For Councillor In Ebonyi Under PDP (Photos) by Alitair(m): 8:21pm
How many times has he failed in his state before this brave act?
|Re: Hausa Man Contests For Councillor In Ebonyi Under PDP (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 8:22pm
Why do people love to twist story for mischievous aim..
No one is against him contesting, he is the sole PDP flag bearer for the councillorship election and He is likely to win.
Ebonyi people are very accomodative people.
The first Mayor of Enugu was a Fulani Man for 8yrz.
stop this noisemaking. How many times have you heard about Igbos killing visitors in Igboland? NONE.
We are a Beautiful People with a great value at hospitality.
34 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Hausa Man Contests For Councillor In Ebonyi Under PDP (Photos) by Keneking: 8:22pm
This is future tense....Not possible in that three local government state: Afikpo, Abakiliki and others
|Re: Hausa Man Contests For Councillor In Ebonyi Under PDP (Photos) by oganass(m): 8:22pm
okay
|Re: Hausa Man Contests For Councillor In Ebonyi Under PDP (Photos) by policy12: 8:22pm
Rubbish don't even think of it...this is how Christian allow thing to happen then small small yeye aboki go dey claim land owner.
If na lie ask the plateaus....
Ask those in mile 12....
Ask those in Enugu....
Ask those in Venue.. .
So let the Eboyi ppu...
|Re: Hausa Man Contests For Councillor In Ebonyi Under PDP (Photos) by mytime24(f): 8:22pm
This1 no b oil wELL ooo
|Re: Hausa Man Contests For Councillor In Ebonyi Under PDP (Photos) by gamargu(m): 8:22pm
Sabon Gari in kano always have a southerner as their Councillor but Igbos will be complaining abeg park well jo is that why you guys wanted to get the governorship position in lagos, is lagos a flatino state.
16 Likes
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply)
My Detention Scaring Investors- Dasuki Sambo / Military or Civilian Rule in Nigeria . . . / El-rufai And His Deputy In Their Football Kits As They Prepared For A Match. Pic
