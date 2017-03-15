Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Things I Am Seeing In Guest House, Women are not to be trusted (24029 Views)

there is this coded guest house I discovered recently. and i have been hanging out there with few drinks. but there is rescuing things I am seeing there that is getting me worried.



when you see advance men with a young girls its seen as normal thing. but seeing advance men with advance women with big ass it called for concern. things are really happening. no married couple will come to coded guest house for sex. guest houses is for bad things.





when women of 45+ coming to guest house with men of 45+ it look some how. looking at them you will know this people are married with kids. with their decent dressing unlike prostitute and gangstas and the way they stylishly and shamefully enter rooms. its even worst when they are coming out. they will first observe coast and turn face the other way when coming out but the men usually walk freely. its more like boss is sleeping with big ass employees somebody wife or something.





I have a nose that scent pussy that has been troubled even from distance. when this women walk by I scent the pussy oozing following their direction.



women are not to be trusted but for men its understandable. 52 Likes 2 Shares



Your should draw the positives from this. And thats to stay as far away as possible from the negatives observe at that hotel. I.e be as faithful as possible to your partner when you join the married league and live God to judge the evil doers. Oga Observer, go on punishing your poor soul. There are divorcees, widows and widowers, matured singles etc. Stop jumping into conclusion like a rhesus monkey swinging on trees. Btw, its their lives not yours. See, in this great circle of life, everyone must play their role. Thats why we had JUDAS among the apostles and also the adulterous woman jesus saved from being stoned to death.Your should draw the positives from this. And thats to stay as far away as possible from the negatives observe at that hotel. I.e be as faithful as possible to your partner when you join the married league and live God to judge the evil doers. 215 Likes 10 Shares

Rotfl..





Everyone has their dark secrets.. 4 Likes

NORMAL USES OF NOSE



1) Breathing

2) PERCEPTION



BUT OP uses his NOSE for a new innovative thing called Puci-smelling





OP chai.... you are also guilty of being in such a place... OBSERVATION leads to PARTICIPATION.... na clap we dey use to enter Dance o



so stop the HYPOCRISY and MIND your BUSINESS or LEAVE THAT GUEST HOUSE FOREVER.... EVERY THING YOU USE THERE EVEN WHERE YOU ARE SITTING OR THE PLATE YOU EAT FROM HAS BEEN TOUCHED BY THE LIKES OF THOSE YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT.



Someone who sits with a chronic cigarette smoker is also a PROXY smoker 89 Likes 3 Shares

Based on ur last sentence, I thereby sacrifice you freely to prospective aggressive and formidable feminist who will visit this thread.



May they use u for dinner tonight...... 57 Likes 2 Shares

You don see many things no be small.

DickDastardly:

Assumption is the mother of all fvck-ups!



The women could be widows,divorced or simply single mothers.



They go to hotel because of pokenosing, gossipy, neighbours and children like you yet your amebo long nose that is faster than your leg no go let them rest.



Long story short; face your beer and life. 51 Likes 4 Shares

fineboynl:





I have a nose that scent pussy that has been troubled even from distance. when this women walk by I scent the pussy oozing following their direction.





This got me Lmao!



But me get a eyes that can see ur heart through what you type and what I see is that you are a pervert! This got me Lmao!But me get a eyes that can see ur heart through what you type and what I see is that you are a pervert! 36 Likes 1 Share

Oga wehdone in ur closeted mind guest house is strictly for bad things and as such the women are. Somebody gave possible other reasons and u blow gasket. Na the same people like you go judge a widow with thots like this: she dey bring man come where her husband stay, she dey let her children see her with another man, she don dey friend man after just 3 years wey her husband hmm na wa for this women.



People like you should be living in the year 1800. 25 Likes 2 Shares

Chaiii

Op is a local champion that's a misogynist on top.

Puci smeller ko puci smeller ni

You will smell the one that will block that your vibrating nose once and for all smello

See your wide mouth casting the women,the men that followed them nko

Even if the fockers hang from tree to fork na your prick dem use?

Keep setting your nose to smell troubled puci

Don't go and face your life

Bushmeat 28 Likes 2 Shares



I have a nose that scent pussy that has been troubled even from distance. when this women walk by I scent the pussy oozing following their direction. Hehehhehe. This nose na ghenghen nose o.



But leave them. That's what a guest house is meant for. Dem no fit carry men come their husband house na. Hehehhehe. This nose na ghenghen nose o.But leave them. That's what a guest house is meant for. Dem no fit carry men come their husband house na. 1 Like 2 Shares

Bros u too try oo how do u knw dey are married tot u want to say womem u knw dt were marrired in ur neighbourhood coming to d guest house but if u are nt sure if dia status dey mite be divorced single mother or widow nd my friend body no be firewood infact its better that doin it in her aouz so its nt a big deal life goes on nd moreso dts d essence of guest house or rest room 1 Like

Continue to deceive yourself, as if the women came to the guest house with other women and not men.

Everyone will get whatever they deserve at the end of the day. Those women are also married to men that visit other guest houses

Just kwantinu..... 9 Likes

oh my goodness. please go easy on him oh my goodness. please go easy on him 1 Like

Oga,abeg wetin concern you? 1 Like

OP, mind your own business, mr. busybody.



It's very absurd of you to find fault with the women but not the men. Just MYOB. They're adults and can do as they wish. 5 Likes





fineboynl:



women are not to be trusted but for men its understandable.



Guy, go and retrieve your brain from the trashcan you dumped it in. Fineboynl you were making sense until this.Guy, go and retrieve your brain from the trashcan you dumped it in. 14 Likes 1 Share

Radio without battery

You ok

Op, oya 4 Likes







Nigerians and hypocrisy





They preach aloofness at every opportunity, but get all jumpy, emotional and judgemental when the business that is to be ignored affects them directly and negatively All the people criticising the op will definitely not mind their business as they are advising the op to if it's their mothers, daughters, grand-mothers, or their Apostles/ Daddy G.O. they see exiting from such lusty and randy environmentNigerians and hypocrisyThey preach aloofness at every opportunity, but get all jumpy, emotional and judgemental when the business that is to be ignored affects them directly and negatively 7 Likes

Bros, Mind ya Business. If U dey Venice nko?

Lolest

Mods just wicked the op 1 Like

Ogbeni, drink your beer and go home jejely. No be you first notice shino. Na so dem dey nack people wife from time immemorial. You even know where your own GF dey? Ogbeni, drink your beer and go home jejely. No be you first notice shino. Na so dem dey nack people wife from time immemorial. You even know where your own GF dey?

DickDastardly:

Oga Observer, go on punishing your poor soul. There are divorcees, widows and widowers, matured singles etc. Stop jumping into conclusion like a rhesus monkey swinging on trees. Btw, its their lives not yours. See, in this great circle of life, everyone must play their role. Thats why we had JUDAS among the apostles and also the adulterous woman jesus saved from being stoned to death.

Your should draw the positives from this. And thats to stay as far away as possible from the negatives observe at that hotel. I.e be as faithful as possible to your partner when you join the married league and live God to judge the evil doers. help me tell am o help me tell am o 1 Like