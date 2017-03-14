Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Slams 90-count Criminal Charge On Peace Corps (4569 Views)

The case against the defendants was signed by Aka Alilu, an Assistant Chief State Counsel in the Federal Ministry of Justice and borders on extortion, money laundering and obtaining money by false pretence.



The case was filed on Tuesday by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr. Abubakar Malami SAN , through the office of the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF) .



The prosecution alleged that the defendants while operating as a nonprofit making organization unlawfully engaged in the business of providing security services under a recruitment scheme which involved quasi-military training without approval.

http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/crime/fg-slams-90-count-criminal-charge-on-peace-corps/189182.html#LEuiiP3MLcABZ4Jt.99 1 Share

Nigeria is fuckedd in all holes 8 Likes 1 Share

story for the Gods.....





fg filled this case and they were part of he pipo who passed them at the senate recently?



this Country is just soo confused.

He should refund all the 40k registration fees he collected from gullible youth. 4 Likes

FG passed them at the Senate? What are you saying? FG passed them at the Senate? What are you saying? 10 Likes

No wonder EFCC and Justice ministry's budget surpasses that of Agric, Edu and Works combined. This govt have a penchant for litigation. 1 Like

Buhari's work on his first day in office after his return from London.







A government that will pass a bill and still turn around to sue the people the bill was meant for, is that one a government. 13 Likes 1 Share

Useless government

Very good

Why did they wait for it to get to this level? They should have put a stop to their activities long before now.

The lack of clarity in this government... Smh. Constant back and forth

Na FG pass the bill? Na FG pass the bill? 2 Likes

the Senate is truly made up of a bunch of pot bellied zombies

40k doñ go sha 1 Like

Drama everywhere. 1 Like

You just say 90. Haba, na Peace corps cause Syria civil war?

Waiting to see how this cacophonous will end..

Chai After I paid 80k for form and training fee.



This is another one chance after MMN 1 Like

Mallam Daura of DSS, I see your voice of Jacob, hand of Esau.

what are they saying?

90 JESU!!!!! d people kidnap angel from heaven? 2 Likes

Did you loan someone your brain? Did you loan someone your brain? 6 Likes

All this is to stop Buhari from signing this corps into law. The same thing was done to civil defence. 1 Like

A government that will pass a bill and still turn around to sue the people the bill was meant for, is that one a government. Be conversant. The government has not signed any bill into law Be conversant. The government has not signed any bill into law 2 Likes

Chaii.......na so some people money take go oooo.



There is God o



Did you loan someone your brain? Chai...... Chai ChaiThere is God o

eph123:

The lack of clarity in this government... Smh. Constant back and forth

Did FG Executive arm as led by Buhari approve PEACE CORPS at anytime? Did FG Executive arm as led by Buhari approve PEACE CORPS at anytime?