|FG Slams 90-count Criminal Charge On Peace Corps by Buhari2019: 8:49pm
The case against the defendants was signed by Aka Alilu, an Assistant Chief State Counsel in the Federal Ministry of Justice and borders on extortion, money laundering and obtaining money by false pretence.
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/crime/fg-slams-90-count-criminal-charge-on-peace-corps/189182.html#LEuiiP3MLcABZ4Jt.99
|Re: FG Slams 90-count Criminal Charge On Peace Corps by DickDastardly(m): 8:52pm
Nigeria is fuckedd in all holes
|Re: FG Slams 90-count Criminal Charge On Peace Corps by anthney87: 8:55pm
story for the Gods.....
fg filled this case and they were part of he pipo who passed them at the senate recently?
this Country is just soo confused.
|Re: FG Slams 90-count Criminal Charge On Peace Corps by Topxcel: 8:55pm
hehehe
|Re: FG Slams 90-count Criminal Charge On Peace Corps by kurt09(m): 9:16pm
He should refund all the 40k registration fees he collected from gullible youth.
|Re: FG Slams 90-count Criminal Charge On Peace Corps by LordOfNaira: 9:17pm
anthney87:
FG passed them at the Senate? What are you saying?
|Re: FG Slams 90-count Criminal Charge On Peace Corps by psucc(m): 9:22pm
No wonder EFCC and Justice ministry's budget surpasses that of Agric, Edu and Works combined. This govt have a penchant for litigation.
|Re: FG Slams 90-count Criminal Charge On Peace Corps by Mekus68: 9:26pm
Buhari's work on his first day in office after his return from London.
A government that will pass a bill and still turn around to sue the people the bill was meant for, is that one a government.
|Re: FG Slams 90-count Criminal Charge On Peace Corps by obinna002: 9:52pm
Useless government
|Re: FG Slams 90-count Criminal Charge On Peace Corps by SalamRushdie: 9:53pm
Very good
|Re: FG Slams 90-count Criminal Charge On Peace Corps by zicoraads(m): 9:54pm
Why did they wait for it to get to this level? They should have put a stop to their activities long before now.
|Re: FG Slams 90-count Criminal Charge On Peace Corps by Omagago(m): 9:54pm
Lol
|Re: FG Slams 90-count Criminal Charge On Peace Corps by eph123: 9:55pm
The lack of clarity in this government... Smh. Constant back and forth
|Re: FG Slams 90-count Criminal Charge On Peace Corps by Elnino4ladies: 9:55pm
Mekus68:
Na FG pass the bill?
|Re: FG Slams 90-count Criminal Charge On Peace Corps by Mizk(f): 9:55pm
the Senate is truly made up of a bunch of pot bellied zombies
|Re: FG Slams 90-count Criminal Charge On Peace Corps by SNIPER123: 9:56pm
|Re: FG Slams 90-count Criminal Charge On Peace Corps by tayoxx(m): 9:56pm
40k doñ go sha
|Re: FG Slams 90-count Criminal Charge On Peace Corps by Bridget95(f): 9:56pm
Drama everywhere.
|Re: FG Slams 90-count Criminal Charge On Peace Corps by CR77(f): 9:56pm
Zoo
DickDastardly:
|Re: FG Slams 90-count Criminal Charge On Peace Corps by samijay8(m): 9:57pm
You just say 90. Haba, na Peace corps cause Syria civil war?
|Re: FG Slams 90-count Criminal Charge On Peace Corps by Ptown(m): 9:57pm
Waiting to see how this cacophonous will end..
|Re: FG Slams 90-count Criminal Charge On Peace Corps by obembet(m): 9:57pm
Chai After I paid 80k for form and training fee.
This is another one chance after MMN
|Re: FG Slams 90-count Criminal Charge On Peace Corps by NormalCodes: 9:58pm
Mallam Daura of DSS, I see your voice of Jacob, hand of Esau.
|Re: FG Slams 90-count Criminal Charge On Peace Corps by Young03: 9:58pm
what are they saying?
|Re: FG Slams 90-count Criminal Charge On Peace Corps by dessz(m): 9:58pm
90 JESU!!!!! d people kidnap angel from heaven?
|Re: FG Slams 90-count Criminal Charge On Peace Corps by MReloaded: 9:58pm
Mekus68:
Did you loan someone your brain?
|Re: FG Slams 90-count Criminal Charge On Peace Corps by ekems2017(f): 9:59pm
All this is to stop Buhari from signing this corps into law. The same thing was done to civil defence.
|Re: FG Slams 90-count Criminal Charge On Peace Corps by Bluffly: 9:59pm
Mekus68:Be conversant. The government has not signed any bill into law
|Re: FG Slams 90-count Criminal Charge On Peace Corps by Dannyset(m): 9:59pm
Chaii.......na so some people money take go oooo.
|Re: FG Slams 90-count Criminal Charge On Peace Corps by LAFO(f): 10:00pm
Chai...... Chai Chai
There is God o
MReloaded:
|Re: FG Slams 90-count Criminal Charge On Peace Corps by MReloaded: 10:00pm
eph123:
Did FG Executive arm as led by Buhari approve PEACE CORPS at anytime?
|Re: FG Slams 90-count Criminal Charge On Peace Corps by arowstev2000: 10:00pm
Walahi
