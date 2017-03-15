Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Soldiers Brutalise Woman For Challenging Them For Slapping Her Brother (Graphic) (16467 Views)

I think nigerian army should be called to order fast...this lady was brutalised by 174 battallion ikorodu all because she challenged a soldier that slapped her brother....thisis becoming too much and barbaric likewise....please share till it gets to buratai....i dont want to believe our soldiers are animals...kilode

https://mobile.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10212656442111857&id=1409655132&refid=17 As shared by a facebook user, Sherrif Alabi Mosalu.

Their media team will come now and tell Nigerians that they have never abused human right in Nigeria







But I don't believe this story, anyway. O'boy see tattoos.But I don't believe this story, anyway.

OMG

K9Uneet:

O'boy see tattoos.







me too.. me too..

This is too much 1 Like

Nigerian army of vandals.



If this were Boko haram or the woman had a gun, they would all run. But if it's a defenseless civilian, come and see army power. 47 Likes 4 Shares

I don't get 1 Like







No this is so wrong! Doing this to a human being who has not cause anyone bodily harm, is so wrong and barbaric.





Do we have any agency or body checking the excesses of these our paramilitary and harmed forces?





No this is so wrong! Doing this to a human being who has not cause anyone bodily harm, is so wrong and barbaric.

Do we have any agency or body checking the excesses of these our paramilitary and harmed forces?

I am flabbergasted! Someone please tell that's a tattoo

Hmmm... This is Nigeria and there are ways to tackle things.....

OMG dis is much nw, buh y she self wan dey show herself i front of sodjo she 4get once they put on dat uniform na super power 4 dem. Buh all dis her tatoo self na wah abi na pressing iron dem use burn her yellow paw paw skin. I feel sorry 4 her sha. 2 Likes

Jesus Christ! These barbarisms from Nigeria armies are getting out of hand. Burantashi abi na brukutu call your Boys to order. They massacred ipob members they were applauded, they massacred shites abi na shits and they were thumbed up. Now they are after individual civilians. Who knows who's next.







The spirit when push me to open this thread it will never be well with you at all anywhere you go na so so trouble you go they see This is so irritating, I have goose bumps all over me right now and I am itching!!! arggghhhh!!

The nigerian army is a disgrace.

good thing I got my spirit gun.



Dafuq is this shittt

good thing I got my spirit gun.

You try rubbish like this with my fam member I swear I send you 6 feet instantly, no be go come matter, I go shoot your soul comot your body that moment! father why you no they let me see all these kind people self make I render instant justice to them

This nonsense has to stop .. why are soldiers even interacting with the civilian population ...The Govt has to make summary dismissal mandatory for any soldier that lays his hands on a civilian in a civil setting ..Soldiers must know that they are not above any law anywhere 28 Likes

Nigeria Army is becoming more like NPF this days ...no more good news from that end .why treat a woman like this when she is not a terrorist.na wa!

For those of you doubting the story, hope you're foreigners? Because an average Nigerian understands what our army can do.

See tattoo sha

This is cruel.

Words fail me. 1 Like

Buratai call your boys to order.

Dividend of democracy.

hmm. show of power.

May God forgive me for what I'm about to say.





You see that's exactly why I don't pity them when evil befall them. Army and Nigerian Police. The same reason I couldn't really sympathise with that Air Force lady that was murdered by her boyfriend. Only God knows how many people either of them would have oppressed or terrorised with their "military status" instead of safeguarding them. One of the pix they had together she did a sign of gun-to-the-head like dt of a gangster.



One thing is certain, it may take long, but whatsoever a Man sows, so he reaps. The Culprits would pay for it. Karma would locate them.





Asides those cuts I think the rest are tattoos.

By the way, how did the army inflect those cut wounds on her, I'm not doubting the story, I'm just curious...

Another eye sore.. what is this? Haha!!!

Wtf

I don't believe this story

where is the husband?? Dont you think we should see his face too ??

Front page please. That soldier is a bast-ard.