|Soldiers Brutalise Woman For Challenging Them For Slapping Her Brother (Graphic) by Ogashub(m): 8:54pm On Mar 14
As shared by a facebook user, Sherrif Alabi Mosalu.
I think nigerian army should be called to order fast...this lady was brutalised by 174 battallion ikorodu all because she challenged a soldier that slapped her brother....thisis becoming too much and barbaric likewise....please share till it gets to buratai....i dont want to believe our soldiers are animals...kilode
https://mobile.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10212656442111857&id=1409655132&refid=17
1 Like 5 Shares
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Woman For Challenging Them For Slapping Her Brother (Graphic) by Buharimustgo: 8:56pm On Mar 14
Their media team will come now and tell Nigerians that they have never abused human right in Nigeria
117 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Woman For Challenging Them For Slapping Her Brother (Graphic) by RoyalBlak007: 8:57pm On Mar 14
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Woman For Challenging Them For Slapping Her Brother (Graphic) by K9Uneet(m): 8:58pm On Mar 14
O'boy see tattoos.
But I don't believe this story, anyway.
25 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Woman For Challenging Them For Slapping Her Brother (Graphic) by RealHaute: 9:01pm On Mar 14
OMG
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Woman For Challenging Them For Slapping Her Brother (Graphic) by lekjons(m): 9:02pm On Mar 14
K9Uneet:me too..
6 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Woman For Challenging Them For Slapping Her Brother (Graphic) by maryjan8(f): 9:03pm On Mar 14
This is too much
1 Like
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Woman For Challenging Them For Slapping Her Brother (Graphic) by OreMI22: 9:03pm On Mar 14
Nigerian army of vandals.
If this were Boko haram or the woman had a gun, they would all run. But if it's a defenseless civilian, come and see army power.
47 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Woman For Challenging Them For Slapping Her Brother (Graphic) by PaulKillerman(m): 9:06pm On Mar 14
I don't get
1 Like
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Woman For Challenging Them For Slapping Her Brother (Graphic) by decatalyst(m): 9:07pm On Mar 14
Someone please tell that's a tattoo
No this is so wrong! Doing this to a human being who has not cause anyone bodily harm, is so wrong and barbaric.
Do we have any agency or body checking the excesses of these our paramilitary and harmed forces?
I am flabbergasted!
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Woman For Challenging Them For Slapping Her Brother (Graphic) by Cutehector(m): 9:07pm On Mar 14
Hmmm... This is Nigeria and there are ways to tackle things.....
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Woman For Challenging Them For Slapping Her Brother (Graphic) by olayinks007(m): 9:09pm On Mar 14
OMG dis is much nw, buh y she self wan dey show herself i front of sodjo she 4get once they put on dat uniform na super power 4 dem. Buh all dis her tatoo self na wah abi na pressing iron dem use burn her yellow paw paw skin. I feel sorry 4 her sha.
2 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Woman For Challenging Them For Slapping Her Brother (Graphic) by DaniDani(m): 9:09pm On Mar 14
Jesus Christ! These barbarisms from Nigeria armies are getting out of hand. Burantashi abi na brukutu call your Boys to order. They massacred ipob members they were applauded, they massacred shites abi na shits and they were thumbed up. Now they are after individual civilians. Who knows who's next.
12 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Woman For Challenging Them For Slapping Her Brother (Graphic) by Kenshinmunac: 9:09pm On Mar 14
This is so irritating, I have goose bumps all over me right now and I am itching!!! arggghhhh!! !
The spirit when push me to open this thread it will never be well with you at all anywhere you go na so so trouble you go they see
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Woman For Challenging Them For Slapping Her Brother (Graphic) by JonSnow(m): 9:12pm On Mar 14
The nigerian army is a disgrace.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Woman For Challenging Them For Slapping Her Brother (Graphic) by Demigods666: 9:13pm On Mar 14
Dafuq is this shittt good thing I got my spirit gun.
You try rubbish like this with my fam member I swear I send you 6 feet instantly, no be go come matter, I go shoot your soul comot your body that moment! father why you no they let me see all these kind people self make I render instant justice to them
13 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Woman For Challenging Them For Slapping Her Brother (Graphic) by SalamRushdie: 9:14pm On Mar 14
This nonsense has to stop .. why are soldiers even interacting with the civilian population ...The Govt has to make summary dismissal mandatory for any soldier that lays his hands on a civilian in a civil setting ..Soldiers must know that they are not above any law anywhere
28 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Woman For Challenging Them For Slapping Her Brother (Graphic) by poshestmina(f): 9:17pm On Mar 14
Nigeria Army is becoming more like NPF this days ...no more good news from that end .why treat a woman like this when she is not a terrorist.na wa!
8 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Woman For Challenging Them For Slapping Her Brother (Graphic) by psucc(m): 9:19pm On Mar 14
For those of you doubting the story, hope you're foreigners? Because an average Nigerian understands what our army can do.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Woman For Challenging Them For Slapping Her Brother (Graphic) by Vickiweezy(m): 9:46pm On Mar 14
See tattoo sha
This is cruel.
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Woman For Challenging Them For Slapping Her Brother (Graphic) by goldfish80(m): 10:51pm On Mar 14
Words fail me.
1 Like
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Woman For Challenging Them For Slapping Her Brother (Graphic) by DozieInc(m): 10:53pm On Mar 14
Buratai call your boys to order.
7 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Woman For Challenging Them For Slapping Her Brother (Graphic) by obyrich(m): 11:23pm On Mar 14
Dividend of democracy.
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Woman For Challenging Them For Slapping Her Brother (Graphic) by crackhouse(m): 11:46pm On Mar 14
hmm. show of power.
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Woman For Challenging Them For Slapping Her Brother (Graphic) by GetUmad: 5:13am
May God forgive me for what I'm about to say.
You see that's exactly why I don't pity them when evil befall them. Army and Nigerian Police. The same reason I couldn't really sympathise with that Air Force lady that was murdered by her boyfriend. Only God knows how many people either of them would have oppressed or terrorised with their "military status" instead of safeguarding them. One of the pix they had together she did a sign of gun-to-the-head like dt of a gangster.
One thing is certain, it may take long, but whatsoever a Man sows, so he reaps. The Culprits would pay for it. Karma would locate them.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Woman For Challenging Them For Slapping Her Brother (Graphic) by Fkforyou(m): 5:20am
Asides those cuts I think the rest are tattoos.
By the way, how did the army inflect those cut wounds on her, I'm not doubting the story, I'm just curious...
3 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Woman For Challenging Them For Slapping Her Brother (Graphic) by Jabioro: 5:41am
Another eye sore.. what is this? Haha!!!
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Woman For Challenging Them For Slapping Her Brother (Graphic) by DrDeji20: 6:56am
Wtf
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Woman For Challenging Them For Slapping Her Brother (Graphic) by mizzytan(m): 7:29am
I don't believe this story
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Woman For Challenging Them For Slapping Her Brother (Graphic) by fancifulasuquo(m): 7:50am
where is the husband ?? Dont you think we should see his face too ??
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Woman For Challenging Them For Slapping Her Brother (Graphic) by hrhobi1(m): 8:01am
Front page please. That soldier is a bast-ard.
1 Like
|Re: Soldiers Brutalise Woman For Challenging Them For Slapping Her Brother (Graphic) by yhnlphyno: 8:24am
plz who is her tatoo artist?
1 Like
