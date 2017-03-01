₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Women Testify Against Catholic Priest Who Wanted To Rape Them by FlirtyKaren(f): 9:11pm On Mar 14
More Nigerian women have continued speaking against rape and all form of sexual assaults, and in this exclusive report, the lady who gave a heart-wrenching experience she had with a Catholic Priest, who took advantage of her helpless position to almost rape her in a hotel in Owerri, disclosed that she needs no pity as she has gone through counselling and has gotten over it.
Jessica Chinwe Uba in her Facebook post, alleged that a Catholic Priest who her
EX reported her to for a better relationship, used his position as a counsellor to get closer to her. She also alleged that the Priest who reportedly deceived her with a meeting with a friend, checked into the hotel instead with a fake name on the supposed day of rape which got her suspicious, leaving her with few seconds to plan her escape from the hotel room.
Read her 'rape' story;
"BLACK WEDNESDAY
AN EXPERIENCE WITH A MINISTER OF GOD
I don't need any pity either to ridicule the victim.
MEN are MEN!!! Despite their profession, as long as they pocess Testetorone and not castrated. They are bound to have Emotional feelings and sexual urge.
Nevertheless, I believe that ones' profession determines and affects "who's" social and personal life. You need to carefully choose a profession for career life in other to avoid embarrassment and judgment.
I am from the Eastern Part of Nigeria, where catholic dominates, 70% of people are born into the catholic family which I'm happily and proudly one of them.
We respect catholic priests, and see them as perfect guardians and counselors. Moreover get close to them and get closer to God.
Though young and naïve i was in a relationship which started before I graduated from one of the recognized university in Nigeria.
My "ex" reported me to our parish priest in other
to have a better relationship.
I was expecting a counsel, Rather the Rev Fr used the medium to draw me close to him, being a very advanced man, I never had anything negative in Mind.
He started drawing me closer by inviting me to help in arrangement and calculation of offering cash which I happily and gladly do, after which he offer me well prepared Sunday Rice (better food oh)
He also promised to assist me get Job since I have graduated from the university, because we have well connected and billionaires in our community who worships in our parish.
I was really happy with the promise. But anytime I reminds him, he'll respond " I will do something" without doing anything.
One faithful Sunday, after the normal church service. He called and informed me that he'll like us to visit is friend and colleague at Enugu, who just arrived from the state. I concurred and inform my family and partner about the development as I normally do, which I was advised to be careful.
On this "BLACK WEDNESDAY" he called and reminded me about the journey which was meant to be by 12.30pm same day. I got prepared and left for the parish House. He spent of his Days in abroad so he don't do African Time.
We left for our destination by 1.00pm. He diplomatically asked me if my Mother is aware of the journey, I replied him " My family is fully aware.
On reaching at a Junction, he took the route to Owerri instead of the supposed Enugu Road. I was curious but don't want to be too fast with actions because I might be wrong.
I gently asked him why the change of route to Owerri instead of Enugu as planned. He calmly said he just need to relax in Owerri before he proceeds to Enugu, I fumed but don't want to put on an argument which may lead to distraction and cause accident.
As a graduate of one of the Universities in Owerri, Imo state, I kept calm because the town is neither strange nor new to me. Just watching as he'll unleash his plans. Approaching Owerri, The priest knowing fully well that I schooled in Owerri asked me where he can get drugs, I replied " I don't know, maybe you get to ask somebody when you get to your destination. At this moment I became very nervous and took something from him ( stole his 3K) may God forgive me.
He drove to a Hotel close to Imo State University Junction, walked to the receptionist and booked a room, filled the register, why he asked me to go get money from his Car, I smartly glanced at the register and saw that he registered his name as "MR EMEKA" at this Junction I don't need a soothsayer to tell me I'm doomed. I have to start crafting for an escape route. The Receptionist ( a woman) took us to to the exclusive room which is very Marvelous ( I never lodge for that kind room before) The Look on the receptionist face is weird but I don't want to start imagining what's going on her mind because on my mind was focused on how to escape.
Immediately we entered the room, the priest became unclad without wasting time, he looked at me and say "Relax you're a Big Girl" As I was sitting on the bed, he came close to me, in attempt to caress me, he asked if I want to go into modeling so he will sponsor me ( I know all this is to get to his destination) he further say I should change to something free so i can be comfortable ( I can't remember telling him I'm uncomfortable with what my wears)
I told him that i need to make use of the Rest Room which he obliged, I rushed in and Chat my Best Friend ( I avoided phone call so the priest won't hear my voice) He "my Best Friend" told me to find a way and leave the hotel, he'll come and pick me. I went ahead to beg him talk to his parents about my impromptu visit which he did.
I came out of the Rest room, I told the priest that I'm experiencing a stomach upset, so I need to get a drug. He agreed and told me to be fast because is late and moreover its raining though not heavily.
I ran out and thanked my stars. I boarded the next available Keke. He called me countless times, I never picked. Till date we have never seen or meet again. (Updated post)
Jessica also disclosed that her sister, who is a Reverend Sister knows about this, including her family members, she also warned girls not to make silly mistakes of sleeping around.
"I have gone for several counsellings just to let ladies to know when they're crossing the boundary
My immediate elder sis is a New Evangelical Sisters of Catholic Church, she is aware of this and like other members of my family
Secondly, this post is to let girls not to make any silly mistakes of sleeping with them. Yes they're human but never tried to sleep with them. Reject it" she wrote.
Her 'rape experience' post on Facebook also got the reactions of some of her followers, who also testified that they've had similar experiences in the past.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/more-nigerian-women-testify-against.html
|Re: Nigerian Women Testify Against Catholic Priest Who Wanted To Rape Them by Vickiweezy(m): 9:12pm On Mar 14
|Re: Nigerian Women Testify Against Catholic Priest Who Wanted To Rape Them by FlirtyKaren(f): 9:13pm On Mar 14
|Re: Nigerian Women Testify Against Catholic Priest Who Wanted To Rape Them by FlirtyKaren(f): 9:13pm On Mar 14
More
|Re: Nigerian Women Testify Against Catholic Priest Who Wanted To Rape Them by lekjons(m): 9:14pm On Mar 14
Nawa oo!
|Re: Nigerian Women Testify Against Catholic Priest Who Wanted To Rape Them by ToriBlue(f): 9:21pm On Mar 14
They have started again na.
What's with this new trend of tarnishing pastors and priest image?
|Re: Nigerian Women Testify Against Catholic Priest Who Wanted To Rape Them by dollyjoy(f): 9:23pm On Mar 14
Jeez!! God is merciful!
|Re: Nigerian Women Testify Against Catholic Priest Who Wanted To Rape Them by dollyjoy(f): 9:25pm On Mar 14
ToriBlue:What do you expect when those who are supposed to live by example are found wanting? Do you prefer they keep quiet and die in silence
|Re: Nigerian Women Testify Against Catholic Priest Who Wanted To Rape Them by chiefolododo(m): 9:31pm On Mar 14
....
|Re: Nigerian Women Testify Against Catholic Priest Who Wanted To Rape Them by emeijeh(m): 10:12pm On Mar 14
Bill Cosby things
|Re: Nigerian Women Testify Against Catholic Priest Who Wanted To Rape Them by Akshow: 10:21pm On Mar 14
Where are the "touch not my annoited" sheep? Abi na El Rufai set up priest too.
|Re: Nigerian Women Testify Against Catholic Priest Who Wanted To Rape Them by brunofarad(m): 10:21pm On Mar 14
Hmmm
|Re: Nigerian Women Testify Against Catholic Priest Who Wanted To Rape Them by annnikky(f): 10:22pm On Mar 14
Na this one go trend for nairaland now
|Re: Nigerian Women Testify Against Catholic Priest Who Wanted To Rape Them by ta4ba3(m): 10:22pm On Mar 14
The priest are humans after all... u can imagine not using your toolz for a month
|Re: Nigerian Women Testify Against Catholic Priest Who Wanted To Rape Them by Alleviating: 10:22pm On Mar 14
|Re: Nigerian Women Testify Against Catholic Priest Who Wanted To Rape Them by Amarybeh(f): 10:23pm On Mar 14
Again?
|Re: Nigerian Women Testify Against Catholic Priest Who Wanted To Rape Them by banjeezay(m): 10:23pm On Mar 14
konji na bastard
|Re: Nigerian Women Testify Against Catholic Priest Who Wanted To Rape Them by divineshare(m): 10:23pm On Mar 14
not again, am done with konji accusation and counter accusations
|Re: Nigerian Women Testify Against Catholic Priest Who Wanted To Rape Them by praisekeyzz(m): 10:23pm On Mar 14
Omo church leaders don suffer this year!
|Re: Nigerian Women Testify Against Catholic Priest Who Wanted To Rape Them by Ttrrffyyghuuh: 10:27pm On Mar 14
Been a Catholic I would naturally be annoyed and on the defensive when such allegations are put forward .
On one hand, let truth be told, it wouldn't be fair to vilify the victims especially if their allegations are true , rather all our indignation should be directed towards those who would pull the Catholic and Christian faith as a whole .to the mud.
I can only sympathize with the victims..
On the other hand lets not be quick to dispense judgment, yes they are men of God but they are as human as any of us, priests especially .
Most of us cannot do without sex for a month, male or female, some a year, these men go a lifetime, for God's sake not for money..many of these priests are assigned to remote villages to work, turns out it's the villagers who solicit help from them
Jesuit priests work and earn money
Same with opus dei priests and numeraries..so unlike many others denominations catholic priests aren't after money.. their work and sacrifices over the centuries has spoken for them both the priests and especially the nuns who have taken care of the sick and poor for ages past till present.
Their motive is pure, but they falter and we pray for them. It's not easy
My only consolation is the fact that mother church has stood for 2000yrs and would stand for thousands more.
It's older than the ancestors of our ancestors and will see the unborn generations of our unborn generations. Because Its built on Christ directly, the blood of the martyrs and sacrifices of saints. No be today scandal start to rock am, no be tomorrow e go stop but e go still strong.no be roadside pentecostal church, e old pass islam sef, 600 years older, no be your mate.
Again I truly sympathize with the victims and pray they get through their trauma and strongly condemn any such lascivious or wanton lifestyle of clergymen, especially in this period of lent
|Re: Nigerian Women Testify Against Catholic Priest Who Wanted To Rape Them by Enemyofpeace: 10:28pm On Mar 14
E no concern me na flatino chop flatino pusssssssssy
|Re: Nigerian Women Testify Against Catholic Priest Who Wanted To Rape Them by Ezechionye: 10:29pm On Mar 14
come to hit likes, very long epistle.
summarize pls.
#NOTICE ME
Trending for o l o s h o s .....
|Re: Nigerian Women Testify Against Catholic Priest Who Wanted To Rape Them by JustinSlayer69: 10:29pm On Mar 14
Touch not my anointed!
|Re: Nigerian Women Testify Against Catholic Priest Who Wanted To Rape Them by Mcowubaba: 10:31pm On Mar 14
annnikky:Post ur own sexual assault experience
|Re: Nigerian Women Testify Against Catholic Priest Who Wanted To Rape Them by Pasidon(m): 10:31pm On Mar 14
Am a Catholic and I condemn priests who try to involve in sexual activities.. But again most times they fall prey to the temptations of our today's youth who dresses in a very irresponsible way.. They are equally humans just like us... And again we should pray for them
|Re: Nigerian Women Testify Against Catholic Priest Who Wanted To Rape Them by MrIcredible: 10:35pm On Mar 14
Catholic Churches are like secret cults
Very Shameless priests...
Fûcking faggôts
|Re: Nigerian Women Testify Against Catholic Priest Who Wanted To Rape Them by Lero15(m): 10:35pm On Mar 14
They are humans like you and I. So don't expect them to be some unique beings.
|Re: Nigerian Women Testify Against Catholic Priest Who Wanted To Rape Them by lordlarry(m): 10:37pm On Mar 14
Pasidon:your dressing & body language must have provoked him.
Why did you wait till he took you to another direction even to a hotel room. habaa, u are not a sincere person
|Re: Nigerian Women Testify Against Catholic Priest Who Wanted To Rape Them by 1miccza: 10:39pm On Mar 14
From this story it wasn't even an attempted rape that heading should change
|Re: Nigerian Women Testify Against Catholic Priest Who Wanted To Rape Them by kolado(m): 10:39pm On Mar 14
Pastor konji trending
|Re: Nigerian Women Testify Against Catholic Priest Who Wanted To Rape Them by Young03: 10:39pm On Mar 14
most of them are gays
|Re: Nigerian Women Testify Against Catholic Priest Who Wanted To Rape Them by kizzyblazee: 10:40pm On Mar 14
I want to state clearly, on every case of rape, a woman has directly or indirectly contributed to it. some of these ladies come "too close" beyond the "level of a man's bearing" I e. For every man u see, he has a level of opposite sex capacity bearing and if gone beyond could lead to loss of control by the man, Ladies be cordial and less intimate,especially when u know the relationship leads no where.#proudlyacatholicsemi.
