Court sentences man to death by hanging for killing girlfriend





By Victor Azubuike





A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has sentenced one Azubuike Ogonor from Ahoada Local Government Area of the State to death by hanging for killing his girl friend, Miss Blessing Iyumame.



The case which lasted for over thirteen years brought relief to the family of the victim.



Justice Chioma Okirie, who made the pronouncement, said that the convict had in his confessional statements to the police admitted to the crime.



The trial judge noted that Ogonor had confessed to have committed the crime by pouring petrol on the victim and ignited it with matches.



Okirie stated that the convict and the victim did not have issues of misunderstanding that could have led to the killing.



The court revealed that Ogonor set his girl friend ablaze out of jealousy, after he saw her strolling with another man.



And it took them thirteen years of tormenting the man on death row to sentence him. Now his real torment will begin as he waits for some years to be killed, after all pastor King is still alive. 3 Likes

I do not subscribe to instant execution. Executing a murderer is like a slap on the wrist, just few minutes and he is pronounced dead, that's too generous and a muderer do not deserve such treatment.



He should be sentenceed to life ímprisonment, always in the same room staring at the boring ceiling, eating the same badly prepared food everyday, his day and night, Christmas, birthday and all the ceremony he used to enjoy will be spent in his cell. He will think about basic freedom, but that too has become a luxury that cannot be afforded.



He will live to regret the day he made such action to kill someone. There will be no redemption for him, till he dies at his own pace. That's what murders deserve.

? Quit strange.. Burning his girlfriend to death

Justice delayed is never justice denied, there is always a day of reckoning, recompense , it may tarry but it will surely come to those who kill others, do the crime and do the time or kill by the sword and die by the same sword, kudos to the judiciary for a good closure, Rip to the girl and rest & rotten in hell to the accused killer

I wonder if the judge would have passed 'the same' judgement if the perpetrator were a woman and the victim, a man.



Good for the fool. Nigeria men don't have respect for women. Good lesson for other fools.

Judgemetnt well serve

Whadafuck is wrong with our judiciary? ...Whadafuck is wrong with our judiciary?

Wonders shall never end. Jealousy is the root of all atrocities. Chaaa death by hanging on top woman matter. If only he was a little calmer.

that is where the spirit of Jelousy leads one to#death#should I say RIP to the murderer ni

Hian. Just saw her strolling with a man. If she come be his wife, will he go burn down her village too?

vicoloni:

N set a girl on fire just because u saw her trekking with another man? Whaaaaaaat? set a girl on fire just because u saw her trekking with another man? Whaaaaaaat?

Gud judgment my lord.

Omojudy:

And it took them thirteen years of tormenting the man on death row to sentence him. Now his real torment will begin as he waits for some years to be killed, after all pastor King is still alive.

He can appeal the judgement He can appeal the judgement

Guys pls enough of this jealousy. It's making you guys commit murder. Pls inshort dont love a girl with your whole heart. Show her love only when you see her to avoid heart break.