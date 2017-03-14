₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,763,547 members, 3,418,532 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 March 2017 at 10:15 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Who Set Girlfriend Ablaze Sentenced To Death By Hanging (2917 Views)
|Man Who Set Girlfriend Ablaze Sentenced To Death By Hanging by ijustdey: 9:53pm
Court sentences man to death by hanging for killing girlfriend
By Victor Azubuike
A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has sentenced one Azubuike Ogonor from Ahoada Local Government Area of the State to death by hanging for killing his girl friend, Miss Blessing Iyumame.
The case which lasted for over thirteen years brought relief to the family of the victim.
Justice Chioma Okirie, who made the pronouncement, said that the convict had in his confessional statements to the police admitted to the crime.
The trial judge noted that Ogonor had confessed to have committed the crime by pouring petrol on the victim and ignited it with matches.
Okirie stated that the convict and the victim did not have issues of misunderstanding that could have led to the killing.
The court revealed that Ogonor set his girl friend ablaze out of jealousy, after he saw her strolling with another man.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/14/court-sentences-man-death-hanging-killing-girlfriend/
|Re: Man Who Set Girlfriend Ablaze Sentenced To Death By Hanging by Wackyrichy(m): 9:56pm
Shuu?
|Re: Man Who Set Girlfriend Ablaze Sentenced To Death By Hanging by vicoloni(m): 10:00pm
N
|Re: Man Who Set Girlfriend Ablaze Sentenced To Death By Hanging by brunofarad(m): 10:00pm
|Re: Man Who Set Girlfriend Ablaze Sentenced To Death By Hanging by Young03: 10:00pm
That suicide nah
|Re: Man Who Set Girlfriend Ablaze Sentenced To Death By Hanging by kelvino41: 10:00pm
SPACE FOR SALE IN EXCHANGE FOR BITCOIN
|Re: Man Who Set Girlfriend Ablaze Sentenced To Death By Hanging by twilliamx: 10:00pm
B
|Re: Man Who Set Girlfriend Ablaze Sentenced To Death By Hanging by Omojudy: 10:01pm
And it took them thirteen years of tormenting the man on death row to sentence him. Now his real torment will begin as he waits for some years to be killed, after all pastor King is still alive.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Who Set Girlfriend Ablaze Sentenced To Death By Hanging by akandry: 10:01pm
|Re: Man Who Set Girlfriend Ablaze Sentenced To Death By Hanging by pansophist(m): 10:01pm
I do not subscribe to instant execution. Executing a murderer is like a slap on the wrist, just few minutes and he is pronounced dead, that's too generous and a muderer do not deserve such treatment.
He should be sentenceed to life ímprisonment, always in the same room staring at the boring ceiling, eating the same badly prepared food everyday, his day and night, Christmas, birthday and all the ceremony he used to enjoy will be spent in his cell. He will think about basic freedom, but that too has become a luxury that cannot be afforded.
He will live to regret the day he made such action to kill someone. There will be no redemption for him, till he dies at his own pace. That's what murders deserve.
|Re: Man Who Set Girlfriend Ablaze Sentenced To Death By Hanging by dollyjoy(f): 10:01pm
Rip
|Re: Man Who Set Girlfriend Ablaze Sentenced To Death By Hanging by tunjijones(m): 10:01pm
Quit strange.. Burning his girlfriend to death?
|Re: Man Who Set Girlfriend Ablaze Sentenced To Death By Hanging by AngelicBeing: 10:01pm
Justice delayed is never justice denied, there is always a day of reckoning, recompense , it may tarry but it will surely come to those who kill others, do the crime and do the time or kill by the sword and die by the same sword, kudos to the judiciary for a good closure, Rip to the girl and rest & rotten in hell to the accused killer
|Re: Man Who Set Girlfriend Ablaze Sentenced To Death By Hanging by REIIGN(m): 10:02pm
LOL!
|Re: Man Who Set Girlfriend Ablaze Sentenced To Death By Hanging by Bodmas94(m): 10:02pm
OMG OMG OMG
|Re: Man Who Set Girlfriend Ablaze Sentenced To Death By Hanging by JohnXcel: 10:02pm
Hmm...interesting.
I wonder if the judge would have passed 'the same' judgement if the perpetrator were a woman and the victim, a man.
TOL: *thinking out loud*
|Re: Man Who Set Girlfriend Ablaze Sentenced To Death By Hanging by Champele(m): 10:02pm
Good for the fool. Nigeria men don't have respect for women. Good lesson for other fools.
|Re: Man Who Set Girlfriend Ablaze Sentenced To Death By Hanging by folly22(f): 10:03pm
Judgemetnt well serve
|Re: Man Who Set Girlfriend Ablaze Sentenced To Death By Hanging by 00Ademi(m): 10:03pm
case 13yrs..
|Re: Man Who Set Girlfriend Ablaze Sentenced To Death By Hanging by ghostmist: 10:03pm
13 YEARS...
Whadafuck is wrong with our judiciary?
|Re: Man Who Set Girlfriend Ablaze Sentenced To Death By Hanging by PenisCaP: 10:03pm
|Re: Man Who Set Girlfriend Ablaze Sentenced To Death By Hanging by TINALETC3(f): 10:04pm
oh my world
|Re: Man Who Set Girlfriend Ablaze Sentenced To Death By Hanging by obyikye(f): 10:04pm
Wonders shall never end. Jealousy is the root of all atrocities. Chaaa death by hanging on top woman matter. If only he was a little calmer.
|Re: Man Who Set Girlfriend Ablaze Sentenced To Death By Hanging by assana: 10:04pm
that is where the spirit of Jelousy leads one to#death#should I say RIP to the murderer ni
|Re: Man Who Set Girlfriend Ablaze Sentenced To Death By Hanging by delishpot: 10:04pm
Hian. Just saw her strolling with a man. If she come be his wife, will he go burn down her village too?
|Re: Man Who Set Girlfriend Ablaze Sentenced To Death By Hanging by D34lw4p(m): 10:05pm
Heartlessness!
|Re: Man Who Set Girlfriend Ablaze Sentenced To Death By Hanging by martynz50(m): 10:06pm
vicoloni:set a girl on fire just because u saw her trekking with another man? Whaaaaaaat?
|Re: Man Who Set Girlfriend Ablaze Sentenced To Death By Hanging by Sunnymatey(m): 10:06pm
Gud judgment my lord.
|Re: Man Who Set Girlfriend Ablaze Sentenced To Death By Hanging by ayindejimmy(m): 10:07pm
Omojudy:
He can appeal the judgement
|Re: Man Who Set Girlfriend Ablaze Sentenced To Death By Hanging by ekems2017(f): 10:10pm
Guys pls enough of this jealousy. It's making you guys commit murder. Pls inshort dont love a girl with your whole heart. Show her love only when you see her to avoid heart break.
|Re: Man Who Set Girlfriend Ablaze Sentenced To Death By Hanging by PenisCaP: 10:12pm
ekems2017:
Like im seeing u now my lov
Oza room mode activated
(0) (Reply)
How Can A Sensible And Normal Human Being Do This To His Girlfriend In Front Of The Public? / The Best (worst) Of Nigeria's Drug Barons, 419ers And Crime Lords / Sug Executive Shot Dead By Cultists In Crutech Calabar
Viewing this topic: Edwin02110(m), omotizi, b0rn2fuck(m), Wizzoe360, Maduawuchukwu, CACAWA(m), parisienne, ekems2017(f), Sparkle777(f), joinnow, Adubiaran(m), Damayor12(m), adeliz2012, madey1302, nandyz(m), monimekaz(m), willi926(m), wesleyM, haskeem, Horlartunes, kaffy4tope(m), olaolaking(m), Zhirinovsky, BAMMZ(m), Dwake50(m), gaiza, TeejayMaya(m), bilulu(m), NeutralJUDGE(m), yinkeys(m), hapi(m), stunt89(m), Dannyset(m), JRoyalle, ruthosquare, woodboi(m), kulikuli45, pimpimpim, LAFO(f), RilChino(m), neroconnectz(m), Adewabdul, dongreatty(m), micbreezy7(m), HotClumsyClown, teddybluez(m), loskally(m), Clakyvip, virud, Adewunmibaba(m), concacid, makarios911, Doctorfitz(m), edo3(m), Lepkacious(f), Kemiawo2004(f), PenisCaP, sparkhalifaSpk(m), Sirmuell(m), sunny63(m), osenidvdg(m), Michealeni, drmat, coolcars1, sodekemobolaji, mufasapapasanta(m), kokkubabboni421(m), Enuguboy4nsk, Setaje(f), mrjadek01(m), Chiefpriest1(m), gabi87(m), Delphi(m), knowsir, Immatex(m), agbonkamen(f), BLoomfrancs(m), Gbotun(m), bayoola(m), Ron9ja, Achille, ngeneukwuewuGOAT, playpaz, prebest4, Donniefred(m), Manager264(m), Batam(m), staneve(m), Olivers2J(f), GoodyOG, Ralph2211, coded06(m), Akaijosh, abdulaz, phisayomee, soncomm(m), gracyblaze(f), lasisi69(m), inoki247, ThinkDeeply, yehmy(m), agriboom, bayocanny, mymah(f), Pray(m), Yinkay, Mekenz(m), chival(f), andyjell01(m), ezeonlinebiz(m), VickieGold29(f), okitz4(m), ev4real(m), DIVA58(f), cremedelacreme, babfet, Polyphony(m), mescanap, samsamgo, sunbodan(f), Elnino4ladies, kalakutaPascal(m), masky101(m), Theyveedo(m) and 152 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3