|Olamide Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today by IamAirforce1: 10:22pm On Mar 14
Music star, Olamide is a year older today, March 15th.
Baddoo like he's fondly called a partied to close friends to mark this special day.
Happy Birthday to him
Olamide Adedeji (born 15 March 1989), known by his stage name Olamide but popularly called Olamide Baddo, is a Nigerian hip hop recording artist from Bariga, Lagos State. He records mostly in Yoruba, his native tongue. In 2011, he released his debut studio album Rapsodi while signed to Coded Tunes. YBNL, his follow-up album, was released under his label imprint YBNL Nation. The album was supported by the singles "First of All", "Voice of the Street", "Stupid Love", and "Ilefo Illuminati". On 7 November 2013, he released his third studio album Baddest Guy Ever Liveth. The album's singles include "Durosoke" and "Yemi My Lover". On 17 July 2013, Olamide became the first Nigerian to sign an endorsement deal with Cîroc. Olamide has been nominated and won several music awards, including multiple Nigeria Entertainment Awards and The Headies Awards.
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today by auntysimbiat(f): 10:29pm On Mar 14
happy bday baddo
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today by DirewolfofStark(m): 10:35pm On Mar 14
HAPPY 40TH BIRTHDAY
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today by IamAirforce1: 10:48pm On Mar 14
Happy birthday young boss
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today by Lukmann1: 8:03am
28 year?But He is looked more old than 28.
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today by MSCollections: 8:04am
badoo
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today by opetomi: 8:04am
#skodo level
Happy birthday baddo of destiny
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today by veekid(m): 8:04am
Haopy baiday Omolola15, you're a such a blessing to pple around you. Wish you many more of this in peace ans harmony, more money to your accountsssss(you have more than 2). More metals to your closet, and more püssy to your balls #lol, happney65, where are we gon drink today now?
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today by maxysmith: 8:04am
olamide baddo......age with grace
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today by Mr2kay2: 8:04am
Nice one baddo
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today by royal231(m): 8:04am
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today by deebsman1(m): 8:04am
Someone was arguing with me last week say dis guy pass 28 say e go b like 32, if I hear
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today by mayree2t9(f): 8:04am
Happy birthday!
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today by tunisbaba(m): 8:05am
Happy birthday to the Oga of Pepper Dem Gangs.
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today by KenzOfficial(m): 8:05am
Happy birthday badoo sneh
More colored spray to your hair
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today by Jadonjack(m): 8:05am
Happy birthday to him
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today by Weselion(m): 8:05am
Okay
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today by Psalmuel92(m): 8:05am
happy Birthday baddo...
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today by colitin: 8:06am
happy birthday boss
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today by yhnlphyno: 8:06am
28 yr old issorite
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today by naija1stpikin: 8:06am
hapi baiday aburo
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today by 4ortunex(m): 8:06am
Happy birthday
See more celebration photos here
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today by Alleviating: 8:06am
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today by MrIcredible: 8:07am
Good to be young and rich. ....
I'll make it bigger
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today by dadavivo: 8:07am
Why are people minus 10 years from their real age. Like Efe that say he's 24 years. Meanwhile his younger brother celebrated 33 this month
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today by Alleviating: 8:07am
DirewolfofStark:
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today by sakalisis(m): 8:07am
Hbd kos
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today by Abdulazeez007(m): 8:07am
in gifty's voice, who is olamide?
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today by omolola15(m): 8:08am
veekid:
Thanks boss.... Na gold spot una go drink today. Happy birthday to me and to my aburo olamide baddo.... Nairaland show a brother some love.
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today by ZainabOs(f): 8:09am
hbd to him
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today by adaksbullet(m): 8:09am
deebsman1:eh u are kill english
Bus while we u killed Mr eglish on these way?
|Re: Olamide Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today by efemena24(m): 8:09am
It's my birthday today also... Show some love
