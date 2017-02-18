Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Olamide Celebrates His 28th Birthday Today (8295 Views)

Baddoo like he's fondly called a partied to close friends to mark this special day.



Happy Birthday to him









https://www.instagram.com/p/BRoL8CIDps9/







Olamide Adedeji (born 15 March 1989), known by his stage name Olamide but popularly called Olamide Baddo, is a Nigerian hip hop recording artist from Bariga, Lagos State. He records mostly in Yoruba, his native tongue. In 2011, he released his debut studio album Rapsodi while signed to Coded Tunes. YBNL, his follow-up album, was released under his label imprint YBNL Nation. The album was supported by the singles "First of All", "Voice of the Street", "Stupid Love", and "Ilefo Illuminati". On 7 November 2013, he released his third studio album Baddest Guy Ever Liveth. The album's singles include "Durosoke" and "Yemi My Lover". On 17 July 2013, Olamide became the first Nigerian to sign an endorsement deal with Cîroc. Olamide has been nominated and won several music awards, including multiple Nigeria Entertainment Awards and The Headies Awards.

happy bday baddo 4 Likes

HAPPY 40TH BIRTHDAY





34 Likes 2 Shares

Happy birthday young boss

28 year?But He is looked more old than 28. 14 Likes

badoo

#skodo level

Happy birthday baddo of destiny

Haopy baiday Omolola15, you're a such a blessing to pple around you. Wish you many more of this in peace ans harmony, more money to your accountsssss(you have more than 2). More metals to your closet, and more püssy to your balls #lol, happney65, where are we gon drink today now?

olamide baddo......age with grace

Nice one baddo





Someone was arguing with me last week say dis guy pass 28 say e go b like 32, if I hear 1 Like

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to the Oga of Pepper Dem Gangs.



More colored spray to your hair Happy birthday badoo snehMore colored spray to your hair

Happy birthday to him

Okay

happy Birthday baddo...

happy birthday boss

28 yr old issorite 3 Likes

hapi baiday aburo





See more celebration photos Happy birthdaySee more celebration photos here







I'll make it bigger Good to be young and rich. ....I'll make it bigger 4 Likes

Why are people minus 10 years from their real age. Like Efe that say he's 24 years. Meanwhile his younger brother celebrated 33 this month 4 Likes

3 Likes

Hbd kos

in gifty's voice, who is olamide?

hbd to him

