Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Illegal Gold Mining Site In Kaduna (Photos) (18864 Views)

New Mother Burnt To Death By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna (Photos) / Police Intercepts Hard Drugs In Kaduna (Photos) / A Young Maid Maltreated In Kaduna (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The minister, while commenting on illegal mining, said it was a source of concern for the government, adding that steps were being taken to address the challenges. He said the government had been active in pulling together the artisanal and informal miners to reduce illegal mining.



Source; The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr Kayode Fayemi, yesterday visited the sites of illegal gold mining operations in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State. Fayemi said, the ministry was on a National tour on mining locations.The minister, while commenting on illegal mining, said it was a source of concern for the government, adding that steps were being taken to address the challenges. He said the government had been active in pulling together the artisanal and informal miners to reduce illegal mining.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/see-site-where-illegal-gold-mining.html

As far as I am concerned, this government is illegal. 54 Likes 4 Shares

If the person doing this is prosecuted now some coconut heads will start screaming witch hunt and what have you. 4 Likes

Cutehector:

As far as I am concerned, this government is illegal.

Sometimes it is better to keep quiet than open your mouth and show the world how stupid you are. I guess you know this saying. Sometimes it is better to keep quiet than open your mouth and show the world how stupid you are. I guess you know this saying. 65 Likes 1 Share

MReloaded:





Sometimes it is better to keep quiet than open your mouth and show the world how stupid you are. I guess you know this saying. yeah I do... Got a problem with it? yeah I do... Got a problem with it? 16 Likes

This is serious.

So Nigeria has gold deposit



But that site sha, very horrible. Who are these people risking their lives sef? 1 Like

When a state doesn't know what to do with his resources, 6 Likes

Cutehector:

As far as I am concerned, this government is illegal. MTN TRUE TALK MTN TRUE TALK 27 Likes 1 Share

nextprince:

This is serious.

So Nigeria has gold deposit





I learnt that there are large deposits of Gold in Oyo state. Even in Ibadan, when digging well for water, you will see shining particles which they say is gold I learnt that there are large deposits of Gold in Oyo state. Even in Ibadan, when digging well for water, you will see shining particles which they say is gold

Hmmm

Ok

where's the gold? 4 Likes

1 Like

Hmmmm 1 Like

1 Like

Cutehector:

As far as I am concerned, this government is illegal.

Please always put your brain to good use. Please always put your brain to good use. 11 Likes

Naughtytboy:

MTN TRUE TALK lol stop calln me mtn lol stop calln me mtn 3 Likes 1 Share

What makes it illegal? Isn't it a gift of nature? Since you guys have decided to impoverish your subjects, then it's up to them to find a way. Any way na way biko. 8 Likes



Oh, I forgot- these are the owners of Naijeriya.

Untouchables!

Sacred cows!!

Protected species!!!





Why is the dullard in Aso Rock not sending soldiers to raid and arrest them like he does for oil bunkers in the Niger Delta?Oh, I forgot-Untouchables!Sacred cows!!Protected species!!! 17 Likes

Nobody heard anything from this man in a long time. I even thought he was admitted in same hospital in London. Finally he said something.

nextprince:

This is serious.

So Nigeria has gold deposit



But that site sha, very horrible. Who are these people risking their lives sef?

u forget say at times na lion mouth money dey.....forget d risking of life, without d risk no money. u forget say at times na lion mouth money dey.....forget d risking of life, without d risk no money. 2 Likes

Noone has been arrested and prosecuted so far but if you are caught with one cup of crude oil it is economic sabotage. 15 Likes 1 Share

Seriously why is it termed illegal...as far as am concerned there is nothing illegal in this businesses....i have oil in my land and i mine it and sell or i have gold in my land and i mine it and sell and you term it illegal Did i steal the equipments, NO did i do it in a public area NO, did i steal your money to start it up NO, did i kill anybody to start it up NO...guys there is more money in this businesses than you can think of...those who stay in the riverine areas of port harcourt and bayelsa will know what i am talking of....why will they give the business to the INDIMIS and the DANGOTES and the ADENUGAS when i can also do it without disturbing anybody and make my money...see if this illegal rubbish is stopped you will see how money will full everywhere...i know how much profit is in just one trip of crude oil...NONSENSE ILLEGAL BUNKERING ILLEGAL MININGSeriously why is it termed illegal...as far as am concerned there is nothing illegal in this businesses....i have oil in my land and i mine it and sell or i have gold in my land and i mine it and sell and you term it illegalDid i steal the equipments, NO did i do it in a public area NO, did i steal your money to start it up NO, did i kill anybody to start it up NO...guys there is more money in this businesses than you can think of...those who stay in the riverine areas of port harcourt and bayelsa will know what i am talking of....why will they give the business to the INDIMIS and the DANGOTES and the ADENUGAS when i can also do it without disturbing anybody and make my money...see if this illegal rubbish is stopped you will see how money will full everywhere...i know how much profit is in just one trip of crude oil...NONSENSE 6 Likes

All crime are comitted in Kaduna



Andrew Yakubu raw cash





Muslim and Xtian fight



Apostle Sulaimon resides in kaduna



Cash found in Kaduna airport



Now this



Kaduna needs prayer 3 Likes

MReloaded:





Sometimes it is better to keep quiet than open your mouth and show the world how stupid you are. I guess you know this saying.

Ogbeni, stop criticizing the guy. Every1 is entitled to his/her opinion. Or who appointed you as officer to criticize pple's comment. Buhari?



As a matter of fact, you are illegal.



If i see u for ma mention, i go whooooszzz u slap to kan Ogbeni, stop criticizing the guy. Every1 is entitled to his/her opinion. Or who appointed you as officer to criticize pple's comment. Buhari?As a matter of fact, you are illegal.If i see u for ma mention, i go whooooszzz u slap to kan 12 Likes

hmmm

frisky2good:

Noone has been arrested and prosecuted so far but if you are caught with one cup of crude oil it is economic sabotage.

Truly the dullard in Aso Rock is an ethnic bigot and champion of nepotism.

This is CORRUPTION instead of our narrow definition of just stealing.

Never mind the sellout who is called Asiwaju Asiwere of thugs and touts.















Truly the dullard in Aso Rock is an ethnic bigot and champion of nepotism.This is CORRUPTION instead ofNever mind the sellout who is calledAsiwere of thugs and touts. 3 Likes