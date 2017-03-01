₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,764,029 members, 3,419,746 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 March 2017 at 01:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Illegal Gold Mining Site In Kaduna (Photos) (18864 Views)
New Mother Burnt To Death By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna (Photos) / Police Intercepts Hard Drugs In Kaduna (Photos) / A Young Maid Maltreated In Kaduna (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Illegal Gold Mining Site In Kaduna (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 7:27am
The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr Kayode Fayemi, yesterday visited the sites of illegal gold mining operations in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State. Fayemi said, the ministry was on a National tour on mining locations.
The minister, while commenting on illegal mining, said it was a source of concern for the government, adding that steps were being taken to address the challenges. He said the government had been active in pulling together the artisanal and informal miners to reduce illegal mining.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/see-site-where-illegal-gold-mining.html
|Re: Illegal Gold Mining Site In Kaduna (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 7:28am
1 Share
|Re: Illegal Gold Mining Site In Kaduna (Photos) by Cutehector(m): 7:30am
As far as I am concerned, this government is illegal.
54 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Illegal Gold Mining Site In Kaduna (Photos) by MReloaded: 7:31am
If the person doing this is prosecuted now some coconut heads will start screaming witch hunt and what have you.
4 Likes
|Re: Illegal Gold Mining Site In Kaduna (Photos) by MReloaded: 7:33am
Cutehector:
Sometimes it is better to keep quiet than open your mouth and show the world how stupid you are. I guess you know this saying.
65 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Illegal Gold Mining Site In Kaduna (Photos) by Cutehector(m): 7:35am
MReloaded:yeah I do... Got a problem with it?
16 Likes
|Re: Illegal Gold Mining Site In Kaduna (Photos) by nextprince: 7:49am
This is serious.
So Nigeria has gold deposit
But that site sha, very horrible. Who are these people risking their lives sef?
1 Like
|Re: Illegal Gold Mining Site In Kaduna (Photos) by abeniagbon(m): 8:53am
When a state doesn't know what to do with his resources,
6 Likes
|Re: Illegal Gold Mining Site In Kaduna (Photos) by Naughtytboy: 11:11am
Cutehector:MTN TRUE TALK
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Illegal Gold Mining Site In Kaduna (Photos) by bestman09(m): 11:11am
nextprince:
I learnt that there are large deposits of Gold in Oyo state. Even in Ibadan, when digging well for water, you will see shining particles which they say is gold
|Re: Illegal Gold Mining Site In Kaduna (Photos) by miriamonukwu(f): 11:11am
Hmmm
|Re: Illegal Gold Mining Site In Kaduna (Photos) by Kenneth205(m): 11:11am
Ok
|Re: Illegal Gold Mining Site In Kaduna (Photos) by Rayhandrinni(m): 11:11am
where's the gold?
4 Likes
|Re: Illegal Gold Mining Site In Kaduna (Photos) by okonja(m): 11:12am
1 Like
|Re: Illegal Gold Mining Site In Kaduna (Photos) by ameezy(m): 11:12am
|Re: Illegal Gold Mining Site In Kaduna (Photos) by Segadem(m): 11:13am
Hmmmm
1 Like
|Re: Illegal Gold Mining Site In Kaduna (Photos) by Rayjaymay(m): 11:13am
1 Like
|Re: Illegal Gold Mining Site In Kaduna (Photos) by Borntolead123: 11:13am
Cutehector:
Please always put your brain to good use.
11 Likes
|Re: Illegal Gold Mining Site In Kaduna (Photos) by Cutehector(m): 11:13am
Naughtytboy:lol stop calln me mtn
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Illegal Gold Mining Site In Kaduna (Photos) by Liamm(m): 11:14am
What makes it illegal? Isn't it a gift of nature? Since you guys have decided to impoverish your subjects, then it's up to them to find a way. Any way na way biko.
8 Likes
|Re: Illegal Gold Mining Site In Kaduna (Photos) by anonimi: 11:14am
Why is the dullard in Aso Rock not sending soldiers to raid and arrest them like he does for oil bunkers in the Niger Delta?
Oh, I forgot- these are the owners of Naijeriya.
Untouchables!
Sacred cows!!
Protected species!!!
17 Likes
|Re: Illegal Gold Mining Site In Kaduna (Photos) by SmartMugu: 11:14am
Nobody heard anything from this man in a long time. I even thought he was admitted in same hospital in London. Finally he said something.
|Re: Illegal Gold Mining Site In Kaduna (Photos) by daneni1: 11:15am
nextprince:
u forget say at times na lion mouth money dey.....forget d risking of life, without d risk no money.
2 Likes
|Re: Illegal Gold Mining Site In Kaduna (Photos) by frisky2good(m): 11:15am
Noone has been arrested and prosecuted so far but if you are caught with one cup of crude oil it is economic sabotage.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Illegal Gold Mining Site In Kaduna (Photos) by SamJed(m): 11:16am
ILLEGAL BUNKERING ILLEGAL MINING Seriously why is it termed illegal...as far as am concerned there is nothing illegal in this businesses....i have oil in my land and i mine it and sell or i have gold in my land and i mine it and sell and you term it illegal Did i steal the equipments, NO did i do it in a public area NO, did i steal your money to start it up NO, did i kill anybody to start it up NO...guys there is more money in this businesses than you can think of...those who stay in the riverine areas of port harcourt and bayelsa will know what i am talking of....why will they give the business to the INDIMIS and the DANGOTES and the ADENUGAS when i can also do it without disturbing anybody and make my money...see if this illegal rubbish is stopped you will see how money will full everywhere...i know how much profit is in just one trip of crude oil...NONSENSE
6 Likes
|Re: Illegal Gold Mining Site In Kaduna (Photos) by moscobabs(m): 11:17am
All crime are comitted in Kaduna
Andrew Yakubu raw cash
Muslim and Xtian fight
Apostle Sulaimon resides in kaduna
Cash found in Kaduna airport
Now this
Kaduna needs prayer
3 Likes
|Re: Illegal Gold Mining Site In Kaduna (Photos) by thunderbabs(m): 11:18am
MReloaded:
Ogbeni, stop criticizing the guy. Every1 is entitled to his/her opinion. Or who appointed you as officer to criticize pple's comment. Buhari?
As a matter of fact, you are illegal.
If i see u for ma mention, i go whooooszzz u slap to kan
12 Likes
|Re: Illegal Gold Mining Site In Kaduna (Photos) by toxxnoni(m): 11:19am
hmmm
|Re: Illegal Gold Mining Site In Kaduna (Photos) by anonimi: 11:19am
frisky2good:
Truly the dullard in Aso Rock is an ethnic bigot and champion of nepotism.
This is CORRUPTION instead of our narrow definition of just stealing.
Never mind the sellout who is called
3 Likes
|Re: Illegal Gold Mining Site In Kaduna (Photos) by emperorAY(m): 11:19am
I think mining should be d sole responsibility of d state,the FG has too much on its plate right nw to be able to monitor and regulate dat sector
2 Likes
Missing Person in Ikorodu area of Lagos!!!! / Acid Attack On 20-Year-old Woman In London / The Two Men Terrorizing Obiaruku Community, Delta State (Photo)
Viewing this topic: baggy4luv(m), Genes1s, lanpio(m), gooaustine, bigyomite(m), dallyemmy, HaneefahRN(f), kiyosaki1(m), udees, micklplus(m), Sajumo555, muyitech, Positivemind1, ginggerxy, ULSHERLAN(m), ridzzy, Letoma(m), hardwerk, ThundrCork(m), Infinitikoncept(m), uzedo1(m), blaqroy, m003, Aristo3146(m), omoplaycool(m), Gadex, FINA4804(f), vickzie(m), leckzyb(m), Kk4(m), mactoni91(m), watchindelta(m), Riddler32, Temidayo9(m), Omolola24(m), Tayerulz(m), taiwoti(m), Chibok12(m), FunspoT, Marizu(m), Skubidude(m), obagangan, vinsilva, mustaphagreens(m), michtob(m) and 66 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6