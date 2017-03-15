₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? by ikorodureporta: 7:45am
I mean the cost of application+ fee + project w.r.t. Masters courses @ the Nigerian universities

|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? by holyfather(m): 8:26am
I'm interested in this info. Anybody with any idea please?
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? by Raintaker: 8:45am
Everything Everything, prepare 5 hundred thousand naira

|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? by Agbajen: 9:24am
Pls house. How much it cost for Master degree in Chemical Engineering full time at unilag.
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? by marcjane(f): 9:41am
Oga seun osewa. Pls help us move this to frontpage,so we can get more responses.Thanks.

|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? by tysontim(m): 12:24pm
In Uni Jos 141,000 Naira

|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? by SetrakusRa(m): 1:10pm
Also interested in this info. Especially, Unilag, OAU, & ABU.
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? by lastmessenger: 1:53pm
Unizik should be roughly 400k.
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? by jay44(m): 3:31pm
jus budget 400-500k
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? by SnowJay92: 3:50pm
I'm quite interested in this info, especially for UI and Uniben.
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? by gholuk59(f): 4:28pm
500k is quite a sum

|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? by babyfaceafrica: 4:29pm
Depending on your course..400k to 1.5m
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? by pmud11: 4:29pm
It all deoends on the course I think
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? by GreenMavro: 4:29pm
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? by Abbeyme: 4:29pm
Depends...
If its a professional Masters degree programme or an Academic Masters programme.
Also depend on the University, if its a State or Federal or Private University.
Cost of project to be undertaken....
Generally though, Professional Masters Programme are more expensive than Academics Programme
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? by pecoprince: 4:29pm
Ask google
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? by greatgod2012(f): 4:30pm
It depends on the institutions the person want to attend for the masters degree, as well as the course in view!
Federal schools are cheaper than state schools, both in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? by fergieboy(m): 4:30pm

|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? by wonuks(m): 4:30pm
LOL
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? by sabama007(f): 4:31pm
Less than 200k excluding project /thesis
University of Ibadan as a case study
Department of Water Resources and Environmental Engineering (Public Health Engineering)
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? by Frank3n2(m): 4:31pm
1 million naira.. Flexin fee included

|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? by croc85: 4:31pm
omo just look for scholarship abroad

|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? by Jemaimma(f): 4:31pm
500k to 700k
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? by ChukwuJuwon: 4:32pm
700k should do justice
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? by bakila: 4:32pm
Frank3n2:The most sensible post of the thread.

|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? by joinnow: 4:33pm
FACULTY OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
M.Sc Accounting|1 Sessions|N90,000.00
PGD Accounting|1 Sessions|N75,000.00
M.Sc Banking and Finance|2 Sessions|N150,000.00
Masters in Business Administration (Full-Time)|2 Semester|N190,000.00 dept dues N3K
Masters in Business Administration (Part-Time)|2 Sessions|N450,000.00 dept dues N3K
Masters in Business Administration(Executive)|2 Sessions|N1,800,000.00 dept dues N3K
M. Sc Actuarial Science|1 Sessions|N90,000.00
M.Sc Management|Business Administration|2 Semesters|N75,000.00 PT-150K
M.Sc Marketing|Business Administration|2 Semesters|N75,000.00, PT- 150K
M.Sc Operations Research|Business Administration|2 Semesters|N75,000.00, PT – 150K
M.Sc Production & operations Management|Business Administration|2 Semesters|N75,000.00, PT – 150K
M.Sc Organizational Behaviour|Business Administration|2 Semesters|N75,000.00, PT- 150K
M.Sc Finance|Finance|3 Semesters|N100,000.00
M.Sc Industrial and Labour Relations (MILR)|2 Sessions|N112,500.00 PT
IRPM – N112K PER SESSION PT; FT N90k
M.SC development finance is N600,000 -first installment is 330k.
M.SC Risk Mgmt n Insurance FT =90k,
MRM PT=200K
From unilagadmissionguide
Why dollar never increase 2015
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? by unclezuma: 4:34pm
What ever you do avoid UNIPORT.

|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? by rattlesnake(m): 4:35pm
100-150 k per seesion
for like 15 sessions before you begin thesis
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? by Godswillnwaoma(m): 4:35pm
doing masters in Nigeria can be frustrating and time consuming.
After my first degree i'm rushing into business full time since masters degree does not guarantee job this days.
I got no time to lavish.
Who masters degree epp.

|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? by godwinelijah(m): 4:35pm
The cost varies frm skul to skul. U can check this out on their websites.
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? by jbcul4ril(m): 4:35pm
ATBU TOTAL TUITION FEE 250K FOR THE ENTIRE PROGRAM OUTSIDE BOOKS AND ANOTHER LOGISTICS
|Re: How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? by Godfullsam(m): 4:36pm
How much will it cost to run a part time masters programme in nasarawa state university?
