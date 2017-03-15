Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? (3435 Views)

I mean the cost of application+ fee + project w.r.t. Masters courses @ the Nigerian universities 2 Likes

I'm interested in this info. Anybody with any idea please?

Everything Everything, prepare 5 hundred thousand naira 5 Likes

Pls house. How much it cost for Master degree in Chemical Engineering full time at unilag.

Oga seun osewa. Pls help us move this to frontpage,so we can get more responses.Thanks. 1 Like

In Uni Jos 141,000 Naira 1 Like

Also interested in this info. Especially, Unilag, OAU, & ABU.

Unizik should be roughly 400k.

jus budget 400-500k

I'm quite interested in this info, especially for UI and Uniben.

500k is quite a sum 1 Like

Depending on your course..400k to 1.5m

It all deoends on the course I think

Depends...



If its a professional Masters degree programme or an Academic Masters programme.



Also depend on the University, if its a State or Federal or Private University.



Cost of project to be undertaken....







Generally though, Professional Masters Programme are more expensive than Academics Programme

It depends on the institutions the person want to attend for the masters degree, as well as the course in view!



Federal schools are cheaper than state schools, both in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

4 Likes

LOL

Less than 200k excluding project /thesis





University of Ibadan as a case study

Department of Water Resources and Environmental Engineering (Public Health Engineering)

1 million naira.. Flexin fee included 3 Likes

omo just look for scholarship abroad 1 Like

500k to 700k

700k should do justice

Frank3n2:

1 million naira.. Flexin fee included The most sensible post of the thread. The most sensible post of the thread. 1 Like

FACULTY OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

M.Sc Accounting|1 Sessions|N90,000.00

PGD Accounting|1 Sessions|N75,000.00

M.Sc Banking and Finance|2 Sessions|N150,000.00

Masters in Business Administration (Full-Time)|2 Semester|N190,000.00 dept dues N3K

Masters in Business Administration (Part-Time)|2 Sessions|N450,000.00 dept dues N3K

Masters in Business Administration(Executive)|2 Sessions|N1,800,000.00 dept dues N3K

M. Sc Actuarial Science|1 Sessions|N90,000.00

M.Sc Management|Business Administration|2 Semesters|N75,000.00 PT-150K

M.Sc Marketing|Business Administration|2 Semesters|N75,000.00, PT- 150K

M.Sc Operations Research|Business Administration|2 Semesters|N75,000.00, PT – 150K

M.Sc Production & operations Management|Business Administration|2 Semesters|N75,000.00, PT – 150K

M.Sc Organizational Behaviour|Business Administration|2 Semesters|N75,000.00, PT- 150K

M.Sc Finance|Finance|3 Semesters|N100,000.00

M.Sc Industrial and Labour Relations (MILR)|2 Sessions|N112,500.00 PT

IRPM – N112K PER SESSION PT; FT N90k

M.SC development finance is N600,000 -first installment is 330k.

M.SC Risk Mgmt n Insurance FT =90k,

MRM PT=200K





From unilagadmissionguide

What ever you do avoid UNIPORT. What ever you do avoid UNIPORT. 2 Likes

100-150 k per seesion



for like 15 sessions before you begin thesis

doing masters in Nigeria can be frustrating and time consuming.

After my first degree i'm rushing into business full time since masters degree does not guarantee job this days.



I got no time to lavish.

Who masters degree epp. 4 Likes

The cost varies frm skul to skul. U can check this out on their websites.

ATBU TOTAL TUITION FEE 250K FOR THE ENTIRE PROGRAM OUTSIDE BOOKS AND ANOTHER LOGISTICS