Fresh revelation yesterday suggested that the Air Force personnel, Aircraft Man (ACM) Kalu B.A who gunned down his female colleague and lover over suspicion that she was cheating on him had planned his action well ahead.



The accused, Kalu had on Sunday morning pulled the trigger of his service gun on his colleague girlfriend, Aircraft Woman (ACW) Oladipupo Solape at their quarters in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Tactical Air Command in Makurdi when he allegedly found her with another man.



Daily Trust gathered yesterday from witnesses at the NAF base that the jealous lover and his deceased girlfriend were course mates at the Air Force training camp and that both began their soldiering career in January this year.



It was learnt that Kalu, an Igbo man and his now deceased Yoruba lover had related as two inseparable lovebirds to the admiration of those who knew them until suspicion heightened in the mind of the accused that she was cheating on him with a male youth corps member.



He was said to have obtained the rifle he used against Oladipupo from his unit at NAF base after the 5am emergency wakeup parade which allowed soldiers on duty to sign for a rifle for the day.



A source who has close knowledge of the incident told Daily Trust in confidence, that “The corps member boyfriend had spent the night with the Air Force lady. The way Kalu went about his action proves that the action was predetermined. Early hours of the Sunday morning after the sound of the emergency alert about 5am, troops gathered at the appropriate spot to take instruction from their superiors and to proceed to sign for their rifles for the day.



Kalu, after obtaining his rifle had moved straight to the lady’s house where she was with her corps member boyfriend, and shot her in the neck.”



The source added that Kalu made attempt on the life of the corps member who struggled with him until the bullet hooked as he tried to pull the trigger, making it possible for the corps member to escape.



Kalu, apart from leaving a suicide note behind before embarking on his act, had on the eve of the tragedy hinted on his face book wall that Saturday night would be his last moment at the base because he was going to do something that would shock the world.



He said in his suicide note: “It is a prestige for me writing this because it would be read by most top men. It is a love story of a guy falling in love with a wrong witch who pretended to be good.”



The Command Public Relations Officer, Wing Commander Emmanuel Iheoma would not speak on the incident. He insisted that the details would be made known on completion of investigation.



Our correspondent gathered that the accused would be court martialed, dismissed and handed over to police for civil legal action, and it has been reported that a psychiatric test process had started to determine Kalu’s mental health.



http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/-air-force-personnel-carefully-planned-murder-of-girlfriend/189219.html

Oloshious fella. 28 Likes 1 Share

So much rubbish happens when kids starts to test the cherry too early 93 Likes 2 Shares

I tot relationship btwn personal was not allowed 6 Likes

Take him to Yaba left first, then to kirikiri. It's so stupid to murder or commit suicide for LUST sake because that one is not love. 13 Likes

very stupid boy, how did he got enlisted self, they should have tried his temperament 7 Likes 2 Shares

Dude is Yoruba not Igbo





Kal Ayomide, that's his name.



@Topic, stupid love. Why waste money and time on trial? Just kill him and close the chapter. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Are u sure about his tribe

Cos we saw a picture of him a few days back with a name tag saying KALU Are u sure about his tribeCos we saw a picture of him a few days back with a name tag saying KALU 16 Likes

I've doubled checked @ deflover. He's definitely Igbo, probably Abia.



Shame on him 18 Likes 1 Share

Na so dat corpse ,sorry corps member for take die because of woman.... In other news,see the conversation between a pupil and his teacher.....

Pupil-is it good to flog someone for what he did not do?....

Teacher-No,why did u ask?....

Pupil-i did not do my assigment.. 39 Likes

But the lady is a real OLOSHO! Bringing another man to pass the night in her house, in the same barracks where her supposed lover stays. Things that some women do... Why , for God's sake will you kill because of a womanBut the lady is a real OLOSHO! Bringing another man to pass the night in her house, in the same barracks where her supposed lover stays. Things that some women do... 27 Likes 1 Share

Those who recruited such a person into the Airforce should also be prosecuted. He is very unstable and I cannot trust him with a gun. It is this type that advance to beating civilians for no reason on the streets. 13 Likes



Person wey im never marry o... I no blame the bastard,na d people wey dey recruit dem without mental evaluation i blame.. Giving rifles to mentally-deranged people all in d name of recruitment... They go com graduate turn beasts ontop civilians head like say na me send their papa go join soldier.



The fool should be killed!!!! Is he the first person to be cheated on?Person wey im never marry o... I no blame the bastard,na d people wey dey recruit dem without mental evaluation i blame.. Giving rifles to mentally-deranged people all in d name of recruitment... They go com graduate turn beasts ontop civilians head like say na me send their papa go join soldier.The fool should be killed!!!! 2 Likes

hmmm ... things some people think they do for 'luv'. He murdered her and damned the consequences.



Ayomide Kalu should face the full wrath of the law.



Solape Oladipupo, good night. Condolences to her family. 2 Likes

Hmm

wizod:

See better pikin wey this mad man just waste for other boys. She don waka, mus u mud her? Women plenty pass men, why not just replace her with someone else? You no sabi toast ba?

Is it by force by fire?

Nobody should talk of any useless psychiatric test here please.



kalu is an eediot.



If he discovered that the girl was cheating on him the best thing to do was to quit the relationship and move on; not kill the poor girl.



Why do they intend to hand him over to the police? He should be executed immediately after the court martial.



Kalu should be executed cos there cannot be any other way to address this.



He should be hanged or killed by firing squad.



Nonsense! 9 Likes 1 Share





Nairaland no go kill me. I swear, I think sey na our Airforce1Nairaland no go kill me. 2 Likes

Another Igbo person betrayed by the Yoruba and then goes on to react Irrationally very reminiscent of Ojukwu who felt betrayed by the Yorubas and went on to act Irrationally in declaring a pre mature succession .Hmmmm 5 Likes 1 Share

jelousy is not love 2 Likes