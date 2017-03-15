₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Air Force Personnel Carefully Planned Murder Of Girlfriend by ijustdey: 8:00am
Fresh revelation yesterday suggested that the Air Force personnel, Aircraft Man (ACM) Kalu B.A who gunned down his female colleague and lover over suspicion that she was cheating on him had planned his action well ahead.
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/-air-force-personnel-carefully-planned-murder-of-girlfriend/189219.html
|Re: Air Force Personnel Carefully Planned Murder Of Girlfriend by siddoggg(m): 8:15am
Oloshious fella.
|Re: Air Force Personnel Carefully Planned Murder Of Girlfriend by deflover(m): 8:19am
So much rubbish happens when kids starts to test the cherry too early
|Re: Air Force Personnel Carefully Planned Murder Of Girlfriend by wahles(m): 8:28am
I tot relationship btwn personal was not allowed
|Re: Air Force Personnel Carefully Planned Murder Of Girlfriend by Dolypson04(m): 8:29am
Take him to Yaba left first, then to kirikiri. It's so stupid to murder or commit suicide for LUST sake because that one is not love.
|Re: Air Force Personnel Carefully Planned Murder Of Girlfriend by illicit(m): 8:43am
very stupid boy, how did he got enlisted self, they should have tried his temperament
|Re: Air Force Personnel Carefully Planned Murder Of Girlfriend by ifyalways(f): 8:44am
Dude is Yoruba not Igbo
Kal Ayomide, that's his name.
@Topic, stupid love. Why waste money and time on trial? Just kill him and close the chapter.
|Re: Air Force Personnel Carefully Planned Murder Of Girlfriend by deflover(m): 8:52am
ifyalways:
Are u sure about his tribe
Cos we saw a picture of him a few days back with a name tag saying KALU
|Re: Air Force Personnel Carefully Planned Murder Of Girlfriend by ifyalways(f): 8:59am
deflover:Please show me o. I heard he's Kal Ayomide. Thank u.
Anyways, his tribe is irrelevant. He's a killer and deserves to be killed too
|Re: Air Force Personnel Carefully Planned Murder Of Girlfriend by ifyalways(f): 9:25am
I've doubled checked @ deflover. He's definitely Igbo, probably Abia.
Shame on him
|Re: Air Force Personnel Carefully Planned Murder Of Girlfriend by Jode(m): 9:34am
Na so dat
Pupil-is it good to flog someone for what he did not do?....
Teacher-No,why did u ask?....
Pupil-i did not do my assigment..
|Re: Air Force Personnel Carefully Planned Murder Of Girlfriend by deflover(m): 9:38am
ifyalways:
Ok
|Re: Air Force Personnel Carefully Planned Murder Of Girlfriend by deflover(m): 9:39am
[quote author=deflover post=54605480]
Ok
|Re: Air Force Personnel Carefully Planned Murder Of Girlfriend by bestman09(m): 11:21am
Why , for God's sake will you kill because of a woman But the lady is a real OLOSHO! Bringing another man to pass the night in her house, in the same barracks where her supposed lover stays. Things that some women do...
|Re: Air Force Personnel Carefully Planned Murder Of Girlfriend by Alleviating: 11:21am
|Re: Air Force Personnel Carefully Planned Murder Of Girlfriend by olapluto(m): 11:22am
Those who recruited such a person into the Airforce should also be prosecuted. He is very unstable and I cannot trust him with a gun. It is this type that advance to beating civilians for no reason on the streets.
13 Likes
|Re: Air Force Personnel Carefully Planned Murder Of Girlfriend by hammer2010(m): 11:22am
|Re: Air Force Personnel Carefully Planned Murder Of Girlfriend by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:23am
Is he the first person to be cheated on?
Person wey im never marry o... I no blame the bastard,na d people wey dey recruit dem without mental evaluation i blame.. Giving rifles to mentally-deranged people all in d name of recruitment... They go com graduate turn beasts ontop civilians head like say na me send their papa go join soldier.
The fool should be killed!!!!
|Re: Air Force Personnel Carefully Planned Murder Of Girlfriend by hucienda: 11:23am
hmmm ... things some people think they do for 'luv'. He murdered her and damned the consequences.
Ayomide Kalu should face the full wrath of the law.
Solape Oladipupo, good night. Condolences to her family.
|Re: Air Force Personnel Carefully Planned Murder Of Girlfriend by EmmaLege: 11:23am
Hmm
|Re: Air Force Personnel Carefully Planned Murder Of Girlfriend by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:24am
wizod:
|Re: Air Force Personnel Carefully Planned Murder Of Girlfriend by SmartMugu: 11:24am
See better pikin wey this mad man just waste for other boys. She don waka, mus u mud her? Women plenty pass men, why not just replace her with someone else? You no sabi toast ba?
Is it by force by fire?
|Re: Air Force Personnel Carefully Planned Murder Of Girlfriend by MasterofNL: 11:25am
Nobody should talk of any useless psychiatric test here please.
kalu is an eediot.
If he discovered that the girl was cheating on him the best thing to do was to quit the relationship and move on; not kill the poor girl.
Why do they intend to hand him over to the police? He should be executed immediately after the court martial.
Kalu should be executed cos there cannot be any other way to address this.
He should be hanged or killed by firing squad.
Nonsense!
|Re: Air Force Personnel Carefully Planned Murder Of Girlfriend by Bimffo(m): 11:26am
I swear, I think sey na our Airforce1
Nairaland no go kill me.
|Re: Air Force Personnel Carefully Planned Murder Of Girlfriend by AngelicBeing: 11:26am
|Re: Air Force Personnel Carefully Planned Murder Of Girlfriend by ammyluv2002(f): 11:26am
wizod:Smh
|Re: Air Force Personnel Carefully Planned Murder Of Girlfriend by SalamRushdie: 11:27am
Another Igbo person betrayed by the Yoruba and then goes on to react Irrationally very reminiscent of Ojukwu who felt betrayed by the Yorubas and went on to act Irrationally in declaring a pre mature succession .Hmmmm
|Re: Air Force Personnel Carefully Planned Murder Of Girlfriend by osheran: 11:27am
jelousy is not love
|Re: Air Force Personnel Carefully Planned Murder Of Girlfriend by Dyt(f): 11:27am
ifyalways:
Madam the madam
