|Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by rem44: 8:43am
I don't know how true is this story but according to Hon. Mulima from Maiduguri who lives in Abuja,there
was a suicide bomb blast last night opposite Chad Basin,killing 2 people and injuring others.He wrote....
'Yesternight SUCIDE bomber opposite chad basin,dusuman ward MALARI
We lost 2men and some are injured
May allah guide us and restored peace in our dear borno state Nigeria
Thank you all'
Please people in Borno should help us confirm the authenticity of the news.Thanks!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/suicide-bomber-attacks-borno-opposite.html?m=1
|Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by Jabioro: 8:49am
Na some one pikin, body, scattered for different directions so.. welcome to Islamabad country where suicide is cheaper than a bottle of coke.
|Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by eshietIntrepid(m): 9:01am
Bubu is back the killing has return.
|Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by cummando(m): 9:01am
Human meat here!!!!!
Buy meat here!!!!!
Since its been displayed like its for sale!!!
E too graphic jare!!
Sunny okosun sang "which way Nigeria" when I was little
I wonder wetin the man go sing if he see all this rubbish...let me guess
"What is Nigeria?"
|Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by madridguy(m): 9:05am
Speechless. Allah alone will judge every Northern Elites for their crime against humanity. You people failed us woefully.
|Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by SweetBoyFriend(m): 9:10am
Strap a bomb on yourself and go kill your own people ??
Why ??
I just want to know what their motives and agenda are
You do it because of a God who doesn't exist or you just want to send a message to the world to know that you love killing yourself for no reason or you want us to know that you're still stupid ??
These people need education
I repeat again, these people need education
|Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by pasanki: 9:10am
Na wah oooo... I wonder what she was made to believe before this
|Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by Factfinder1(f): 9:11am
|Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by Neddstark: 9:11am
If i were there, I would kick that head so hard. With the millions of great ways she could reason, she chose to reason wilfully accept to become a suicide bomber.
|Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by Lukmann1: 9:11am
so bokoharam are not tired with this rubbish, Buhari should faced this people once at for all.
|Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by IntroVAT: 9:12am
Poor Child
Brainwashed
|Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by ozayn: 9:12am
wait Mr Lai Mohammed said Boko Haram has been thoroughly defeated... what is this
|Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by colitin: 9:12am
lord have mercy
|Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by Destinylink(m): 9:12am
So sad!
|Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by ogregs: 9:12am
madridguy:your comment though. How will he judge those doing his bidding
|Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by Segadem(m): 9:13am
God have mercy
|Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by Borntolead123: 9:13am
eshietIntrepid:
When will your senses return?
|Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by Segadem(m): 9:13am
ogregs:u dhey mind ham
|Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by elevis89: 9:14am
|Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by Atiku2019: 9:14am
|Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by seunlly(m): 9:14am
what I know is that those people are not themselves
they must have been brainwash or have leverage on them.
|Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by Corzy: 9:14am
It's serious
|Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by Borntolead123: 9:14am
ozayn:
Your problem is either of half education or senseless and baseless hatred
|Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by gbaskiboy(m): 9:14am
I swear Bokos are haram
|Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by 1stGenius(m): 9:14am
Hmmm...dumbfounded.
|Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by nkemjacob2(m): 9:15am
hw many virgin boys will allah give to this girls?..... the muslim pls answer my question.
|Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by DjAndroid: 9:15am
The two heads are not of the same person
|Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by madridguy(m): 9:17am
Doing his bidding?
ogregs:
|Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by Franchise21(m): 9:18am
These ppl re senseless
