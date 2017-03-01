Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) (5700 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



was a suicide bomb blast last night opposite Chad Basin,killing 2 people and injuring others.He wrote....



'Yesternight SUCIDE bomber opposite chad basin,dusuman ward MALARI

We lost 2men and some are injured

May allah guide us and restored peace in our dear borno state Nigeria

Thank you all'



Please people in Borno should help us confirm the authenticity of the news.Thanks!







Source: I don't know how true is this story but according to Hon. Mulima from Maiduguri who lives in Abuja,therewas a suicide bomb blast last night opposite Chad Basin,killing 2 people and injuring others.He wrote....'Yesternight SUCIDE bomber opposite chad basin,dusuman ward MALARIWe lost 2men and some are injuredMay allah guide us and restored peace in our dear borno state NigeriaThank you all'Please people in Borno should help us confirm the authenticity of the news.Thanks!Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/suicide-bomber-attacks-borno-opposite.html?m=1

rem44:

More more more

Na some one pikin, body, scattered for different directions so.. welcome to Islamabad country where suicide is cheaper than a bottle of coke. 1 Like

Bubu is back the killing has return.

Human meat here!!!!!

Buy meat here!!!!!





Since its been displayed like its for sale!!!

E too graphic jare!!



Sunny okosun sang "which way Nigeria" when I was little

I wonder wetin the man go sing if he see all this rubbish...let me guess

"What is Nigeria?" 3 Likes

Speechless. Allah alone will judge every Northern Elites for their crime against humanity. You people failed us woefully. 2 Likes



Strap a bomb on yourself and go kill your own people ??



Why ??



I just want to know what their motives and agenda are



You do it because of a God who doesn't exist or you just want to send a message to the world to know that you love killing yourself for no reason or you want us to know that you're still stupid ??



These people need education



I repeat again, these people need education 4 Likes

Na wah oooo... I wonder what she was made to believe before this

If i were there, I would kick that head so hard. With the millions of great ways she could reason, she chose to reason wilfully accept to become a suicide bomber.

so bokoharam are not tired with this rubbish, Buhari should faced this people once at for all.

Poor Child

Brainwashed

wait Mr Lai Mohammed said Boko Haram has been thoroughly defeated... what is this

lord have mercy

So sad!

madridguy:

Speechless. Allah alone will judge every Northern Elites for their crime against humanity. You people failed us woefully. your comment though. How will he judge those doing his bidding your comment though. How will he judge those doing his bidding 1 Like

God have mercy

eshietIntrepid:

Bubu is back the killing has return.

When will your senses return? When will your senses return? 1 Like

ogregs:



your comment though. How will he judge those doing his bidding u dhey mind ham u dhey mind ham

what I know is that those people are not themselves

they must have been brainwash or have leverage on them.

It's serious

ozayn:

wait Mr Lai Mohammed said Boko Haram has been thoroughly defeated... what is this

Your problem is either of half education or senseless and baseless hatred Your problem is either of half education or senseless and baseless hatred

I swear Bokos are haram

Hmmm...dumbfounded.

hw many virgin boys will allah give to this girls?..... the muslim pls answer my question.

The two heads are not of the same person





ogregs:



your comment though. How will he judge those doing his bidding Doing his bidding?