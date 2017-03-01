₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,763,807 members, 3,419,224 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 March 2017 at 09:41 AM

Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) (5700 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by rem44: 8:43am
I don't know how true is this story but according to Hon. Mulima from Maiduguri who lives in Abuja,there
was a suicide bomb blast last night opposite Chad Basin,killing 2 people and injuring others.He wrote....

'Yesternight SUCIDE bomber opposite chad basin,dusuman ward MALARI
We lost 2men and some are injured
May allah guide us and restored peace in our dear borno state Nigeria
Thank you all'

Please people in Borno should help us confirm the authenticity of the news.Thanks!



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/suicide-bomber-attacks-borno-opposite.html?m=1

Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by rem44: 8:43am
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/suicide-bomber-attacks-borno-opposite.html?m=1

Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by rem44: 8:44am
rem44:
More
more

Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by Jabioro: 8:49am
Na some one pikin, body, scattered for different directions so.. welcome to Islamabad country where suicide is cheaper than a bottle of coke.

1 Like

Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by eshietIntrepid(m): 9:01am
Bubu is back the killing has return.
Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by cummando(m): 9:01am
Human meat here!!!!!
Buy meat here!!!!!


Since its been displayed like its for sale!!!
E too graphic jare!!

Sunny okosun sang "which way Nigeria" when I was little
I wonder wetin the man go sing if he see all this rubbish...let me guess
"What is Nigeria?"

3 Likes

Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by madridguy(m): 9:05am
Speechless. Allah alone will judge every Northern Elites for their crime against humanity. You people failed us woefully.

2 Likes

Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by SweetBoyFriend(m): 9:10am

Strap a bomb on yourself and go kill your own people ??

Why ??

I just want to know what their motives and agenda are

You do it because of a God who doesn't exist or you just want to send a message to the world to know that you love killing yourself for no reason or you want us to know that you're still stupid ??

These people need education

I repeat again, these people need education

4 Likes

Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by pasanki: 9:10am
Na wah oooo... I wonder what she was made to believe before this angry
Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by Factfinder1(f): 9:11am
angry
Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by Neddstark: 9:11am
If i were there, I would kick that head so hard. With the millions of great ways she could reason, she chose to reason wilfully accept to become a suicide bomber.
Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by Lukmann1: 9:11am
so bokoharam are not tired with this rubbish, Buhari should faced this people once at for all.
Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by IntroVAT: 9:12am
Poor Child
Brainwashed
Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by ozayn: 9:12am
wait Mr Lai Mohammed said Boko Haram has been thoroughly defeated... what is this
Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by colitin: 9:12am
lord have mercy
Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by Destinylink(m): 9:12am
So sad!
Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by ogregs: 9:12am
madridguy:
Speechless. Allah alone will judge every Northern Elites for their crime against humanity. You people failed us woefully.
your comment though. How will he judge those doing his bidding

1 Like

Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by Segadem(m): 9:13am
God have mercy
Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by Borntolead123: 9:13am
eshietIntrepid:
Bubu is back the killing has return.

When will your senses return?

1 Like

Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by Segadem(m): 9:13am
ogregs:

your comment though. How will he judge those doing his bidding
u dhey mind ham
Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by elevis89: 9:14am
shocked shocked
Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by Atiku2019: 9:14am
sad sad sad sad sad sad sad sad sad sad
Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by seunlly(m): 9:14am
what I know is that those people are not themselves
they must have been brainwash or have leverage on them.
Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by Corzy: 9:14am
It's serious
Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by Borntolead123: 9:14am
ozayn:
wait Mr Lai Mohammed said Boko Haram has been thoroughly defeated... what is this

Your problem is either of half education or senseless and baseless hatred
Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by gbaskiboy(m): 9:14am
I swear Bokos are haram
Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by 1stGenius(m): 9:14am
Hmmm...dumbfounded.
Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by nkemjacob2(m): 9:15am
hw many virgin boys will allah give to this girls?..... the muslim pls answer my question.
Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by DjAndroid: 9:15am
The two heads are not of the same person
Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by madridguy(m): 9:17am
Doing his bidding?

ogregs:

your comment though. How will he judge those doing his bidding
Re: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno By Chad Basin, Kills 2, Injures Others (Graphic) by Franchise21(m): 9:18am
These ppl re senseless

(0) (1) (Reply)

Christian Louboutin Shoes Canada / Ten Lessons Innovators Can Learn From Fishers / Politicians Split Over Jonathan’s Criticisms

Viewing this topic: rabiata4u, samtee37(m), arafone(m), imoowo(m), Okbimmy, Tee99(m), patogist, talk2ibk(m), Kingsleyphy(m), Paulipopor, joseph5566, afamjb, Geogeo1, genteelo(m), Abudu2000(m), ahnie(f), Brownville007, Harbay0101(m), generallus, JimmySnow, nurez305(m), prezee1(m), Luiz1, Papasmal(m), Akinaukwa, stockbear, obitryce(m), Atioatyap(m), amadazs2000(m), Zschief, mctfopt, mrmaze(m), abikesam, johnseno, Qzbiz(m), mulante(m), BIDEEN, seyilabi(m), loteliz(f), 3verblazing(m), EmeraldChoice, Ibj50(m), Kingjames11(m), Titidi(f), kerryjossy(f), Veracityrealtor, EPIJOE, TundeCole(m), kingdaro, Ola5TP(m), cardinal12, akawolex, Sogold, Atonto, tpapi, ayodeyjie(m), alinho60(m), NDSMART(m), abdul4new, darmylolah(m), mbo89, cathyorg, spill(m), Jerrosky1986(m), emydot(m), anotherydz(m), Yhinkss(m) and 132 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.