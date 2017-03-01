₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|“I Am Happy With My Short, Dark And Handsome Husband” – Kenya Woman by Mrop(m): 9:01am
“I Am Happy With My Short, Dark And Handsome Husband” – Woman Married To Disabled “Small” Man Says
A Kenyan woman married to a disabled ‘ small ’ man shared her heartwarming story on facebook – as she declares her love for him, and reveals how they both met and all. She says :
“ We were worshiping together at a church in 2003. We parted ways in 2004 and we would later meet in 2009. I didn’ t see him in that boyfriend / girlfriend way but we were friends, normal friends. ” she said.
He would always tell me that I look like a woman who can make a good mom for his kids . Then one thing led to another and in 2010 he proposed. I was overwhelmed , by the love and what people would say . You see he is short and disabled. I wasn ’t sure about whether to say yes or no so I asked him for more time . I prayed to God and I became sure it was him . Many people talked so Ill of us . Some said I accepted him because I was desperate . “ It is all water under a bridge. We had a colorful wedding in 2011. I am so happy with my “ short , dark and handsome . We are trying for kids but no pressure at all . I am actually happy . Very happy”
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/03/i-am-happy-with-my-short-dark-and.html?m=0
|Re: “I Am Happy With My Short, Dark And Handsome Husband” – Kenya Woman by Vhicthorade(m): 9:02am
Wow
|Re: “I Am Happy With My Short, Dark And Handsome Husband” – Kenya Woman by Michellla(f): 9:04am
As long as they are both happy
|Re: “I Am Happy With My Short, Dark And Handsome Husband” – Kenya Woman by newyorks(m): 9:04am
who cares,wish u well asap.
|Re: “I Am Happy With My Short, Dark And Handsome Husband” – Kenya Woman by Tenkobos(m): 9:07am
Michellla:Like Tonto and Churchill
|Re: “I Am Happy With My Short, Dark And Handsome Husband” – Kenya Woman by Oyind18: 9:07am
He looks matured, he is actually cool
|Re: “I Am Happy With My Short, Dark And Handsome Husband” – Kenya Woman by CeeJay9ja(m): 9:07am
No one cares
|Re: “I Am Happy With My Short, Dark And Handsome Husband” – Kenya Woman by SoftP: 9:15am
She only settled for less
|Re: “I Am Happy With My Short, Dark And Handsome Husband” – Kenya Woman by femolacqua(m): 9:30am
Enjoy your life.
|Re: “I Am Happy With My Short, Dark And Handsome Husband” – Kenya Woman by tchimatic(m): 9:36am
I don't fucking care.
|Re: “I Am Happy With My Short, Dark And Handsome Husband” – Kenya Woman by tossedbae(f): 10:59am
Love is not blind,enjoy
|Re: “I Am Happy With My Short, Dark And Handsome Husband” – Kenya Woman by youngberry001(m): 11:12am
whaat a dwarf corccck
Women dont letter cheat on dis shorty man
|Re: “I Am Happy With My Short, Dark And Handsome Husband” – Kenya Woman by youngberry001(m): 11:15am
tossedbae:oboy eehh
Beb awfar...
|Re: “I Am Happy With My Short, Dark And Handsome Husband” – Kenya Woman by yourexcellency: 11:48am
especially if the man is caring and responsible. many who insisted on tall, dark handsome men are regretting today
|Re: “I Am Happy With My Short, Dark And Handsome Husband” – Kenya Woman by UNIZIK1stSon: 11:49am
So We Should Do What Kwanu?
http://www.nairaland.com/3683601/made-in-aba-trade-fairs-hold-us
|Re: “I Am Happy With My Short, Dark And Handsome Husband” – Kenya Woman by ZainabOs(f): 11:49am
God for you.
|Re: “I Am Happy With My Short, Dark And Handsome Husband” – Kenya Woman by ylaa(f): 11:49am
Chai see original love with capital L
|Re: “I Am Happy With My Short, Dark And Handsome Husband” – Kenya Woman by Pidgin2(f): 11:49am
|Re: “I Am Happy With My Short, Dark And Handsome Husband” – Kenya Woman by TruthHurts1(m): 11:50am
SHORT, DARK, HANDSOME, BUT SHE FORGOT TO ADD "RICH" DUDE IS KENYA'S ANSWER TO AKI AND PAWPAW
|Re: “I Am Happy With My Short, Dark And Handsome Husband” – Kenya Woman by burkingx(f): 11:50am
|Re: “I Am Happy With My Short, Dark And Handsome Husband” – Kenya Woman by burkingx(f): 11:50am
|Re: “I Am Happy With My Short, Dark And Handsome Husband” – Kenya Woman by jeje123(m): 11:51am
Haaaa I hail u sir
|Re: “I Am Happy With My Short, Dark And Handsome Husband” – Kenya Woman by GreenMavro: 11:51am
The man is very down to earth!
|Re: “I Am Happy With My Short, Dark And Handsome Husband” – Kenya Woman by weedtheweeds: 11:51am
What concerns us? You are grown enough to know your preferences. My concern is our girls sold out to old men for money. Our constitution does not even protect children. People publicly post child marriage pics without fear. Activists, NGOs and feminists seem to have gone mute to child marriages in the north
|Re: “I Am Happy With My Short, Dark And Handsome Husband” – Kenya Woman by EXLOVER(m): 11:51am
Sometime
all this short men pr1cck dey big nor be small.. Small but mighty
|Re: “I Am Happy With My Short, Dark And Handsome Husband” – Kenya Woman by mmosac: 11:51am
maybe your husband na jude abaga
|Re: “I Am Happy With My Short, Dark And Handsome Husband” – Kenya Woman by Abbeyme: 11:51am
May God bring you lovely kids after your hearts..
|Re: “I Am Happy With My Short, Dark And Handsome Husband” – Kenya Woman by Ermacc: 11:51am
G
|Re: “I Am Happy With My Short, Dark And Handsome Husband” – Kenya Woman by croc85: 11:52am
love is blind indeed
