|2017 Miami Spring Break: Weed, Booze, Twerking, Sex On The Beach(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:16am On Mar 15
College students descended on Miami Beach, Florida over the weekend and on Monday for Spring Break.
More than 5,000 partygoers took to the beach to smoke joints, have sex in public, chug from bags of wine and pass out on the sand.
But the annual tradition serves as a major headache for cops charged with keeping the peace, who made 35 arrests alone on Friday the majority for being drunk and disorderly, 53 on Saturday and 41 on Sunday.
Twerking in full view of parents with young children, smoking joints and passing out drunk on the sand: Spring Break students caused chaos in Miami over the weekend and on Monday.
More than 5,000 college kids descended on the white sand of Miami Beach, Florida causing a headache for cops charged with keeping the peace.
Many were smoking marijuana a misdemeanor punishable with a year in jail and a $1,000 fine in Florida and drug dealers were spotted openly plying their trade on the beach.
The penalty for drug dealing is jail time of five years for those with more than 20g of the substance on their person and a $5,000 fine, although that increases to 15 years and $25,000 for those with more than 2kg.
And despite alcohol being banned on the beach, many students were spotted swigging from bottles of tequila and brandy, as well as beer bought from stores on nearby Ocean Drive.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4313198/Drinking-vodka-smoking-joints-Spring-Break-Miami.html#ixzz4bNsVgll1
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4303420/Miami-police-face-Spring-Break-college-students.html
|Re: 2017 Miami Spring Break: Weed, Booze, Twerking, Sex On The Beach(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:17am On Mar 15
University of Iowa students (from left) Sudan, Margie and Jessica, all 21, and who said they were University of Iowa students, were seen casually smoking weed on the beach with their friends. One girl in the background looks on with a facial expression of half horror and half confusion.
|Re: 2017 Miami Spring Break: Weed, Booze, Twerking, Sex On The Beach(Photos) by CaroLyner(f): 9:19am On Mar 15
Explorers:She was probably wondering how she got there
|Re: 2017 Miami Spring Break: Weed, Booze, Twerking, Sex On The Beach(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:19am On Mar 15
Three women in skimpy bikinis make their way down the beach in Miami, Florida. More than 5,000 college kids descended on the area causing a headache for cops charged with keeping the peace.
|Re: 2017 Miami Spring Break: Weed, Booze, Twerking, Sex On The Beach(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:20am On Mar 15
Smoking of weed was spotted despite the ban.
|Re: 2017 Miami Spring Break: Weed, Booze, Twerking, Sex On The Beach(Photos) by QueenSuccubus(f): 9:21am On Mar 15
Lemme CC Reiign..this is his favorite view
|Re: 2017 Miami Spring Break: Weed, Booze, Twerking, Sex On The Beach(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:23am On Mar 15
Despite alcohol being banned on the beach, huge crowds of Spring Breakers formed on the sand.
|Re: 2017 Miami Spring Break: Weed, Booze, Twerking, Sex On The Beach(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:26am On Mar 15
A group of friends seemed to be loving their trip as they hugged each other and posed for a photo.
|Re: 2017 Miami Spring Break: Weed, Booze, Twerking, Sex On The Beach(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:27am On Mar 15
Perhaps in an attempt to get that perfect shot for Instagram, many got into creative positions near the water in order to fully showcase their tropical vacation.
While some are twerking on a cop vehicle.
|Re: 2017 Miami Spring Break: Weed, Booze, Twerking, Sex On The Beach(Photos) by tchimatic(m): 9:27am On Mar 15
Am on my way.
|Re: 2017 Miami Spring Break: Weed, Booze, Twerking, Sex On The Beach(Photos) by YTderin(f): 9:28am On Mar 15
Explorers, do you even get tired at all??
|Re: 2017 Miami Spring Break: Weed, Booze, Twerking, Sex On The Beach(Photos) by REIIGN(m): 9:31am On Mar 15
QueenSuccubus:Dafuq was I doing in Nigeria during Spring Break
*sobs*
|Re: 2017 Miami Spring Break: Weed, Booze, Twerking, Sex On The Beach(Photos) by destinysaid(m): 9:31am On Mar 15
Fantasy zone
|Re: 2017 Miami Spring Break: Weed, Booze, Twerking, Sex On The Beach(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:31am On Mar 15
Springbreakers also brought the party to the ocean, where they took turns drinking from a bag of wine despite a ban on drinking on the beach.
|Re: 2017 Miami Spring Break: Weed, Booze, Twerking, Sex On The Beach(Photos) by Beckham14: 9:32am On Mar 15
Explorers:Wow! Look at that black soft asss. Very good position for a smooth penetration to paradise.
|Re: 2017 Miami Spring Break: Weed, Booze, Twerking, Sex On The Beach(Photos) by destinysaid(m): 9:32am On Mar 15
Explorers:wow wow wow
|Re: 2017 Miami Spring Break: Weed, Booze, Twerking, Sex On The Beach(Photos) by QueenSuccubus(f): 9:33am On Mar 15
REIIGN:
So no Spring Break in Nigeria? Maybe those babes running around wearing sexy swimsuits in Lagos De Bay?
|Re: 2017 Miami Spring Break: Weed, Booze, Twerking, Sex On The Beach(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:36am On Mar 15
Twerking.
|Re: 2017 Miami Spring Break: Weed, Booze, Twerking, Sex On The Beach(Photos) by REIIGN(m): 9:36am On Mar 15
QueenSuccubus:
Most Naija girls go to the beach fully clothed or at best, rocking a bathing suit.
Its kyna hard to find casual chics rocking bikini's on the beach. You'd find them by the pool-side though
|Re: 2017 Miami Spring Break: Weed, Booze, Twerking, Sex On The Beach(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:39am On Mar 15
And students weren't the only ones to make the most of their vacation, police officers joined the fun by laughing and talking with partiers.
Some ladies were seen on cop vehicle, twerking.
In some countries, the cops will arrest or aim to shoot them.
"Attempt to destroy properties of the federal government of the so country"
|Re: 2017 Miami Spring Break: Weed, Booze, Twerking, Sex On The Beach(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:42am On Mar 15
A full range of beach attire was on display, as some opted for more simplistic choices.
|Re: 2017 Miami Spring Break: Weed, Booze, Twerking, Sex On The Beach(Photos) by QueenSuccubus(f): 9:42am On Mar 15
REIIGN:
Hahahhaah...fully clothed? Then how cud they swim with all those clothes on and don't tell me they're wearing heels too?
So, u like pool party?
|Re: 2017 Miami Spring Break: Weed, Booze, Twerking, Sex On The Beach(Photos) by coolestchris(m): 9:47am On Mar 15
My peni.s oh....
|Re: 2017 Miami Spring Break: Weed, Booze, Twerking, Sex On The Beach(Photos) by REIIGN(m): 9:49am On Mar 15
QueenSuccubus:
They only go there to dip their feet in the water, take photos and come out. Not to swim. An average naija girl's bikini is knickers and a crop top.
Lol, yea.. The ladies tend to wild out at the pool cos it provides a more serene environment than the beach.
|Re: 2017 Miami Spring Break: Weed, Booze, Twerking, Sex On The Beach(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:49am On Mar 15
More.
|Re: 2017 Miami Spring Break: Weed, Booze, Twerking, Sex On The Beach(Photos) by Beckham14: 9:49am On Mar 15
Explorers:Bia, Explorers, currently, i don't have a girlfriend.
Why art thou tempting me?
|Re: 2017 Miami Spring Break: Weed, Booze, Twerking, Sex On The Beach(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:51am On Mar 15
Police everywhere.
Police officers on sight to enforce law, order and give full protection.
Other safety precaution introduced this year is police monitoring the vehicles that roll into town with mobile license plate readers along traffic lanes, and will cross-reference the plates with law enforcement databases.
|Re: 2017 Miami Spring Break: Weed, Booze, Twerking, Sex On The Beach(Photos) by newyorks(m): 9:53am On Mar 15
i see things i swear.
|Re: 2017 Miami Spring Break: Weed, Booze, Twerking, Sex On The Beach(Photos) by Explorers(m): 9:57am On Mar 15
Events put on to appeal to Spring Breakers include the annual model beach volleyball tournament, which takes place on the second Sunday of March and sees teams from agencies such as Ford and Elite take to the field.
|Re: 2017 Miami Spring Break: Weed, Booze, Twerking, Sex On The Beach(Photos) by comradespade(m): 9:59am On Mar 15
Idi ree,
AHHHH EWO FUROO, afi bi booth Nissan
|Re: 2017 Miami Spring Break: Weed, Booze, Twerking, Sex On The Beach(Photos) by Explorers(m): 10:00am On Mar 15
Sharing is caring: A man gives another partier a hit of a suspicious-looking cigarette as a friend looks on.
|Re: 2017 Miami Spring Break: Weed, Booze, Twerking, Sex On The Beach(Photos) by Explorers(m): 10:01am On Mar 15
She's high, fell into the ocean, soaking her purse, didn't look too worried about the situation as her friend helped her up.
