See the tweet and the clap back below and let's know your thoughts on the matter.















lol...wickedt..after making his bars,him come turn to senior advicer..he got the best reply. 20 Likes 1 Share

Angeleena:

More than a clap back.

It's a bomb back.

So arsenic and direct. 13 Likes

Lmao.... Truly epic

n dts savage!!!







This clapback is crazy 11 Likes

Damn!...this one na "fire back" o nor be "clap back"





Some peeps are just crazy 9 Likes

Nah dem sabi

Way back in surulere,shina pellar's father used to be the greatest 419er of all time....I just hope he didn't take over from his father 3 Likes

jobless, illiterate fan. must be an Ipob youth

Easy for you to say sir, you have got loads of it.....





Hahahaahahah!! Na so rich people dey always talk, they be like "its not all about money"Easy for you to say sir, you have got loads of it.....Ps-Nothing annoys me more than runs girls on Instagram with their 'inspirational quotes"

Tynasparks:

Damn! This one weak me 1 Like

This is a serious punch mehn. Lol @passion of Christ

when i see all these guys advising and posting borrowed quotes on instagram i get so pissed.

dude shut the Bleep up and enjoy your yahoo money.

na dato val own the annoy me pass. 3 Likes

Stupid tweet, is it passion that will feed me and my family or pay my kid's fees, abi I can pay in Passion to enter quilox, mumu like it's by force to be motivational 6 Likes

Only an illiterate would drag tribalism into every discussion.



If you're educated, then you're just a living testimony of Nigeria's failed education system



21 Likes 3 Shares

Enough of this rooster and bull stories, if it is not making money is not making sense.



This is d reason why many people are poor Someone who has made d money is advising u to chase d passion instead, won't u now use ur head to know dat it's d passion dat brings moneyThis is d reason why many people are poor 1 Like

Lol



this is how all of them will be forming motivational speaker correct guythis is how all of them will be forming motivational speaker