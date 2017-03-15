₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Quilox Boss, Shina Peller Gets An Epic Clapback From A Fan On Twitter (photos) by Principe67(m): 11:01am
Popular night club Quilox and the boss of Aquila records,Shina Peller got on the wrong end of a Nigerian after his supposed motivational tweet struck a wrong chord in the mind of one of his followers and the said follower replied with an epic clap back which i believe left him stunned.
See the tweet and the clap back below and let's know your thoughts on the matter.
|Re: Quilox Boss, Shina Peller Gets An Epic Clapback From A Fan On Twitter (photos) by Angeleena(f): 11:06am
lol...wickedt..after making his bars,him come turn to senior advicer..he got the best reply.
|Re: Quilox Boss, Shina Peller Gets An Epic Clapback From A Fan On Twitter (photos) by Principe67(m): 11:21am
|Re: Quilox Boss, Shina Peller Gets An Epic Clapback From A Fan On Twitter (photos) by jeffizy(m): 11:23am
More than a clap back.
It's a bomb back.
So arsenic and direct.
|Re: Quilox Boss, Shina Peller Gets An Epic Clapback From A Fan On Twitter (photos) by Tynasparks(f): 11:24am
Lmao.... Truly epic
|Re: Quilox Boss, Shina Peller Gets An Epic Clapback From A Fan On Twitter (photos) by yaqq: 11:31am
n dts savage!!!
|Re: Quilox Boss, Shina Peller Gets An Epic Clapback From A Fan On Twitter (photos) by Principe67(m): 11:32am
haba!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Quilox Boss, Shina Peller Gets An Epic Clapback From A Fan On Twitter (photos) by Lamzee(m): 11:46am
|Re: Quilox Boss, Shina Peller Gets An Epic Clapback From A Fan On Twitter (photos) by IamAirforce1: 11:47am
This clapback is crazy
|Re: Quilox Boss, Shina Peller Gets An Epic Clapback From A Fan On Twitter (photos) by Brown14(m): 11:52am
Damn!...this one na "fire back" o nor be "clap back"
Some peeps are just crazy
|Re: Quilox Boss, Shina Peller Gets An Epic Clapback From A Fan On Twitter (photos) by osemoses1234(m): 12:56pm
Nah dem sabi
|Re: Quilox Boss, Shina Peller Gets An Epic Clapback From A Fan On Twitter (photos) by Dshocker(m): 1:05pm
Way back in surulere,shina pellar's father used to be the greatest 419er of all time....I just hope he didn't take over from his father
|Re: Quilox Boss, Shina Peller Gets An Epic Clapback From A Fan On Twitter (photos) by yourexcellency: 1:05pm
jobless, illiterate fan. must be an Ipob youth
|Re: Quilox Boss, Shina Peller Gets An Epic Clapback From A Fan On Twitter (photos) by soberdrunk(m): 1:05pm
Hahahaahahah!! Na so rich people dey always talk, they be like "its not all about money" Easy for you to say sir, you have got loads of it.....
Ps-Nothing annoys me more than runs girls on Instagram with their 'inspirational quotes"
|Re: Quilox Boss, Shina Peller Gets An Epic Clapback From A Fan On Twitter (photos) by gruwert: 1:05pm
|Re: Quilox Boss, Shina Peller Gets An Epic Clapback From A Fan On Twitter (photos) by 2b400: 1:06pm
|Re: Quilox Boss, Shina Peller Gets An Epic Clapback From A Fan On Twitter (photos) by kateskitty(f): 1:06pm
|Re: Quilox Boss, Shina Peller Gets An Epic Clapback From A Fan On Twitter (photos) by mcfynest(m): 1:06pm
Damn! This one weak me
This is a serious punch mehn. Lol @passion of Christ
|Re: Quilox Boss, Shina Peller Gets An Epic Clapback From A Fan On Twitter (photos) by princemicky(m): 1:07pm
when i see all these guys advising and posting borrowed quotes on instagram i get so pissed.
dude shut the Bleep up and enjoy your yahoo money.
na dato val own the annoy me pass.
|Re: Quilox Boss, Shina Peller Gets An Epic Clapback From A Fan On Twitter (photos) by Marrtynze(m): 1:10pm
Stupid tweet, is it passion that will feed me and my family or pay my kid's fees, abi I can pay in Passion to enter quilox, mumu like it's by force to be motivational
|Re: Quilox Boss, Shina Peller Gets An Epic Clapback From A Fan On Twitter (photos) by Peacetemi: 1:10pm
Only an illiterate would drag tribalism into every discussion.
If you're educated, then you're just a living testimony of Nigeria's failed education system
|Re: Quilox Boss, Shina Peller Gets An Epic Clapback From A Fan On Twitter (photos) by olanrewaju99(m): 1:10pm
Enough of this rooster and bull stories, if it is not making money is not making sense.
|Re: Quilox Boss, Shina Peller Gets An Epic Clapback From A Fan On Twitter (photos) by spartan117(m): 1:10pm
Someone who has made d money is advising u to chase d passion instead, won't u now use ur head to know dat it's d passion dat brings money
This is d reason why many people are poor
|Re: Quilox Boss, Shina Peller Gets An Epic Clapback From A Fan On Twitter (photos) by Bigframe: 1:11pm
|Re: Quilox Boss, Shina Peller Gets An Epic Clapback From A Fan On Twitter (photos) by chynie: 1:12pm
correct guy
this is how all of them will be forming motivational speaker
|Re: Quilox Boss, Shina Peller Gets An Epic Clapback From A Fan On Twitter (photos) by Feranchek(m): 1:13pm
bros why bring Arsenal into this matter na??!!!! you want make dem start to dey remeber their German problems??!! please itaf do oooooo!!!!
