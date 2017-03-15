Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Hameed Ali Fails To Honour Senate’s Invitation (9907 Views)

Hameed Ali, Senate Face-off: Buhari Intervenes / Senator Adeola To Hameed Ali - Appear Before Senate In Customs Uniform Or Resign / Hameed Ali Defies Senate's Directives, Sets To Start Vehicles Verification Today (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Leke Baiyewu, Abuja





Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service , Col . Hameed Ali ( retd . ) , on Wednesday , failed to appear before the Senate.



Ali said he was bereaved .



“ I ’ ll make myself available whenever I ’ m needed in future, ” the Customs CG told the Senate in his second letter to the President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, which was read at the plenary on Wednesday.



Saraki also read a statement issued by the NCS , in which the service said the policy on payments of duties on old vehicles had been ‘ put on hold’.



The lawmakers have , however , expressed their dissatisfaction with Ali ’s excuses for his nonappearance.

Details later …





http://punchng.com/customs-cg-ali-fails-to-appear-before-senate/ Details later …

The Senate sef.



It is within your powers to invite him to the Senate floor to answer to your questions,but I am a bit confused with you guys trying to force him to put on a Custom Khaki.



Is that even legal?Where are the Law Scholars here?to the writer below me,how is he proud?



This means the Minister of Health,When called has to appear in the White Doctors Scrub,and,or the Agricultural Minister when called,has to appear in his farm work clothes.



The Senate should be serious for once,so that we can take them serious too.



--Modified--



It is very sad that a lot of people don't know the difference between a Political Appointment and a Professional Appointment. This is a Political Appointment,and he is not obligated in anyway to touch the Uniform.



This is a Political Appointment just the like Ministerial and Ambassadorial Positions. If the Senate had kicked earlier against the Appointment of an outsider,From the initial stage,I would have understood.



That is why I don't get this their new grand standing. 31 Likes 3 Shares

This man is too proud and irritating! Buhari government just showed us that subsequently we can actually demean the National Assembly. We've lost our democracy my people.

The poster above me forgot something important.

Then tell the IGP to stop wearing uniform.

Tell the COAS to stop wearing his uniform for Jean and shirt.

Tell the Air force chief to trow away his uniform

Tell the Navy chief to start wearing agbada.

He must have forgoten their job description.

A lot of people have being quoting me since, but all I can deduce is that they don't know custom job is also a military job. It seems thats why they are spilling nonsense

Ali also sworn to the same oath the other did, so he is biding to every custom rules. 42 Likes 3 Shares

Cos he has the backing of his boss, Pmb....history will judge Nigeria cos it's shameful to defend ur certificate with 15 SANs inclusive of Falana, go abroad for health issues after banning ur surbodinates from doing so, silently keeping mute with the killings by herdsmen, favouring ur kinsmen over other tribes, etc

As they always say "time would judge/tell" 17 Likes 2 Shares

Nigeria with daily drama

See how people get away with things easily in this country. na wa ooo 3 Likes

HungerBAD:

The Senate sef.



It is within your powers to invite him to the Senate floor to answer to your questions,but I am a bit confused with you guys trying to force him to put on a Custom Khaki.



Is that even legal?Where are the Law Scholars here?

For a simple reason . By so doing they could pit him under oath. For a simple reason . By so doing they could pit him under oath. 4 Likes

When some ppl thinks they can continue to disgrace democracy... this what happens





Things are fallinf apart quickely.



I expected this development.

Now i believe that he is a very disciplined man.



I also wont take it..... I wont wear a uniform i stopped wearing years back.





GOD BLESS PMB....



HE ENGAGED PPL WHO ARE GALLANT AND UNBENDING INTO HIS GOVERNMENT...



Assuming a certain president is still in power now... we all know the answer.



EVER VIBRANT ALLI.... U ARE MY MAN





PMB... WALK AND NEVER SLIP





drabeey was HERE 7 Likes

1 Like

It will go quiet as all other Nigerian cases has gone quite .....for 3days there would be soo much noise about this and it will go down the drain on the Fourth day... Just Watch 5 Likes

Why oga?

This baba face dey fear me ooo!! He just keep face like retribution....... 2 Likes

W

Hmmm. Dis man stubborn like him boss Bubu.

Amazing failure

This guy is looking for trouble though...



There are expectations of every public office. You cannot be heading a paramilitary body that requires officers to be on uniform always when you are not on uniform. He even refused honouring the Senate of the nation. Things like this cannot float in standard democracies.



If he is too big for the position, he should RESIGN! 8 Likes

without being emotional this man need to be dealt with, this is an insult to the Senate. 3 Likes

HungerBAD:

The Senate sef.



It is within your powers to invite him to the Senate floor to answer to your questions,but I am a bit confused with you guys trying to force him to put on a Custom Khaki.



Is that even legal?Where are the Law Scholars here?

hence everybody should start wearing agbada in custom... hence everybody should start wearing agbada in custom... 12 Likes

Imagine an ordinary Nigerian who fail to honour a court warrant.This man is known to be in one of the most discipline force,which is the army.

Modified

He is even a former military police officer who enforce law and order on other soldiers. 1 Like

What is your own business with his uniform. Is the uniform working or the person behind the uniform. 2 Likes

booked 1 Like

Ali 1: Nigerian Senate 0 1 Like

The man should be JAILED

Na so



These are my concerns.

1. Increase revenue to TSA.

2. Reduce corruption in NCS to the bearest minimum.

3. NCS should be more user friendly e.g lemme clear my goods and pay import duties online without necessarily visiting their office. Appearing on khaki is not my concern.These are my concerns.1. Increase revenue to TSA.2. Reduce corruption in NCS to the bearest minimum.3. NCS should be more user friendly e.g lemme clear my goods and pay import duties online without necessarily visiting their office. 3 Likes

Why appoint a retired military man as a custom boss, when there re many capable people who has not done any federal job before,, this country just tire me 1 Like

This man is becoming too much, if Senate will be Senate, he will not survive the next 24hrs

Wetin concern me



anyway,



LIKE if you want him to visit senate in custom outfit.





SHARE if you believe that senate just want to tarnish his image

dre11:









Details later …





http://punchng.com/customs-cg-ali-fails-to-appear-before-senate/





let them do their worst. Useless Senate. Is this what Nigerian voted them to do? let them do their worst. Useless Senate. Is this what Nigerian voted them to do? 1 Like