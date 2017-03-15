₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hameed Ali Fails To Honour Senate’s Invitation by dre11(m): 12:00pm
Leke Baiyewu, Abuja
http://punchng.com/customs-cg-ali-fails-to-appear-before-senate/
|Re: Hameed Ali Fails To Honour Senate’s Invitation by HungerBAD: 12:03pm
The Senate sef.
It is within your powers to invite him to the Senate floor to answer to your questions,but I am a bit confused with you guys trying to force him to put on a Custom Khaki.
Is that even legal?Where are the Law Scholars here?to the writer below me,how is he proud?
This means the Minister of Health,When called has to appear in the White Doctors Scrub,and,or the Agricultural Minister when called,has to appear in his farm work clothes.
The Senate should be serious for once,so that we can take them serious too.
--Modified--
It is very sad that a lot of people don't know the difference between a Political Appointment and a Professional Appointment. This is a Political Appointment,and he is not obligated in anyway to touch the Uniform.
This is a Political Appointment just the like Ministerial and Ambassadorial Positions. If the Senate had kicked earlier against the Appointment of an outsider,From the initial stage,I would have understood.
That is why I don't get this their new grand standing.
|Re: Hameed Ali Fails To Honour Senate’s Invitation by thinkdip(m): 12:06pm
This man is too proud and irritating! Buhari government just showed us that subsequently we can actually demean the National Assembly. We've lost our democracy my people.
The poster above me forgot something important.
Then tell the IGP to stop wearing uniform.
Tell the COAS to stop wearing his uniform for Jean and shirt.
Tell the Air force chief to trow away his uniform
Tell the Navy chief to start wearing agbada.
He must have forgoten their job description.
A lot of people have being quoting me since, but all I can deduce is that they don't know custom job is also a military job. It seems thats why they are spilling nonsense
Ali also sworn to the same oath the other did, so he is biding to every custom rules.
|Re: Hameed Ali Fails To Honour Senate’s Invitation by landinfo: 12:13pm
Cos he has the backing of his boss, Pmb....history will judge Nigeria cos it's shameful to defend ur certificate with 15 SANs inclusive of Falana, go abroad for health issues after banning ur surbodinates from doing so, silently keeping mute with the killings by herdsmen, favouring ur kinsmen over other tribes, etc
As they always say "time would judge/tell"
|Re: Hameed Ali Fails To Honour Senate’s Invitation by Giddyperson: 12:13pm
|Re: Hameed Ali Fails To Honour Senate’s Invitation by datola: 12:13pm
Nigeria with daily drama
|Re: Hameed Ali Fails To Honour Senate’s Invitation by ChristyB: 12:13pm
See how people get away with things easily in this country. na wa ooo
|Re: Hameed Ali Fails To Honour Senate’s Invitation by erico2k2(m): 12:13pm
HungerBAD:For a simple reason . By so doing they could pit him under oath.
|Re: Hameed Ali Fails To Honour Senate’s Invitation by Drabeey(m): 12:14pm
When some ppl thinks they can continue to disgrace democracy... this what happens
Things are fallinf apart quickely.
I expected this development.
Now i believe that he is a very disciplined man.
I also wont take it..... I wont wear a uniform i stopped wearing years back.
GOD BLESS PMB....
HE ENGAGED PPL WHO ARE GALLANT AND UNBENDING INTO HIS GOVERNMENT...
Assuming a certain president is still in power now... we all know the answer.
EVER VIBRANT ALLI.... U ARE MY MAN
PMB... WALK AND NEVER SLIP
drabeey was HERE
|Re: Hameed Ali Fails To Honour Senate’s Invitation by burkingx(f): 12:14pm
|Re: Hameed Ali Fails To Honour Senate’s Invitation by Factfinder1(f): 12:14pm
It will go quiet as all other Nigerian cases has gone quite .....for 3days there would be soo much noise about this and it will go down the drain on the Fourth day... Just Watch
|Re: Hameed Ali Fails To Honour Senate’s Invitation by ylaa(f): 12:14pm
Why oga?
|Re: Hameed Ali Fails To Honour Senate’s Invitation by soberdrunk(m): 12:14pm
This baba face dey fear me ooo!! He just keep face like retribution.......
|Re: Hameed Ali Fails To Honour Senate’s Invitation by saraki2019: 12:14pm
W
|Re: Hameed Ali Fails To Honour Senate’s Invitation by godonzoki(m): 12:14pm
Hmmm. Dis man stubborn like him boss Bubu.
|Re: Hameed Ali Fails To Honour Senate’s Invitation by Keneking: 12:15pm
Amazing failure
|Re: Hameed Ali Fails To Honour Senate’s Invitation by fratermathy(m): 12:15pm
This guy is looking for trouble though...
There are expectations of every public office. You cannot be heading a paramilitary body that requires officers to be on uniform always when you are not on uniform. He even refused honouring the Senate of the nation. Things like this cannot float in standard democracies.
If he is too big for the position, he should RESIGN!
|Re: Hameed Ali Fails To Honour Senate’s Invitation by jieta: 12:15pm
without being emotional this man need to be dealt with, this is an insult to the Senate.
|Re: Hameed Ali Fails To Honour Senate’s Invitation by paragon40(m): 12:15pm
HungerBAD:hence everybody should start wearing agbada in custom...
|Re: Hameed Ali Fails To Honour Senate’s Invitation by Dildo(m): 12:15pm
Imagine an ordinary Nigerian who fail to honour a court warrant.This man is known to be in one of the most discipline force,which is the army.
Modified
He is even a former military police officer who enforce law and order on other soldiers.
|Re: Hameed Ali Fails To Honour Senate’s Invitation by FriendNG: 12:15pm
What is your own business with his uniform. Is the uniform working or the person behind the uniform.
|Re: Hameed Ali Fails To Honour Senate’s Invitation by SexyNairalander: 12:15pm
booked
|Re: Hameed Ali Fails To Honour Senate’s Invitation by actright2(m): 12:15pm
Ali 1: Nigerian Senate 0
|Re: Hameed Ali Fails To Honour Senate’s Invitation by ademoladeji(m): 12:15pm
The man should be JAILED
|Re: Hameed Ali Fails To Honour Senate’s Invitation by Atro(m): 12:15pm
Na so
|Re: Hameed Ali Fails To Honour Senate’s Invitation by Ahmed0336(m): 12:16pm
Appearing on khaki is not my concern.
These are my concerns.
1. Increase revenue to TSA.
2. Reduce corruption in NCS to the bearest minimum.
3. NCS should be more user friendly e.g lemme clear my goods and pay import duties online without necessarily visiting their office.
|Re: Hameed Ali Fails To Honour Senate’s Invitation by collitexnaira(m): 12:16pm
Why appoint a retired military man as a custom boss, when there re many capable people who has not done any federal job before,, this country just tire me
|Re: Hameed Ali Fails To Honour Senate’s Invitation by psucc(m): 12:16pm
This man is becoming too much, if Senate will be Senate, he will not survive the next 24hrs
|Re: Hameed Ali Fails To Honour Senate’s Invitation by ipreach(m): 12:16pm
Wetin concern me
anyway,
LIKE if you want him to visit senate in custom outfit.
SHARE if you believe that senate just want to tarnish his image
|Re: Hameed Ali Fails To Honour Senate’s Invitation by realoscar84: 12:16pm
dre11:let them do their worst. Useless Senate. Is this what Nigerian voted them to do?
|Re: Hameed Ali Fails To Honour Senate’s Invitation by Mutuwa(m): 12:16pm
dre11:
tactical withdrawal I presume.
some policies coming from the FGN sounds terrible.You ask a poor man who barely makes up to 5k daily to pay up balance of his hire purchase,to buy new tyres,upgrade his car license plates, and finally pay duty for the same car which is 6th hand?Maybe such ideas were conceived while defecting.
