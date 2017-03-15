₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by martin123: 1:26pm
Laughter erupted on the floor of the senate on Thursday after Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), mistakenly referred to a lawmaker as Fayose.
https://www.thecable.ng/extra-rumble-senate-magu-refers-ekiti-lawmaker-senator-fayose
|Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by HungerBAD: 1:26pm
Ok
|Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by Fx55(m): 1:31pm
This is what happens when a supposedly independent agency of the government becomes fixated and obsessed with a particular group of people. Imagine what would happen when Buratai comes for his own drama. It will be IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu from the blast of the whistle.
|Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by Dildo(m): 1:31pm
Like buhari like magu.
|Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by ikp120(m): 1:31pm
WTF!
|Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by yarimo(m): 1:32pm
The EFCC Chairman response to questions is not impressive and he looks so confused .
|Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by Beckham14: 1:55pm
Just like the old ancestor sitting on the throne who called the hardworking Osinbande "Osunbande"
|Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by wawappl: 1:57pm
IS THE FOREHEAD REAL OR PHOTOSHOP
|Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by NaijaEfcc: 3:06pm
Can anything good come from this government? Lol incompetence everywhere!!
|Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by dami2boi(m): 3:07pm
whattt
|Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by samijay8(m): 4:17pm
Totally Finished
|Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by spartan117(m): 4:18pm
U don't know how much has been recovered 4rm anti-corruption war and yet u are d acting efcc boss.
Buhari’s appointees are just a reflection of his incompetence
|Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by modsfucker: 4:18pm
This Senator Magu sef, hmm.
|Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by Thisis2raw(m): 4:18pm
That thing wey him dey find, wen him go see am..
Me I no dey ooo
|Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by tolexy007(m): 4:19pm
magu muumuuu
|Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by professorfal: 4:19pm
wawappl:
you have keen eyes my friend
|Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by spartan117(m): 4:19pm
Fx55:Was buratai summoned?
|Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by Buffer(f): 4:20pm
I'm bored already
|Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by YINKS89(m): 4:20pm
|Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by Igbonoid: 4:20pm
Unbelievable
|Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by Benekruku(m): 4:20pm
Senator Fayose!
|Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by spartan117(m): 4:20pm
wawappl:
|Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by Ermacc: 4:20pm
Faseyi, fayose.
|Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by emperorAY(m): 4:20pm
And dis. Is d guy fighting corruption
|Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by bedspread: 4:20pm
NA WA OO...
IF PREDIDO NO SABI E VICE NAME , ARE U SUPRISED!!!!
|Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by martineverest(m): 4:20pm
and this caused brouhaha?....smh
who is above mistakes?
|Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by galaxy2020: 4:21pm
The man Is not sound. His educational qualification is a suspect......
|Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by kennygee(f): 4:21pm
Tension done make Magu turn Fayose to senator.
Head looking like its viewing the Eclipse.
|Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by datola: 4:21pm
Magu's head sha. Are there bulbs inside those shinning head of EFCC?
Faseyi - Fayose are closely related
|Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by Atiku2019: 4:21pm
Incompetent Appointees
|Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by Bigsteveg(m): 4:21pm
Everybody from Ekiti is now Fayose just like all noodles are indomie and all toothpaste are close up.
|Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by gurunlocker: 4:21pm
The dude head Mehn, na 3D glass...
