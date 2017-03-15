₦airaland Forum

Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by martin123: 1:26pm
Laughter erupted on the floor of the senate on Thursday after Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), mistakenly referred to a lawmaker as Fayose.

The anti-graft czar made the mistake while responding to one of the questions posed by Duro Faseyi, lawmaker representing Ekiti north senatorial district.

Faseyi had asked Magu to give a detailed account of the money recovered by the commission.

“How much has been recovered, including dollars, since you took charge of the commission?” the lawmaker asked.

In his response, Magu said he could not give a specific figure.

“It is difficult to give report on how much has been recovered from fight against corruption,” he said.

He also admitted that the commission is not perfect, but said the agency will always strive to do its best.

“We do not claim to have a monopoly of knowledge in the fight against corruption,” he said.

“There is corruption everywhere, even in the EFCC, but we are doing our best to check it.”

The screening is ongoing.

Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti, is having a long-running battle with the EFCC.


https://www.thecable.ng/extra-rumble-senate-magu-refers-ekiti-lawmaker-senator-fayose

1 Like

Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by HungerBAD: 1:26pm
Ok
Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by Fx55(m): 1:31pm
This is what happens when a supposedly independent agency of the government becomes fixated and obsessed with a particular group of people. Imagine what would happen when Buratai comes for his own drama. It will be IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu from the blast of the whistle.

32 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by Dildo(m): 1:31pm
Like buhari like magu.

3 Likes

Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by ikp120(m): 1:31pm
WTF! shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked

3 Likes

Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by yarimo(m): 1:32pm
The EFCC Chairman response to questions is not impressive and he looks so confused .

6 Likes

Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by Beckham14: 1:55pm
grin Just like the old ancestor sitting on the throne who called the hardworking Osinbande "Osunbande"

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by wawappl: 1:57pm
IS THE FOREHEAD REAL OR PHOTOSHOP

12 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by NaijaEfcc: 3:06pm
Can anything good come from this government? Lol incompetence everywhere!!

1 Like

Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by dami2boi(m): 3:07pm
whattt

Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by samijay8(m): 4:17pm
Totally Finished
Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by spartan117(m): 4:18pm
U don't know how much has been recovered 4rm anti-corruption war and yet u are d acting efcc boss.
Buhari’s appointees are just a reflection of his incompetence angry

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by modsfucker: 4:18pm
This Senator Magu sef, hmm.
Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by Thisis2raw(m): 4:18pm
That thing wey him dey find, wen him go see am..

Me I no dey ooo

1 Like

Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by tolexy007(m): 4:19pm
magu muumuuu
Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by professorfal: 4:19pm
wawappl:
IS THE FOREHEAD REAL OR PHOTOSHOP

you have keen eyes my friend

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by spartan117(m): 4:19pm
Fx55:
This is what happens when a supposedly independent agency of the government becomes fixated and obsessed with a particular group of people. Imagine what would happen when Buratai comes for his own drama. It will be IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu from the blast of the whistle.
Was buratai summoned?
Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by Buffer(f): 4:20pm
I'm bored already
Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by YINKS89(m): 4:20pm
grin[color=][/color][color=][/color][color=][/color] grin
Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by Igbonoid: 4:20pm
Unbelievable
Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by Benekruku(m): 4:20pm
grin grin grin




Senator Fayose!
Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by spartan117(m): 4:20pm
wawappl:
IS THE FOREHEAD REAL OR PHOTOSHOP
grin
Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by Ermacc: 4:20pm
Faseyi, fayose.
Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by emperorAY(m): 4:20pm
And dis. Is d guy fighting corruption
Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by bedspread: 4:20pm
NA WA OO...
IF PREDIDO NO SABI E VICE NAME , ARE U SUPRISED!!!!

1 Like

Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by martineverest(m): 4:20pm
and this caused brouhaha?....smh

who is above mistakes?

2 Likes

Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by galaxy2020: 4:21pm
The man Is not sound. His educational qualification is a suspect......
Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by kennygee(f): 4:21pm
Tension done make Magu turn Fayose to senator.

Head looking like its viewing the Eclipse.

3 Likes

Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by datola: 4:21pm
Magu's head sha. Are there bulbs inside those shinning head of EFCC?

Faseyi - Fayose are closely related

1 Like

Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by Atiku2019: 4:21pm
grin
Incompetent Appointees

1 Like

Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by Bigsteveg(m): 4:21pm
Everybody from Ekiti is now Fayose just like all noodles are indomie and all toothpaste are close up. grin grin grin

5 Likes

Re: Magu Refers To Duro Faseyi As ‘Fayose’ by gurunlocker: 4:21pm
The dude head Mehn, na 3D glass...

1 Like

