₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,764,266 members, 3,420,440 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 March 2017 at 07:52 PM

Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party (6768 Views)

Man Accuses Atiku Of Being 'anti-buhari' And Not Fecilitating With The President / APC Accuses Jonathan Of ‘last-minute Dubious Activities’ / Adamu Muazu Denies Dumping PDP, Wishes Propagandists Goodluck (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by adem30: 2:21pm
Rabiu Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano state, has alleged that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and Abdullahi Ganduje, incumbent governor of Kano, are plotting to float a new party ahead of the 2019 elections.

Kwankwaso also alleged that both men, who are top chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), have been “hobnobbing” with the Ahmed Makarfi faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmaker said Ganduje had never hidden his disdain for the leadership style of the APC, but has been marking time.

“It has been brought to our attention that Governor Ganduje of Kano state has been working with the Makarfi faction of the PDP and other politicians of northern extraction, and from what we know, they are aspiring to float a new party, the APDP,” Kwankwaso said in a statement issued on his behalf by Suleiman Bichi, former secretary to the government of Kano.

“It is a well-known fact that Governor Ganduje is not happy with the APC’s style of leadership and its commitment to stand on the side of the truth

“This is evident in the letter the national leadership of the APC sent to Kano, reaffirming Umar Doguwa as the substantive chairman of the party as against the government’s imposed leadership of an adviser to the governor who is even an outsider to the leadership of the party, and is against the party constitution.”

Kwankwaso also denied reports that he was considering leaving the APC.

“To set the record straight, we have to understand that these lies originated from Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso, who bears no allegiance to Senator Kwankwaso,” the statement read.

“Musa Iliyasu worked with Malam Shekarau (also a fromer governor of Kano) as commissioner for local governments and still stands in as his spokesperson.

“Also, it is an open secret that Governor Ganduje and Malam Shekarau have pitched tent against Senator Kwankwaso, hence, there is no way, Musa Iliyasu, even though he comes from the same town with Senator Kwankwaso could speak for the distinguished senator. Not on a matter like this.

“On this note, I want to affirm that Senator Kwankwaso is still in the APC, and as is his trademark, he is loyal to any course he believes in. Such is the case with the APC.”

Paul Ibe, spokesman of Abubakar, could not be reached for comments, as his telephone line was switched off, but Muhammad Garba, Kano commissioner of information, denied the allegation.

Garba said his principal remains a committed member of the ruling party.

“As the leader of the party in the state, the governor does not want to lose a member, not to talk of leaving to another party,” he told TheCable.

“If Kwankwaso and his supporters are thinking along that line, our advice to them is to remain in the party.

“The APC is on ground in Kano and Nigeria, so where is he going? They just planted that report outside there.”


https://www.thecable.ng/kwankwaso-accuses-atiku-ganduje-plotting-float-new-party

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by Anasko(m): 2:37pm
Kwankwasiyya-Buhariyya!!!! Ipod newspapes with lies are like........

4 Likes

Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by ican2020: 2:39pm
Kwankwaso the seed you planted will bear fruits sooner than expected.
The evil that people do, lives with them.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by digoster(m): 2:45pm
He should remain there
Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by AngelicBeing: 2:50pm
Who cares, if you like dump APC/ PDP/ NPN/ UPN/ GNPP/ PRP/ NAP all of you are thieves and criminals, next story jare sad

10 Likes

Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by bedspread: 2:51pm
MAKE UNA DE CONFUSE UNASELF!!!

1 Like

Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by Flexherbal(m): 5:13pm
They want to start their own?
Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by Godprotectigbos(f): 6:38pm
what am i doing here sef

3 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by peemyke(f): 6:38pm
Okay
Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by kings09(m): 6:39pm
Story. All of dem be thieves. Weda APC or PDP oo or SDP oo
Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by Kennitrust: 6:39pm
All people destructive party grin

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by damanjohn: 6:39pm
Kwakwasu the trouble maker
Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by jbcul4ril(m): 6:39pm
Game on grin grin
2019 booting,......
Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by mile12crises: 6:39pm
I still remember how kwankwaso disgraced Yorubas in Ogbomosho

3 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by Benekruku(m): 6:42pm
Atiku still finds it hard to believe that he has no chance in 2019, 2023 and beyond!



Nigerians re done with him!

4 Likes

Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by ikeadewole: 6:43pm
mile12crises:
I still remember how kwankwaso disgraced Yorubas in Ogbomosho
My fellow Yoruba muslim...Yes kwankwaso disgraced us in mile 12 by releasing our masters who killed our fellow Yoruba Muslims but we shall not rest until the descendent of uthman Dan Fodio put emirs in our land insha Allah
Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by Generalyemi(m): 6:43pm
if all these will agree and die,this country will be zion
Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by madridguy(m): 6:45pm
tongue
Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by DickDastardly(m): 6:46pm
Iddiots
Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by ipobbigot7: 6:48pm
The moment i saw the news from vanguard and daily post newspapers i knew it was a lie.

Those two papers will carry any anti APC/Buhari news even when it's fake news.

2 Likes

Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by loskally(m): 6:52pm
ikeadewole:

My fellow Yoruba muslim...Yes kwankwaso disgraced us in mile 12 by releasing our masters who killed our fellow Yoruba Muslims but we shall not rest until the descendent of uthman Dan Fodio put emirs in our land insha Allah
.....what is this one saying

4 Likes

Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by Chiefobdk1: 6:59pm
ikeadewole:

My fellow Yoruba muslim...Yes kwankwaso disgraced us in mile 12 by releasing our masters who killed our fellow Yoruba Muslims but we shall not rest until the descendent of uthman Dan Fodio put emirs in our land insha Allah


Na waaa adewole u people didn't even protest
Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by Karlman: 7:04pm
...
Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by Serendip: 7:06pm
IS he not the next president?
Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by anibi9674: 7:11pm
OK
Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by ettybaba(m): 7:24pm
ikeadewole:

My fellow Yoruba muslim...Yes kwankwaso disgraced us in mile 12 by releasing our masters who killed our fellow Yoruba Muslims but we shall not rest until the descendent of uthman Dan Fodio put emirs in our land insha Allah
Your own madness will be more than that of thus ugly baldheaded and cowardly creature.

2 Likes

Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by HAH: 7:31pm
Kwankwasiyya Amana

If Baba buhari is not contesting 2019 our candidate is none other than rabiu musa kwankwaso

Remember if not because of SW bloc vote for Buhari at the last APC presidential primaries kwankwaso would have taken the day, the only person than can stop him in the north is Buhari, and baba is old and sick so very unlikely to contest again so kwankwaso has a good chance, unless the powers that be in APC manipulate the election.

The PDP should also pouch on kawankwaso because he is one man that has the crowd and political ruggedness to bring them back to life the PDP, age is on his side as he is only 60 and well educated
Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by BUHARImyDOG: 7:46pm
must I comment? if you missed me click like button
Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by coalcoal1(m): 7:50pm
ui

(0) (Reply)

Abia To Probe Orji Kalu's Tenure / Tinubu, Fashola, Alpha Beta And The Taxation Rape Of Lagos / If You Are Igbo And Not In Support Of Biafra Say "Yea"

Viewing this topic: kyouns, abbey2016(m), aryke(m), darocha1(m), Dreambeat, CharliParker, Godprotectigbos(f), olptund2012ovi(m), Remoter, Jflex07(m), AbuSaad39(m), Kyase(m), Igboblog, megamank(m), adedayo55(m), kennies12(m), airsaylongcon, jendoakino(m), nsgee14(m), arewaboy01, coalcoal1(m), Otegah87, monarck, onyetrucks(m), seniorgozman(m), aby1976(m), Juliojoe, essekay(m), Bari22(m), jaedgroup, millik(f) and 90 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.