Rabiu Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano state, has alleged that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and Abdullahi Ganduje, incumbent governor of Kano, are plotting to float a new party ahead of the 2019 elections.



Kwankwaso also alleged that both men, who are top chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), have been “hobnobbing” with the Ahmed Makarfi faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



The lawmaker said Ganduje had never hidden his disdain for the leadership style of the APC, but has been marking time.



“It has been brought to our attention that Governor Ganduje of Kano state has been working with the Makarfi faction of the PDP and other politicians of northern extraction, and from what we know, they are aspiring to float a new party, the APDP,” Kwankwaso said in a statement issued on his behalf by Suleiman Bichi, former secretary to the government of Kano.



“It is a well-known fact that Governor Ganduje is not happy with the APC’s style of leadership and its commitment to stand on the side of the truth



“This is evident in the letter the national leadership of the APC sent to Kano, reaffirming Umar Doguwa as the substantive chairman of the party as against the government’s imposed leadership of an adviser to the governor who is even an outsider to the leadership of the party, and is against the party constitution.”



Kwankwaso also denied reports that he was considering leaving the APC.



“To set the record straight, we have to understand that these lies originated from Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso, who bears no allegiance to Senator Kwankwaso,” the statement read.



“Musa Iliyasu worked with Malam Shekarau (also a fromer governor of Kano) as commissioner for local governments and still stands in as his spokesperson.



“Also, it is an open secret that Governor Ganduje and Malam Shekarau have pitched tent against Senator Kwankwaso, hence, there is no way, Musa Iliyasu, even though he comes from the same town with Senator Kwankwaso could speak for the distinguished senator. Not on a matter like this.



“On this note, I want to affirm that Senator Kwankwaso is still in the APC, and as is his trademark, he is loyal to any course he believes in. Such is the case with the APC.”



Paul Ibe, spokesman of Abubakar, could not be reached for comments, as his telephone line was switched off, but Muhammad Garba, Kano commissioner of information, denied the allegation.



Garba said his principal remains a committed member of the ruling party.



“As the leader of the party in the state, the governor does not want to lose a member, not to talk of leaving to another party,” he told TheCable.



“If Kwankwaso and his supporters are thinking along that line, our advice to them is to remain in the party.



“The APC is on ground in Kano and Nigeria, so where is he going? They just planted that report outside there.”



https://www.thecable.ng/kwankwaso-accuses-atiku-ganduje-plotting-float-new-party 2 Likes 1 Share