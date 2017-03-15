₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by adem30: 2:21pm
Rabiu Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano state, has alleged that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and Abdullahi Ganduje, incumbent governor of Kano, are plotting to float a new party ahead of the 2019 elections.
https://www.thecable.ng/kwankwaso-accuses-atiku-ganduje-plotting-float-new-party
|Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by Anasko(m): 2:37pm
Kwankwasiyya-Buhariyya!!!! Ipod newspapes with lies are like........
|Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by ican2020: 2:39pm
Kwankwaso the seed you planted will bear fruits sooner than expected.
The evil that people do, lives with them.
|Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by digoster(m): 2:45pm
He should remain there
|Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by AngelicBeing: 2:50pm
Who cares, if you like dump APC/ PDP/ NPN/ UPN/ GNPP/ PRP/ NAP all of you are thieves and criminals, next story jare
|Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by bedspread: 2:51pm
MAKE UNA DE CONFUSE UNASELF!!!
|Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by Flexherbal(m): 5:13pm
They want to start their own?
|Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by Godprotectigbos(f): 6:38pm
what am i doing here sef
|Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by peemyke(f): 6:38pm
Okay
|Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by kings09(m): 6:39pm
Story. All of dem be thieves. Weda APC or PDP oo or SDP oo
|Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by Kennitrust: 6:39pm
All people destructive party
|Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by damanjohn: 6:39pm
Kwakwasu the trouble maker
|Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by jbcul4ril(m): 6:39pm
Game on
2019 booting,......
|Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by mile12crises: 6:39pm
I still remember how kwankwaso disgraced Yorubas in Ogbomosho
|Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by Benekruku(m): 6:42pm
Atiku still finds it hard to believe that he has no chance in 2019, 2023 and beyond!
Nigerians re done with him!
|Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by ikeadewole: 6:43pm
mile12crises:My fellow Yoruba muslim...Yes kwankwaso disgraced us in mile 12 by releasing our masters who killed our fellow Yoruba Muslims but we shall not rest until the descendent of uthman Dan Fodio put emirs in our land insha Allah
|Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by Generalyemi(m): 6:43pm
if all these will agree and die,this country will be zion
|Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by madridguy(m): 6:45pm
|Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by DickDastardly(m): 6:46pm
Iddiots
|Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by ipobbigot7: 6:48pm
The moment i saw the news from vanguard and daily post newspapers i knew it was a lie.
Those two papers will carry any anti APC/Buhari news even when it's fake news.
|Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by loskally(m): 6:52pm
ikeadewole:.....what is this one saying
|Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by Chiefobdk1: 6:59pm
ikeadewole:
Na waaa adewole u people didn't even protest
|Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by Karlman: 7:04pm
...
|Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by Serendip: 7:06pm
IS he not the next president?
|Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by anibi9674: 7:11pm
OK
|Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by ettybaba(m): 7:24pm
ikeadewole:Your own madness will be more than that of thus ugly baldheaded and cowardly creature.
|Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by HAH: 7:31pm
Kwankwasiyya Amana
If Baba buhari is not contesting 2019 our candidate is none other than rabiu musa kwankwaso
Remember if not because of SW bloc vote for Buhari at the last APC presidential primaries kwankwaso would have taken the day, the only person than can stop him in the north is Buhari, and baba is old and sick so very unlikely to contest again so kwankwaso has a good chance, unless the powers that be in APC manipulate the election.
The PDP should also pouch on kawankwaso because he is one man that has the crowd and political ruggedness to bring them back to life the PDP, age is on his side as he is only 60 and well educated
|Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by BUHARImyDOG: 7:46pm
must I comment? if you missed me click like button
|Re: Kwankwaso Denies Dumping APC, Accuses Ganduje, Atiku Of Plotting New Party by coalcoal1(m): 7:50pm
ui
