Just like Ese Walter, a twitter user has accused Coza Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo of having his way with her sister. Read her tweets below....



"I'm so pissed RN. Such disgusting man.

To think I actually believed that ESE lady was paid to tell lies, this is just too painful. That man is a DOG. God ll deal with him.

If you still believe or you are still deceiving yourself like I was, u better wake up. #EnoughisEnough

I leave u to God. But I'm sure u ll reap every single thing u are sowing.

God is very patient and merciful tho...

Cos I really don't understand how fire has not roasted these evil men that claim to be pastors

I'm sorry, if I ignored any message as regards my last night rant. For my sis sake I ll rather just pim. She's been through a lot already"



https://mobile.twitter.com/PoshRoyalbunny/status/841773863004459008





Still waiting for his robust reply on Ese Walters' matter. 40 Likes 3 Shares

Kai... We d fifu of naijiria ar wetin for the robust reply fa. Robust reply was kidnapped on his way last year... Lolzzz. Man of God una well done fa. 6 Likes

Nawa o! God help us 2 Likes





'First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out - because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionist, and I did not speak out - because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jew's, and I did not speak out - because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me - and there was no one left to speak for me' Martin Niemoller



** I remember some of the responses here** What a he-goat. So because Ese Walters isn't his sister he was quick to defend the pastor like all the sheeples defending Sulaimon without even considering the evidence. What makes him think the people won't say his sister has been paid?Martin Niemoller** I remember some of the responses here** http://www.nairaland.com/3404015/pastor-biodun-thoughts#50184864 59 Likes 5 Shares

This men of God don become endangered species o 8 Likes

I don't just understanf this thing of sleeping with men of God these days?



If Men of God choose to forget God and lure you sisters to temptation, plss and plss, remember its fornication and flew away as fast as you legs can carry u.



This pastors are Humans too and not God.



The race of morality shd be for everyone, and not for religion leaders alone.



Btw, I am not supporting the pastors ooo. 4 Likes

People fail to realize that the so called pastors are still ordinary men just like you and I.



If they commit crimes, they should be investigated and persecuted. But Nigerians no go gree, they go about victim blaming and refuse to entertain any idea that their pastor can commit a crime even with evidence staring them in the face. It's sad that this guy is only now making noise because his sister may have been a victim.



That been said, if the kini was mutual and consenting, I see no reason why these girls should disturb us with their private affairs.



As for Suleman, I don't have any issue with the guy. It's obvious he likes big nyash and he's very generous to his babes.



Konji does not discriminate against anybody... pastor or not. 11 Likes





have your way lord have your way...oh lord, have your way have your way lord have your way...oh lord, have your way 3 Likes

Is this the new trend? ... Jobless people everywhere. Please this government should provide work so that idle minds will reduce. Me fine tire sef.

You and your sister are both mad!



I visited her handle and saw this



"I'm sorry, if I ignored any message as regards my last night rant. For my sis sake I ll rather just pim. She's been through a lot already"



Someone would just wake up and start accusing men of God left and right as if it's a hubby. No proof no convincing statement yet a reputable blog like NL will decide to bring such nonsense to the front page just like that.



Those mad demonic agents on social media have started again and the day you will start seeing the consequence of these things is almost here. They wouldn't try such with Muslim clerics but since Pastors don't preach violence, they can write rubbish about them.



11 Likes 2 Shares

I remember one that told me he wanted marrying me, and even if he has sex with me, its not a sin before God as long as God recognises us as Husband and Wife cos the wedding day is "Just a ceremony for humans to come and witness".



In fact I've had a lot of experience with Pastors, but I never fell a victim.

Thank God for my dad 27 Likes 2 Shares

I still don't understand why allegations against men of God are always making front page.

Did he "rape" her? Or promise to marry her? Or give her concoction to drink? If its a case of 'chop i chop' then its none of our business..... 2 Likes

Fear men of God 1 Like

Whenever we tell them these men are human and they are often worse than your worst friend they begin to speak King John's English.



Mtcheew! 2 Likes 1 Share

So she is waiting for the lord to strike him down. Issokay

AustinDBeloved:

I still don't understand why allegations against men of God are always making front page. would you rather they are swept under the rug would you rather they are swept under the rug 25 Likes 2 Shares

you stingy wiyh pictures..... u want make I loss?

Is your sister raped? 1 Like

AustinDBeloved:

I still don't understand why allegations against men of God are always making front page.

The real problem is that you believe these people to be of God. The real problem is that you believe these people to be of God. 13 Likes

If people could defend Suleiman claiming the girl got no prove, COZA pastor( Biodun Fatoyinbo) should not be an exception. 5 Likes

. come to think of it most of these dudes go for foreign crusades without thier wives who doesn't understand this article/rant like me. come to think of it most of these dudes go for foreign crusades without thier wives 9 Likes