|Twitter User Claims Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Have Had His Way With Her Sister by ObiOmaMu: 2:40pm
Recall that in 2013, Ese Walter accused pastor Biodun of the Common Wealth Of Zion Assembly of manipulating her sexually/spiritually.
Just like Ese Walter, a twitter user has accused Coza Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo of having his way with her sister. Read her tweets below....
"I'm so pissed RN. Such disgusting man.
To think I actually believed that ESE lady was paid to tell lies, this is just too painful. That man is a DOG. God ll deal with him.
If you still believe or you are still deceiving yourself like I was, u better wake up. #EnoughisEnough
I leave u to God. But I'm sure u ll reap every single thing u are sowing.
God is very patient and merciful tho...
Cos I really don't understand how fire has not roasted these evil men that claim to be pastors
I'm sorry, if I ignored any message as regards my last night rant. For my sis sake I ll rather just pim. She's been through a lot already"
https://mobile.twitter.com/PoshRoyalbunny/status/841773863004459008
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/twitter-user-claims-coza-pastor-biodun.html
|Re: Twitter User Claims Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Have Had His Way With Her Sister by KevMitnick: 2:45pm
Still waiting for his robust reply on Ese Walters' matter.
|Re: Twitter User Claims Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Have Had His Way With Her Sister by sweery(f): 2:45pm
Hian
|Re: Twitter User Claims Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Have Had His Way With Her Sister by Paulscholari(m): 2:45pm
Kai... We d fifu of naijiria ar wetin for the robust reply fa. Robust reply was kidnapped on his way last year... Lolzzz. Man of God una well done fa.
|Re: Twitter User Claims Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Have Had His Way With Her Sister by Escalze(m): 2:47pm
Na wa oo
|Re: Twitter User Claims Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Have Had His Way With Her Sister by ammyluv2002(f): 2:51pm
Nawa o! God help us
|Re: Twitter User Claims Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Have Had His Way With Her Sister by TheEminentLaity: 3:01pm
What a he-goat. So because Ese Walters isn't his sister he was quick to defend the pastor like all the sheeples defending Sulaimon without even considering the evidence. What makes him think the people won't say his sister has been paid?
'First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out - because I was not a socialist.
Then they came for the trade unionist, and I did not speak out - because I was not a trade unionist.
Then they came for the Jew's, and I did not speak out - because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me - and there was no one left to speak for me' Martin Niemoller
** I remember some of the responses here** http://www.nairaland.com/3404015/pastor-biodun-thoughts#50184864
|Re: Twitter User Claims Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Have Had His Way With Her Sister by otijah2: 3:05pm
Ok
|Re: Twitter User Claims Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Have Had His Way With Her Sister by IamAirforce1: 3:05pm
This men of God don become endangered species o
|Re: Twitter User Claims Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Have Had His Way With Her Sister by missbronze(f): 3:05pm
Hmmm.
I don't just understanf this thing of sleeping with men of God these days?
Bikonu,
If Men of God choose to forget God and lure you sisters to temptation, plss and plss, remember its fornication and flew away as fast as you legs can carry u.
This pastors are Humans too and not God.
The race of morality shd be for everyone, and not for religion leaders alone.
Btw, I am not supporting the pastors ooo.
|Re: Twitter User Claims Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Have Had His Way With Her Sister by nanizle(m): 3:06pm
Sighs.
People fail to realize that the so called pastors are still ordinary men just like you and I.
If they commit crimes, they should be investigated and persecuted. But Nigerians no go gree, they go about victim blaming and refuse to entertain any idea that their pastor can commit a crime even with evidence staring them in the face. It's sad that this guy is only now making noise because his sister may have been a victim.
That been said, if the kini was mutual and consenting, I see no reason why these girls should disturb us with their private affairs.
As for Suleman, I don't have any issue with the guy. It's obvious he likes big nyash and he's very generous to his babes.
Konji does not discriminate against anybody... pastor or not.
|Re: Twitter User Claims Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Have Had His Way With Her Sister by GreenMavro: 3:06pm
have your way lord have your way...oh lord, have your way
|Re: Twitter User Claims Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Have Had His Way With Her Sister by TINALETC3(f): 3:06pm
|Re: Twitter User Claims Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Have Had His Way With Her Sister by ninocia18(m): 3:06pm
Is this the new trend? ... Jobless people everywhere. Please this government should provide work so that idle minds will reduce. Me fine tire sef.
|Re: Twitter User Claims Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Have Had His Way With Her Sister by datola: 3:06pm
ok
|Re: Twitter User Claims Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Have Had His Way With Her Sister by admax(m): 3:06pm
You and your sister are both mad!
Modified
I visited her handle and saw this
"I'm sorry, if I ignored any message as regards my last night rant. For my sis sake I ll rather just pim. She's been through a lot already"
Someone would just wake up and start accusing men of God left and right as if it's a hubby. No proof no convincing statement yet a reputable blog like NL will decide to bring such nonsense to the front page just like that.
Those mad demonic agents on social media have started again and the day you will start seeing the consequence of these things is almost here. They wouldn't try such with Muslim clerics but since Pastors don't preach violence, they can write rubbish about them.
|Re: Twitter User Claims Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Have Had His Way With Her Sister by SlimBrawnie(f): 3:07pm
I remember one that told me he wanted marrying me, and even if he has sex with me, its not a sin before God as long as God recognises us as Husband and Wife cos the wedding day is "Just a ceremony for humans to come and witness".
In fact I've had a lot of experience with Pastors, but I never fell a victim.
Thank God for my dad
|Re: Twitter User Claims Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Have Had His Way With Her Sister by AustinDBeloved(m): 3:07pm
I still don't understand why allegations against men of God are always making front page.
|Re: Twitter User Claims Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Have Had His Way With Her Sister by soberdrunk(m): 3:07pm
Did he "rape" her? Or promise to marry her? Or give her concoction to drink? If its a case of 'chop i chop' then its none of our business.....
|Re: Twitter User Claims Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Have Had His Way With Her Sister by nairalandfreak: 3:07pm
|Re: Twitter User Claims Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Have Had His Way With Her Sister by bastien: 3:07pm
Fear men of God
|Re: Twitter User Claims Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Have Had His Way With Her Sister by GavelSlam: 3:08pm
Whenever we tell them these men are human and they are often worse than your worst friend they begin to speak King John's English.
Mtcheew!
|Re: Twitter User Claims Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Have Had His Way With Her Sister by eduevolutionnow: 3:08pm
So she is waiting for the lord to strike him down. Issokay
|Re: Twitter User Claims Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Have Had His Way With Her Sister by Phiniter(m): 3:08pm
AustinDBeloved:would you rather they are swept under the rug
|Re: Twitter User Claims Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Have Had His Way With Her Sister by jobinfomania(m): 3:08pm
you stingy wiyh pictures..... u want make I loss?
|Re: Twitter User Claims Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Have Had His Way With Her Sister by GiaGunn(f): 3:09pm
Hian...
|Re: Twitter User Claims Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Have Had His Way With Her Sister by RALPHOW(m): 3:09pm
Is your sister raped?
|Re: Twitter User Claims Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Have Had His Way With Her Sister by Towncrier247: 3:09pm
..
|Re: Twitter User Claims Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Have Had His Way With Her Sister by GavelSlam: 3:09pm
AustinDBeloved:
The real problem is that you believe these people to be of God.
|Re: Twitter User Claims Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Have Had His Way With Her Sister by Bembem1: 3:11pm
If people could defend Suleiman claiming the girl got no prove, COZA pastor( Biodun Fatoyinbo) should not be an exception.
|Re: Twitter User Claims Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Have Had His Way With Her Sister by ednut1(m): 3:11pm
who doesn't understand this article/rant like me . come to think of it most of these dudes go for foreign crusades without thier wives
|Re: Twitter User Claims Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Have Had His Way With Her Sister by Amberon: 3:11pm
Ok
