|7 Healthy Ways To Fry Foods by Opinionated: 3:37pm
There has been much talk about fried foods generally being unhealthy, but we all know as Nigerians we really can’t but fry our foods from time to time. Thankfully, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares 7 ways to help make your fried foods healthier to eat. The goal here is to minimize oil absorption.
1. Choose Heart-Healthy Oil With A High Smoke Point
The sub-heading says it all. Heart-healthy oil with low cholesterol is what you should use when frying your foods. Also, different oils have different stabilities, also called the ‘smoke point’. The higher the smoke point the more stable your oil and the better suited it is for cooking at high temperatures.
2. Keep Your Oil Fresh
Please don’t wait till your frying oil is dark-brown or even black before you change it. The more oil is exposed to high temperature, the more readily it breaks down and releases free radicals etc into your food. It’s advisable to reuse your oil for about 3 or 4 times, after which you should change to a fresh one.
3. Keep Your Oil Clean
Make sure your oil is clean and be sure to remove the crumbs or debris that might be left in the pan after frying. It’s important to often remove this debris because they will continue to burn in the pan. The burned particles will cause the oil to discolor and eventually infuse it with an off flavor that will affect the taste of the food. Slotted spoons can easily be used to remove these crumbs.
4. Heat Your Oil To The Proper Temperature
Be sure to heat your cooking oil to the proper temperature before you start frying. Without doing this, your food will end up absorbing more oil than it should, defeating the goal of minimizing oil absorption and increasing the fat and calorie content of your food.
5. Maintain the Proper Temperature When Cooking
It’s not enough to heat to the proper temperature before cooking; you should also maintain the proper temperature when cooking the food. If this is not done, the food will absorb excess oil, not only adding fat and calories to it but also making it soggy and greasy. Typically, a greasy fried food is a badly fried food.
6. When Battering Food Before Frying…
When battering foods before frying, you should use carbonated liquids or a small amount of leavening (baking soda) or both in the batter. They help to release gas bubbles as the food cooks and further reduces oil absorption.
7. Drain Your Fried Foods Immediately After Frying
To prevent excess oil from clinging and soaking into the food, you should drain your fried foods on a paper towel, one to two minutes after frying.
source:http://www.opinions.ng/7-healthy-ways-fry-foods/
cc lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: 7 Healthy Ways To Fry Foods by brunofarad(m): 3:58pm
Good write up
Stuffs can be baked in the oven as against frying.
It is much healthier
|Re: 7 Healthy Ways To Fry Foods by veekid(m): 3:58pm
thank you
|Re: 7 Healthy Ways To Fry Foods by HottestFire: 3:58pm
The no.3 sha...
|Re: 7 Healthy Ways To Fry Foods by PMWSpirit(m): 3:59pm
I hear
|Re: 7 Healthy Ways To Fry Foods by SweetestNma: 3:59pm
Ok. Bye
|Re: 7 Healthy Ways To Fry Foods by 35000tons: 4:00pm
|Re: 7 Healthy Ways To Fry Foods by prettyjo(f): 4:01pm
nothing to comment,just know that prettyjo visited this thread.
bye
|Re: 7 Healthy Ways To Fry Foods by Toluabigr8(m): 4:01pm
una still dey fry food for this kind recession period...u knw no how much oyel cost
|Re: 7 Healthy Ways To Fry Foods by soberdrunk(m): 4:02pm
I doubt if the woman i buy fried yam and akara from follows any of these rules.......
|Re: 7 Healthy Ways To Fry Foods by heryurh(m): 4:04pm
H
|Re: 7 Healthy Ways To Fry Foods by Chuukwudi(m): 4:08pm
Nice one
|Re: 7 Healthy Ways To Fry Foods by fufuNegusi(m): 4:08pm
I dont cook
i repeat....
I dont cook
so whats my bizness with this...
we talking economy and oil money
you talking cooking oil ??
this is not for me
maybe i should invite my girlfriend here
|Re: 7 Healthy Ways To Fry Foods by Flexherbal(m): 4:14pm
Nice post !
|Re: 7 Healthy Ways To Fry Foods by obynocute(m): 4:16pm
get urslf electric deep fryer nd save urslf all this stress. .
|Re: 7 Healthy Ways To Fry Foods by Hayormeah(f): 4:18pm
I think the healthiest type of frying for now is air frying. #i may be wrong though.
|Re: 7 Healthy Ways To Fry Foods by Chukazu: 4:26pm
all these na ten commandments of "donts" bu t you never tell us how to do it. e.g how do we know the right temp?
|Re: 7 Healthy Ways To Fry Foods by lefulefu(m): 4:27pm
vegetable oil is a better oil for frying...am i right op?
|Re: 7 Healthy Ways To Fry Foods by Sanchez01: 4:31pm
1. AVOID DEEP FRYING!
2. Avoid unbranded oils
3. Use oils with little or no cholesterol.
Those the only way to live long with vegetable oils.
|Re: 7 Healthy Ways To Fry Foods by agulion: 4:35pm
had it been this thread is about Tonto Dike it could been filled up by now
|Re: 7 Healthy Ways To Fry Foods by Sanchez01: 4:38pm
Hayormeah:A major disadvantage of dry frying method is the development of acrylamide. When you use grilling or roasted method for cooking meat, you will find blackened crusts in the meat. This compound is found in this area and is not at all safe for health as it can lead to cancer.
It is almost worse than other frying means.
