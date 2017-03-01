₦airaland Forum

Thin Tall Tony Rejects N1Million Offer To Quit BBNaija by JamieNaija(m): 5:06pm
In the video below, Thin Tall Tony was in a diary session where he was offered 1 million naira to quit the house, an offer he rejected as he was confident he will win the show.

Thin tall tony is amongst those nominated for eviction, alongside Tboss, Efe, and Debbie Rise.




http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/bbnaija-thin-tall-tony-refuses-offer-of.html

Re: Thin Tall Tony Rejects N1Million Offer To Quit BBNaija by Certitude(m): 5:22pm
shortstoutshola

Re: Thin Tall Tony Rejects N1Million Offer To Quit BBNaija by casttlebarbz(m): 5:33pm

Re: Thin Tall Tony Rejects N1Million Offer To Quit BBNaija by WhiteSoup: 5:33pm
Good.

Atiku&Ibori 2019

Re: Thin Tall Tony Rejects N1Million Offer To Quit BBNaija by uzo4real(m): 5:33pm
Who cares?

Re: Thin Tall Tony Rejects N1Million Offer To Quit BBNaija by gholuk59(f): 5:33pm
He has the lowest vote so far. I'm sure he doesn't know he his going home this sunday. Team Efe

Re: Thin Tall Tony Rejects N1Million Offer To Quit BBNaija by MrRhymes101(m): 5:33pm
This guy never hear "a bird at hand before?


don't like my post, I'm ugly

Re: Thin Tall Tony Rejects N1Million Offer To Quit BBNaija by Millz404(m): 5:33pm
Mtchew useless show.... Bt d one million is not

Re: Thin Tall Tony Rejects N1Million Offer To Quit BBNaija by brunobaba(m): 5:33pm
stc...thanks
Re: Thin Tall Tony Rejects N1Million Offer To Quit BBNaija by thuggCheetah(m): 5:34pm
U will wish u didn't

Re: Thin Tall Tony Rejects N1Million Offer To Quit BBNaija by Araoluwa005(m): 5:34pm
nonsense

Re: Thin Tall Tony Rejects N1Million Offer To Quit BBNaija by naija1stpikin: 5:34pm
angry
Re: Thin Tall Tony Rejects N1Million Offer To Quit BBNaija by segzyndpep(m): 5:34pm
I wish he knew he has he lowest vote...you are coming home on sunday..mumu

Re: Thin Tall Tony Rejects N1Million Offer To Quit BBNaija by Oyind18: 5:34pm
The story no make sense
Re: Thin Tall Tony Rejects N1Million Offer To Quit BBNaija by eboski2: 5:34pm
maybe he didnt know he has the lowest vote.....

Re: Thin Tall Tony Rejects N1Million Offer To Quit BBNaija by kingdenny(m): 5:34pm
One million birds in the hand better than 25 million birds in the bush.

Re: Thin Tall Tony Rejects N1Million Offer To Quit BBNaija by Tyche(m): 5:34pm
You can't connect the dot going forward
Re: Thin Tall Tony Rejects N1Million Offer To Quit BBNaija by emzreus(m): 5:34pm
.
Re: Thin Tall Tony Rejects N1Million Offer To Quit BBNaija by SunnyBlaze1(m): 5:34pm
grin

He knew they were joking grin

Re: Thin Tall Tony Rejects N1Million Offer To Quit BBNaija by Cunninlinguist: 5:34pm
If he had seen the online poll, he would have jumped at the offer. At all at all na him bad pass

Re: Thin Tall Tony Rejects N1Million Offer To Quit BBNaija by Deem: 5:34pm
It's better he is evicted than to take #1m

Re: Thin Tall Tony Rejects N1Million Offer To Quit BBNaija by sexymoma(f): 5:35pm
Another secrets and drama coming up when this guys is out...
watch out angry
watch out angry
Re: Thin Tall Tony Rejects N1Million Offer To Quit BBNaija by Antoeni(m): 5:35pm
He better collect before he miss everything

Re: Thin Tall Tony Rejects N1Million Offer To Quit BBNaija by CuteJude: 5:36pm
Too small na, which kind talk be that one
Re: Thin Tall Tony Rejects N1Million Offer To Quit BBNaija by sunniz12(m): 5:36pm
I love his believe...
Watch as BBNaija housemate GIFTY Cried as she reveals DAT she was once married
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T3frybD77zA
Re: Thin Tall Tony Rejects N1Million Offer To Quit BBNaija by Alexander001(m): 5:36pm
Good for him. We can't find our secondary school classmates on social media anymore because "Ngozi Kate Okeke" is now "La Candy Katty Crush". Jennifer Nonye Nwabueze is now " Mhiz Nonny QueenBerry Diva . While Emeka Gideon Mmadu is now "Xclusive King

Re: Thin Tall Tony Rejects N1Million Offer To Quit BBNaija by SlimBrawnie(f): 5:36pm
Doesn't know he's coming back to his FAM this weekend

Re: Thin Tall Tony Rejects N1Million Offer To Quit BBNaija by harrygold: 5:36pm
leaving the certain to pursue the uncertain....
Re: Thin Tall Tony Rejects N1Million Offer To Quit BBNaija by IamAirforce1: 5:36pm
If only he knew he has the lowest vote
Re: Thin Tall Tony Rejects N1Million Offer To Quit BBNaija by jeromzy(m): 5:37pm
Tboss just rejected the 1million naira offer...that's a huge mistake on her part.
Re: Thin Tall Tony Rejects N1Million Offer To Quit BBNaija by CaptVerida: 5:38pm
Only if u could see d polls bro...
Re: Thin Tall Tony Rejects N1Million Offer To Quit BBNaija by Aburi001: 5:38pm
WhiteSoup:
Good.

Atiku&Ibori 2019
If name me too, I go reject am.After all, #1 million naira is just $2,230k dollar grin

