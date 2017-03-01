Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Thin Tall Tony Rejects N1Million Offer To Quit BBNaija (20432 Views)

Thin Tall Tony's Wife Packs Out Of Their Matrimonial Home With Kids - TheInfoNG / Photo Of Thin Tall Tony And Family / Thin Tall Tony Strips Unclad At Bug Brother Naija (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Thin tall tony is amongst those nominated for eviction, alongside Tboss, Efe, and Debbie Rise.









http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/bbnaija-thin-tall-tony-refuses-offer-of.html In the video below, Thin Tall Tony was in a diary session where he was offered 1 million naira to quit the house, an offer he rejected as he was confident he will win the show.Thin tall tony is amongst those nominated for eviction, alongside Tboss, Efe, and Debbie Rise.

shortstoutshola sss. 3 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

Good.



Atiku&Ibori 2019 1 Like

? Who cares 1 Like

He has the lowest vote so far. I'm sure he doesn't know he his going home this sunday. Team Efe 39 Likes 1 Share

This guy never hear "a bird at hand before?





don't like my post, I'm ugly 44 Likes

Mtchew useless show.... Bt d one million is not 1 Like

stc...thanks

U will wish u didn't 2 Likes 1 Share

nonsense 4 Likes

I wish he knew he has he lowest vote...you are coming home on sunday..mumu 16 Likes

The story no make sense

maybe he didnt know he has the lowest vote..... 8 Likes

One million birds in the hand better than 25 million birds in the bush. 34 Likes 3 Shares

You can't connect the dot going forward

.





He knew they were joking He knew they were joking 2 Likes

If he had seen the online poll, he would have jumped at the offer. At all at all na him bad pass 1 Like

It's better he is evicted than to take #1m 3 Likes



watch out Another secrets and drama coming up when this guys is out...watch out

He better collect before he miss everything 1 Like 1 Share

Too small na, which kind talk be that one



Watch as BBNaija housemate GIFTY Cried as she reveals DAT she was once married

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T3frybD77zA I love his believe...Watch as BBNaija housemate GIFTY Cried as she reveals DAT she was once married

Good for him. We can't find our secondary school classmates on social media anymore because "Ngozi Kate Okeke" is now "La Candy Katty Crush". Jennifer Nonye Nwabueze is now " Mhiz Nonny QueenBerry Diva . While Emeka Gideon Mmadu is now "Xclusive King 32 Likes

Doesn't know he's coming back to his FAM this weekend 6 Likes 1 Share

leaving the certain to pursue the uncertain....

If only he knew he has the lowest vote

Tboss just rejected the 1million naira offer...that's a huge mistake on her part.

Only if u could see d polls bro...