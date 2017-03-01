₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,764,266 members, 3,420,440 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 March 2017 at 07:52 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss (10356 Views)
Onyinye Onwugben Blasts Tboss: "Send This Runz Girl To Her Private Jet Toasters" / Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement / AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by ObiOmaMu: 5:19pm
Makeup entrepreneur and daughter of billionaire businessman, Chief Izu Onwugbenu ,Onyinye Chukwuogo, have deleted her Instagram account after she received several backlash for attacking Tboss.
Her Instagram handle has now been deleted and can no longer be found.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/onyinye-onwugbenu-deletes-instagram.html
1 Like
|Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by Donshegxy10(m): 5:24pm
hmmmmm, nah wah o, trouble dey sleep yanga go wake am
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by dadavivo: 5:26pm
I finished her last night. Ashawwoo claiming makeup artist. BossNation jumped on her, no time.
All her thousands of followers flushed down the toilet.
17 Likes
|Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by Nne5(f): 5:27pm
Tbh she posted rubbish not like i support tboss anyway.Seems she beefing tboss.
I don't know why people don't conceal emotions. I may be angry with sm1 and the person will never know .I'm like that.
17 Likes
|Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by emzreus(m): 5:35pm
.
|Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by brunofarad(m): 5:41pm
Ok
|Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by ichommy(m): 5:41pm
|Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by ToriBlue(f): 5:41pm
Inferiority complex is disturbing her.
4 Likes
|Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by mokoshalb(m): 5:41pm
I fear you oo
Nne5:
9 Likes
|Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by Evaberry(f): 5:41pm
...
|Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by CuteJude: 5:42pm
She no get yansh
I dont waste my time on such people , at least as i dey insult u , the yansh go attract me to come back and talk more
8 Likes
|Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by mmosac: 5:42pm
but why people no dey think before them act
3 Likes
|Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by ZUBY77(m): 5:42pm
And you that is jubiliating from the ground floor, When is anyone going to notice what you ever said.
.. Or is it not the same earth space you occupy with her?
"Unfortunately, some creatures believe they are here to discuss others"
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by Goldenheart(m): 5:42pm
is Tboss coming
1 Like
|Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by pmud11: 5:42pm
thats her stress ... mind you, she didnt delete it, she only changed the name of her handle.
2 Likes
|Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by okochaik: 5:43pm
.
|Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by naija1stpikin: 5:43pm
|Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by DollarAngel(m): 5:44pm
Okay
Meanwhile this is Barca new Jersey
7 Likes
|Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by Amberon: 5:44pm
Lol
|Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by Nofuckgiven: 5:44pm
Haters go die finish. I no talk am
I still don't get what people gain from hating?
1 Like
|Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by paroh137(m): 5:44pm
h
|Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by dadavivo: 5:45pm
She's team Bisola, why not support your own person and stop bad mouthing others. She called Tboss runz girl. BossNation decended on her.
1 Like
|Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by Tynasparks(f): 5:45pm
Onyinye nigerians got no chill...
|Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by Naij001: 5:45pm
|Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by Rayd502(m): 5:46pm
Nigerians no get chill...everybody dey vex whether you make sense or not.
5 Likes
|Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by alldbest: 5:46pm
Nne5:
People are different, everyone won't be like you
1 Like
|Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by nepapole(m): 5:46pm
She-diot.
1 Like
|Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by Negotiate: 5:46pm
Lol
|Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by Goldenheart(m): 5:47pm
CuteJude:
Bros dah Yansh no here o
|Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by Fraegunnaya(m): 5:48pm
Nne5:
I fear you pass devil sef
3 Likes
|Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by auntysimbiat(f): 5:48pm
but see this na
Is Nollywood Rivaling Black Hollywood? / Return Of Jenifa becomes Fastest grossing Nollywood movie Of All Time / The Concubine: Nigerian Novel Made Into A Film
Viewing this topic: Syphax(m), aigjoey(m), tainot2002(m), Ayomax(m), PopeExplicit(m), chillex8, mzlizabelle(f), clem101(m), PRINCEMUBBY(m), patrickdaniel, benardemma(m), Urbanoversabi(m), donwilly3, Amirullaha(m), Victory9, Ajpharm(m), Nofuckgiven, Pearlvictory(m), Phinalphantasy, drgeorge1(m), Rooneyboy(m), peterpen(m), oyb(m), barallanee(f), Timeless009, buygala(m) and 45 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3