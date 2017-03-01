₦airaland Forum

Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by ObiOmaMu: 5:19pm
Makeup entrepreneur and daughter of billionaire businessman, Chief Izu Onwugbenu ,Onyinye Chukwuogo, have deleted her Instagram account after she received several backlash for attacking Tboss.

Her Instagram handle has now been deleted and can no longer be found.


http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/onyinye-onwugbenu-deletes-instagram.html

Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by Donshegxy10(m): 5:24pm
hmmmmm, nah wah o, trouble dey sleep yanga go wake am

Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by dadavivo: 5:26pm
I finished her last night. Ashawwoo claiming makeup artist. BossNation jumped on her, no time.

All her thousands of followers flushed down the toilet.

Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by Nne5(f): 5:27pm
Tbh she posted rubbish not like i support tboss anyway.Seems she beefing tboss.

I don't know why people don't conceal emotions. I may be angry with sm1 and the person will never know .I'm like that.

Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by emzreus(m): 5:35pm
Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by brunofarad(m): 5:41pm
Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by ichommy(m): 5:41pm
grin grin
Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by ToriBlue(f): 5:41pm
Inferiority complex is disturbing her.

Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by mokoshalb(m): 5:41pm
I fear you oo grin
Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by Evaberry(f): 5:41pm
Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by CuteJude: 5:42pm
She no get yansh

I dont waste my time on such people , at least as i dey insult u , the yansh go attract me to come back and talk more grin

Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by mmosac: 5:42pm
but why people no dey think before them act

Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by ZUBY77(m): 5:42pm
And you that is jubiliating from the ground floor, When is anyone going to notice what you ever said.

.. Or is it not the same earth space you occupy with her?

"Unfortunately, some creatures believe they are here to discuss others"
sad

Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by Goldenheart(m): 5:42pm
grin is Tboss coming

Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by pmud11: 5:42pm
thats her stress grin... mind you, she didnt delete it, she only changed the name of her handle.

Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by okochaik: 5:43pm
Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by naija1stpikin: 5:43pm
Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by DollarAngel(m): 5:44pm
Meanwhile this is Barca new Jersey

Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by Amberon: 5:44pm
Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by Nofuckgiven: 5:44pm
Haters go die finish. I no talk am grin
I still don't get what people gain from hating? undecided

Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by paroh137(m): 5:44pm
Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by dadavivo: 5:45pm
She's team Bisola, why not support your own person and stop bad mouthing others. She called Tboss runz girl. BossNation decended on her.

Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by Tynasparks(f): 5:45pm
Onyinye nigerians got no chill...
Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by Naij001: 5:45pm
Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by Rayd502(m): 5:46pm
Nigerians no get chill...everybody dey vex whether you make sense or not.

Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by alldbest: 5:46pm
People are different, everyone won't be like you

Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by nepapole(m): 5:46pm
She-diot.

Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by Negotiate: 5:46pm
Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by Goldenheart(m): 5:47pm
Bros dah Yansh no here o grin
Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by Fraegunnaya(m): 5:48pm
I fear you pass devil sef

Re: Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss by auntysimbiat(f): 5:48pm
but see this na

