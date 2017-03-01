Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Onyinye Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Backlash For Attacking Tboss (10356 Views)

Her Instagram handle has now been deleted and can no longer be found.





http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/onyinye-onwugbenu-deletes-instagram.html Makeup entrepreneur and daughter of billionaire businessman, Chief Izu Onwugbenu ,Onyinye Chukwuogo, have deleted her Instagram account after she received several backlash for attacking Tboss.Her Instagram handle has now been deleted and can no longer be found. 1 Like

hmmmmm, nah wah o, trouble dey sleep yanga go wake am 2 Likes 1 Share

I finished her last night. Ashawwoo claiming makeup artist. BossNation jumped on her, no time.



All her thousands of followers flushed down the toilet. 17 Likes

Tbh she posted rubbish not like i support tboss anyway.Seems she beefing tboss.



I don't know why people don't conceal emotions. I may be angry with sm1 and the person will never know .I'm like that. 17 Likes

Inferiority complex is disturbing her. 4 Likes

I dont waste my time on such people , at least as i dey insult u , the yansh go attract me to come back and talk more She no get yanshI dont waste my time on such people , at least as i dey insult u , the yansh go attract me to come back and talk more 8 Likes

but why people no dey think before them act 3 Likes





.. Or is it not the same earth space you occupy with her?



"Unfortunately, some creatures believe they are here to discuss others"

And you that is jubiliating from the ground floor, When is anyone going to notice what you ever said... Or is it not the same earth space you occupy with her?"Unfortunately, some creatures believe they are here to discuss others" 5 Likes 1 Share

is Tboss coming is Tboss coming 1 Like

... mind you, she didnt delete it, she only changed the name of her handle. thats her stress... mind you, she didnt delete it, she only changed the name of her handle. 2 Likes

Meanwhile this is Barca new Jersey 7 Likes

I still don't get what people gain from hating? Haters go die finish. I no talk amI still don't get what people gain from hating? 1 Like

She's team Bisola, why not support your own person and stop bad mouthing others. She called Tboss runz girl. BossNation decended on her. 1 Like

Onyinye nigerians got no chill...

Nigerians no get chill...everybody dey vex whether you make sense or not. 5 Likes

People are different, everyone won't be like you People are different, everyone won't be like you 1 Like

She-diot. 1 Like

Bros dah Yansh no here o Bros dah Yansh no here o

I fear you pass devil sef I fear you pass devil sef 3 Likes