Here is how many Johnson's husband Prince Odianonsen Okojie reacted to her appointment by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state.......





'ON MY WIFE, MRS MERCY JOHNSON OKOJIE'S APPOINTMENT AS SENIOR SPECIAL ASSISTANT(SSA) ON ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS AND CULTURE TO THE GOVERNOR OF KOGI STATE, HIS EXCELLENCY GOVERNOR YAHAYA BELLO.



First and foremost let me cease this opportunity to again thank God Almighty for sparing our lives till this moment and also for this honour He has deemed my beautiful and adorable wife worthy of. In the event of this congratulatory message, I also want to specifically and categorically say that I, Prince Odianosen Okojie gives my full consent and support of any kind to my wife Mrs Mercy Johnson Okojie on her recent appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Kogi State on Entertainments, Arts and Culture.



Humans in their chosen endeavor who have given their all in pursuit of their careers and have dedicated so much time and resources in the service of humanity through their chosen professions over the years and indeed have been found worthy to handle certain positions and deliver their passion in serving the people via government appointments.



I must thank the Government of Kogi State led by his Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello for deeming my beloved wife worthy enough for this position.. For this I want to again say kudos to the Executive Governor of Kogi State.



Let me also thank you all our numerous friends, relatives, well wishers and fans for your outburst of overwhelming congratulatory messages since the announcement of this timely appointment. I want to say we appreciate your love and support as well as your prayers at all times. May God richly bless you for this special effort. And by this, I want to also specifically state that I grant my full Consent and Support to my beautiful and caring wife and promise to do all within my powers to support her in all ramifications to effectively help her discharge her duties as a career wife and mother of our lovely children. Thanks to you all once again as I say a big Congratulations to my wife, (Hon. Mercy Johnson Okojie) on her recent appointment which takes effect from April 1st 2017.



Thank you and God bless you all'.







