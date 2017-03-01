₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mercy Johnson's Husband Reacts To Her Appointment By Governor Yahaya Bello by sar33: 5:44pm
Here is how many Johnson's husband Prince Odianonsen Okojie reacted to her appointment by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state.......
'ON MY WIFE, MRS MERCY JOHNSON OKOJIE'S APPOINTMENT AS SENIOR SPECIAL ASSISTANT(SSA) ON ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS AND CULTURE TO THE GOVERNOR OF KOGI STATE, HIS EXCELLENCY GOVERNOR YAHAYA BELLO.
First and foremost let me cease this opportunity to again thank God Almighty for sparing our lives till this moment and also for this honour He has deemed my beautiful and adorable wife worthy of. In the event of this congratulatory message, I also want to specifically and categorically say that I, Prince Odianosen Okojie gives my full consent and support of any kind to my wife Mrs Mercy Johnson Okojie on her recent appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Kogi State on Entertainments, Arts and Culture.
Humans in their chosen endeavor who have given their all in pursuit of their careers and have dedicated so much time and resources in the service of humanity through their chosen professions over the years and indeed have been found worthy to handle certain positions and deliver their passion in serving the people via government appointments.
I must thank the Government of Kogi State led by his Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello for deeming my beloved wife worthy enough for this position.. For this I want to again say kudos to the Executive Governor of Kogi State.
Let me also thank you all our numerous friends, relatives, well wishers and fans for your outburst of overwhelming congratulatory messages since the announcement of this timely appointment. I want to say we appreciate your love and support as well as your prayers at all times. May God richly bless you for this special effort. And by this, I want to also specifically state that I grant my full Consent and Support to my beautiful and caring wife and promise to do all within my powers to support her in all ramifications to effectively help her discharge her duties as a career wife and mother of our lovely children. Thanks to you all once again as I say a big Congratulations to my wife, (Hon. Mercy Johnson Okojie) on her recent appointment which takes effect from April 1st 2017.
Thank you and God bless you all'.
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Husband Reacts To Her Appointment By Governor Yahaya Bello by Naij001: 5:49pm
First and foremost let me cease this opportunity to again thank God Almighty for letting you have sense as a good husband that adores his wife. You're a road model
And to your beautiful wife who had been my crush for many years now. I say congratulations
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Husband Reacts To Her Appointment By Governor Yahaya Bello by veekid(m): 5:52pm
Kogi state Governor wan fúck Mercy Johnson ni
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Husband Reacts To Her Appointment By Governor Yahaya Bello by ESDKING: 5:52pm
Good, but your eyes should always be on that bello coupled with the fact that your wife is so endowed both ups down. I wish her well.
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Husband Reacts To Her Appointment By Governor Yahaya Bello by ayatt(m): 5:52pm
when God decide to pick your call..no man born of woman can divert it.
Mercy johnson is one of the most talented nollywood actress i respect most.
wish her luck!!
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Husband Reacts To Her Appointment By Governor Yahaya Bello by MrRhymes101(m): 5:53pm
Hope she works sha
Don't like my post, I'm ugly
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Husband Reacts To Her Appointment By Governor Yahaya Bello by Naij001: 5:53pm
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Husband Reacts To Her Appointment By Governor Yahaya Bello by VanBommel(m): 5:53pm
Naij001:see them as them dey book space
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Husband Reacts To Her Appointment By Governor Yahaya Bello by Jemaimma(f): 5:53pm
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Husband Reacts To Her Appointment By Governor Yahaya Bello by valemtech(m): 5:53pm
Nacking tins on point...No say I no talk am ooh
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Husband Reacts To Her Appointment By Governor Yahaya Bello by timbs001(m): 5:54pm
Nice. What a loving and supportive husband.
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Husband Reacts To Her Appointment By Governor Yahaya Bello by Deem: 5:54pm
wasting resources.useless appointment
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Husband Reacts To Her Appointment By Governor Yahaya Bello by mmosac: 5:54pm
Our governors forget quickly that this is not a popularity contest, I hope they knw what they are doing sha
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Husband Reacts To Her Appointment By Governor Yahaya Bello by Divay22(f): 5:54pm
What more can a woman ask for
She's blessed
Congratulations again Ma.
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Husband Reacts To Her Appointment By Governor Yahaya Bello by SamConquer(m): 5:54pm
hmm
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Husband Reacts To Her Appointment By Governor Yahaya Bello by Zulu212: 5:55pm
Husband weh no de do Yahoo Yahoo,dat one nah husband?
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Husband Reacts To Her Appointment By Governor Yahaya Bello by repogirl(f): 5:55pm
Congrats to her on her 'appointment'.
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Husband Reacts To Her Appointment By Governor Yahaya Bello by ElsonMorali: 5:55pm
Just wondering what her portfolio will look like
Entertainment? What does that even mean?
There's no department or ministry of social welfare but there's an SSA for entertainment. Issorite
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Husband Reacts To Her Appointment By Governor Yahaya Bello by sexymoma(f): 5:55pm
all these social media flaunting
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Husband Reacts To Her Appointment By Governor Yahaya Bello by WhiteSoup: 5:55pm
The Governor may be sleeping with her. Just thinking out loud though.
Yoruba women are known for such.
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Husband Reacts To Her Appointment By Governor Yahaya Bello by preciousMI1(f): 5:55pm
OK nah...wehdone ma, rideon sir
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Husband Reacts To Her Appointment By Governor Yahaya Bello by solomonita(m): 5:55pm
Good one
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Husband Reacts To Her Appointment By Governor Yahaya Bello by jnrbayano(m): 5:55pm
Pride goes before a fall.
See how a humble woman in Mercy Johnson has been elevated.
Fully endowed woman but you won't see her on the tabloids flaunting it at any time (Both when single and after marriage)
Most colleague of hers are in the news for the wrong reasons.
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Husband Reacts To Her Appointment By Governor Yahaya Bello by sholay2011(m): 5:55pm
Congrats to them. Seen.
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Husband Reacts To Her Appointment By Governor Yahaya Bello by geekybabe(f): 5:56pm
Is mercy pregnant??
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Husband Reacts To Her Appointment By Governor Yahaya Bello by iykmora(m): 5:56pm
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Husband Reacts To Her Appointment By Governor Yahaya Bello by ricmx: 5:56pm
sar33:Arrange government.
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Husband Reacts To Her Appointment By Governor Yahaya Bello by Scream(m): 5:56pm
Aya..to za oza room...
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Husband Reacts To Her Appointment By Governor Yahaya Bello by swtcharissa(f): 5:56pm
Congratulations darl.....proud husband God bless u but we no wan hear beating story anytime o....
