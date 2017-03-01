Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) (21583 Views)

Unknown gunmen assassinated the founder and head pastor of Love Fire Ministry, a Pentecostal church located at 3, Ugiagbe street, off Country Home Motel Road, in Benin, Edo State.



Pastor Godwin Emmanuel popularly known as Prophet Speed, was shot dead on Sunday night along Oko Central road, off Airport road, Benin, Edo state.



Head of media of the church, Festus Edema, who confirmed the tragic incident to journalists, said the pastor was on his way to distribute food items to members of the church who are in need and to drop one of his members at Oko Central road, when he was shot dead by yet to be identified gunmen, who pretended to be pushing their car that broke down.



"The man of God stopped for them to pass so that he can have his way. He never knew that they were the people came to attack him. So that is how they gave him shots in the chest and the stomach,{" said Mr Edema.



"Being the strong man, he still tried to put the car in reverse and as he was reversing the car, he hit the fence and they came to give him a close range shot that silenced him," Edema added.

Also speaking, a member of the church who identified himself simply as Pastor Esquire, said the news of the death of cleric devastated him.



“When I heard about the news of his death, it was devastating and shocking. It is a painful one, very painful, but God will give us the strength to go through it," Esquire said.

source

http://www.reportnaija.com/2017/03/photos-unknown-gunmen-assassinates.html source 1 Like 2 Shares

Rest in peace.



Are you pondering what I'm pondering folks? 6 Likes

planned assassination, definitely a close member is an informant. 38 Likes 1 Share

So sad, may his soul rest in peace 5 Likes

GavelSlam:

Rest in peace.

Are you pondering what I'm pondering folks? What are you pondering please. What are you pondering please. 12 Likes

human inhumanity to human 2 Likes

Alitair:



What are you pondering please.

Come on now.



Don't you know some conspiracy theory has to be concocted for every misfortune against the church in Nigeria today?



The most ridiculous the most acceptable.



Please suggest something wacky. Come on now.Don't you know some conspiracy theory has to be concocted for every misfortune against the church in Nigeria today?The most ridiculous the most acceptable.Please suggest something wacky. 3 Likes

Why did his car breakdown na?!

Kai



RIP TO THE DEAD



MEANWHILE



1 Like

Too bad. May his soul rest in peace 1 Like

It is well 1 Like 1 Share

It's well with us all Insha Jesu 8 Likes

What an Evil World, RIP

emeijeh:

Why did his car breakdown na?!

Kai





Whose car broke down? Whose car broke down? 28 Likes

RIP. He didn't see that coming. God work in a different way from man. Full stop





emeijeh:

Why did his car breakdown na?!

Kai his car did not break down sir... 5 Likes

he was going to help the needy in church

but he was shot dead

meanwhile

those that are spending church money on classy oloshos are living freely





issorite !!.. 6 Likes 1 Share

Somebody very close to him did this 5 Likes

rather unfortunate.......

And one useless Suleiman is there feeling funky 2 Likes

emeijeh:

Why did his car breakdown na?!

Kai Comm man... Are you reading with your anus? Comm man... Are you reading with your anus? 23 Likes

Benin again！！！ 1 Like

I wonder what they had against him 1 Like

Benin and Assassination na wa oh, Airport road for that matter wey soldiers full. 1 Like

pathetic 1 Like









DrDeji20:

planned assassination, definitely a close member is an informant. You haven't said anything striking broh. Every assassination is planned and not incidental.

And ofcus, every assassination involves someone close or an informant. What happened to "touch not my anointed"?You haven't said anything striking broh. Every assassination is planned and not incidental.And ofcus, every assassination involves someone close or an informant. 5 Likes