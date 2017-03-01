₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,764,348 members, 3,420,641 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 March 2017 at 10:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) (21583 Views)
January 27th Keeps Ringing Bells In My Head – Prophet Emmanuel Omale / Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "Buhari Will Die, Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Released" / Pastor Joan Godwin: A Victim Of Dangote Trailer Accident In Asaba (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by ogochukwu247(f): 8:39pm
Unknown gunmen assassinated the founder and head pastor of Love Fire Ministry, a Pentecostal church located at 3, Ugiagbe street, off Country Home Motel Road, in Benin, Edo State.
source
http://www.reportnaija.com/2017/03/photos-unknown-gunmen-assassinates.html
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by GavelSlam: 8:42pm
Rest in peace.
Are you pondering what I'm pondering folks?
6 Likes
|Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by DrDeji20: 8:42pm
planned assassination, definitely a close member is an informant.
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by maryjan8(f): 8:45pm
So sad, may his soul rest in peace
5 Likes
|Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by Alitair(m): 8:47pm
GavelSlam:What are you pondering please.
12 Likes
|Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by Oyiboman69: 8:49pm
human inhumanity to human
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by GavelSlam: 8:51pm
Alitair:
Come on now.
Don't you know some conspiracy theory has to be concocted for every misfortune against the church in Nigeria today?
The most ridiculous the most acceptable.
Please suggest something wacky.
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 8:58pm
Why did his car breakdown na?!
Kai
|Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by Naij001: 9:11pm
RIP TO THE DEAD
MEANWHILE
WATCH VIDEO OF BOY AND GIRL CAUGHT DOING IT IN CCTV FOOTAGE. >>>http://www.uk-mmm.tk/p/shame-boy-and-girl-caught-doing-it-in.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by Negotiate: 9:11pm
Hmmm
|Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by Jodforex(m): 9:12pm
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by yeyeboi(m): 9:13pm
Ok
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by bestman09(m): 9:13pm
Too bad. May his soul rest in peace
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by mamatayour(f): 9:13pm
It is well
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by veacea: 9:13pm
It's well with us all Insha Jesu
8 Likes
|Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 9:14pm
What an Evil World, RIP
|Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by diportivo: 9:14pm
emeijeh:
Whose car broke down?
28 Likes
|Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by yinkslinks(m): 9:14pm
RIP. He didn't see that coming. God work in a different way from man. Full stop
|Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by call4shola(m): 9:14pm
his car did not break down sir...
emeijeh:
5 Likes
|Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by emmanuel4758(m): 9:14pm
.
|Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by akheen: 9:15pm
he was going to help the needy in church
but he was shot dead
meanwhile
those that are spending church money on classy oloshos are living freely
issorite !!..
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by ajarossi(m): 9:15pm
Somebody very close to him did this
5 Likes
|Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by mazizitonene(m): 9:15pm
rather unfortunate.......
|Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by Progressive01(m): 9:15pm
And one useless Suleiman is there feeling funky
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by koksybrown: 9:15pm
emeijeh:Comm man... Are you reading with your anus?
23 Likes
|Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by iluvdonjazzy: 9:16pm
Benin again！！！
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by sirusX(m): 9:16pm
I wonder what they had against him
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by Drazeen(m): 9:16pm
|Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by ritababe(f): 9:16pm
Benin and Assassination na wa oh, Airport road for that matter wey soldiers full.
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by pauljumbo: 9:16pm
pathetic
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by frenchwine(m): 9:16pm
What happened to "touch not my anointed"?
DrDeji20:You haven't said anything striking broh. Every assassination is planned and not incidental.
And ofcus, every assassination involves someone close or an informant.
5 Likes
|Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by TinaAnita(f): 9:16pm
GavelSlam:
What's that? Tell me
1 Like
Fulani Attacks: Stop Eating Cow Meat – Pastor Ikeorha Charges Christians / Buhari Too Old To Rule Nigeria – Archbishop Chukwuma / Obama's Unbiblical Declaration
Viewing this topic: manikspears, sdav, magicfairy(m), zabuur, konoplyanka, oluwafestus(m), Klamour, mack111(m), Rekeb, tee2faith, southernbelle(f), Agili, Spidermon, danose99(m), Dannykool(m), kirchofff(m), lanrecious(m), o4osaz, Arry110, tripplehay911, Horus(m), porozhniy(m), afakamouth(m), Lastanza, Danielgabby(m), bomis2014, Olutala(m), Fadelex(m), nairamaniac, Ayblaize(m), valentival, iFirst, Aladinn(m), Agebrown(m), chikeze(m), StRichard(m), darazonian(m), Zico0(m), cloud7, saniby, rekeson, Joseph4God(m), Elysianheritage, Duru009(m), XaintJoel20(m), sambas, annymary01(f), Ibrochaka, Olanrefront3355, Luciferdevil(m), ScepticalPyrrho, saintgwizard(m), nna4ke, Tolluu1, nybol(m), teegirl085, vikstandon(m), TundeHashim(m), xender(m), ematob95(m), kunleham, tobiit(m), bamseg, jinxet2000, ChristyG(f), martinifeanyi(m), Simionesupremo, Arysexy(m), greggng, okooloyun1(m), DrObum(m), christdan, Esperooke(m), BistashNG, daeujo, Razael23(m), WaterDesign, captainmuyi(m), Ajawuihevictor, dokJ, FatGuy, Askmewhy, tjadeniyi(m), Etranshub(m), enshy, yankeedodo(m), domido(m), ruke84(m), UnityEkeinde, Mrflyguy, justayo, classicdude1(m), macus05, gbnet(m), Jokent(m), jksxxxx, abbeycity101(m), etinanguy(m), Kayx, jud82(m), chorlay, Butoneday2(m), masterpieceboss(m), Sollykay41(m), snakebeat, LaClicKLaBenDin(m), paulharry and 195 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6