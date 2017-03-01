₦airaland Forum

Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos)

by ogochukwu247(f): 8:39pm
Unknown gunmen assassinated the founder and head pastor of Love Fire Ministry, a Pentecostal church located at 3, Ugiagbe street, off Country Home Motel Road, in Benin, Edo State.

Pastor Godwin Emmanuel popularly known as Prophet Speed, was shot dead on Sunday night along Oko Central road, off Airport road, Benin, Edo state.

Head of media of the church, Festus Edema, who confirmed the tragic incident to journalists, said the pastor was on his way to distribute food items to members of the church who are in need and to drop one of his members at Oko Central road, when he was shot dead by yet to be identified gunmen, who pretended to be pushing their car that broke down.

"The man of God stopped for them to pass so that he can have his way. He never knew that they were the people came to attack him. So that is how they gave him shots in the chest and the stomach,{" said Mr Edema.

"Being the strong man, he still tried to put the car in reverse and as he was reversing the car, he hit the fence and they came to give him a close range shot that silenced him," Edema added.
Also speaking, a member of the church who identified himself simply as Pastor Esquire, said the news of the death of cleric devastated him.

“When I heard about the news of his death, it was devastating and shocking. It is a painful one, very painful, but God will give us the strength to go through it," Esquire said.

source
http://www.reportnaija.com/2017/03/photos-unknown-gunmen-assassinates.html

Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by GavelSlam: 8:42pm
Rest in peace.

Are you pondering what I'm pondering folks?

Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by DrDeji20: 8:42pm
planned assassination, definitely a close member is an informant.

Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by maryjan8(f): 8:45pm
So sad, may his soul rest in peace

Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by Alitair(m): 8:47pm
GavelSlam:
Rest in peace.
Are you pondering what I'm pondering folks?
What are you pondering please.

Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by Oyiboman69: 8:49pm
human inhumanity to human

Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by GavelSlam: 8:51pm
Alitair:

What are you pondering please.

Come on now.

Don't you know some conspiracy theory has to be concocted for every misfortune against the church in Nigeria today?

The most ridiculous the most acceptable.

Please suggest something wacky.

Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 8:58pm
Why did his car breakdown na?!
Kai
Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by Naij001: 9:11pm
shocked
RIP TO THE DEAD

MEANWHILE

Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by Negotiate: 9:11pm
Hmmm
Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by Jodforex(m): 9:12pm
angry

Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by yeyeboi(m): 9:13pm
Ok

Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by bestman09(m): 9:13pm
Too bad. May his soul rest in peace

Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by mamatayour(f): 9:13pm
It is well

Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by veacea: 9:13pm
It's well with us all Insha Jesu

Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 9:14pm
What an Evil World, RIP
Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by diportivo: 9:14pm
emeijeh:
Why did his car breakdown na?!
Kai

undecided

Whose car broke down?

Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by yinkslinks(m): 9:14pm
RIP. He didn't see that coming. God work in a different way from man. Full stop
Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by call4shola(m): 9:14pm
his car did not break down sir... cheesy cheesy

emeijeh:
Why did his car breakdown na?!
Kai

Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by emmanuel4758(m): 9:14pm
Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by akheen: 9:15pm
he was going to help the needy in church
but he was shot dead
meanwhile
those that are spending church money on classy oloshos are living freely


issorite !!..

Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by ajarossi(m): 9:15pm
Somebody very close to him did this

Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by mazizitonene(m): 9:15pm
rather unfortunate.......
Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by Progressive01(m): 9:15pm
And one useless Suleiman is there feeling funky sad

Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by koksybrown: 9:15pm
emeijeh:
Why did his car breakdown na?!
Kai
Comm man... Are you reading with your anus?

Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by iluvdonjazzy: 9:16pm
Benin again！！！

Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by sirusX(m): 9:16pm
I wonder what they had against him

Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by Drazeen(m): 9:16pm
lipsrsealed
Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by ritababe(f): 9:16pm
Benin and Assassination na wa oh, Airport road for that matter wey soldiers full.

Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by pauljumbo: 9:16pm
pathetic

Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by frenchwine(m): 9:16pm
What happened to "touch not my anointed"?



DrDeji20:
planned assassination, definitely a close member is an informant.
You haven't said anything striking broh. Every assassination is planned and not incidental.
And ofcus, every assassination involves someone close or an informant.

Re: Pastor Godwin Emmanuel Assassinated In Benin, Edo (Photos) by TinaAnita(f): 9:16pm
GavelSlam:
Rest in peace.

Are you pondering what I'm pondering folks?

What's that? Tell me

