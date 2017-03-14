Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / My Offer/employment Letter Was Withdrawn Less Than 24hrs I Was Given (10372 Views)

I am a Nigerian graduate, I studied physics with electronic (2nd class upper division), in addition I av a networking certificate. My heart aches .....yerstday 14/3/2017 I was called that I av bin shortlisted and an offer letter was sent to mail, I was very excited after d long waiting to be called, I was told to resume today 15/3/2017 ..I printed my employment letter and went to the company ..Tizeti network limited an internet providing company located at 8 lasode crescent, vi Lagos. When I got there we were introduced to the staff and the company policy. I was happy I av finally gotten a job after waiting and praying to God..we starting documentation, filled the necessary form and was exicited..4hrs later I was called by the hr man that a mistake was noticed that the original name given to him by the CEO is OLUWAFEMI AJAYI but when he checked he did not see it so because my name is OLUWAFEMI VICTOR he assumed it was possibly me so he called me and sent an offer letter, he said during the proper documentation and recording by him he discovered it was not for me dat it was all error..he pleaded it with me that he is very sorry such a mistake happened.. I was very weak and I felt my heart beat became faster..I greeted my colleagues I.e the oda guys dat were called we were 5 I collected phone number of one of dem.. He encouraged me and I left the office...it was so painful, I was thinking throughout ..d traffic on third mainland bridge made it worst ..it is so bad..I pray God look down from heaven and hearken to my prayers..they say in every disappointment there is a blessing.. I pray the blessing locate me soon...I pray 169 Likes 17 Shares

don't be sad pls,Better offer will come keep hoping on God he nvr fails.it is well

Eyah

Sorry about that.









Your testimony will happen that will be permanent.









Be strong bro.

I can feel your pain bro. God will provide a better and more rewarding one.





Do forget this...



Wait on God, he never fails.

hummn, that's really painful. Something definitely better and bigger will definitely come your way. remain blessed

What kind of silly assumption is that?

Sebi if dey did not call naw, u for kuku comot face say no be your own..

Honestly, its more like taunting someone.

@op, the water you ll drink will not flow past you.









Aint no man is above mistake anyways.

You should sue.

Reminds me of Steve Harvey's public mistake..announcing the wrong winner of miss world

Op just know this; things can only get better. Your expectation will not be cut off (proverbs 23:18)

So sorry but please be strong,God who brought you this far will never leave or forsake.

Your disappointment of today,shall turn into an unimaginable blessing of tomorrow in Jesus name... Amen

It is well with you.

Bros I feel ur pain, I have being in similar POSITION, I even travel to abuja, pack my load very well for a 7days training before being posted to my station in Nasarrawa........



we got there on Monday morning with so much enthusiasm (5 of us), while waiting for the training to start, a lady came to the reception to address us n she told us that the whole job offer thing has being postpone indefinitely......chai, I feel like the ground should just open n swallow me right there.....I was wondering how I will start traveling back home to explain to my family n friends that have celebrated with me about the Job........it was HELL o, I walk a long distance not knowing where I was headed sef(spent like two hours inside suit for abuja road parabulating like mumu n thinking)......how to even explain to my friend that am staying with in Abuja, sha I left the next day.





thank God my family sharply understand n comforted me, I thought the whole stress of searching for job was finally over......look at me now, Am back to square zero not even one, but am still very hopeful n optimistic.......Thank God I work through it n came out stronger.....IT IS WELL, TAKE HEART, E GO BETTER ONE DAY.

My heart sank as I read through this write up. I feel so blessed for having a job. It is not like I am better than the OP. God will do it for You, in Jesus name.

Magally:

Sorry bro.. Quite painful. Ur own will come.

shiiiiiiiii.... painful bro. so sorry about that

This is so sad!

OP, sorry about this disheartening situation. The HR though! This is a costly mistake na



But I've learned that "What is ahead is better than what is gone". This is a big life lesson for me.



Look into the future with hope. It's bright in front. Stay hopeful! 2 Likes

Sorry you had to go through that Stephen, I'm sure its that telecom coy. It's just a sign that you're getting closer to your miracle job trust me.

Allah would console you and give you a better offer. Just take your mind off it.

Jehovah have mercy

Brace up and be strong. I know how you feel, I have travelled that road.



I got a job and resigned from where I was working. I arrived my new place of optimistic and thankful to God. Everything was going well, until I was told there was a mistake. There was no explanation other than 'the management no longer wanted to employ me'



I felt it was a dream, like my whole life changed in a span of 4 hours. I cried all the way home, was depressed.



It's not being easy but I thank God for the gift of life.



Still waiting for my miracle.



Brother be strong, stay away from negative people and situations. Surround yourself with friends and things that motivate /inspire you. And don't give up.

Chaii#this kind thing de pain gaan oh#feel the pain bro#but ahead ahead

Damn. Too much pain in one thread.



OP you can't give up now. Keep pushing. It'll make your story juicier in the future.

Thanks frnds

It's terrible

Soree man...life kwantinues

This must be q painful trend....Op I fill your pain, your case is different!

Since the HR person politely explained, it might really be a mistake. Sorry bro, a better offer is waiting somewhere.

You should gotten a lawyer to write them the owe you @ least 3 months salary especially if they are aware you resigned to join them.

Da Fvck!



This is so damn TERRIBLE!!