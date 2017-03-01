₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Residents On The Run As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Villages. Photos by informant001: 9:26pm
Read below what was shared by Fatima Mohammed Abbas, the Executive Director at Borno Young Entrepreneurship Foundation
Magumeri, the main town and Local Government Area after Maiduguri and before Gubio and Damasak is currently under attack. Information on the attack so far reveals that the town has been torched in its entirety by the marauding terrorists. Some residents of the town have found their way to Maiduguri the state capital after escaping from the attackers.
Few weeks ago, Nganzai along Maiduguri-Baga road was also attacked leading to the death of own troops and the carting away of food items provided by UN agencies and international non-governmental organisations (NGOs) operating in the area. The terrorists were reported by eyewitnesses to have cautioned civilians to be calm and go about their activities in the area.
The proximity of these attacks along Maiduguri/Damboa road, Maiduguri/Gamboru/Ngala road, Maiduguri/Gubio road, Maiduguri/Baga road and sundry places puts the centrally located city under a siege of sorts.
Nigerians resident in the northeast will never cease to wonder what it takes to truly end terrorism in the embattled region.
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/residents-on-run-as-boko-haram.html
|Re: Residents On The Run As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Villages. Photos by HungerBAD: 9:27pm
Interesting.
|Re: Residents On The Run As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Villages. Photos by informant001: 9:27pm
we are watching
|Re: Residents On The Run As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Villages. Photos by rozayx5(m): 9:29pm
na waoh
this bh sha
no thanks to lugard. all these things na CNN i for dey watcham like syria
very incompatible contraption called a nation
|Re: Residents On The Run As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Villages. Photos by modestofynest(m): 9:31pm
I thought dey wr technically defected and their base "sambisa forest" used as a military training ground
|Re: Residents On The Run As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Villages. Photos by TimeManager(m): 9:32pm
The NA are very much in charge. Expect to see some Boko corpse in the News update later.
Truth is mine!
|Re: Residents On The Run As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Villages. Photos by dainformant(m): 9:36pm
no be small thing
|Re: Residents On The Run As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Villages. Photos by obynocute(m): 9:40pm
are these boko boys vampires or wot the more u kill them, the more they surface.. is it dat they crip out of there Graves? God into ur hands I comit those innocent souls residing in those far north. Amen!!!
|Re: Residents On The Run As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Villages. Photos by psucc(m): 9:40pm
ah ah!
What again?
With all the defeat stories?
|Re: Residents On The Run As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Villages. Photos by SweetBoyFriend(m): 9:46pm
And Buhari is sitting in Aso Rock watching as his Boko boys kills his own people
Buhari, call your boys to order
Last week they slaughtered rams and cows to celebrate the arrival of their master Buhari, today they're slaughtering their own people to show you that these Northerners no get brain
|Re: Residents On The Run As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Villages. Photos by sotall(m): 9:46pm
According to Lai Mohammed , these are the remaining boko haram elements trying to score cheap points because they have been dislodged. The people they killed and those running for their lives are soft targets. Hence their activities are irrelevant and calls for no panicking.
|Re: Residents On The Run As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Villages. Photos by last35: 9:46pm
Man: "I will not cum until BH are defeated "
Woman: "that's my man "
|Re: Residents On The Run As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Villages. Photos by massinola(m): 9:47pm
My people, I'm not trying to hate on anyone but I have to say this. For the 51days Bubu wasn't in the country, we enjoyed relative peace. There was no Fulani herdsmen massacre. There was little or no bokoharam bombing. Just a day to his return, Fulani men gathered momentum and have been causing havoc since then. Boko boys have been killing without mercy. What's going on my people? Bubu should please call these people to order.
In an unrelated news, who's noticed that sarrki is no longer as active here as before? Have they (BMC) not been paid February stipend?
|Re: Residents On The Run As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Villages. Photos by BuhariApcFools: 9:47pm
i thought Liar Mohammed and his Apc foolishh old men said they have tactically defeated Boko Boys but BOKO HARAM is still Holding Territories Apc Buhari govt una never tell Nigerians truth about this Boko Haram
|Re: Residents On The Run As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Villages. Photos by Nne5(f): 9:47pm
TimeManager:Smh
|Re: Residents On The Run As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Villages. Photos by segebase(m): 9:48pm
buhari!!
|Re: Residents On The Run As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Villages. Photos by cybercrackerftp(m): 9:48pm
|Re: Residents On The Run As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Villages. Photos by emperorAY(m): 9:49pm
Story story! Story the army has technically nt defeated boko haram
|Re: Residents On The Run As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Villages. Photos by otukpo(f): 9:49pm
So boko haram still dey power like this?
|Re: Residents On The Run As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Villages. Photos by YINKS89(m): 9:49pm
Na wa Na real wa
|Re: Residents On The Run As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Villages. Photos by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 9:49pm
Bubu abeg go back to London and don't come back again. Na bad head you be Oga
|Re: Residents On The Run As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Villages. Photos by opethom(m): 9:49pm
The return of Buhari, is the beginning of ******
|Re: Residents On The Run As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Villages. Photos by Beno3: 9:49pm
Buharri is Back.
|Re: Residents On The Run As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Villages. Photos by 2shur: 9:50pm
Wen buhari was away.
Boko boiz were on holidays.
Daz wem we started hearing false news dah naija army capture the flag..captured insurgents..abegi.
Now day bubu is back..
Boko don dey haram dem with bombs..
Baba for the boiz
|Re: Residents On The Run As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Villages. Photos by lonelydora(m): 9:50pm
For those saying "they thought boko haram has been technically defeated". You cannot totally eliminate terrorism in any country it comes up. But the truth is their activities have been drastically reduced by our gallant military men. They now look for soft target.
Even developed world are still fighting terrorism till date.
|Re: Residents On The Run As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Villages. Photos by KEITZSILVER(m): 9:50pm
Beno3:
exactly
|Re: Residents On The Run As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Villages. Photos by rhektor(m): 9:51pm
So this is how they want to celebrate Buhari's return?
|Re: Residents On The Run As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Villages. Photos by Manueleee(m): 9:51pm
Kai.
|Re: Residents On The Run As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Villages. Photos by DirewolfofStark(m): 9:52pm
TEKENIKALLY THIS STORY CANNOT BE TRUE
|Re: Residents On The Run As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Villages. Photos by WHOcarex: 9:52pm
Hmmm
|Re: Residents On The Run As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Villages. Photos by smartkester: 9:52pm
But wait is it me or what. From what the OP is saying, you said the terrorist asked the civilians to be calm and go about their daily activities but in other words you said they where been attacked.ayam not understanding this report. It's inconclusive
|Re: Residents On The Run As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Villages. Photos by FTBOY: 9:53pm
the devilish ones would like to bury news like this but always disturb us with apostle suleiman's sex scandals that never happened.
cc weedtheweeds
