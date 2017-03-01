Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Residents On The Run As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Villages. Photos (8754 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Magumeri, the main town and Local Government Area after Maiduguri and before Gubio and Damasak is currently under attack. Information on the attack so far reveals that the town has been torched in its entirety by the marauding terrorists. Some residents of the town have found their way to Maiduguri the state capital after escaping from the attackers.



Few weeks ago, Nganzai along Maiduguri-Baga road was also attacked leading to the death of own troops and the carting away of food items provided by UN agencies and international non-governmental organisations (NGOs) operating in the area. The terrorists were reported by eyewitnesses to have cautioned civilians to be calm and go about their activities in the area.



The proximity of these attacks along Maiduguri/Damboa road, Maiduguri/Gamboru/Ngala road, Maiduguri/Gubio road, Maiduguri/Baga road and sundry places puts the centrally located city under a siege of sorts.



Nigerians resident in the northeast will never cease to wonder what it takes to truly end terrorism in the embattled region.



http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/residents-on-run-as-boko-haram.html Read below what was shared by Fatima Mohammed Abbas, the Executive Director at Borno Young Entrepreneurship FoundationMagumeri, the main town and Local Government Area after Maiduguri and before Gubio and Damasak is currently under attack. Information on the attack so far reveals that the town has been torched in its entirety by the marauding terrorists. Some residents of the town have found their way to Maiduguri the state capital after escaping from the attackers.Few weeks ago, Nganzai along Maiduguri-Baga road was also attacked leading to the death of own troops and the carting away of food items provided by UN agencies and international non-governmental organisations (NGOs) operating in the area. The terrorists were reported by eyewitnesses to have cautioned civilians to be calm and go about their activities in the area.The proximity of these attacks along Maiduguri/Damboa road, Maiduguri/Gamboru/Ngala road, Maiduguri/Gubio road, Maiduguri/Baga road and sundry places puts the centrally located city under a siege of sorts.Nigerians resident in the northeast will never cease to wonder what it takes to truly end terrorism in the embattled region. 2 Shares

Interesting.

we are watching











this bh sha



no thanks to lugard. all these things na CNN i for dey watcham like syria



very incompatible contraption called a nation na waohthis bh shano thanks to lugard. all these things na CNN i for dey watcham like syriavery incompatible contraption called a nation 16 Likes

I thought dey wr technically defected and their base "sambisa forest" used as a military training ground 14 Likes

The NA are very much in charge. Expect to see some Boko corpse in the News update later.



Truth is mine! 3 Likes 1 Share

no be small thing

the more u kill them, the more they surface.. is it dat they crip out of there Graves? God into ur hands I comit those innocent souls residing in those far north. Amen!!! are these boko boys vampires or wotthe more u kill them, the more they surface.. is it dat they crip out of there Graves? God into ur hands I comit those innocent souls residing in those far north. Amen!!! 4 Likes 1 Share

ah ah!

What again?

With all the defeat stories? 5 Likes



And Buhari is sitting in Aso Rock watching as his Boko boys kills his own people



Buhari, call your boys to order



Last week they slaughtered rams and cows to celebrate the arrival of their master Buhari, today they're slaughtering their own people to show you that these Northerners no get brain



9 Likes

According to Lai Mohammed , these are the remaining boko haram elements trying to score cheap points because they have been dislodged. The people they killed and those running for their lives are soft targets. Hence their activities are irrelevant and calls for no panicking. 1 Like 1 Share

"

Woman: "that's my man " Man: "I will not cum until BH are defeatedWoman: "that's my man 2 Likes 2 Shares

My people, I'm not trying to hate on anyone but I have to say this. For the 51days Bubu wasn't in the country, we enjoyed relative peace. There was no Fulani herdsmen massacre. There was little or no bokoharam bombing. Just a day to his return, Fulani men gathered momentum and have been causing havoc since then. Boko boys have been killing without mercy. What's going on my people? Bubu should please call these people to order.

In an unrelated news, who's noticed that sarrki is no longer as active here as before? Have they (BMC) not been paid February stipend? 6 Likes

Apc Buhari govt una never tell Nigerians truth about this Boko Haram i thought Liar Mohammed and his Apc foolishh old men said they have tactically defeated Boko Boys but BOKO HARAM is still Holding TerritoriesApc Buhari govt una never tell Nigerians truth about this Boko Haram 2 Likes

TimeManager:

The NA are very much in charge. Except to see some Boko corpse in the News update later.



Truth is mine! Smh Smh 2 Likes

buhari!!

Story story! Story the army has technically nt defeated boko haram 1 Like

So boko haram still dey power like this?

Na wa Na real wa

Bubu abeg go back to London and don't come back again. Na bad head you be Oga 6 Likes

The return of Buhari, is the beginning of ******



Buharri is Back. 2 Likes

Wen buhari was away.

Boko boiz were on holidays.

Daz wem we started hearing false news dah naija army capture the flag..captured insurgents..abegi.

Now day bubu is back..

Boko don dey haram dem with bombs..



Baba for the boiz

For those saying "they thought boko haram has been technically defeated". You cannot totally eliminate terrorism in any country it comes up. But the truth is their activities have been drastically reduced by our gallant military men. They now look for soft target.



Even developed world are still fighting terrorism till date.

Beno3:

Buharri is Back.







exactly exactly

So this is how they want to celebrate Buhari's return?

Kai.

TEKENIKALLY THIS STORY CANNOT BE TRUE 1 Like

Hmmm

But wait is it me or what. From what the OP is saying, you said the terrorist asked the civilians to be calm and go about their daily activities but in other words you said they where been attacked.ayam not understanding this report. It's inconclusive