₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,764,348 members, 3,420,641 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 March 2017 at 10:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Hussaini Mabera Takes TB Joshua To Court For Calling Jesus God (6083 Views)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Hussaini Mabera Takes TB Joshua To Court For Calling Jesus God by Makweembo: 9:43pm
Sheikh Hussaini Yusuf Mabera, a front-line Islamic lecturer, debater, author and conference speaker has threatened to take renowned Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua to court.
SOURCE: http://africanspotlight.com/2017/03/15/prominent-muslim-lecturer-to-take-tb-joshua-to-court-for-saying-jesus-christ-is-god/
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=395029890855179&id=100010445138836&ref=content_filter
1 Like
|Re: Hussaini Mabera Takes TB Joshua To Court For Calling Jesus God by wahles(m): 9:44pm
Lets c whr it ends
|Re: Hussaini Mabera Takes TB Joshua To Court For Calling Jesus God by Young03: 9:48pm
This man is making sense oo
Is jesus God?
Or The son of God
8 Likes
|Re: Hussaini Mabera Takes TB Joshua To Court For Calling Jesus God by space007(m): 9:49pm
unseriousnes at its peak.... how many times have you and others who teaches their followers to kill so as to inherit virgins after life been charged to court? busy body
39 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Hussaini Mabera Takes TB Joshua To Court For Calling Jesus God by Gurumaharaji(m): 9:49pm
Nawa oohh.....D greatest lie in history is to call mohammed a prophet of God..D man want bubu and hellrufire to notice him...hunger, poverty and madness is seriously disturbing this zombie
35 Likes
|Re: Hussaini Mabera Takes TB Joshua To Court For Calling Jesus God by mymadam: 9:52pm
Yet another attention seeker.
14 Likes
|Re: Hussaini Mabera Takes TB Joshua To Court For Calling Jesus God by SirWere(m): 9:53pm
Two Abrahamic religion fighting each other over the correctness of their dogma........
This world is truly strange.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Hussaini Mabera Takes TB Joshua To Court For Calling Jesus God by izzou(m): 9:59pm
Illiteracy is worrying the sheikh
So people who call stones, knifes,iron, Thunder, water, as their God should be taken to court too?
What about those who don't believe there is God? Who will charge them to court?
He should look for his mates to debate with. Am very sure tb Joshua won't even have his time
This man is a disgrace to Islam
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hussaini Mabera Takes TB Joshua To Court For Calling Jesus God by lonelydora(m): 10:12pm
To all Christians reading this thread.
I don't condone any form of evil but it's high time we stopped condemning our fellow Christians and making caricature of them no matter what. It gives the Muslim brothers room to insult us.
Do you think if any Muslim cleric is caught red handed with a girl/woman in a hotel that the news will see the light of the day?
Do you think the Muslim Nairalanders are foo.lish when they put a creed on any Muslim thread which they refused to put on Christian thread? It is because they do not want non-Muslims to insult their faith but find joy in insulting other people's faith (some of them shaa).
Someone once said here on Nairaland that since we Christians joke with everything about us, they have no option than to join us in joking with it too, but since they don't joke with theirs, we should also not joke with theirs.
Let him that have ear hear the word
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hussaini Mabera Takes TB Joshua To Court For Calling Jesus God by AkinPhysicist: 10:12pm
|Re: Hussaini Mabera Takes TB Joshua To Court For Calling Jesus God by strrev: 10:12pm
E Pain am
1 Like
|Re: Hussaini Mabera Takes TB Joshua To Court For Calling Jesus God by kropotkin2: 10:13pm
This is serious
|Re: Hussaini Mabera Takes TB Joshua To Court For Calling Jesus God by eph123: 10:13pm
Why not take all Christians to court in that case?
Attention seeking is taking a new dimension these days.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hussaini Mabera Takes TB Joshua To Court For Calling Jesus God by Next2Bezee(m): 10:13pm
So he even admits to watching Emmanuel tv then
Cmon go back & convert your bomb blowing brothers that are carrying out genocides based of the teachings of your religion jare
5 Likes
|Re: Hussaini Mabera Takes TB Joshua To Court For Calling Jesus God by dammytosh: 10:13pm
Jobless.
|Re: Hussaini Mabera Takes TB Joshua To Court For Calling Jesus God by ayamAgenius: 10:14pm
These days if you wana get popular, na to tackle a pastor, prophet or apostle etc...
its goes without saying that a lot of people get to give a f.uc.k once they are mentioned. Including nairaland f.uc.k hoarders...
1 Like
|Re: Hussaini Mabera Takes TB Joshua To Court For Calling Jesus God by finalboss(m): 10:14pm
is Jesus God?
where are the Christians, this sacrosanct plebeians are just flustered ...
am not startled thou...
2 Likes
|Re: Hussaini Mabera Takes TB Joshua To Court For Calling Jesus God by AkinPhysicist: 10:14pm
|Re: Hussaini Mabera Takes TB Joshua To Court For Calling Jesus God by Ever8054: 10:15pm
SirWere:who ask you?..
1 Like
|Re: Hussaini Mabera Takes TB Joshua To Court For Calling Jesus God by NextGovernor(m): 10:15pm
Even if he was wrong, what is his business? I can decide to call a stone God. It all depends on what your believe is.
The last time I checked the constitution there is freedom of religion of any sort you wish.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Hussaini Mabera Takes TB Joshua To Court For Calling Jesus God by SeniorZato(m): 10:15pm
ISLAM RULES FOREVER
6 Likes
|Re: Hussaini Mabera Takes TB Joshua To Court For Calling Jesus God by nochio(m): 10:16pm
GOD THE FATHER GOD THE SON, GOD THE HOLY GHOST THANK YOU. ¶(WHO KNOWS THAT SONG).
3 Likes
|Re: Hussaini Mabera Takes TB Joshua To Court For Calling Jesus God by AngelicBeing: 10:16pm
eph123:The man is high on Sambisa, Afghanistan, Somali, Iraqi weed, nonsense, next news jare
3 Likes
|Re: Hussaini Mabera Takes TB Joshua To Court For Calling Jesus God by Olukokosir(m): 10:16pm
hey gawd. wats dz now
|Re: Hussaini Mabera Takes TB Joshua To Court For Calling Jesus God by fidet1(m): 10:16pm
This one don de madt. Christians no de complain, him wan go court. From court u fit go heaven go report to God.
Drinking panadol for another person headache.
2 Likes
|Re: Hussaini Mabera Takes TB Joshua To Court For Calling Jesus God by TimeManager(m): 10:16pm
Mclatunji
Kiss the truth!
1 Like
|Re: Hussaini Mabera Takes TB Joshua To Court For Calling Jesus God by sheunsheun(m): 10:16pm
There is freedom of religion. ODE
1 Like
|Re: Hussaini Mabera Takes TB Joshua To Court For Calling Jesus God by soberdrunk(m): 10:16pm
This should be interesting.......
|Re: Hussaini Mabera Takes TB Joshua To Court For Calling Jesus God by WHOcarex: 10:16pm
Lolz. Mumu raise to power hunger.
Wetin carry am go watch Emnanuel TV in the first place?
You asked for it, now you got it.
The truth is bitter.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Hussaini Mabera Takes TB Joshua To Court For Calling Jesus God by originalKsp(m): 10:16pm
Is there any law against that in Nigeria? because I am not understanding...
Isaiah's Vision: He Foretold The Story Of "Al-alak" About Mohammad / Here Is God's Take; What’s Yours? / Urban Cheap Gucci Armani T Shirts,jordan Shoes Wholesale
Viewing this topic: ogunsj, Emmyemmy1, beautiesplace, wasbas(f), engrpheleeks(m), casydigital(m), RealTreas(f), deshewah, funkdr(m), saqo(m), AbuSaad39(m), bet9ja(m), 9too1, basitayoola7, wristbangle(m), FLYFIRE(m), Okemmuo(m), Olufemichael(m), chidiebere2020(m), sonnie10, sharliz(f), tunjijones(m), yankeypha, spartan117(m), reyscrub(m), Ifecoded(m), suptol(m), YOHANAN(m), realsky247, mayorrex(m), deltapikin(m), sammieguze(m), pinkyruledworld(m), MrMelvin(m), frenchwine(m), lebienconnu, nkwako, Daintelectual(m), Chibenze(m), nakamora, eddyvin(m), mcmurphy132, poshbrave, michaelhonest44(m), AlArabi, osemoses1234(m), hilaomo(m), brigadier747, chubbyG(m), sirsmokie007, Mune, zanogo(m), Hayman(m), senitorspeaker(m), sylvar02(m), Rankine(m), oladoja1(m), stevolutionary(m), Anasko(m), sopulurespect, ayxmania, tiwaz(m), asunmon(m), WhoDeyThere(m), ojayfrancis(m), ojasweb, wakabout(m), airminem(f), banana4nana(m), Cousim(m), steric58(m), mentro, godwinelijah(m), omaolowo(m), drafael1, emoa2002(m), Eddiecute86(m), nnol(m), nattyGENT, Jokerman(m), CondomSir, AnonyNymous(m), sleekdre, Stdaviding(m), baylrc4real(m), Bounce2012, prosperous25(m), Lovisious(m), Odunsco01(m), sirsholley, Zedoo(m), Sachiopropty(m), AbiolaEsq(f), lohresloco, dogice(m), busky101(m), deborsky(m), Blueeyedboi(m), Buharimustgo, Easy023(m), belindar, NnamdiN, Erudite202, d7thcaller, bqlekan(m), alextywo(m), Biggcake, ThatmanRev, Lolamida(m), mercystreet(m), Fogman(m), fanwas(m), flowbjones(m), castel428, tuscani, JustMercy, igpolakunle, Wised, vanfem, sir05za(m), easiest(m), Revelation4(m), Owodiran1(m), Collinco(m), vetrovialMan(m), bamayo, femtopyy(m), passwelle, adeloly, alabilomo(m), aydebug(m), youngpojat6944(m), cannanland(m), TimeManager(m), ilynem(m), TempleChinedum(m), siryomecs, daviejay, dailywealth1967, Chiebunigom, johnbosco97(m), andyanders, CharliParker, biggestmanhood(m), mhiztaexpensive(m), umeh39(m), lexyman(m), Mavrick2012, KingAfo(m), Ayofaks(f), cristen(m), bush112(m), Donjinks(m), blackberlin, NevetsIbot, emmanuelotty(m), krisjnr007, Babatall, ibraxy, terrezo2002(m), Davidson267(m), ayili, g4gerald, drarchallus(m), buchai, leksymaxy(m), thecommunist(m), dusmoh, sinorte, maticanto(m), Sowl(m), emmancipated(m), monajit(m), izublingz(m), wellmax(m), taofeek11(m), kmzee(m), Bikkeson(m), favcom(m), automatic1, Maksan33(m), Sunky200(m), Bucacious, asanwaph, sylviaeo(f), wakes(m), sanandreas(m), Vic18, Iheazy(m), akingbeja, bubbychis(m), luvinhubby(m), Akadex, EwejeOyewole(m), Andyg, Slimszy, tunde4top(m), Ajpharm(m), ola1982(m), Drguzzykola(m), yemmit90, 9jakohai(m), Adahbills(m), Itzwinnie, PASCALSILVA(m), DixonKuntz, Housing(m), femolii, kid23(m), ElsonMorali, kio052001(m), ibnquasale(m), Amberon, Jaydeehena, Maryamg, neonly, thousandreason(f), olaolulazio(m), Muzanga(f), tracrbloc, samogo1, Locapito(m), Puah(f), wareh(m), talentarena(m), brightmexy(m), xcolanto(m), donfeluche(m), sdavirus, herkeym001(m), chris6flash, Ddaji(m), Bomi(m), hakyma, rhylex, Chuksnwafor1985, Abaje195(m), akintom(m), Mortiple(m), Google63(m), sanmy(m), Prettytin(f), mercymesmerised(f), blaquebelle, Idrismusty97(m), oodua007(m), asuaiclive(m), Aringon(m), Princenady(m), space007(m), sammycarz(m), nyben4eva, psychu, wahles(m), Kayraph(m), kevwemike, Sunrule3, juman(m), richeazy(m), sunmbo123(m), bigCassava, phyphor and 396 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 42