Sheikh Hussaini Yusuf Mabera, a front-line Islamic lecturer, debater, author and conference speaker has threatened to take renowned Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua to court.



According to a fiery Facebook post on 13th March 2017, the pastor’s crime lies in the fact that he regularly describes Jesus Christ as God.



“I am filing a case to the Federal High Court of Nigeria against Pastor T.B. Joshua and co-pastors for speaking a lie against Jesus Christ by calling him God,” Sheikh Mabera began in a Facebook post which soon went viral.



Admitting that he regularly watched Joshua’s popular television channel Emmanuel TV, the Nigerian Islamist continued, “I was completely aghast when I heard the ‘so-called’ Prophet T.B. Joshua of Emmanuel TV calling Jesus God in the presence of thousands of his audience, among whom were professors, doctors, reverend fathers and mothers, pastors and bishops,”



He added that, from his own research, the Bible itself is replete with evidence contradicting the deification of Jesus Christ.



Sheikh Mabera, who has a school where he trains other Muslims in the art of defending their faith, continued by concluding T.B. Joshua and his ilk lack “proper understanding” of Scriptural truths.



“As I was watching T.B. Joshua speaking through Emmanuel TV and his audience helplessly watching and listening to his accumulated lies and unfounded praise-singing directed at Jesus, I almost cried with automatic alacrity when he said that Jesus is Almighty God. My conclusion was that both TB Joshua and other Christians actually read their Bible without proper understanding of what they are reading.”



The fiery Islamic advocate then quoted several Scriptures to support his claims that Jesus Christ was a “servant of God”, not God Himself.



“There are millions of facts from the Scriptures and other rational facts that authentically proved that Jesus does not have even the least qualification of being God,” he opined.



Mabera ended his post by declaring Joshua was “deceiving and misguiding” his “innocent followers” with “preposterous lies”.



“Let us meet in the court of law and debate it out. Enough is Enough,” the statement on Facebook ended.



According to information available online, Yusuf Mabera has debated several Christian clerics on various topics, regularly traversing the shores of Nigeria with his message.

SOURCE:





https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=395029890855179&id=100010445138836&ref=content_filter SOURCE: http://africanspotlight.com/2017/03/15/prominent-muslim-lecturer-to-take-tb-joshua-to-court-for-saying-jesus-christ-is-god/ 1 Like

Lets c whr it ends

This man is making sense oo

Is jesus God?

Or The son of God 8 Likes

unseriousnes at its peak.... how many times have you and others who teaches their followers to kill so as to inherit virgins after life been charged to court? busy body 39 Likes 2 Shares

Nawa oohh.....D greatest lie in history is to call mohammed a prophet of God..D man want bubu and hellrufire to notice him...hunger, poverty and madness is seriously disturbing this zombie 35 Likes

Yet another attention seeker. Yet another attention seeker. 14 Likes

Two Abrahamic religion fighting each other over the correctness of their dogma........







This world is truly strange. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Illiteracy is worrying the sheikh



So people who call stones, knifes,iron, Thunder, water, as their God should be taken to court too?

What about those who don't believe there is God? Who will charge them to court?

He should look for his mates to debate with. Am very sure tb Joshua won't even have his time



This man is a disgrace to Islam 24 Likes 1 Share

To all Christians reading this thread.



I don't condone any form of evil but it's high time we stopped condemning our fellow Christians and making caricature of them no matter what. It gives the Muslim brothers room to insult us.



Do you think if any Muslim cleric is caught red handed with a girl/woman in a hotel that the news will see the light of the day?



Do you think the Muslim Nairalanders are foo.lish when they put a creed on any Muslim thread which they refused to put on Christian thread? It is because they do not want non-Muslims to insult their faith but find joy in insulting other people's faith (some of them shaa).



Someone once said here on Nairaland that since we Christians joke with everything about us, they have no option than to join us in joking with it too, but since they don't joke with theirs, we should also not joke with theirs.



Let him that have ear hear the word 20 Likes 1 Share

E Pain am 1 Like

This is serious





Attention seeking is taking a new dimension these days. Why not take all Christians to court in that case?Attention seeking is taking a new dimension these days. 4 Likes 1 Share





Cmon go back & convert your bomb blowing brothers that are carrying out genocides based of the teachings of your religion jare So he even admits to watching Emmanuel tv thenCmon go back & convert your bomb blowing brothers that are carrying out genocides based of the teachings of your religion jare 5 Likes

Jobless.





its goes without saying that a lot of people get to give a f.uc.k once they are mentioned. Including nairaland f.uc.k hoarders... These days if you wana get popular, na to tackle a pastor, prophet or apostle etc...its goes without saying that a lot of people get to give a f.uc.k once they are mentioned. Including nairaland f.uc.k hoarders... 1 Like

?





where are the Christians, this sacrosanct plebeians are just flustered ...





am not startled thou... is Jesus Godwhere are the Christians, this sacrosanct plebeians are just flustered ...am not startled thou... 2 Likes

SirWere:

Two Abrahamic religion fighting each other over the correctness of their dogma........







This world is truly strange. who ask you?.. who ask you?.. 1 Like

Even if he was wrong, what is his business? I can decide to call a stone God. It all depends on what your believe is.



The last time I checked the constitution there is freedom of religion of any sort you wish. 1 Like 1 Share

ISLAM RULES FOREVER 6 Likes

GOD THE FATHER GOD THE SON, GOD THE HOLY GHOST THANK YOU. ¶(WHO KNOWS THAT SONG). 3 Likes

eph123:

Why not take all Christians to court in that case?



Attention seeking is taking a new dimension these days. The man is high on Sambisa, Afghanistan, Somali, Iraqi weed, nonsense, next news jare 3 Likes

hey gawd. wats dz now

This one don de madt. Christians no de complain, him wan go court. From court u fit go heaven go report to God.



Drinking panadol for another person headache. 2 Likes





Kiss the truth! MclatunjiKiss the truth! 1 Like

There is freedom of religion. ODE 1 Like

This should be interesting.......

Lolz. Mumu raise to power hunger.



Wetin carry am go watch Emnanuel TV in the first place?



You asked for it, now you got it.



The truth is bitter. 1 Like 1 Share