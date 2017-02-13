₦airaland Forum

Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) - Politics

Politics / Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics)

Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by rem44: 8:28am
Governor Akeredolu of Ondo state joined other governors to attend his first ever Governors Forum meeting as Governor of Ondo State.

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/governor-akeredolu-attends-his-first.html?m=1

Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by rfnextar(m): 8:30am
Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by muykem: 8:38am
Congratulations.
Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by reuben79: 8:55am
exchange of numbers.....big man to big man.God must surely remember common man oneday

Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by ufuosman(m): 9:15am
Congrats to him, welcome to the thieves forum.
Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by seunmsg(m): 9:50am
Is Fowler also a member of the governors forum? undecided
Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by GreenMavro: 10:44am
Ipods with there characteristic wicked tribal marks wouldn't like this news!



see as afonja youth look at them

Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by freshness2020(m): 10:44am
See how he is smiling sheepishly. grin grin
Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by ThinkWISELY(m): 10:45am
News like this wey no go enter fp, shey dat one na News?
Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by DollarAngel(m): 10:45am
Aketi my niccur, meanwhile what do you call that native the other man is wearing is it Bootcut Native grin

Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by Banwod1st(m): 10:45am
He has joined naa nuun...
Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by hucienda: 10:45am
President, NBA to Governor, Ondo.

Congratulations once again.
Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by Sexyjigga(m): 10:46am
Promise God to never look back or I turn to salt !
Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by babamoha(m): 10:46am
seunmsg:
Is Fowler also a member of the governors forum? undecided
Maybe he is representing Tinubu.lol
Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by talkofnaija: 10:46am
Who I am to take a action?

So I say wehdone sirs
Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by DONSMITH123(m): 10:46am
Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by Olukologia(m): 10:46am
Just make sure you talk sense there. persistence brought you this far. #lesson to others.
Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by mrnairaland1(m): 10:47am
Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by johntaiwo123(m): 10:47am
Congrats!
Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by naija1stpikin: 10:48am
Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by BestHyper(m): 10:49am
Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by Chascop(f): 10:49am
today is my son's birthday, he's a year older today.
please show some love

Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by AmaechiLinus(m): 10:50am
And you call this post a NEWS



governor wey go meeting and then no see am for inside the meeting, that one na meeting
Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by corperscorner: 10:50am
He looks smart and his outfit and footwear looks fresh
Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by jeje123(m): 10:56am
ufuosman:
Congrats to him, welcome to the thieves forum.
grin grin grin
Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by odogwu2007(m): 10:57am
rfnextar:
ftc
let me know when it reaches front page
bros e Don reach ooh
Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by Bigsteveg(m): 11:02am
rfnextar:
ftc
let me know when it reaches front page
E don reach
Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by ChristyB: 11:06am
Common man to common man.

God has already remembered us o jare. allow this people to stay on their lanes.

Can you stand EFCC??

reuben79:
exchange of numbers.....big man to big man.God must surely remember common man oneday
Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by Dareomo(m): 11:24am
Let him think of how best to develop the State a nd act on.
Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by coalcoal1(m): 11:27am
my Governor
Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by coalcoal1(m): 11:28am
Akeredolu is using a Gionee phone. very simple man
Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by housestark: 11:29am
Chascop:
today is my son's birthday, he's a year older today.

please show some love

Before nko? Can he be a year younger? Shift abeg

