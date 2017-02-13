₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,764,682 members, 3,421,528 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 March 2017 at 11:36 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) (5370 Views)
Senators Walk Out On Hamid Ali, Customs Boss During A Meeting (pics) / Yahaya Bello Flaunt His Style As He Leaves His Residence For A Meeting. Pics / Buhari Talks Tough: Saraki Angry, Oyegun & Dogara Smile At APC NEC Meeting (Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by rem44: 8:28am
Governor Akeredolu of Ondo state joined other governors to attend his first ever Governors Forum meeting as Governor of Ondo State.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/governor-akeredolu-attends-his-first.html?m=1
|Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by rfnextar(m): 8:30am
ftc
let me know when it reaches front page
|Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by muykem: 8:38am
Congratulations.
|Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by reuben79: 8:55am
exchange of numbers.....big man to big man.God must surely remember common man oneday
1 Like
|Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by ufuosman(m): 9:15am
Congrats to him, welcome to the thieves forum.
|Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by seunmsg(m): 9:50am
Is Fowler also a member of the governors forum?
|Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by GreenMavro: 10:44am
Ipods with there characteristic wicked tribal marks wouldn't like this news!
see as afonja youth look at them
|Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by freshness2020(m): 10:44am
See how he is smiling sheepishly.
|Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by ThinkWISELY(m): 10:45am
News like this wey no go enter fp, shey dat one na News?
|Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by DollarAngel(m): 10:45am
Aketi my niccur, meanwhile what do you call that native the other man is wearing is it Bootcut Native
4 Likes
|Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by Banwod1st(m): 10:45am
He has joined naa nuun...
|Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by hucienda: 10:45am
President, NBA to Governor, Ondo.
Congratulations once again.
|Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by Sexyjigga(m): 10:46am
Promise God to never look back or I turn to salt !
|Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by babamoha(m): 10:46am
seunmsg:Maybe he is representing Tinubu.lol
|Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by talkofnaija: 10:46am
Who I am to take a action?
So I say wehdone sirs
|Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by DONSMITH123(m): 10:46am
OK
|Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by Olukologia(m): 10:46am
Just make sure you talk sense there. persistence brought you this far. #lesson to others.
|Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by mrnairaland1(m): 10:47am
cool
|Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by johntaiwo123(m): 10:47am
Congrats!
|Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by naija1stpikin: 10:48am
|Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by BestHyper(m): 10:49am
Hmmm
|Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by Chascop(f): 10:49am
today is my son's birthday, he's a year older today.
please show some love
2 Likes
|Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by AmaechiLinus(m): 10:50am
And you call this post a NEWS
governor wey go meeting and then no see am for inside the meeting, that one na meeting
|Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by corperscorner: 10:50am
He looks smart and his outfit and footwear looks fresh
|Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by jeje123(m): 10:56am
ufuosman:
|Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by odogwu2007(m): 10:57am
rfnextar:bros e Don reach ooh
|Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by Bigsteveg(m): 11:02am
rfnextar:E don reach
|Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by ChristyB: 11:06am
Common man to common man.
God has already remembered us o jare. allow this people to stay on their lanes.
Can you stand EFCC??
reuben79:
|Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by Dareomo(m): 11:24am
Let him think of how best to develop the State a nd act on.
|Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by coalcoal1(m): 11:27am
my Governor
|Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by coalcoal1(m): 11:28am
Akeredolu is using a Gionee phone. very simple man
|Re: Akeredolu Attends His First Ever Governors Forum Meeting(pics) by housestark: 11:29am
Chascop:
Before nko? Can he be a year younger? Shift abeg
Black Man Makes Racist KKK Member Piss In His Pants.(pic) / NIMASA Shuts 3 Jetties, Port Facilities / How Obj Killed Yar'adua
Viewing this topic: kayswagg(m), nitt, Tonto007(f), STemidayo23, Excelento(m), kenolyolajide, Sayfat(m), Had33, Olufhemy(m), emeraldo56(m), loopman, MyLagosApp, Lekan1234, Cmoyor, alagbasuyi(m), AdlatWorld(m), me69, olaolulazio(m), ologun01(m), afolayangs(m), ycat, bornmekus and 98 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3