See photos below



Governor Akeredolu of Ondo state joined other governors to attend his first ever Governors Forum meeting as Governor of Ondo State. See photos below

Congratulations.

exchange of numbers.....big man to big man.God must surely remember common man oneday 1 Like

Congrats to him, welcome to the thieves forum.

Is Fowler also a member of the governors forum?

Ipods with there characteristic wicked tribal marks wouldn't like this news!







see as afonja youth look at them

See how he is smiling sheepishly.

Aketi my niccur, meanwhile what do you call that native the other man is wearing is it Bootcut Native 4 Likes

President, NBA to Governor, Ondo.



Congratulations once again.

Promise God to never look back or I turn to salt !

seunmsg:

Is Fowler also a member of the governors forum? Maybe he is representing Tinubu.

Just make sure you talk sense there. persistence brought you this far. #lesson to others.

Congrats!

governor wey go meeting and then no see am for inside the meeting, that one na meeting And you call this post a NEWSgovernor wey go meeting and then no see am for inside the meeting, that one na meeting

He looks smart and his outfit and footwear looks fresh

God has already remembered us o jare. allow this people to stay on their lanes.



Can you stand EFCC??



Let him think of how best to develop the State a nd act on.

my Governor

Akeredolu is using a Gionee phone. very simple man