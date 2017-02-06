₦airaland Forum

'President' Visits Seyi Law's Daughter At Their Home by auntysimbiat(f): 8:52am

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fa7vTsLGtps

The 'President' visited comedian, Seyi Law at his home to pay a visit to his daughter, Tiwa. An 'excited' Seyi Law took to his IG page to share the wonderful news, lol. He wrote:

"Thanks for the visit your excellency"."A special meeting with the President. He came for consultation and it was a great time".



source: http://www.nairanaijanews.com/2017/03/president-visits-seyi-laws-daughter-at.html

1 Like

Re: 'President' Visits Seyi Law's Daughter At Their Home by auntysimbiat(f): 8:52am
cant stop laughing

2 Likes

Re: 'President' Visits Seyi Law's Daughter At Their Home by Ashleydolls(f): 8:56am
Can't help but notice the baby please nobody should call her cute

4 Likes

Re: 'President' Visits Seyi Law's Daughter At Their Home by EKITI001: 9:03am
she no dey feel the recession at all..

10 Likes

Re: 'President' Visits Seyi Law's Daughter At Their Home by josephine123: 9:35am
thank GOD for buhari, this guy for no get job

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: 'President' Visits Seyi Law's Daughter At Their Home by wawappl: 9:48am
THE BABY IS CUTE

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: 'President' Visits Seyi Law's Daughter At Their Home by axortedbabe(f): 9:49am
Shey na only bweast dey fat dis baby like this

1 Like

Re: 'President' Visits Seyi Law's Daughter At Their Home by holluwai(m): 10:53am
Haaaaaa!!!!! Wetin this baby dey chop?

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: 'President' Visits Seyi Law's Daughter At Their Home by RoyalBoutique(m): 10:54am
Ashleydolls:
Can't help but notice the baby please nobody should call her cute

grin

3 Likes

Re: 'President' Visits Seyi Law's Daughter At Their Home by anytaij: 10:55am
Na WA ooo the chick no be here oooo grin grin
Re: 'President' Visits Seyi Law's Daughter At Their Home by Lucy001(f): 10:56am
lolzzzzzz grin grin cheesy cheesy
Re: 'President' Visits Seyi Law's Daughter At Their Home by TINALETC3(f): 10:56am
grin

Re: 'President' Visits Seyi Law's Daughter At Their Home by linkers: 10:56am
Useless presidoo lipsrsealed

1 Like

Re: 'President' Visits Seyi Law's Daughter At Their Home by MReloaded: 10:56am
Yoruba babies too dey ugly embarassed

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: 'President' Visits Seyi Law's Daughter At Their Home by fidel3431(m): 10:56am
this baby sha!
Re: 'President' Visits Seyi Law's Daughter At Their Home by itiswellandwell: 10:56am
Lol.
Re: 'President' Visits Seyi Law's Daughter At Their Home by edoboy33(m): 10:56am
hy am cute
Re: 'President' Visits Seyi Law's Daughter At Their Home by BecomeALandLord(m): 10:56am
Nice one
Re: 'President' Visits Seyi Law's Daughter At Their Home by jide219(m): 10:56am
But d baby fat sha,see chic God,too much fat

1 Like

Re: 'President' Visits Seyi Law's Daughter At Their Home by Pavore9: 10:56am
See cheeks! cheesy
Re: 'President' Visits Seyi Law's Daughter At Their Home by MykLANNY(m): 10:57am
Nice.. The baby is "KUTE"

1 Like

Re: 'President' Visits Seyi Law's Daughter At Their Home by orimipe(f): 10:57am
Ashleydolls:
Can't help but notice the baby please nobody should call her cute


All babies are cute sad

Don't be callous. angry

5 Likes

Re: 'President' Visits Seyi Law's Daughter At Their Home by paradigmshift(m): 10:57am
bubari jnr ...
Re: 'President' Visits Seyi Law's Daughter At Their Home by Keneking: 10:57am
After the visit, recession would deflate the cheek grin grin grin
Re: 'President' Visits Seyi Law's Daughter At Their Home by johntaiwo123(m): 10:57am
Lol...."Mr. President "
Re: 'President' Visits Seyi Law's Daughter At Their Home by Godsage: 10:57am
see her cheek like #30 puff puff
Re: 'President' Visits Seyi Law's Daughter At Their Home by mactoni91(m): 10:58am
baby makes me remember one cartoon that kids do watch...

3 Likes

Re: 'President' Visits Seyi Law's Daughter At Their Home by chuksboby12: 10:58am
at a closer look at the "buhari", u will realise he is not d real buhari (Nigerian President)
d person carrying the baby is fresh and fairer***, all d veins in buhari did not show here .
#cloaned President
bring back d real buhari

1 Like

Re: 'President' Visits Seyi Law's Daughter At Their Home by ekems2017(f): 10:59am
President of which country cos that is not our baba
Re: 'President' Visits Seyi Law's Daughter At Their Home by AtlanticBreeze: 10:59am
Ashleydolls:
Can't help but notice the baby please nobody should call her cute
are you cute?

4 Likes

